Town and Country Deli

5 Raggedy Lane

Cashiers, NC 28717

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Specialty Sandwiches

Cowboy

Cowboy

$10.99+

Turkey Provolone Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo

Wrangler

Wrangler

$10.99+

Roast Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo

Trail Boss

Trail Boss

$10.99+

Ham Turkey Bacon Lettuce Tomato Onion Ranch Dressing

Outlaw

Outlaw

$10.59

Bacon Lettuce Tomato Mayo (Served Toasted on Country White bread)

Western Dip

Western Dip

$10.99+

Roast Beef Provolone Cheese Garlic Spices Comes with a side of Au Jus Sauce

Wagoneer

$10.99+

Meatballs Mozzarella Cheese Marinara Sauce Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese (Served on a toasted sub roll)

Cowgirl

Cowgirl

$10.99+

Turkey swiss lettuce tomato onion green peppers

The Veggie

$10.99

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onion, Green Pepper, Peppercini's, Mayo

Kids Sandwiches

PB&J Uncrustable

PB&J Uncrustable

$1.89

Peanut butter and grape jelly wheat uncrustable served with a lollipop and choice of a side

Turkey & American

Turkey & American

$6.99

Turkey and american cheese on white bread served with a lollipop and your choice of a side

Ham & American

Ham & American

$6.99

Ham and american cheese on white bread searved with a lollipop and your choice of side

Panini's

The Stampede

The Stampede

$12.99

Hot grilled and pressed panini with turkey bacon swiss cheese and onion comes with side of honey mustard

The Barrel

$12.99

Hot pressed panini with ham salami pepperoni and provolone cheese comes with a side of Italian dressing

Buckaroo

Buckaroo

$12.99

Corned Beef Sauerkraut Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread with a side of Thousand Island

Salads

Trail Boss Salad

Trail Boss Salad

$9.99

Turkey ham bacon swiss tomato onion choice of salad dressing

Wrangler Salad

Wrangler Salad

$10.99

Roast beef swiss tomato and onion with your choice of salad dressing

Cowboy Salad

Cowboy Salad

$8.99

Turkey bacon Provolone tomato and onion with your choice of salad dressing

Cowgirl Salad

Cowgirl Salad

$9.99

Turkey swiss tomato onion and green peppers with your choice of salad dressing

Drinks

Coke Products

Coke Products

$1.99
Dasani Water 20oz

Dasani Water 20oz

$1.59
Gatorades

Gatorades

$1.99
Gold Peak Teas

Gold Peak Teas

$2.49
Jarritos

Jarritos

$1.89
Monster Energy Drinks

Monster Energy Drinks

$2.89
Pepsi Products

Pepsi Products

$1.99

Smartwater

$1.99

Extra Take Homes

Small Side Potato Salad

$0.99

Large Potato Salad

$7.69

Extra Chips

$0.99

2.oz Ranch Dressing

$0.99

2.oz Honey Mustard

$0.99

2.oz Italian Dressing

$0.99

2.oz Thousand Island

$0.99

BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Fresh, Delicious Meal To Go or eat on our beautiful property at one of our many picnic tables.

Location

5 Raggedy Lane, Cashiers, NC 28717

Directions

Main pic

