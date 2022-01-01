  • Home
  TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet - 1407 howe ave. sacramento, california
TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet 1407 Howe ave

No reviews yet

1407 Howe ave

Sacramento, CA 95821

Popular Items

BIRRIA MICHOACAN STYLE
HOUSE PLATE
FAJITAS

Shakes

Strawberry Shake

$3.99

Mango Shake

$3.99

Chocolate Shake

$3.99

TEA

CHAMOMILE

$3.00

JASMINE

$3.00

KASHMIRE

$3.00

EARL GRAY

$3.00

PEACH

$3.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, green pesto, avocado, provolone, grilled chicken on demi french roll. BLT

BLT TURKEY BACON

$10.00

mayo , lettuce, tomato, onions, & avocado on brioche

SALMON SANDWICH

$13.00

salmon, spinach, house sauce, on demi french roll.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.00

steak, jack cheese, mayo, onions, & jalapeños

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.00

Avocado, tomato, lettuce, onions, & green pesto on brioche bread.

PASTA

SHRIMP SPAGHETTI

SHRIMP SPAGHETTI

$12.00

shrimp, green & creamy pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

ALFREDO SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI

ALFREDO SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI

$15.00

shrimp, mussels, onions, cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, butter, & parmesan cheese

CHICKEN SARTEN WITH PENNE

$12.00

Garlic, basil, zucchini, pesto, cherry tomato, chicken, & parmesan cheese

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNES

$10.00

spaghetti noodles ,with our special homemade bolognese sauce, topped with parmesan & parsley.

VEGGIE FETTUCCINI

$11.00

Spinach, pesto, mushrooms, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, onions, & parmesan

ALFREDO FETTUCCINI

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, broccoli, zucchini, & parmesan

BURGERS

CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion , mayo, & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.

JALAPENO BURGER

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, jalapeños, turkey bacon, & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

GUACAMOLE BURGER Lettuce, guacamole, & jack cheese on a brioche bun.

HOUSE BURGER

$13.00

Mushrooms, onions, avocado, pepper jack, & mayo, on a brioche bun.

CHICKEN BURGER

$12.00

grilled chicken, jalapeños, mayo, lettuce, onions, & provolone cheese on a brioche bun

SPICY CRISPY BURGER

$12.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, thousand island dressing , & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

SANTA FE BURGER

$12.00

Bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, pepper jack, & turkey bacon on a brioche bun.

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+
GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$3.00+
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$5.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00+
CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$5.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

PANCAKES

$7.00

2 buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped butter, and a side of maple syrup.

FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

2 slices of our homemade French toast, topped with whipped butter, a side of maple syrup, and a side of seasonal fruit.

STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST

$13.00

8oz steak , 2 eggs your choice, a side of hash brown or house potatoes , & your choice veggie.

2 EGGS BREAKFAST

$7.99

2 eggs your style, side of toast, and house potatoes

HOUSE PLATE

$11.00

2 mini pancake or a slice of french toast, 2 eggs any style, house potatoes, and 2 slices of turkey bacon.

BENIDICTS

TURKEY BENI

$9.00

2 poached eggs, turkey bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce, on top of a toasted English muffin.

CALI BENI

$9.00

2 poached eggs, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, & spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce, over an english muffin.

LA AVA BENIDICT

$10.00

2 poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, jalapeño bits, onions, topped with a special chipotle hollandaise sauce, & turkey bacon bits

OMELETTES

CALIFORNIA

$10.00

spinach, avocado, onion. VEGETERIAN Spinach, onions, green pesto, zucchini, tomato, and bell peppers.

MEXICAN

$9.99

grilled jalapeños, onions, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon bits, with a side of salsa, topped with avocado.

DENVER

$9.99

onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, & cheddar cheese.

BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.99

Start off with your choice cheese, and fill it with any veggies 0.99 each

VEGETERIAN

$11.00

Spinach, onions, green pesto, zucchini, tomato, bell peppers & avocado

BREAKFAST SIDES

YOUR CHOICE TOAST SIDE

$2.00

2 SIDES OF TURKEY BACON

$2.00

1 EGG YOUR STYLE

$2.00

SIDE OF SEASONAL FRUIT

$4.00

SIDE OF HOUSE POTATOES

$4.00

SOUP AND GARLIC BREAD

$6.50

TACOS & BURRITOS

TACOS

$2.50

Tortilla de elote, con la carne de su preferencia, cilantro y cebolla, un lado de salsa verde o roja.

BURRITOS

$7.00+

Normal or Supreme! Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, Mexican crema, & meat of your choice.

PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES

ENCHILADAS VERDES

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$12.00

3 chicken & queso Oaxaca ﬁlled tortillas, with our special green salsa over them, topped with lettuce, queso, fresco, & Mexican crema, with a side of rice & beans

CARNE EN CHILE

CARNE EN CHILE

$10.00

Carne en chile is sautéed chopped beef in a signature chile sauce, comes with a side of rice, beans & 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$13.00

Chicken or Steak fajitas well marinated in special spices, sautéed with colorful bell peppers, onions, and fresh jalapeño peppers, accompanied with a side of rice and 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$13.00

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA or “deviled shrimp” with its skin perfectly cooked in a spicy sauce with a side of white rice, & a special lemon dressing salad.

CHILAQUILEZ

CHILAQUILEZ

$10.00

Hand cut tortilla chips, with 2 over medium eggs on top with salsa, queso fresco, & Mexican crema, with a side of rice and beans.

CHILES RELLENOS

$10.00

big chile poblano peppers gutted and stuffed with queso fresco, dipped in whipped egg and fried, topped with a delicious tomato & chile Serrano broth , accompanied with a side of 3 corn or flour tortillas.

MEXICAN SPECIALS DISHES

BIRRIA MICHOACAN STYLE

$13.00

Beef birria done “al estilo Michoacán”, with refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, accompanied by either 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.

MOLE MICHOACANO

$12.00

chicken mole, with a side of Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, and accompanied with 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas

PASTA POBLANA

$11.00

Roasted poblano peppers blend into a creamy sauce with spaghetti noodles topped off with a bit of cotija cheese, and comes with a side of garlic bread

SIDE RICE

$2.50

SIDE BEANS

$2.50

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, purple onions, feta cheese, & tossed in a lemon garlic dressing.

CEASAR SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, croutons, & parmesan cheese tossed in a classic Caesar dressing.

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.00

Scrambled egg with cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, & cream cheese inside a toasted bagel.

KIDS MENU

KIDS FETTUCCIN

$7.00

FOOD FETTUCCINI YOUR CHOICE SAUCE & GARLIC BREAD marinara, alfredo, or butter & parmesan.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$6.00

KIDS FACE PANCAKE

$5.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$3.00

KIDS BURRITO

$4.00

KIDS DRINKS MENU

APPLE JUICE

$1.50

SODA

$1.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.50

DRINKS

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

COFFEE

$3.00

TO GO COFFEE

$2.00

MILKSHAKES

CHOCOLATE

$4.00

MANGO

$4.00

STRAWBERRY

$4.00

VANILLA

$4.00

JUICES

ORANGE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.00

Shakes

Strawberry Shake

$4.39

Mango Shake

$4.39

Chocolate Shake

$4.39

TEA

CHAMOMILE

$3.30

JASMINE

$3.30

KASHMIRE

$3.30

EARL GRAY

$3.30

PEACH

$3.30

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.20

lettuce, tomato, green pesto, avocado, provolone, grilled chicken on demi french roll. BLT

BLT TURKEY BACON

$11.00

mayo , lettuce, tomato, onions, & avocado on brioche

SALMON SANDWICH

$14.30

salmon, spinach, house sauce, on demi french roll.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.30

steak, jack cheese, mayo, onions, & jalapeños

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.90

Avocado, tomato, lettuce, onions, & green pesto on brioche bread.

PASTA

SHRIMP SPAGHETTI

SHRIMP SPAGHETTI

$13.20

shrimp, green & creamy pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, topped with parmesan cheese

ALFREDO SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI

ALFREDO SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI

$16.50

shrimp, mussels, onions, cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, lemon, butter, & parmesan cheese

CHICKEN SARTEN WITH PENNE

$13.20

Garlic, basil, zucchini, pesto, cherry tomato, chicken, & parmesan cheese

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNES

$11.00

spaghetti noodles ,with our special homemade bolognese sauce, topped with parmesan & parsley.

VEGGIE FETTUCCINI

$12.10

Spinach, pesto, mushrooms, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, onions, & parmesan

ALFREDO FETTUCCINI

$14.30

Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, broccoli, zucchini, & parmesan

BURGERS

CHEESE BURGER

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion , mayo, & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.

JALAPENO BURGER

$13.20

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, jalapeños, turkey bacon, & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

GUACAMOLE

$13.20

GUACAMOLE BURGER Lettuce, guacamole, & jack cheese on a brioche bun.

HOUSE BURGER

$14.30

Mushrooms, onions, avocado, pepper jack, & mayo, on a brioche bun.

CHICKEN BURGER

$13.20

grilled chicken, jalapeños, mayo, lettuce, onions, & provolone cheese on a brioche bun

SPICY CRISPY BURGER

$13.20

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, thousand island dressing , & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

SANTA FE BURGER

$13.20

Bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, pepper jack, & turkey bacon on a brioche bun.

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+
GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$3.00+
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$5.50
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00+
CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.70
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$5.50

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.90

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

PANCAKES

$7.70

2 buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped butter, and a side of maple syrup.

FRENCH TOAST

$7.70

2 slices of our homemade French toast, topped with whipped butter, a side of maple syrup, and a side of seasonal fruit.

STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST

$14.30

8oz steak , 2 eggs your choice, a side of hash brown or house potatoes , & your choice veggie.

2 EGGS BREAKFAST

$8.79

2 eggs your style, side of toast, and house potatoes

HOUSE PLATE

$12.10

2 mini pancake or a slice of french toast, 2 eggs any style, house potatoes, and 2 slices of turkey bacon.

BENIDICTS (all Benedict's include a side of house potatoes & English muffin)

TURKEY BENI

$9.90

2 poached eggs, turkey bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce, on top of a toasted English muffin.

CALI BENI

$9.90

2 poached eggs, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, & spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce, over an english muffin.

LA AVA BENIDICT

$11.00

2 poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, jalapeño bits, onions, topped with a special chipotle hollandaise sauce, & turkey bacon bits

OMELETTES (all omelet’s include a side of house potatoes & English muffin, whole wheat, or sourdough)

CALIFORNIA

$11.00

spinach, avocado, onion. VEGETERIAN Spinach, onions, green pesto, zucchini, tomato, and bell peppers.

MEXICAN

$10.99

grilled jalapeños, onions, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon bits, with a side of salsa, topped with avocado.

DENVER

$10.99

onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, & cheddar cheese.

BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.99

Start off with your choice cheese, and fill it with any veggies 0.99 each

VEGETERIAN

$12.10

Spinach, onions, green pesto, zucchini, tomato, bell peppers & avocado

SIDES

YOUR CHOICE TOAST SIDE

$2.20

2 SIDES OF TURKEY BACON

$2.20

1 EGG YOUR STYLE

$2.20

SIDE OF SEASONAL FRUIT

$4.40

SIDE OF HOUSE POTATOES

$4.40

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

TACOS & BURRITOS

TACOS

$2.75

Tortilla de elote, con la carne de su preferencia, cilantro y cebolla, un lado de salsa verde o roja.

BURRITOS

$7.00+

Normal or Supreme! Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, Mexican crema, & meat of your choice.

PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES

ENCHILADAS VERDES

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$13.20

3 chicken & queso Oaxaca ﬁlled tortillas, with our special green salsa over them, topped with lettuce, queso, fresco, & Mexican crema, with a side of rice & beans

CARNE EN CHILE

CARNE EN CHILE

$11.00

Carne en chile is sautéed chopped beef in a signature chile sauce, comes with a side of rice, beans & 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$14.30

Chicken or Steak fajitas well marinated in special spices, sautéed with colorful bell peppers, onions, and fresh jalapeño peppers, accompanied with a side of rice and 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$14.30

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA or “deviled shrimp” with its skin perfectly cooked in a spicy sauce with a side of white rice, & a special lemon dressing salad.

CHILAQUILEZ

CHILAQUILEZ

$11.00

Hand cut tortilla chips, with 2 over medium eggs on top with salsa, queso fresco, & Mexican crema, with a side of rice and beans.

CHILES RELLENOS

$11.00

big chile poblano peppers gutted and stuffed with queso fresco, dipped in whipped egg and fried, topped with a delicious tomato & chile Serrano broth , accompanied with a side of 3 corn or flour tortillas.

MEXICAN SPECIALS DISHES

BIRRIA MICHOACAN STYLE

$14.30

Beef birria done “al estilo Michoacán”, with refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, accompanied by either 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas.

MOLE MICHOACANO

$13.20

chicken mole, with a side of Mexican rice, refried pinto beans, and accompanied with 3 corn or ﬂour tortillas

PASTA POBLANA

$12.10

Roasted poblano peppers blend into a creamy sauce with spaghetti noodles topped off with a bit of cotija cheese, and comes with a side of garlic bread

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$8.80

Lettuce, tomato, purple onions, feta cheese, & tossed in a lemon garlic dressing.

CEASAR SALAD

$8.80

Lettuce, croutons, & parmesan cheese tossed in a classic Caesar dressing.

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.90

Scrambled egg with cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, & cream cheese inside a toasted bagel.

KIDS MENU

KIDS FETTUCCIN

$7.70

FOOD FETTUCCINI YOUR CHOICE SAUCE & GARLIC BREAD marinara, alfredo, or butter & parmesan.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.60

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$6.60

KIDS FACE PANCAKE

$5.50

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$5.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$3.30

KIDS BURRITO

$4.40

KIDS DRINKS MENU

APPLE JUICE

$1.65

SODA

$1.65

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.65

DRINKS

COKE

$2.20

DIET COKE

$2.20

SPRITE

$2.20

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

MILKSHAKES

CHOCOLATE

$4.40

MANGO

$4.40

STRAWBERRY

$4.40

VANILLA

$4.40

JUICES

ORANGE

$4.40

APPLE JUICE

$3.30

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1407 Howe ave, Sacramento, CA 95821

