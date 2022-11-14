Restaurant header imageView gallery

Town Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

3741 Oakwood Boulevard

Melvindale, MI 48122

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken with rice
Rice

Wraps & Burger (OO)

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$6.49

Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with fries, cheese, pickles, and our white sauce.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$6.99

Gyro meat wrapped with onion, parsley, fries, pickles and our white sauce.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$5.99

Falafel, fries, tomato, parsley, pickles, and tahini sauce

Cheese Burger

$8.49

Burger

$7.49

Chicken / Rice / Ful (OO)

Grilled Chicken with rice

Grilled Chicken with rice

$9.99

Grilled marinated chicken on top of rice.

Half chicken

Half chicken

$7.49

Juicy chicken seasoned to perfection

chicken (Whole)

chicken (Whole)

$12.99

Juicy chicken seasoned to perfection.

Fūl " Fava beans "

Fūl " Fava beans "

$7.99

Cooked fava beans served with olive oil and cumin .

Rice

Rice

$3.99

Aromatic and flavorful rice

Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$9.99

Grilled chicken with Fries and cheese mixed with special sauce.

Sides (OO)

Falafel (Half Dozen)

Falafel (Half Dozen)

$4.99

Deep-fried balls made from chickpeas, fava beans and fresh herbs and spices

Falafel (Dozen)

Falafel (Dozen)

$7.99

Deep-fried balls made from chickpeas, fava beans and fresh herbs and spices

Fried Kibbie

Fried Kibbie

$5.99

3 Spiced ground meat, onions, and grain

Large Fries

Large Fries

$2.99
Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$3.99
Hummus

Hummus

$5.99

Cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic

Veggie Grape Leaves

Veggie Grape Leaves

$3.99

veggie-stuffed grape leaves

Sauces (OO)

Town sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Town Chili sauce

$0.75

Tahini

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Garlic

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Drinks (OO)

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99
Hot tea

Hot tea

$1.99
Soda

Soda

$1.75
Yogurt Drink

Yogurt Drink

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Desserts (OO)

Baklava

Baklava

$2.99
Honeycomb

Honeycomb

$4.99
Dessert cup

Dessert cup

$2.99

Salad (OO)

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.49

Salad topped with grilled marinated chicken.

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$6.99

Salad topped with Falafel.

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$8.99

Salad topped with Gyro meat.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Mixed romaine salad

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Manakish are available from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location

3741 Oakwood Boulevard, Melvindale, MI 48122

Directions

