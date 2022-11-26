- Home
TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard
1,233 Reviews
$$
5101 York Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Personal Build Your Own
Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
14" Medium Build Your Own
Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
18" Large Build Your Own
Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
10" Personal Vegan Build Your Own
Vegan Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and Follow Your Heart vegan cheese.
14" Medium Vegan Build Your Own
Vegan Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and Follow Your Heart vegan cheese.
18" Large Vegan Build Your Own
Vegan Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and Follow Your Heart vegan cheese.
14" Gluten Free Build Your Own
Please note that pizzas with gluten free crusts are prepared in a common kitchen area with gluten present. Customers with gluten sensitivities should use judgment before consuming.
Cheese
Pepperoni
10" Personal Pepperoni
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Pepperoni
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
18" Large Pepperoni
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
Housemade Sausage
10" Personal Housemade Sausage
Our own spice blend using Niman Ranch all-natural ground pork, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Housemade Sausage
our own spice blend using all natural Niman Ranch ground pork, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Housemade Sausage
our own spice blend using all natural Niman Ranch ground pork, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Zetta's Pesto
Mushroom & Rosemary
10" Personal Mushroom & Rosemary
Sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Mushroom & Rosemary
sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Mushroom & Rosemary
sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
10" Personal Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.
14" Medium Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
18" Large Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
a white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula (8 slices)
B.O.G.
10" Personal B.O.G.
Bacon, red onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium B.O.G.
bacon, red onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
18" Large B.O.G.
bacon, red onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Bacon & Pineapple
10" Personal Bacon & Pineapple
Bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Bacon & Pineapple
bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Bacon & Pineapple
bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Classic Veggie
10" Personal Classic Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Classic Veggie
mushrooms, onions, black olives, green bell peppers, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Classic Veggie
mushrooms, onions, black olives, green bell peppers, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Garlic, Tomato, Basil
10" Personal Garlic, Tomato, Basil
Roasted garlic, tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Garlic, Tomato, Basil
roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Garlic, Tomato, Basil
roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Greek
10" Personal The Greek
Spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium The Greek
spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
18" Large The Greek
spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Jalapiña Pepperoni
10" Personal Jalapiña Pepperoni
Quick-pickled jalapeños, pineapple, pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Jalapiña Pepperoni
quick-pickled jalapeños, pineapple, pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Jalapiña Pepperoni
quick-pickled jalapeños, pineapple, pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Meat Lovers
10" Personal Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Meat Lovers
pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
18" Large Meat Lovers
pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Pig & the Fig
10" Personal The Pig & the Fig
Prosciutto di Parma, dried figs, fried sage, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic olive oil base.
14" Medium The Pig & the Fig
prosciutto di Parma, dried figs, fried sage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil base (8 slices)
18" Large The Pig & the Fig
prosciutto di Parma, dried figs, fried sage, ricotta, mozzarella, olive oil base (8 slices)
Medium Square 8" x 10"
Classic Detroit - Med. Square
Baked with mozzarella, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan, dried oregano, and fresh basil after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
Tricolore - Med. Square
Baked with mozzarella and housemade pesto, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan and dried oregano after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
Sausage & Caramelized Onion - Med. Square
Baked with mozzarella, housemade sausage and caramelized onions, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan and basil after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
The Pig & The Fig - Med. Square
Baked with mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, dried figs, and fried sage. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza
Fancy-Roni - Med. Square
Baked with mozzarella, pepperoni, and ricotta, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan, fresh basil, and 18-year aged balsamic after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
Large Square 10" x 14"
Classic Detroit - Large Square
Baked with mozzarella, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan, dried oregano, and fresh basil after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
Tricolore - Large Square
Baked with mozzarella and housemade pesto, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan and dried oregano after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
Sausage & Caramelized Onion - Large Square
Baked with mozzarella, housemade sausage and caramelized onions, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan and basil after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
The Pig & The Fig - Large Square
Baked with mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, dried figs, and fried sage. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
Fancy-Roni - Large Square
Baked with mozzarella, pepperoni, and ricotta, then topped with housemade tomato sauce, parmesan, fresh basil, and 18-year aged balsamic after bake. Our own take on the classic Detroit-style pizza.
