Town and Country Market on 6th

21 E 6th Street

Tracy, CA 95376

BALSAMIC

CALIVIRGIN VERY BERRY GINGER

$19.99

CV PEAR

$19.99

CV PROSECCO

$19.99

WILD GROVES FIG DARK 100ML

$8.99

WG POMEGRANITE 100ML

$8.99

WG TRADITIONAL DARK 100ML

$8.99

CHIPS

TACO WORKS

$3.29

TACO WORKS LARGE BAG

$4.99

ALL OTHER CHIP

$1.99

ALFREDDOS CHIPS

$6.99

COOKIES & CANDIES

CROSTOLI-BUGIA

$7.49

GLUTEN FREE FIG CUCCIDATI

$8.19

SUGAR FREE CHOCOLATE BOTTONI

$8.79

GLUTEN FREE RASPBERRY LINZERS

$9.99

AMARETTI WINDOW BOX

$14.99

SOFT TORRONE

$12.99

TRUE DELICIOUS BISCOTTI

$8.99

ANISE PIZZELLE WAFFLE COOKIE

$11.99

FERRARA CANNOLI SHELL

$6.99+

CRACKERS

FINE CHEESE CO

$7.29

TARALLORO--TARALLINI GUSTO CLASS

$4.29

VECCHIO- FINESTROTTI W/ ROSEMARY

$6.99

MARIO F--CLASSIC LINGUE (FLATBREAD)

