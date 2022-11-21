Salad
Tower Taproom in The Alley
213 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tower Taproom is the first self-pour beer concept in Alabama featuring 57 beers, cider and wines located in Montgomery’s Alley Entertainment District.
101 Tallapoosa St., Montgomery, AL 36104
