Towers Tap House

1,023 Reviews

$$

290 E Eldorado PKW

Little Elm, TX 75068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Towers Burger
2 Piece Fried Catfish Plate
Chicken Fried Chicken

Family Meals

Catfish Family Basket

$43.99

15 piece catfish platter with hush puppies and fries

Towers Burger Family 4 Pack

$54.99

Half Pound All Beef Patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Comes with a side of french fries or chips.

20 Chicken Tenders

$45.00

40 Chicken Tenders

$85.00

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Smoked salsa served warm or cold & homemade tostada chips (one free refill)

Chips & Queso

$8.50

Blended cheeses, hatch green chilies topped with fresh pico (add jalapeños)

Towers Loaded Queso

$9.00

Blended cheeses with a scoop of texas chili. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeños

Chips and Guacamole

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App

$15.00

5 jumbo shrimp stuffed with a jalapeño sliver wrapped in apple-wood bacon

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$13.50

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Fired Green Beans

$9.00

Crispy hand-battered green beans flash-fried. Tossed in cajun seasoning. Served with creamy ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crispy hand-battered pickle chips flash-fried. Served with creamy homemade ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Golden-fried mozzarella sticks served with ranch

Onion Rings

$9.00

Crispy hand-battered onion rings flash-fried. Served with creamy homemade ranch dressing

Philly Fries

$13.50

Crispy fries topped with Philly cheese-steak beef, towers queso, onions, and bell peppers

Quesadillas

$13.00

Grilled fajita chicken or beef with shredded cheese, onions, & bell peppers in a cheddar tortilla with sour cream, salsa, & guacamole

Stuffed Jalapeños

$11.00

Fried jalapeños stuffed with smoked chicken, Monterey jack cheese, roasted bell peppers served with creamy ranch dressing

Towers Nachos

$14.00

Warm tostada chips stacked with chopped fajita beef or chicken, queso, lettuce, onion, bell pepper, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream

Wings

1/2 lb Boneless

$12.00

1 lb Boneless

$19.00

10 Piece Bone-In

$15.00

20 Piece Bone-In

$25.00

Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders (4)

$13.50

4 mini fried chicken breasts tossed in buffalo wing sauce on fresh king's Hawaiian rolls

All American Sliders (4)

$13.50

4 mini patties, melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions on king's Hawaiian rolls

Tex Mex Slilderss (4)

$13.50

Chili Cheese Sliders (4)

$13.50

Tacos

Halibut Tacos

$13.50

3 fried halibut tacos with cabbage, carrots, & pico de gallo. Drizzled with chipotle mayo

Shrimp Tacos

$13.50

3 blackened shrimp tacos with cabbage, carrots, & pico de gallo. Drizzled with chipotle mayo $

Street Taco Meal

$11.99

4 street tacos served with cilantro and onions. Choose from chicken or beef

Handhelds

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled & blackened chicken breast, 2 strips of applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & thousand island dressing

Fried Catfish Po Boy

$14.50

Fried catfish fillet, lettuce, tomato, pickle homemade tartar sauce on a hoagie roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand-battered cajun fried chicken breast pepper jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, towers zesty chicken sauce

Texas Cheese-Steak

$14.00

Sliced rib-eye, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, melted provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy buffalo chicken tenders, mixed greens, parmesan cheese, creamy ranch

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand-battered fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo wing sauce and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy ranch and a side of fries or chips.

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Salads

The Cobb

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, & avocado

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Cilantro Ranch Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, tortilla crisps, jack & cheddar cheese, cilantro ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buffalo chicken tenders, mixed greens, parmesan cheese, & creamy ranch

$6.00

The Wedge Salad

$9.00

The Sizzle Salad

$14.00

Soups

Towers Texas Chili

$6.00+

Homemade texas chili topped shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions

Chicken tortilla Soup

$11.00

Big Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb beef patty, 2 strips of bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato,& pickles

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb beef patty, sautéed onions & mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, & pickles

En Fuego Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb beef patty, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb beef patty bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles

Sunrise Burger

$16.00

All-beef patty, *fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles

Towers Burger

$15.00

House Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Hand-battered & tender smothered in homemade creamy gravy with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

Hand-battered & tender smothered in homemade creamy gravy with your choice of 2 sides

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Dinner

$24.50

8 flame-grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapeños wrapped with apple-wood bacon. Served with your choice of 2 sides

2 Piece Fried Catfish Plate

$14.00

Southern-fried catfish with hush puppies. Served with crispy fries and a side of tartar & cocktail sauce

Golden Fried Shrimp

$17.00

10 jumbo fried shrimp served with a side of cocktail sauce and your choice of side

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

4 hand-battered crispy chicken tenders. Served with white gravy & your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.50

A juicy grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection served with your choice of 2 sides

4 Piece Fried Catfish Plate

$27.50

Southern-fried catfish with hush puppies. Served with crispy fries and a side of tartar & cocktail sauce

Crawfish 3 lb.

$20.00

Sides

Fries Side

$3.50

Sweet Fries Side

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes Side

$4.50

Season Veggies Side

$4.50

Green Beans Side

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Fried Green Beans Side

$4.50

Onions Rings Side

$4.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.50

Fried Jalapeno Bottle Caps Side

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$4.50

extra Chips

small side Queso

$0.99

Desserts

Churros

$5.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Cheese and cup soup

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Towers Tap House is a restaurant and sports bar filled inside and out with challenging games and activities. With a laid back vibe, the Taphouse overlooks the lakes at Hydrous Wakeboard Park and Lake Lewisville with the best outdoor patio in all of North Texas. At the Taphouse, it's always "come as you are" with cold beer, great food and a one of a kind lakeside vibe. T

Website

Location

290 E Eldorado PKW, Little Elm, TX 75068

Directions

Gallery
Towers Tap House image
Towers Tap House image

