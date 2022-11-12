Towers Tap House
1,023 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Towers Tap House is a restaurant and sports bar filled inside and out with challenging games and activities. With a laid back vibe, the Taphouse overlooks the lakes at Hydrous Wakeboard Park and Lake Lewisville with the best outdoor patio in all of North Texas. At the Taphouse, it's always "come as you are" with cold beer, great food and a one of a kind lakeside vibe. T
Location
290 E Eldorado PKW, Little Elm, TX 75068
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JB’s Wood Fire Pizza, LLC - 3801 Wildridge Blvd
No Reviews
3801 Wildridge Blvd Oak Point, TX 75068
View restaurant
Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy - 407 Eldorado Parkway Ste #140
No Reviews
407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140 Little Elm, TX 75068
View restaurant
More near Little Elm