- TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet - 1407 howe ave. sacramento, california
TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet 1407 howe ave. sacramento, california
1407 Howe ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
Popular Items
SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
lettuce, tomato, green pesto, avocado, provolone, grilled chicken on demi french roll. BLT
BLT TURKEY BACON
mayo , lettuce, tomato, onions, & avocado on brioche
SALMON SANDWICH
salmon, spinach, house sauce, on demi french roll.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
steak, jack cheese, mayo, onions, & jalapeños
VEGGIE SANDWICH
Avocado, tomato, lettuce, onions, & green pesto on brioche bread.
PASTA
SHRIMP SPAGHETTI
shrimp, green & creamy pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, topped with parmesan cheese
ALFREDO SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI
shrimp, mussels, onions, cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, butter, & parmesan cheese
CHICKEN SARTEN WITH PENNE
Garlic, basil, zucchini, pesto, cherry tomato, chicken, & parmesan cheese
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNES
spaghetti noodles ,with our special homemade bolognese sauce, topped with parmesan & parsley.
VEGGIE FETTUCCINI
Spinach, pesto, mushrooms, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, onions, & parmesan
ALFREDO FETTUCCINI
Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, broccoli, zucchini, & parmesan
BURGERS
CHEESE BURGER
Lettuce, tomato, onion , mayo, & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
JALAPENO BURGER
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, jalapeños, turkey bacon, & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
GUACAMOLE
GUACAMOLE BURGER Lettuce, guacamole, & jack cheese on a brioche bun.
HOUSE BURGER
Mushrooms, onions, avocado, pepper jack, & mayo, on a brioche bun.
CHICKEN BURGER
grilled chicken, jalapeños, mayo, lettuce, onions, & provolone cheese on a brioche bun
SPICY CRISPY BURGER
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, thousand island dressing , & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
SANTA FE BURGER
Bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, pepper jack, & turkey bacon on a brioche bun.
APPETIZERS
BREAKFAST CLASSICS
PANCAKES
2 buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped butter, and a side of maple syrup.
FRENCH TOAST
2 slices of our homemade French toast, topped with whipped butter, a side of maple syrup, and a side of seasonal fruit.
STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST
8oz steak , 2 eggs your choice, a side of hash brown or house potatoes , & your choice veggie.
2 EGGS BREAKFAST
2 eggs your style, side of toast, and house potatoes
HOUSE PLATE
2 mini pancake or a slice of french toast, 2 eggs any style, house potatoes, and 2 slices of turkey bacon.
BENIDICTS
TURKEY BENI
2 poached eggs, turkey bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce, on top of a toasted English muffin.
CALI BENI
2 poached eggs, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, & spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce, over an english muffin.
LA AVA BENIDICT
2 poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, jalapeño bits, onions, topped with a special chipotle hollandaise sauce, & turkey bacon bits
OMELETTES
CALIFORNIA
spinach, avocado, onion. VEGETERIAN Spinach, onions, green pesto, zucchini, tomato, and bell peppers.
MEXICAN
grilled jalapeños, onions, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon bits, with a side of salsa, topped with avocado.
DENVER
onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, & cheddar cheese.
BUILD YOUR OWN
Start off with your choice cheese, and fill it with any veggies 0.99 each
VEGETERIAN
Spinach, onions, green pesto, zucchini, tomato, bell peppers & avocado
BREAKFAST SIDES
TACOS & BURRITOS
PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES
ENCHILADAS VERDES
3 chicken & queso Oaxaca ﬁlled tortillas, with our special green salsa over them, topped with lettuce, queso, fresco, & Mexican crema, with a side of rice & beans
CARNE EN CHILE
Carne en chile is sautéed chopped beef in a signature chile sauce, comes with a side of rice, beans & 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.
FAJITAS
Chicken or Steak fajitas well marinated in special spices, sautéed with colorful bell peppers, onions, and fresh jalapeño peppers, accompanied with a side of rice and 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA or “deviled shrimp” with its skin perfectly cooked in a spicy sauce with a side of white rice, & a special lemon dressing salad.
CHILAQUILEZ
Hand cut tortilla chips, with 2 over medium eggs on top with salsa, queso fresco, & Mexican crema, with a side of rice and beans.
CHILES RELLENOS
big chile poblano peppers gutted and stuffed with queso fresco, dipped in whipped egg and fried, topped with a delicious tomato & chile Serrano broth , accompanied with a side of 3 corn or flour tortillas.
MEXICAN SPECIALS DISHES
BIRRIA MICHOACAN STYLE
Beef birria done “al estilo Michoacán”, with refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, accompanied by either 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.
MOLE MICHOACANO
chicken mole, with a side of Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, and accompanied with 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas
PASTA POBLANA
Roasted poblano peppers blend into a creamy sauce with spaghetti noodles topped off with a bit of cotija cheese, and comes with a side of garlic bread
SIDE RICE
SIDE BEANS
SALADS
THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH
KIDS MENU
KIDS DRINKS MENU
DRINKS
COFFEE
BENIDICTS (all Benedict's include a side of house potatoes & English muffin)
OMELETTES (all omelet's include a side of house potatoes & English muffin, whole wheat, or sourdough)
SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1407 Howe ave, Sacramento, CA 95821