Town Kitchen & Grill 2276 Honolulu Avenue

2276 Honolulu Avenue

Montrose, CA 91020

Food

Starters and Lighter Fare

The Brussels

$12.00

Brussels, bacon, champagne vinaigrette, asiago (subject to availability)

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Blistered and served with sriracha & lime aioli

Not Your Mama's Edamame

$10.00

Scalded in the shell and tossed with soy and sriracha

Just Say Wings

$17.00

You pick, traditional buffalo or sweet and spicy tiki (like a savory teriyaki sauce).

The Crab Cakes

$17.00

Snow and lump crab, sweet red pepper aioli, mixed green slaw

Ahi Poke

$15.00

Choice of greens or rice or both, avocado, edamame, cucumber, ahi tartar tossed with ponzu, sriracha aioli and wontons

Tipsy Flatbread

$12.00

Caramelized dates and pecans, asiago, arugula, balsamic ribbon

Salads

Jordan's Beets

$13.00

Poached sweet & sour beets, black pepper creme fraiche, candied walnuts, tarragon oil, Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles.

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Chopped romaine and kale, parmesan, house made croutons, touch of balsamic

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Cherry tomato, candied walnuts, asiago, champagne vinaigrette

The Wedgey

$12.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, bacon, Town's house made blue cheese dressing

Pasta

Angela's No Pasta Pasta

$19.00

Squash "zoodles," Italian sausage, red pepper pesto, cream and spinach

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Lobster-stuffed ravioli, saffron tomato lobster sauce, cherry tomatoes, fried basil

No Guilt Pasta

$19.00

Squash “zoodles”, diced chicken, marinara, roasted garlic, and spinach (Gluten, Dairy, and Guilt Free)

Penne Arrabiatta

$19.00

*Spicy.* The classic "angry" pasta served simply. Penne, spicy red "arrabiatta" sauce, parmesan.

Penne Sausage Cream

$19.00

Penne, parmesan, pancetta, peas in a parmesan cream sauce

Shrimp and Lemon Linguine

$24.00

Sauteed Tiger shrimp, fresh basil, white wine and garlic sauce, parmesan, charred lemon

Linguine Tre P

$19.00

Blackened butternut squash, pancetta, mushrooms, spinach in a lightly spicy goat cheese and cream sauce

Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Diced chicken, Town BBQ sauce, mozzarella, shallots, dresh cilantro

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

No surprises. Mozzarella cheese with red sauce on Town's housemade crust.

Frankie Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, jalapeno, with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano tomato puree, mossarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce.

Sausage and Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Italian sausage, mushrooms, red bell pepper, shallots, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sweet Hot Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Old-world pepperoni, hot honey drizzle, mozzarella, red sauce.

Entrees

Roasted Salmon

$25.00

Oven-roasted 7oz filet of salmon, miso glaze, steamed white rice, spinach

Fried Chicken Yakitown

$21.00

Teriyake marinated chicken fried in a gluten free batter, served with white rice and green beans and Town's own Yakitown sauce

New Orleans "BBQ" Shrimp

$21.00

Tiger shrimp, Andouille sausage, Worcestershire BBQ sauce, sauteed spinach, steamed white rice, touch of cream

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Mary's organic half chicken (boneless), served with green beans, roasted potatoes and chicken jus

Short Rib

$29.00

12 hour braised short rib (Beef), smashed potatoes, green beans, red wine gravy

The Filet (6oz)

$39.00

Town's popular 6 oz Filet Mignon served with smashed potatoes and green beans, with a red wine and butter sauce

The Filet (8oz)

$47.00

Town's popular 8 oz Filet Mignon served with smashed potatoes and green beans, with a red wine and butter sauce

Ribeye and Fries

$33.00

10oz Char-grilled ribeye and fries

Skirt Steak and Fries

$27.00

8oz Char-grilled skirt steak and fries

The Chix Xwich

$18.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast, asiago cheese, lettuce, tomato and red pepper aioli served on a brioche bun, served with fries

The Not-A-Meat Sandwich

$18.00

Shredded king oyster mushroom (mimics pulled pork), Town barbecue sauce, microgreen "slaw," dill pickles.

The Town Burger

$19.00

Cheddar, fried onion straws, lettuce. tomato, Jim's sauce (kicked up 1000 Island) brioche bun, served with fries

The BBQ Burger

$19.00

Two slices cheddar, fried onion straws, Town's own BBQ sauce, served with fries.

Sides

Side Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Side White Rice

$8.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Green Beans

$8.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Broccolini

$8.00

Side Brussels

$8.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Mixed Green

$7.00

Side Wedge

$7.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Skirt Steak

$9.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$11.00

Smaller burger for kids, comes without cheese but you can add it. Served with fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Gluten free fried chicken tenders, served with fries

Kids Pizza

$11.00

An 8 inch cheese pizza just for kids

Kids Pasta

$11.00

You pick, butter and olive oil or marinara. Penne pasta

Kids Plain Brownie

$5.00

Double chocolate brownie

Kids just two scoops

$6.00

Pick between vanilla, chocolate, caramel chip

Kids brownie and ice cream

$7.00

Keep it simple with just the brownie and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Dessert

Blueberry Cobbler

$9.00

Warm blueberry compote, gluten free struessel, vanilla ice cream

Town Brown

$9.00

Double chocolate brownie, McConnels vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate ribbons

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$9.00

Bread pudding made from cinnamon rolls, caramel chip ice cream, caramel ribbon

Just Two Scoops

McConnels Ice Cream from Santa Barbara. Pick, Vanilla, Chocolate, Coffee, Caramel Chip

Passion Fruit Tart

$9.00

Drinks

To Go Wine

TG Brady Cabernet

$29.00

TG Portlandia Rose

$17.00

TG Fighting Chance

$28.00

TG Sonoma Cutrer

$24.00

TG Walt

$35.00

TG Portlandia Pino Grigio

$17.00

TG Passione

$30.00

To Go Cocktails

TG Fireside

$10.00+

TG Bitter Berry

$10.00+

TG Black Manhattan

$10.00+

TG Black Rose

$10.00+

TG Peach Cosmo

$10.00+

TG Spicy Pigeon

$10.00+

TG Town Old Fashioned

$10.00+

TG Cucumber Mint Gimlet

$10.00+

Gift Certificates

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
Contemporary American cuisine, great drinks and an intimate or family atmosphere in Montrose. Town has been a local favorite for 8 years now and we're thrilled to continue serving our community. Whether you're looking for a casual night out, sharing a pizza and a beer with friends, or a date night with steaks, seafood and a Town Old Fashioned, we're going to ensure you have a lovely visit. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made through the restaurant website at townkitchenandgrill.com

2276 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose, CA 91020

Directions