Build Your Own Half & Half Town Square
Build Your Half & Half Special
Build Your Own Half & Half Town Square (Copy)
Half & Half Vegan Special (Copy)
Vegan Cheese
Vegan Mushroom & Rosemary
10" Personal Vegan Mushroom & Rosemary
sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
14" Medium Vegan Mushroom & Rosemary
sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Vegan Mushroom & Rosemary
sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Vegan Garlic, Tomato, Basil
10" Personal Vegan Garlic, Tomato, Basil
roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
14" Medium Vegan Garlic, Tomato, Basil
roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Vegan Garlic, Tomato, Basil
roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Classic Vegan
10" Personal Classic Vegan
mushrooms, onion, black olives, green bell peppers, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
14" Medium Classic Vegan
mushrooms, onion, black olives, green bell peppers, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Classic Vegan
mushrooms, onion, black olives, green bell peppers, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Greek Vegan
10" Personal Greek Vegan
spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
14" Medium Greek Vegan
spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce
18" Large Greek Vegan
spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Half & Half Vegan Special
14" Gluten Free Specials
14" Gluten Free Cheese
Mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Pepperoni
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Housemade Sausage
Our own spice blend using Niman Ranch all-natural ground pork, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Mushroom & Rosemary
Sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Bacon & Pineapple
Bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Garlic, Tomato, Basil
Roasted garlic, tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Classic Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free The Jalapiña Pepperoni
Quick-pickled jalapeños, pineapple, pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free The B.O.G.
Bacon, red onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Zetta's Pesto
Housemade pesto, cherry tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella.
14" Gluten Free The Greek
Spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free The Pig & The Fig
Prosciutto di Parma, dried figs, fried sage, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic olive oil base.
14" Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Cosmo's Mushroom Pie
A white pie with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula.
14" Gluten Free Vegan Specials
14" Gluten Free Vegan Cheese
14" Gluten Free Vegan Mushroom & Rosemary
Sautéed mushrooms, fresh rosemary, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese and housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Vegan Garlic, Tomato, Basil
Roasted garlic, tomato, fresh basil, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese and housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Classic Vegan
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green bell peppers, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese and housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Greek Vegan
Spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese and housemade tomato sauce.
14" Gluten Free Build Your Own
Drinks To-Go
BEER & WINE TAKEOUT
Fremont - Lush IPA 6 PACK 12 oz. cans
Fremont Lush IPA, 7.0% abv, 6 PACK 12 oz. cans. We bring this tropical treat to you as a gift from the Pacific Northwest. Lush is brewed with a hand-selected blend of malts and lush, tropical hops reminiscent of lime, mango, and guava…Because Beer Matters! “For a moment, nothing happened. Then, after a second or so, nothing continued to happen.” – Douglas Adams
Three Weavers - Seafarer Kolsch 6 PACK 12 oz. cans
Three Weavers Seafarer Kolsch 6 PACK 12 oz. cans (4.8% abv)
Pizza Port Honey Blonde 4 pack
Cabernet Sauvignon, Lyeth
DRAFT HORSE RED, HORSE & PLOUGH (ORGANIC)
Rosé, De Chansac
Sauvignon Blanc, Tiki
ORO BELLO, CHARDONNAY
Cava - Reserva Brut, Blancher
Salads
Arugula Salad To-Go
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper, tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
Beet Salad To-Go
mixed greens, beets, fresh dill, goat cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Salad To-Go
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
Greek Salad To-Go
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Hello, Town customers. We're now offering easier access to cashless ordering for pick-up at our York Blvd location.
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042