$9.99

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

CALIVIRGIN LUSTY LEMOM

$19.99

CALIVIRGIN BLOOD ORANGE

$19.99

CALIVIRGIN LAVISH LIME

$19.99

CALIVIRGIN SERRANO

$19.99

CALIVIRGIN HABANERO

$19.99

WILD GROVES KITCHEN BLEND

$17.99

WG ASCOLANO

$22.99

WG ROBUST

$22.99

WG GARLIC JALAPENO

$21.99

WG TOASTED GARLIC OLIVE OIL

$21.99

BLOOD ORANGE

$21.99

PARTANNA

$16.99

LAUDEMIO

$47.99

FARCHIONI

$36.99

FLOUR

CAPUTO "00 FLOUR

$4.89

CAPUTO "00" PASTA FRESCA

$4.89

CAPUTO GLUTEN FREE FLOUR

$14.89

CALLERIS CHICKPEA FLOUR

$7.99

JAMS & HONEY

TUTTO CALA HOT CALABRIAN HONEY

$10.99

MARCHESI SICILIAN CLEMENTINE MARMA

$17.99

AGRI ORGANIC LEMON & STRAWBERRY JAM

$9.99

DIVINA-CARAMELIZED ONION JAM

$5.99

FIORFIFRUT-ANY

$6.99

OLIVES & PEPPERS

WILD GROVES GARLIC STUFFED

$16.99

WILD GROVES BLEU CHEESE STUFFED

$16.99

PICHOLINE

$10.99

NICOISES

$10.99

DEPALMA FARMS

BRUNO WAX PEPPERS MILD

$8.99

BRUNO WAX HOT

$8.99

BRUNO WAX NIPPY

$8.99

BRUNO ASPARAGUS

$8.99

VEGETABLES

CALIVIRGIN MARTINI JUICE

$14.99

LUPINI BEANS

$5.99

SG ARTICHOKES

$9.99

ITALBRAND CAPER

$8.99

AMARENA WILD CHERRIES

$8.99

SUN DRIED TOM IN OLIVE OIL

$8.99

PASTA

RUMMO GLUTEN FREE

$5.99

BROWN RICE PASTA

$9.99

LEMON TAGLIO

$11.99

POLENTA

BRAMATA

$11.29

FIORETTO

$10.99

BRAMATA BIANCO

$10.99

SALTS & SPICES

WILD GROVES ROASTED GARLIC SEA SALT

$13.99

WG SPANISH ROSEMARY SEA SALT

$13.99

DOUBLE TRUFFLE SEA SALT

$17.99

SAUCES & TOMATOES

DON ANTONIO

$10.99

CIPRIANI PESTO

$7.89

SEGRETTI PISTACIO & ALMOND

$15.99

BIANCO WHOLE PEELED TOM

$5.19

BIANCO ORGANIC CRUSHED

$5.19

BIANCO ORGANIC TOM PASTE

$2.99

WATERLOO BBQ

$6.99

TRUFFLE DON ANT

$12.99

PIZZA SAUCE

$5.99

SPREADS --DIPS

TUTTO CALA HOT SPREAD

$10.99

MINASSO BLACK OLIVE SPREAD

$8.99

RIGONI--ORG-NICCIOLATA DAIRY FREE CHO/HAZEL

$9.99

RIGONI--ORGANIC NICCIOLATA HAZELNUT

$9.99

TIBERINO PASTA/SOUPS/RISOTTO

LINGUINI W/PESTO

$10.99

SPAGHETT W/PORCINI

$10.99

MINESTRONE SOUP

$8.99

LINGUINI SORRENTO TOM & BASIL

$8.99

COUSCOUS W/VEGETABLE

$8.99

RISOTTO MILANESE W/SAFFRON

$9.99

RISOTTO WITH PORCINI MUSHROOM

$10.99

RISOTTO CIOCIARA W/ARTICHOKE

$9.99

ORECCHIETE 9.99

FISH PRODUCTS

MATIZ SMOKED SARDINES

$5.49

MATIZ SARDINES IN OIL

$5.40

ORTIZ TUNA IN OLIVE OIL

$16.99

NUTS

MATIZ MARCONA ALMONDS

$9.99

DIPALMA WALNUTS

DIPALMA PISTACIOS

BAKED BY MRS. K

CARAMEL SAUCE

$9.00

CRISPY BAR

$6.50

BROWNIE

$5.99

COWBOY COOKIE

$4.99

Lava Cake

$6.99

BREADS

RAYMONDS

$4.99+

DEMI ROLL

$2.79

TC FOCACCIA

$4.99

TC FOCACCIA Large

$6.99

BARS--BROWNES

Vegan Chocolate

$6.00

Espresso Brownie

$3.00

CARROT CAKE BARS

$4.99

CAKES

TIRAMISU CAKE

$6.00

COFFEECAKE CINNAMON

$4.59

CHEESECAKES

CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE

$6.00

DRUNKIN PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

TART

Caramel Apple Tart

$9.00

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE CAKE

$8.99

KEY LIME TART

$8.00

Banana Cream

$7.99

RUSTIC BERRY

$6.00

Apple Blossom

$3.99

PIE

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

BREAD PUDDING

Berry Bread Pudding

$7.49

Savory Brad Pudding

$6.49

CINNAMON ROLLS

Bacon Maple

$7.49

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.99

PECAN Large STICKY ROLL

$7.49

Pecan Small

$6.49

COOKIES

COOKIE

$2.99+

KOSTA COOKIE

$3.99

Regina Cookies

$0.75

GLUTEN FREE SALTED CARAMEL

$3.99

MUFFINS-SCONES

PUMPKIN MUFFINS

$3.79

MUFFINS ANY FLAVOR

$3.00

Scone

$5.00

TURNOVER-PUFF PASTRY

Berry Puff Pastry

$4.99

Turnover

$4.00

CROISSANTS

CROISSANT

$3.49

CHOCOALTE CROISSANT

$4.99

SANDWICH

CUSTOM SANDWICH

$12.99

THE GOBBLER

$11.99

THATS MY JAM

$11.69

GABAGOOL

$17.99

H&H

$11.49

VITAL GARAGE

$13.99

OF COURSE CAPRESE

$11.99

COSMO CAPRICE

$15.99

ROGER B

$10.89

MARKET GRINDER

$17.99

Kids Sliced

$6.00

Kids Roll

$10.00

MEATS BY THE LBS

WRAPPED MOLINARI

$13.99

BLUE BOTTLE

BOLD

$16.99

BALANCE

$16.99

ESPRESSO

$16.99

BRIGHT

$16.99

DECAF

$16.99

PHILZ

TESORA

$14.99

PHILTERED SOUL

$14.99

JACOBS WONDERBAR

$14.99

VERVE

AFRICA

$15.99

HOUSE

$15.99

STREETLEVEL

$15.99

TOWN & COUNTRY

THE MARKET ITALIAN REGULAR

$15.99

THE MARKET ITALIAN DECAF

$15.99

THE MARKET COLUMBIA

$15.99

THE MARKET FAIRTRADE PERU

$15.99

THE MARKET BERKELEY BLEND

$15.99

HOT

SELF SERVE 16 Oz

$3.99

ESPRESSO

$2.99

CAPPUCCINO

$4.99

LATTE

$5.49

MOCHA

$5.99

AFFOGATO

$7.99

Self Serve 8oz

$2.99

RIVER CITY

Orange cream single

$2.59

Orange Cream 4pack

$9.79

ROOT BEER SINGLE

$2.59

JACKSON HOLE

GRAPE SODA SINGLE

$2.59

GRAPE SODA 4 PACK

$9.79

HUCKLEBERRY SINGLE

$2.59

SARSAPARILLA

$2.59

BLACK RIFFLE

Espresso Caramel

$4.99

WATER

BOXED WATER

$1.99

AGUAFINA

$1.99

DESANI

$1.99

BOYLAN

CANE COLA

$2.79

BLACK CHERRY

$2.79

LEMON SELTZER

$2.79

LIME SELTZER

$2.79

PURE SELTZER

$2.79

DIET COLA

$2.79

ANY FLAVOR BOYLAN 4 PACK

$9.89

CRODO

ARANCIATA

$2.99

MOJITO

$2.99

DANG

ITALIAN CHERRY SODA

$3.90

EMPIRE -

LEMONADE

$2.69

HARNEY

1/2/ TEA 1/2 LEMONADE

$3.79

BLACK TEA

$3.79

NO SUGAR GREEN TEA

$3.79

LEMONCOCO

LEMONCOCO

$3.90

FIUGGI

NATURAL MINERAL WATER 750ML

$4.99

VIVACE SPARKLING MINERAL750ML

$4.99

A SICILIANA

BLOOD ORANGE

$2.29+

LEMONATA

$2.29

SAN PELLEGRINO

ARANCIATA SLIM

$1.99

MELOGRANO & ARANCIA SLIM CAN

$1.99

GALVANINA

POMEGRANATE ORGAN SPARK W/PULP

$3.49

GINGER ALE

$3.49

PEPSI PRODUCTS

ALL PRODUCTS

$2.59

JUICE

APPLE

$1.99

SAUSAGE

MONTEREY SAUSAGE MILD

$8.99

MONTEREY SAUSAGE HOT

$8.99

THE MARKET BREAKFAST LINK

THE MARKET VEGAN ITALIAN SAUSAGE

THE MARKET ITALIAN SAUSAGE CRUMBLES

JUST EGGS VEGAN EGG

GELATO & SWEETALY

FIORELLOS CUPS

$4.00

FIORELLOS SORBET SCOOP

$5.99

SWEETALY

$3.69

RAVIOLI

VEAL RAVIOLI 1 LBS

$11.99

28 PCS PER LBS --APPROX 1-2 AS A MAIN DISH 3-4 AS A SIDE

BRAISED BEEF 1 LBS

$9.99

28 PCS PER LBS-1-2 AS A MAIN 3-4 PEOPLE AS A SIDE

CHICKEN & SPINACH RAV

$11.29

24 PCS PER LBS 1-2 AS A MAIN DISH 3-4 PEOPLE AS A SIDE

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$22.99

20 PCS PER LBS 1-2 AS A MAIN DISH 3-4 AS A SIDE

CHICKEN & PROSCIUTTO TORTELLONI 1 LBS BAG

$14.99

TORTELLONI IS A LARGE TORTELLINI --THIS ITEM HAS APPROZ 42-44 PER BAG 1 BAG FEEDS 3 AS A MAIN AND 4-5 AS A SIDE

CHEESE TORTELLINI 1LBS BAG

$9.99

APPROX 80 PIECES PER LBS--DEPENDING ON HOW HUNGRY YOU ARE APPROX 20 PIECES ARE A SINGLE SERVING--

BREAD DOUGH

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA DOUGH

$5.99

FOCACCIA DOUGH

$3.99+

CINNAMON ROLL KIT

1 LBS KIT

$12.99

2 LBS KIT

$22.99

SANDWICH

BASICE MEAT AND CHEESE

$12.99

BREAKFAST SANDO

$9.99

VEGETARIAN

$10.99

Ham Cranberry

$7.99

SALADS

Napa salad

$9.99

Spinach berry bleu

$8.99

Fall salad

$8.99

Cesar salad

$5.99+

Veggie couscous

$3.00

ENTREE

Asiago scalloped pot

$6.00

SOUPS

CUP --8OZ

$4.99

BOWL --16OZ

$6.99

CHEESE

BURRATTA

$5.19

TRUFFLE CHEESE

$12.99

MEATS

MOLINARI CHUB

$13.99

OLLI TRUFFLE CHUB

$14.99

OLLI PEPERONI

$7.59

COFFEE

TC ITALIAN ROAST

$15.99

THIS IS THE COFFEE WE POUR AT THE RESTAURANT--TOWN & COUNTRY CAFE IT IS A WELL-BALANCED BEAN WHICH CREATES A SMOOTH NOT BITTER CUP OF COFFEE

T&C ITALIAN DECAF

$15.99

JUST LIKE THE REGULAR BREW THIS COFFEE IS POURED AT THE RESTAURANT DAILY, TOWN & COUNTRY CAFE ON 10TH STREET--IT IS A WELL BALANCED CUP OF COFFEE NOT BITTER

RAVIOLI & SAUCE

FRzn TC MEAT RAVIOLI 1 LBS BOX

$9.00

RECIPE CREATED BY MIKE AND CLAUDIA FOR TOWN & COUNTRY CAFE! THE RAVIOLI HAS ITALIAN SAUSAGE-GROUND BEEF- SPINACH - PARM- BREADCRUMS AND EGG PLUS ALL THE ITALAIAN SEASONINGS....THERE ARE 54 PER BOX 1 BOX WILL SERVE 1-2 AS A MAIN DISH 3-4 AS A SIDE

8OZ MEAT SAUCE

$8.99

16OZ MEAT SAUCE

$16.99

32 OZ MEAT SAUCE

$32.99

CINNAMON ROLL KIT

SMALL KIT

$12.99

THE SMALL KIT IS 1 LBS OF UNCOOKED FOCACCIA BREAD DOUGH 1 8OZ CONTAINER OF FILLING 1 8OZ CONTAINER OF OUR FROSTING--THE KIT IS FOR YOU TO CREATE WHICHEVER SIZE YOU LIKE BUT YOU CAN ROLL APPROX 4 MEDIUM SIZE CINNAMON ROLLS OR 15-18 BITE SIZE CINNAMON ROLLS THIS IS SUPER FUN TO MAKE A MONKEY BREAD WITH

LARGE KIT

$23.99

THIS KIT FEATURES 2 LBS AND CAN ROLL OUT 6 - 8 MEDIUM SIZE CINNAMON ROLLS OR 24-36 MINI'S OR MORE DEPENDING ON HOW YOU ROLL THE DOUGH OUT

FOCACCIA BREAD DOUGH

TC FOCACCIA DOUGH

$3.99+

OUR FOCACCIA BREAD IS SO VERSATILE! MAKE PIZZA'S WITH IT, MONKEY BREAD, CINNAMON ROLLS, GARLIC KNOTS THE LIST GOES ON AND ON....GET CREATIVE AND HAVE FUN!!

CROUTONS & CROSTINI

T&C CROUTONS

$5.99

MADE WITH OUR FAMOUS IN HOUSE MADE FOCACCIA BREAD WE ADD MELTED BUTTER FRESH CRUSHED GARLIC PARSLEY AND OUR TC SPICE FOR THE PERFECT CROUTON FOR ANY SALAD

T&C CROSTINI 12 PER PACK

$5.99

MADE WITH OUR FAMOUS IN HOUSE MADE FOCACCIA BREAD THIS IS THE CROSTINI SERVED ON EVERY SALAD WITH OUR ROSEMARY GOAT CHEESE SPREAD....IT IS ALSO THE CROSTINI WE USE FOR OUR ROMA TOMATO BRUSCHETTA! MADE WITH EXTRA VIRGIN / CANOLA BLEND OIL AND OUR SPICE BAKED UNTIL CRUNCHY! PERFECT FOR ANY CHARCUTERIE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to our new Grab & Go Market/Deli/Bakery! At the Market we prepare fresh sandwiches, our famous focaccia cinnamon rolls, breakfast pastries like scones & turnover PLUS a large selection of fresh baked bread daily! You can also find soups/salads/ and grab & go DINNER plus specialty food items like extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, dried pastas, our very own T&C house made items like meat raviolis, lasagna, croutons and much more! If you love the coffee at the restaurant you can buy by the pound other favorites like Philz & Blue Bottle! OH WE HAVE AN ESPRESSO MACHINE TOO! We sell specialty meats & cheeses by the pound, plus crackers & chutneys to make a charcuterie at home OR order one from us! Mike and I look forward to serving you now at the Market on 6th.....the sister company to Town & Country Cafe on 10th Street our full service breakfast & lunch restaurant!

21 E 6th Street, Tracy, CA 95376

