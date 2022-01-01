Town and Country Market on 6th

Restaurant info

Welcome to our new Grab & Go Market/Deli/Bakery! At the Market we prepare fresh sandwiches, our famous focaccia cinnamon rolls, breakfast pastries like scones & turnover PLUS a large selection of fresh baked bread daily! You can also find soups/salads/ and grab & go DINNER plus specialty food items like extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, dried pastas, our very own T&C house made items like meat raviolis, lasagna, croutons and much more! If you love the coffee at the restaurant you can buy by the pound other favorites like Philz & Blue Bottle! OH WE HAVE AN ESPRESSO MACHINE TOO! We sell specialty meats & cheeses by the pound, plus crackers & chutneys to make a charcuterie at home OR order one from us! Mike and I look forward to serving you now at the Market on 6th.....the sister company to Town & Country Cafe on 10th Street our full service breakfast & lunch restaurant!