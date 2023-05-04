- Home
The Town Tavern
26 east high street
East Hampton, CT 06424
FOOD
Appetizers
Ahi Sesame Tuna
Served with wasabi ranch & pineapple mango salsa
Bone-in Wings
8 per order. Tossed in your sauce of choice & served with bleu cheese & celery.
Chicken Tenders
6 per order. Tossed in your sauce of choice & served with bleu cheese & celery.
Cocktail Shrimp
4 per order
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
This week's feature
Eggplant Fries
Served with signature marinara sauce
Eggplant Napolitano
fried eggplant layered with ricotta cheese & roasted red peppers, finished in the oven with signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Fried Calamari
Fried to golden brown & served with our signature marinara sauce
Fried Green Beans
Served with wasabi ranch
NY Style Calamari
sauteed with capers, kalamata olives, hot cherry peppers & garlic in a lemon white wine sauce.
Potato Skins
Loaded with cheese & bacon
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Three cheese blend, artichoke hearts & spinach, served with warm tortilla chip.
Salads
SM Garden Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots & cucumbers
SM Greek Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese
SM Antipasto Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese.
SM Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & Asiago Romano cheese
SM Tuna Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers & solid white albacore tuna salad
LG Garden Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots & cucumbers
LG Greek Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese
LG Antipasto Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese.
LG Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & Asiago Romano cheese
LG Tuna Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers & solid white albacore tuna salad
Burgers
Town Tavern Burger
8 oz hand pressed burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, crispy bacon & BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce & tomato on a hard roll alongide seasoned French fries.
Black and Bleu Burger
8 oz hand pressed burger, blackened & topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato on a hard roll alongide seasoned French fries.
Patti Melt
8 oz hand pressed burger, with American cheese, mushrooms, onions on toasted Rye bread. Served with seasoned French fries.
Build Your Own Burger
8 oz hand pressed burger with your choice of toppings. Served with lettuce & tomato on a hard roll alongide seasoned French fries.
Grinder
Chicken Parm Grinder
Crispy chicken, toasted with signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Meatball Parm Grinder
Housemade meatballs, toasted with signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Philly Steak Grinder
Shaved steak, with American cheese, toasted with sauteed mushrooms & onions
Italian Combo Grinder
Ham, pepperoni & Genoa salami, provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.
Ham Grinder Grinder
Ham & provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.
Salami Grinder
Genoa salami & provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.
Tuna Grinder
Solid white albacore tuna salad & provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.
Sandwich
Gyro
Choice of chicken or beef, Served with lettuce, tomato & onion. Tzatziki sauce on warm pita
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing & Swiss cheese, toasted on Rye bread.
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white, wheat or rye bread.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between toasted white, wheat or Rye bread.
Club Sandwich
Triple decker sandwich on toasted white, wheat or Rye bread, with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice ham, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, hamburger* or cheeseburger*
Dinner Entrees
Fish n Chips
Cod fish, lightly breaded & fries to golden brown. Served coleslaw, seasoned fries & tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, lightly breaded & fried to golden brown. Served with coleslaw, seasoned fries & choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, in a wine butter garlic sauce, served over rice.
Tuscan Salmon
Pan seared Atlantic salmon, in a garlic butter creamy sauce with grape tomatoes & spinach, served with rice & vegetables of the day.
Luiguini with Clam Sauce
Little neck & chopped clams in a garlic butter white wine sauce, served over linguine (also available in a marinara sauce).
Zuppa de Pesce
Little neck clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari & scallops, in a garlic butter white wine sauce, served over linguine.
Chicken Francaise
Egg dipped sauteed chicken breast, in a white wine lemon sauce, served over mashed potatoes.
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken breast, with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over pasta.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken breast, fried to golden brown, finished in the oven with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta.
Chicken Alfredo
Sauteed chicken breast, in a creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli served over pasta.
Eggplant Parmescan
Lightly breaded eggplant, fried to golden brown, finished in the oven with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta.
Cheese Ravioli
Filled with herbed ricotta & topped with our signature marinara sauce.
Pasta with Meatballs
Housemade meatballs with a veal, beef & pork, served with our signature marinara sauce
Lasagna
Housemade lasagna with veal, beef & pork, layered with ricotta cheese, our signature marinara sauce, mozzrella cheese & lasagna noodles.
Pizza/Calzone
Small Cheese
Large Cheese
GF Cheese
Calzone - Cheese
Small Works Pizza
Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni
Large Works Pizza
Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni
GF Works Pizza
Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni
Calzone - Works
Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni
Small Honey Bee Pizza
Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey
Large Honey Bee Pizza
Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey
GF Honey Bee Pizza
Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey
Calzone - Honey Bee
Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base
Calzone - Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base
Small Clams Casino Pizza
Chopped clams, roasted red peppers, bacon & garlic. Choice of red or white.
Large Clams Casino Pizza
Chopped clams, roasted red peppers, bacon & garlic. Choice of red or white.
GF Clams Casino Pizza
Chopped clams, roasted red peppers, bacon & garlic. Choice of red or white.
Kids
Sides
SPECIALS
Dinner Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
26 east high street, East Hampton, CT 06424