A map showing the location of Town Hall 3123 W Cary St

Town Hall 3123 W Cary St

3123 W Cary St

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Specials

Burger & Brew

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Duck Fries

$10.00

Mojo Pork Melt

$12.00

Appetizers

sliders

$9.00

wings

$12.00

Totchos

$8.00

Hummus

$10.00

Chicken tenders

$10.00

Charcuterie

$10.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Salads

10 Gallon Salad

$12.00

caesar

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

grilled cheese

$10.00

bologna sandwich

$10.00

Steak And Cheese

$12.00

Fish Sammy

$12.00

Hot Doggies

$9.00

Townburger

$12.00

Grill Chicken Sammy

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sammy

$10.00

Sides

Collards

$4.00

fries

$3.00

mac and cheese

$5.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Mashed potatoes

$3.00

potato salad

$3.00

Potato wedges

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tots

$3.00

Beer•Shot

Natty & Rail

$6.00

Guiness Jamo

$12.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Cirrus

$10.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Espolon

$9.00

Lajita

$18.00

Metero

$18.00

Madre Mezcal

$20.00

Creyente

$20.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Altos Blanco

$8.00

Altos Reposado

$8.00

El Jimador

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Slane

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Trial & Error

$9.00

Cutty

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Trial & Error Chartrause

$11.00

Specials

Jello Shot!

$3.00

Natty

$3.00

Great Return

$4.00

Bells

$5.00

Beer

Pbr

$4.00

Beales

$6.00

Trapezium

$7.00

Devils Bb Ipa

$7.00

Natty Light

$3.00

Ardent X

$9.00

Aleworks Pumpkin

$6.00

Ardent English mild

$7.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Busky

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Cotu Brewski

$7.00

Downeast

$6.00

Great Return

$4.00

Guiness

$6.00

Honor Maple Porter

$8.00

Isley Cosmic Cowboy

$8.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

Lonestar

$5.00

Marlowe

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Oskar Blues Mammas Pils

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Potters

$8.00

Stella

$6.00

Stoop Lager

$7.00

Truly

$5.00

Utica Ckub

$4.00

Vape Trix

$8.00

Wine

House White

$8.00

House Red

$8.00

House Sparkling

$8.00

Prisma Pinot Noir

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3123 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

