Town Butcher

Whole Tenderloin of Filet Mignon Holiday Meal

$295.00

Holiday meal includes: *Rosemary herb crusted whole loin of filet mignon, horseradish cream and red wine demi glace *BLT Iceberg Wedge - crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing *Red Wine Braised Mushrooms *Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes *Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce All sides, salads and dessert serve 4-6. Whole tenderloin yields 4 generous baseball filets. Cooking instructions for tenderloin and reheat instructions included.