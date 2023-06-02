Restaurant header imageView gallery

Town Line Market

743 State Hwy 11C

Brasher Falls, NY 13613

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza (Create your own)

$13.99

Choose your favorite toppings to create your own pizza

Poutine

$6.69

Large order of french fries covered in hot gravy and melted mozzerella

Jumbo Wings - 1 Dozen

$15.99

1 Dozen of our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce


Subs

Turkey Sub

$9.25

Sliced deli turkey served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.25

Sliced deli ham served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Salami Sub

$9.25

Sliced deli salami on white or whole roll served with your choice of toppings

Bologna Sub

$8.49

Sliced deli bologna served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Roast Beef Sub

$9.99

Sliced deli roast beef served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

3 Meat Sub

$9.99

***Choose your 3 favorite sliced deli meats served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Freshly made tuna with your choice of bread, cheese, and toppings

Veggie Sub

$8.49

Your choice of white or whole wheat sub roll topped with your choice of veggies

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Seared steak served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Meatball Sub

$9.99

7 Meatballs with marinara served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of toppings

BLT Sub

$9.99

Smoked Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.99

Crispy or Grilled chicken served on white or wheat sub roll, topped with bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Marinara sauce served on white or wheat sub roll, topped with your choice of melted cheese and toppings

Sausage Sub

$9.99

Sweet Italian Sausage served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Subs

Half Turkey Sub

$5.49

Sliced deli turkey served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.49

Sliced deli ham served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Salami Sub

$5.49

Sliced deli salami on a half of a white or whole roll served with your choice of toppings

Half Bologna Sub

$5.19

Sliced deli bologna served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Roast Beef Sub

$5.99

Sliced deli roast beef served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half 3 Meat Sub

$5.99

***Choose your 3 favorite sliced deli meats served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Tuna Sub

$5.79

Freshly made tuna served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Veggie Sub

$4.99

Your choice of cheese and fresh veggies served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll

Half Steak & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Seared steak served on a half of a white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Meatball Sub

$5.49

3 Meatballs with marinara served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of toppings

Half BLT Sub

$5.49

Smoked Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Buffalo Chicken Sub

$5.49

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.49

Grilled chicken served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll, topped with bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings

Half Pizza Sub

$5.49

***Marinara sauce served on on a half of a white or wheat sub roll, topped with your choice of melted cheese and toppings

Half Sausage Sub

$5.49

Sausage served on a half of a white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$6.99

Sliced deli turkey served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Sliced deli ham served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings

Salami Wrap

$6.99

Sliced deli salami served on a wrap with your choice of toppings

Bologna Wrap

$6.99

Sliced deli bologna served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings

Roast Beef Wrap

$6.99

Sliced deli roast beef served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings

3 Meat Wrap

$6.99

***Choose your 3 favorite sliced deli meats served on wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings

Tuna Wrap

$6.99

Freshly made tuna served on a wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Your choice of cheese and fresh veggies served on on a wrap

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Seared steak served on white or whole wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Meatball Wrap

$6.99

3 Meatballs with marinara served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of toppings

BLT Wrap

$6.99

Smoked Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on white or wheat sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served on wrap with your choice of cheese and toppings

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Grilled chicken served on a wrap with bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings

Taco Wrap

$6.99

Generous portion of seasoned taco meat with salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla.

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.99

Chopped lettuce topped with diced ham, turkey and cheese, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and shakers

Garden Salad

$6.99

Chopped lettuce topped with diced cheese, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and shakers

Pizza

Cheese Pizza (Create your own)

$13.99

Choose your favorite toppings to create your own pizza

Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, peppers, and mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

**Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in wing sauce of your choice cover this Ranch based pizza*

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, Smoked Bacon, and sausage

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

**BBQ Chicken specialty pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

**Grilled Chicken and Bacon cover this Ranch dressing based specialty pizza

Wings & Fried Items

Jumbo Wings - 1 Dozen

$15.99

1 Dozen of our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Jumbo Wings - Half Dozen

$8.49

Half Dozen of our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Jumbo Wings - 50 Wings

$59.99

50 of our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Boneless Wings - 1 lb

$13.99

1 pound of our boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Small French Fries

$2.99

Small order of French fries

Large French Fries

$4.69

Large order of French Fries

Poutine

$6.69

Large order of french fries covered in hot gravy and melted mozzerella

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

served with marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$5.99

served with your choice of dipping sauce

3pc Chicken Tenders

$3.99

served with your choice of dipping sauce

6pc Chicken Tenders

$6.49

served with your choice of dipping sauce

Hamburger

$4.29

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with your choice of toppings

Cheeseburger

$4.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese and fresh toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.49

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with bacon and your choice of cheese and fresh toppings

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.79

Fried Chicken patty with your choice of toppings

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Fried Chicken patty tossed in wing sauce of your choice served with your choice of toppings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Town Line Market - Great Food & Convenience!

Website

Location

743 State Hwy 11C, Brasher Falls, NY 13613

Directions

