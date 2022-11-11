Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street

San Carlos, CA 94070

Cocktails To Go

Quart of Pomegranate Martini

Quart of Pomegranate Martini

$34.00

Citrus Vodka, cold pressed lemon juice, pomegranate puree, organic agave nectar, pomegranate ice cubes. One quart makes 6 cocktails, Instructions included.

Quart of Bourbon Back 9

Quart of Bourbon Back 9

$45.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, unsweetened iced tea, cold pressed lemon juice, marinated Amerena cherries. One quart yields 6 cocktails, instructions included.

Quart of Classic Margarita

Quart of Classic Margarita

$34.00

Herradura Blanco, fresh lime juice, agave nectar. One quart yields 6 cocktails, instructions included.

Quart of Barrel Aged Manhattan

Quart of Barrel Aged Manhattan

$55.00

Aged in our own barrel for 14 days. Dickel #8 whisky, Cinzano sweet vermouth, Carpano Antica vermouth, Punt e Mes, Angostura Bitters, Amerena cherries. One quart yields 8 cocktails, instructions included.

Holiday Wines

375ml Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose

375ml Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose

$57.00
Schrambsberg 'Mirabelle' Brut Rose

Schrambsberg 'Mirabelle' Brut Rose

$64.00

North Coast, NV

Veuve-Cliquot Yellow Label

Veuve-Cliquot Yellow Label

$88.00

Reims, NV

Dom Perignon 'Luminous' Champagne

$295.00
Flowers Chardonnay

Flowers Chardonnay

$76.00

Sonoma Coast, 2016

Ceritas Chardonnay

Ceritas Chardonnay

$110.00

Santa Cruz Mountains, 2016

Sea Smoke Estate Vineyard Chardonnay

Sea Smoke Estate Vineyard Chardonnay

$135.00

Santa Rita Hills, 2018

Flowers Pinot

Flowers Pinot

$80.00

Sonoma Coast, 2017

Antica Terra "Ceras" Pinot Noir

Antica Terra "Ceras" Pinot Noir

$114.00

Willamette Valley, OR, 2017

Sea Smoke Estate "Southing" Pinot Noir

Sea Smoke Estate "Southing" Pinot Noir

$125.00

Santa Rita Hills, 2018

Sea Smoke Estate "Ten" Pinot Noir

Sea Smoke Estate "Ten" Pinot Noir

$128.00

Santa Rita Hills, 2018

Antica Terra "Antikythera" Pinot Noir

Antica Terra "Antikythera" Pinot Noir

$153.00

Eola - Amity Hills, OR, 2017

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$99.00

Alexander Valley, 2015

Spottswoode Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Spottswoode Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$235.00

Napa Valley, 2014

Caymus Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

$240.00

Prepare at Home

New Year's Caviar

New Year's Caviar

$195.00

2 ounces of Imperial Osetra Caviar, Truffle potato chips, creme fraiche and caviar spoon. Add a bottle of Champagne for the perfect toast at midnight!

Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$32.00

12 wild jumbo lemon poached prawns, snortin' hot horseradish cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, shaved iceberg nest

Creamy Cheesy La Brea Garlic Bread

Creamy Cheesy La Brea Garlic Bread

$12.00

Pint of Mushroom Bisque

$12.00

Ready to warm at home. Truffle vinaigrette, pecorino cheese

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$48.00

Quart of Town Bolognese sauce, with truffle mushroom butter, herbed ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano and a box of pasta to cook at home.

Whole Tenderloin of Filet Mignon Holiday Meal

Whole Tenderloin of Filet Mignon Holiday Meal

$295.00

Holiday meal includes: *Rosemary herb crusted whole loin of filet mignon, horseradish cream and red wine demi glace *BLT Iceberg Wedge - crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing *Red Wine Braised Mushrooms *Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes *Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce All sides, salads and dessert serve 4-6. Whole tenderloin yields 4 generous baseball filets. Cooking instructions for tenderloin and reheat instructions included.

Family Style BLT Wedge Salad

Family Style BLT Wedge Salad

$25.00

crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing. Assembly Instructions included, serves 4-6.

Family Style Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$23.00

Family Style Wine Braised Mushrooms

$28.00

Reheat Instructions Included. Serves 4-6

Family Style Bread Pudding

Family Style Bread Pudding

$19.00

Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.

Ginormous Slice of Chocolate Cake

Ginormous Slice of Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Salmon Portion

$24.00

Spirits

Hendrick's Gin

Hendrick's Gin

$60.00
Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$30.00
Humboldt Distillery Vodka

Humboldt Distillery Vodka

$35.00

Hemp Seed Vodka, North Coast CA, 750ml

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

$60.00
Don Julio Anejo Tequila

Don Julio Anejo Tequila

$65.00
Don Julio 70th Anniversary

Don Julio 70th Anniversary

$65.00
Don Julio 1942 Tequila

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$145.00
Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

$60.00
Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$34.00
Lost Republic Bourbon

Lost Republic Bourbon

$45.00

750ml

High West Double Rye Whiskey

High West Double Rye Whiskey

$49.00
Humboldt Distillery Rum

Humboldt Distillery Rum

$30.00

Certified Organic, North Coast CA, 750ml

Los Vecinos Mezcal

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$30.00

Weller Special Reserve Bourbon

$50.00

Weller Antique 107 Bourbon

$110.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
