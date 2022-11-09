A map showing the location of Town Bakery & Cafe 337 Rheem blvdView gallery

Town Bakery & Cafe 337 Rheem blvd



No reviews yet

337 Rheem blvd

Moraga, CA 94556

Traditional Breakfast

Brioche French Toast

$16.50

Pancakes

$14.50

Waffles

$14.50

Combo

$17.50

Meat & Eggs

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.50

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Ham & Cheese omelette

$15.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Sausage & Mushroom Omelette

$15.50

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$17.00

Veggie Omelette

$15.25

Quiche/Benny/Huevos

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Ham Benedict

$16.75

Crispy Huevos Ranchero

$14.00

Quiche Lorraine

$13.50

Toast and Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$12.75

Avocado Eggs

$13.75

Wild Planet Albacore Tuna Toast

$14.50

Tarragon Chicken Breast

$14.50

Croissant Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Croque Madame

$16.50

Salads

Organic Mixed Green Salad

$7.00+

fruits & vegetables crudite, feta cheese, garlic, creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Oregon's Bay Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$18.00

Living butter lettuce, soft boiled egg, house louie dressing

Chopped Salad

$10.00+

Brussels sprout, arugula, kale, radicchio, red onions, carrots, marcona almonds, pecorino cheese, garlic lemon thyme vinaigrette

Chopped Salad Piadini

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Puree, Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad Piadini & Fried Chicken

$20.00

Piadini, Roasted garlic puree, chopped salad, fried chicken

Burgers

Akaushi Wagyu Beef Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese, house sauce

Local Lamb Burger

$17.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandiwch

$15.50

Portobello Burger

$14.50

Roasted garlic puree, goat cheese, alfalfa sprout, tomato, avocado

Pizza

Spinach Pizza

$18.00

fior di latte, arugula, pecorino romano, chili flake, roasted garlic pure, red onions

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

fior di latte, basil, pomodoro, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino

American Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

fior di latte, humboldt fog, roasted garlic puree, arugula, pecorino

Anchovy pizza

$19.00

Spicy italian Sausage & Kale Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, chili flakes, pomodoro, spinach

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Beef Slider

$9.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$5.50

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Side Toast & Butter

$4.00

Side Eggs

$3.50

Side Hash Brown

$4.00

Side Small fruits

$6.00

Side Large Fruits

$8.00

Side Pancake

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$8.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Small Fries

$3.00

Large Fries

$5.00

To Go Bag

To Go Bag

$0.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

337 Rheem blvd, Moraga, CA 94556

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

