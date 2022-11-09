Town Bakery & Cafe 337 Rheem blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
337 Rheem blvd, Moraga, CA 94556
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Lafayette
No Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurant