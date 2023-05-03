Town Kitchen & Grill 2276 Honolulu Avenue

Restaurant info

Contemporary American cuisine, great drinks and an intimate or family atmosphere in Montrose. Town has been a local favorite for 8 years now and we're thrilled to continue serving our community. Whether you're looking for a casual night out, sharing a pizza and a beer with friends, or a date night with steaks, seafood and a Town Old Fashioned, we're going to ensure you have a lovely visit. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made through the restaurant website at townkitchenandgrill.com