Town Line Market
743 State Hwy 11C
Brasher Falls, NY 13613
Subs
Turkey Sub
Sliced deli turkey served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced deli ham served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Salami Sub
Sliced deli salami on white or whole roll served with your choice of toppings
Bologna Sub
Sliced deli bologna served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Roast Beef Sub
Sliced deli roast beef served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
3 Meat Sub
***Choose your 3 favorite sliced deli meats served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Tuna Sub
Freshly made tuna with your choice of bread, cheese, and toppings
Veggie Sub
Your choice of white or whole wheat sub roll topped with your choice of veggies
Steak & Cheese Sub
Seared steak served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Meatball Sub
7 Meatballs with marinara served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of toppings
BLT Sub
Smoked Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Crispy or Grilled chicken served on white or wheat sub roll, topped with bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings
Pizza Sub
Marinara sauce served on white or wheat sub roll, topped with your choice of melted cheese and toppings
Sausage Sub
Sweet Italian Sausage served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Subs
Half Turkey Sub
Sliced deli turkey served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced deli ham served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Salami Sub
Sliced deli salami on a half of a white or whole roll served with your choice of toppings
Half Bologna Sub
Sliced deli bologna served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Roast Beef Sub
Sliced deli roast beef served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half 3 Meat Sub
***Choose your 3 favorite sliced deli meats served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Tuna Sub
Freshly made tuna served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Veggie Sub
Your choice of cheese and fresh veggies served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll
Half Steak & Cheese Sub
Seared steak served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Meatball Sub
3 Meatballs with marinara served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of toppings
Half BLT Sub
Smoked Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Buffalo Chicken Sub
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled chicken served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll, topped with bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings
Half Pizza Sub
***Marinara sauce served on on a half of a white or wheat sub roll, topped with your choice of melted cheese and toppings
Half Sausage Sub
Sausage served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Wraps
Turkey Wrap
Sliced deli turkey served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Sliced deli ham served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings
Salami Wrap
Sliced deli salami served on a wrap with your choice of toppings
Bologna Wrap
Sliced deli bologna served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings
Roast Beef Wrap
Sliced deli roast beef served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings
3 Meat Wrap
***Choose your 3 favorite sliced deli meats served on wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings
Tuna Wrap
Freshly made tuna served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings
Veggie Wrap
Your choice of cheese and fresh veggies served on on a wrap
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Seared steak served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Meatball Wrap
3 Meatballs with marinara served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of toppings
BLT Wrap
Smoked Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served on wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken served on a wrap with bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings
Taco Wrap
Generous portion of seasoned taco meat with salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla.
Salads
Pizza
Cheese Pizza (Create your own)
Choose your favorite toppings to create your own pizza
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, peppers, and mushrooms
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
**Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in wing sauce of your choice cover this Ranch based pizza*
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Smoked Bacon, and sausage
BBQ Chicken Pizza
**BBQ Chicken specialty pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
**Grilled Chicken and Bacon cover this Ranch dressing based specialty pizza
Wings & Fried Items
Jumbo Wings - 1 Dozen
1 Dozen of our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Jumbo Wings - Half Dozen
Half Dozen of our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Jumbo Wings - 50 Wings
50 of our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Boneless Wings - 1 lb
1 pound of our boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Small French Fries
Small order of French fries
Large French Fries
Large order of French Fries
Poutine
Large order of french fries covered in hot gravy and melted mozzerella
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
served with your choice of dipping sauce
3pc Chicken Tenders
served with your choice of dipping sauce
6pc Chicken Tenders
served with your choice of dipping sauce
Hamburger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with your choice of toppings
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese and fresh toppings
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with bacon and your choice of cheese and fresh toppings
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken patty with your choice of toppings
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken patty tossed in wing sauce of your choice served with your choice of toppings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
