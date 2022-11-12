Restaurant info

Towers Tap House is a restaurant and sports bar filled inside and out with challenging games and activities. With a laid back vibe, the Taphouse overlooks the lakes at Hydrous Wakeboard Park and Lake Lewisville with the best outdoor patio in all of North Texas. At the Taphouse, it's always "come as you are" with cold beer, great food and a one of a kind lakeside vibe. T

Website