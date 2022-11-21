Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Bars & Lounges

Tower Taproom in The Alley

213 Reviews

101 Tallapoosa St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Secret Probation
1/2 Dozen Honey Lemon Pepper Wings
McDowell's Big Mick

The Burgers

The Barney Fife

$9.00

A plain hamburger

John Wayne

$9.50

Duke's mayo, Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions

McDowell's Big Mick

$9.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Duke's mayo

The Hangover

$10.00

Over easy egg, bacon, cheddar, cheese, maple glaze

Ole Hank

$11.00

American cheese, split Conecuh sausage, spicy brown mustard, house relish

La Vida Loca

$12.50

Everything Else

Phoebe Buffay

$10.50

a grilled portabello mushroom sandwich with basil pesto, arugula, tomato, shredded mozzarella

Daisy Duke

$10.50

hot honey fried chicken sandwich with Duke's mayo & pickles

The Catch

$11.00

beer-battered cod fillet sandwich with house tarter sauce, lettuce, tomatoe

Ricky Ricardo

$12.50

corned beef brisket & smoked ham sandwich with Swiss cheese, pickles, sauerkraut, comeback sauce

Smokey & the Bandit

$12.00

smoked brisket on a hoagie roll with house BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles

Foghorn Leghorn

$12.00

Parmesan crusted chicken breast topped with house made marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone cheese on a garlic herb bun.

Bubba Watson Wrap

$12.50

ham & turkey wrap with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & ranch dressing

Shareables

Double Secret Probation

$11.50

fries loaded with chicken (grilled or fried), bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese sauce and green onions

Rugrats Gone Wild

$7.00

a unique twist on the French fry. Twice-battered dill pickle fries coated in corn masa served with a side of house Cajun ranch

Ric Flair

$10.50

cauliflower fried in tempura topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles & dressing

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

$10.50Out of stock

shredded buffalo chicken, spinach & artichoke dip with garlic infused pita points

Salads

Macgyver

$9.50

Ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, pepper jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes on mixed greens

Julius Caesar

$10.50

Classic caesar salad with parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons topped with grilled chicken

Wings

1/2 Dozen Buffalo Wings

$9.00

1/2 Dozen Garlic Parm WIngs

$9.00

1/2 Dozen Honey Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.00

1/2 Dozen Hot Honey Wings

$9.00

1/2 Dozen Jamaican Jerk Wings

$9.00

1/2 Dozen Plain Wings

$9.00

Dozen Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Dozen Garlic Parm Wings

$18.00

Dozen Honey Lemon Pepper Wings

$18.00

Dozen Hot Honey Wings

$18.00

Dozen Jamaican Jerk Wings Wings

$18.00

Dozen Plain Wings

$18.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.00

Plain kids cheese burger

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides & Extras

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tater Tots & Comeback Sauce

$4.50

Cheesy Fries

$4.50

Cheesy Tots

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Greek Pasta Salad

$4.50

Rotini pasta, pepperocini peppers, sliced black olives, feta & parmesan cheeses, bell pepper, onion, garlic

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side of Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side of Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Honey Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Side of Hot Honey Sauce

$0.50

Combo - Cheesy Tots

$3.50

Sweet Endings

Sweet Street's Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Sweet Street's Chew Marshmallow Bar

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tower Taproom is the first self-pour beer concept in Alabama featuring 57 beers, cider and wines located in Montgomery’s Alley Entertainment District.

Website

Location

101 Tallapoosa St., Montgomery, AL 36104

Directions

Gallery
Tower Taproom image
Tower Taproom image
Tower Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Patriots Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1961 Bell Street MONTGOMERY, AL 36101
View restaurantnext
Sundown - Forest Hills Shopping Center
orange star4.5 • 323
3416 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Leroy Supreme Package Store and Deconstructed Cocktail Emporium
orange starNo Reviews
2752 Boultier Street Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Brins Wings
orange starNo Reviews
3133 BELL ROAD MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montgomery

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
orange star4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
El Rey Burrito Lounge
orange star4.5 • 876
1031 E Fairview Ave Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Perry Hill
orange star4.5 • 805
1611 Perry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Atlanta Highway
orange star4.4 • 768
3954 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Sundown - Forest Hills Shopping Center
orange star4.5 • 323
3416 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montgomery
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston