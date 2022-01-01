Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese

Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown

273 Reviews

$$

227 Upper Main St

Edgartown, MA 02539

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mac Fritters

Made to Share

Pan seared Scallops over spinach risotto with a roasted beat puree
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00
Mac Fritters

Mac Fritters

$12.00

home-made mac & cheese, breaded & fried, sriracha aioli

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$17.00

white meat chicken, sriracha aioli

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

cajun ranch

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.00

old bay butter, cocktail sauce

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00Out of stock

zesty orange glaze

Seasonal Ravioli

Seasonal Ravioli

$15.00

cheese stuffed ravioli, marinara, fresh basil

Short Rib Nachos

$18.00

Chicken Wings

$18.00

From the Garden

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved almonds, goat cheese crumble, Taragon dressing

FALL HARVEST SALAD

FALL HARVEST SALAD

$18.00

Mixed greens, bacon, apple, dried cranberries, pecans, sweet potato, feta, apple cider vinaigrette.

Hand Held

Burger topped with onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and southwest BBQ sauce. All Hand Held Sandwiches are served with French Fries.
Town Burger

Town Burger

$19.00

fried pickles, tomato, iceberg lettuce, cheddar, garlic aioli

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$19.00

two 4oz patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, special sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Chicken, pickles, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon & Cole Slaw

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$19.00

feta, iceberg lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, romesco

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$19.00

shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions & peppers, american cheese

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$21.00

fried or blackened cod, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

fried shrimp, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

grilled chicken, 3 tacos with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli served with black beans & rice

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$22.00

3 Tacos, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, herb taco slaw, pico de gallo & Chipotle aioli, served with black beans and rice.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$22.00

Main Event

Roast Half Chicken

Roast Half Chicken

$30.00

mashed potatoes, mixed greens with shaved onion & garlic dressing, pan jus

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$34.00

carrot ginger puree, green beans, micro greens, white wine vinaigrette

Fish & Chips

$27.00

fried cod, French fries, cole slaw

Chicken Piccatta

Chicken Piccatta

$26.00

linguini, capers, white wine garlic sauce

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

fingerling potatoes, green beans, grain mustard cream sauce

Braised Short Rib

$35.00

Mashed, broccolini, Red Wine Demi

Pesto Pasta

Fettuccini, spinach, mushrooms, shaved red onions, pesto cream sauce.

Vegetable Risotto

Vegetable Risotto

$23.00

coconut cream risotto, seasonal vegetables, basil oil

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$32.00

Mashed potatoes, broccoli, red wine demi

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$29.00

Sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, shaved onions, cajun cream sauce, fettuccini, parmesan

Tuscan Pasta

Tuscan Pasta

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Fish And Chips

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Berries

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Mississippi Mud Squares

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

$12.00Out of stock

Triplo Chocolate R

$12.00

Town Koozie

Town Koozie

$5.00
Town Hat

Town Hat

$25.00
Women's White T-Shirt

Women's White T-Shirt

$20.00+Out of stock
Town Hoodie

Town Hoodie

$50.00+

Good N U Wine Glass

$10.00
Employee Mechanic Shirt

Employee Mechanic Shirt

$35.00+

Logo Long Sleeve

$35.00+
Logo Short Sleeve

Logo Short Sleeve

$25.00+

Dri Fit Long Sleeve

$35.00

Dri Fit Hood

$40.00

Yarn Dyed Hoodie

$50.00

Tye Dye Hoodie

$50.00

Appetizers & Bowls

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$6.00

Sushi Ginger

$7.00

Fried Veggie Spring Roll

$11.00
Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

Steamed or Fried Gyoza served with Ponzu Sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$11.00

8 Pcs Steamed or Fried Shrimp Shumai

Edamame

$11.00

Seaweed Salad

$11.00
Panko Shrimp tempura

Panko Shrimp tempura

$14.00

5 pcs

Rice Paper Wraps

Rice Paper Wraps

$15.00

Lettuce, avocado, cucumber, spring mix, spicy dressing on side

Fish Poke Bowl

Fish Poke Bowl

$33.00

Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, mango, scallion

Vegetable Poke Bowl

Vegetable Poke Bowl

$28.00

rice, Lettuce, edamame, cucumber, mango, seaweed salad, avocado, sweat potato tempura, egg omelette

Scallop Foie Gras

Scallop Foie Gras

$27.00

Sea scallop, Foie Gras, truffle soy sauce,scallion

Yuzu Yellowtail

Yuzu Yellowtail

$19.00

Yellowtail, jalapeños, cilantro, yuzu sauce, olive oil

Hama-Chili (Spicy)

Hama-Chili (Spicy)

$19.00

Yellowtail, ponzu sauce and chili oil

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$19.00

Salmon, Mandarin orange, Cilantro, Sriracha Drop and Yuzu Ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Tuna, wasabi dressing, scallion

Nigiri & Sashimi

Leave comment for sashimi order
Nigiri or sashimi - 2 pcs per order

Nigiri or sashimi - 2 pcs per order

$12.00+

Leave comment for sashimi order

Nigiri 5 pcs mix

Nigiri 5 pcs mix

$21.00

Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp nigiri

Nigiri 10 pcs Mix

Nigiri 10 pcs Mix

$39.00

Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, eel nigiri

Sashimi 7pcs mix

Sashimi 7pcs mix

$29.00

Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail

Sashimi 12pcs Mix

Sashimi 12pcs Mix

$47.00
Nigiri & Sashimi Combo

Nigiri & Sashimi Combo

$39.00

A mix of 5 pcs of Nigiri and 3 pcs of Sashimi plus Salmon roll

Salmon Lover/Tuna Lover

Salmon Lover/Tuna Lover

$42.00+

4 pcs Nigiri, 4 pcs sashimi, 1 salmon or tuna avocado roll

Regular Rolls

Sweet Potato Roll (Cooked)

Sweet Potato Roll (Cooked)

$10.00

Sweet Potato Tempura, eel sauce

Cucumber Roll (cooked)

$10.00

Cucumber

Avocado Roll (cooked)

$11.00

Avocado

Avo-Mango-Cucumber Roll (cooked)

$11.00

Avocado, cucumber, mango

Mixed Veggie Roll (cooked)

Mixed Veggie Roll (cooked)

$12.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, sweet potato tempura

Tamago Avocado Roll (Cooked)

$12.00

Tamago( cooked egg). Avocado

California Roll (Cooked)

California Roll (Cooked)

$12.00

Crab stick, Cucumber, Avocado

Spicy California Roll (Cooked)

$12.00

Spicy crab stick mix, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Avocado Roll (cooked)

$14.00

Boiled Shrimp, Avocado

Eel Avocado Roll (Cooked)

$14.00

Grilled Eel, Avocado, eel sauce

Tempura Roll (cooked)

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, choice of Tuna, Salmon or Shrimp Tempura,

Teriyaki Roll (Cooked)

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, air fried teriyaki salmon or tuna

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$14.00

Salmon, Cream cheese, Avocado

Tuna Avocado Roll

$15.00

Tuna, avocado

Salmon Avocado roll

$14.00

Salmon, avocado

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail, avocado

Spicy scallop

$16.00

Local sea scallop, jalapeño, scallion,spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail

Spicy Crunchy Salmon

$14.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$14.00

yellowtail, jalapeño, scallion

Spicy Trio

$38.00

Spicy tuna, spicy crunchy salmon, spicy yellowtail

Hosomaki Roll (seaweed outside)

$12.00

Choice of salmon, tuna, yellowtail scallion

Hosomaki Trio (seaweed outside)

Hosomaki Trio (seaweed outside)

$32.00

Salmon, Yellowtail scallion, Tuna Roll Combo

Special Rolls

T1 Vegan Roll (cooked)

T1 Vegan Roll (cooked)

$20.00

sweet potato tempura, avocado, seaweed salad, eel sauce (cooked)

T2 Two Some Crab (Cooked)

T2 Two Some Crab (Cooked)

$23.00

Crab stick Tempura, Avocado, spicy seasoned crab stick, scallion

T3 Great Wall (cooked)

T3 Great Wall (cooked)

$24.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy seasoned crab stick, scallion, jalapeño, sriracha drop

T4 Niagara Fall (cooked)

T4 Niagara Fall (cooked)

$27.00

Tuna tempura, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, spicy seasoned crab stick, torched spicy mayo and eel sauce, scallion

T5 Spider Roll (Cooked)

T5 Spider Roll (Cooked)

$20.00

Soft shell Crab Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, mayonnaise with Unagi Sauce

T6 Doubled Eel (cooked)

T6 Doubled Eel (cooked)

$24.00

Fried Eel, Grilled Eel, Avocado, eel sauce

T7 Dragon Roll (Cooked)

T7 Dragon Roll (Cooked)

$22.00

Cucumber, Avocado, eel sauce. choice of grilled eel, shrimp tempura, , tuna tempura, salmon tempura

T8 Pink Lady (Deep Fried)

T8 Pink Lady (Deep Fried)

$22.00

Deep fried-Tuna, Salmon, Avocado roll. Masago, scallion, Spicy mayo and eel sauce

T9 Volcano (Deep Fried)

T9 Volcano (Deep Fried)

$25.00

Soy wrap, deep fried tuna cream cheese roll, spicy seasoned crab stick on top, scallion, eel sauce, seaweed flake topping

T10 Shrimp Tower

T10 Shrimp Tower

$26.00

Spicy seasoned crab stick, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura, scallion, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce

T11 Tropical Salmon

T11 Tropical Salmon

$25.00

Salmon, mango, avocado, mandarin orange, Tobiko

T12 Rainbow

T12 Rainbow

$24.00

Crab stick, Avocado, cucumber, Tuna, Yellowtail, shrimp, Salmon

T13 Pearl Harbor

T13 Pearl Harbor

$28.00

Local sea scallop, scallion, jalapeño, spicy mayo, avocado, truffle oil, Yuzu sauce

T14 Red Velvet

T14 Red Velvet

$25.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab stick, Cucumber, Salmon, lemon, Tobiko with Spicy Mayo and eel sauce

T15 Hawaiian Roll

T15 Hawaiian Roll

$18.00

Soy wrap, Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Mango

T16 Dynamic Crunch

T16 Dynamic Crunch

$25.00

Spicy seasoned Crab stick, crunchy, Spicy Tuna, masago, scallion, Spicy mayo and eel sauce

T17 One Punch

T17 One Punch

$26.00

Sprimp Tempura, Cucumber, Crab stick, Spicy Tuna, crunchy, torched Spicy mayo and eel sauce

T18 Hanabi

T18 Hanabi

$25.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, shrimp, crunchy, torched mayo and eel sauce

T19 King Island

T19 King Island

$25.00

Crab stick Tempura, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, scallion, torched spicy mayo and eel sauce

T20 Propose

T20 Propose

$25.00

tuna, Avocado, torched salmon, Tobiko, scallion, mayo and eel sauce

T21 Tiger Roll

T21 Tiger Roll

$24.00

Yellowtail, mango, jalapeno, scallion, shrimp, truffle oil, ponzu sauce, Yuzu sauce

T22 Grilled Tuna

T22 Grilled Tuna

$26.00

Tuna Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Torched Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce, scallion

T23 Refresh

T23 Refresh

$24.00

Yellowtail, jalapeño, mango, Truffle oil, ponzu sauce, scallion, Yuzu sauce

T24 Naruto

T24 Naruto

$25.00

Cucumber wrap, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Kizami Wasabi, Ponzu sauce

T25 Spicy Naruto

T25 Spicy Naruto

$25.00

Cucumber wrap, spicy tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce

T26 Super Hot

T26 Super Hot

$26.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, Masago, jalapeño, sriracha, spicy mayo, crunch, scallion

check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Bistro serving everything from burgers and wings to Shrimp Scampi and herb roasted 1/2 chicken! Check out our take out Beer and Wine lists! Plus our amazing sushi is one of a kind!

Website

Location

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown, MA 02539

Directions

Gallery
Town Bar and Grill MV image
Town Bar and Grill MV image
Town Bar and Grill MV image
Town Bar and Grill MV image

