Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
$$
227 Upper Main St
Edgartown, MA 02539
Popular Items
Made to Share
New England Clam Chowder
Mac Fritters
home-made mac & cheese, breaded & fried, sriracha aioli
Popcorn Chicken
white meat chicken, sriracha aioli
Fried Pickles
cajun ranch
Bang Bang Shrimp
old bay butter, cocktail sauce
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
zesty orange glaze
Seasonal Ravioli
cheese stuffed ravioli, marinara, fresh basil
Short Rib Nachos
Chicken Wings
From the Garden
Hand Held
Town Burger
fried pickles, tomato, iceberg lettuce, cheddar, garlic aioli
Smash Burger
two 4oz patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, special sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, pickles, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon & Cole Slaw
Beyond Burger
feta, iceberg lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, romesco
Steak & Cheese Hoagie
shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions & peppers, american cheese
Tacos
Fish Tacos
fried or blackened cod, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice
Shrimp Tacos
fried shrimp, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice
Chicken Tacos
grilled chicken, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice
Short Rib Tacos
3 Tacos, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & Chipotle aioli, served with black beans and rice.
Steak Tacos
Main Event
Roast Half Chicken
mashed potatoes, mixed greens with shaved onion & garlic dressing, pan jus
Seared Salmon
carrot ginger puree, green beans, micro greens, white wine vinaigrette
Fish & Chips
fried cod, French fries, cole slaw
Chicken Piccatta
linguini, capers, white wine garlic sauce
Grilled Pork Chop
fingerling potatoes, green beans, grain mustard cream sauce
Braised Short Rib
Mashed, broccolini, Red Wine Demi
Pesto Pasta
Fettuccini, spinach, mushrooms, shaved red onions, pesto cream sauce.
Vegetable Risotto
coconut cream risotto, seasonal vegetables, basil oil
Steak Tips
Mashed potatoes, broccoli, red wine demi
Cajun Pasta
Sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, shaved onions, cajun cream sauce, fettuccini, parmesan
Tuscan Pasta
Kids Menu
Sides
Dessert
Merch! (Copy)
Appetizers & Bowls
Spicy Mayo
Eel sauce
Sushi Rice
Sushi Ginger
Fried Veggie Spring Roll
Pork Gyoza
Steamed or Fried Gyoza served with Ponzu Sauce
Shrimp Shumai
8 Pcs Steamed or Fried Shrimp Shumai
Edamame
Seaweed Salad
Panko Shrimp tempura
5 pcs
Rice Paper Wraps
Lettuce, avocado, cucumber, spring mix, spicy dressing on side
Fish Poke Bowl
Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, mango, scallion
Vegetable Poke Bowl
rice, Lettuce, edamame, cucumber, mango, seaweed salad, avocado, sweat potato tempura, egg omelette
Scallop Foie Gras
Sea scallop, Foie Gras, truffle soy sauce,scallion
Yuzu Yellowtail
Yellowtail, jalapeños, cilantro, yuzu sauce, olive oil
Hama-Chili (Spicy)
Yellowtail, ponzu sauce and chili oil
Citrus Salmon
Salmon, Mandarin orange, Cilantro, Sriracha Drop and Yuzu Ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki
Tuna, wasabi dressing, scallion
Nigiri & Sashimi
Nigiri or sashimi - 2 pcs per order
Leave comment for sashimi order
Nigiri 5 pcs mix
Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp nigiri
Nigiri 10 pcs Mix
Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, eel nigiri
Sashimi 7pcs mix
Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail
Sashimi 12pcs Mix
Nigiri & Sashimi Combo
A mix of 5 pcs of Nigiri and 3 pcs of Sashimi plus Salmon roll
Salmon Lover/Tuna Lover
4 pcs Nigiri, 4 pcs sashimi, 1 salmon or tuna avocado roll
Regular Rolls
Sweet Potato Roll (Cooked)
Sweet Potato Tempura, eel sauce
Cucumber Roll (cooked)
Cucumber
Avocado Roll (cooked)
Avocado
Avo-Mango-Cucumber Roll (cooked)
Avocado, cucumber, mango
Mixed Veggie Roll (cooked)
Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, sweet potato tempura
Tamago Avocado Roll (Cooked)
Tamago( cooked egg). Avocado
California Roll (Cooked)
Crab stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Spicy California Roll (Cooked)
Spicy crab stick mix, avocado, cucumber
Shrimp Avocado Roll (cooked)
Boiled Shrimp, Avocado
Eel Avocado Roll (Cooked)
Grilled Eel, Avocado, eel sauce
Tempura Roll (cooked)
Avocado, cucumber, choice of Tuna, Salmon or Shrimp Tempura,
Teriyaki Roll (Cooked)
Avocado, cucumber, air fried teriyaki salmon or tuna
Alaska Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Cream cheese, Avocado
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna, avocado
Salmon Avocado roll
Salmon, avocado
Yellowtail Avocado Roll
Yellowtail, avocado
Spicy scallop
Local sea scallop, jalapeño, scallion,spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna
Choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail
Spicy Crunchy Salmon
Spicy Yellowtail
yellowtail, jalapeño, scallion
Spicy Trio
Spicy tuna, spicy crunchy salmon, spicy yellowtail
Hosomaki Roll (seaweed outside)
Choice of salmon, tuna, yellowtail scallion
Hosomaki Trio (seaweed outside)
Salmon, Yellowtail scallion, Tuna Roll Combo
Special Rolls
T1 Vegan Roll (cooked)
sweet potato tempura, avocado, seaweed salad, eel sauce (cooked)
T2 Two Some Crab (Cooked)
Crab stick Tempura, Avocado, spicy seasoned crab stick, scallion
T3 Great Wall (cooked)
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy seasoned crab stick, scallion, jalapeño, sriracha drop
T4 Niagara Fall (cooked)
Tuna tempura, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, spicy seasoned crab stick, torched spicy mayo and eel sauce, scallion
T5 Spider Roll (Cooked)
Soft shell Crab Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, mayonnaise with Unagi Sauce
T6 Doubled Eel (cooked)
Fried Eel, Grilled Eel, Avocado, eel sauce
T7 Dragon Roll (Cooked)
Cucumber, Avocado, eel sauce. choice of grilled eel, shrimp tempura, , tuna tempura, salmon tempura
T8 Pink Lady (Deep Fried)
Deep fried-Tuna, Salmon, Avocado roll. Masago, scallion, Spicy mayo and eel sauce
T9 Volcano (Deep Fried)
Soy wrap, deep fried tuna cream cheese roll, spicy seasoned crab stick on top, scallion, eel sauce, seaweed flake topping
T10 Shrimp Tower
Spicy seasoned crab stick, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura, scallion, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
T11 Tropical Salmon
Salmon, mango, avocado, mandarin orange, Tobiko
T12 Rainbow
Crab stick, Avocado, cucumber, Tuna, Yellowtail, shrimp, Salmon
T13 Pearl Harbor
Local sea scallop, scallion, jalapeño, spicy mayo, avocado, truffle oil, Yuzu sauce
T14 Red Velvet
Shrimp Tempura, Crab stick, Cucumber, Salmon, lemon, Tobiko with Spicy Mayo and eel sauce
T15 Hawaiian Roll
Soy wrap, Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Mango
T16 Dynamic Crunch
Spicy seasoned Crab stick, crunchy, Spicy Tuna, masago, scallion, Spicy mayo and eel sauce
T17 One Punch
Sprimp Tempura, Cucumber, Crab stick, Spicy Tuna, crunchy, torched Spicy mayo and eel sauce
T18 Hanabi
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, shrimp, crunchy, torched mayo and eel sauce
T19 King Island
Crab stick Tempura, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, scallion, torched spicy mayo and eel sauce
T20 Propose
tuna, Avocado, torched salmon, Tobiko, scallion, mayo and eel sauce
T21 Tiger Roll
Yellowtail, mango, jalapeno, scallion, shrimp, truffle oil, ponzu sauce, Yuzu sauce
T22 Grilled Tuna
Tuna Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Torched Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce, scallion
T23 Refresh
Yellowtail, jalapeño, mango, Truffle oil, ponzu sauce, scallion, Yuzu sauce
T24 Naruto
Cucumber wrap, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Kizami Wasabi, Ponzu sauce
T25 Spicy Naruto
Cucumber wrap, spicy tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce
T26 Super Hot
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, Masago, jalapeño, sriracha, spicy mayo, crunch, scallion
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
American Bistro serving everything from burgers and wings to Shrimp Scampi and herb roasted 1/2 chicken! Check out our take out Beer and Wine lists! Plus our amazing sushi is one of a kind!
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown, MA 02539