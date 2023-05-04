Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Town Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

26 east high street

East Hampton, CT 06424

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Appetizers

Ahi Sesame Tuna

$16.00

Served with wasabi ranch & pineapple mango salsa

Bone-in Wings

$16.00

8 per order. Tossed in your sauce of choice & served with bleu cheese & celery.

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

6 per order. Tossed in your sauce of choice & served with bleu cheese & celery.

Cocktail Shrimp

$15.00

4 per order

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

This week's feature

Eggplant Fries

$8.00

Served with signature marinara sauce

Eggplant Napolitano

$12.00

fried eggplant layered with ricotta cheese & roasted red peppers, finished in the oven with signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried to golden brown & served with our signature marinara sauce

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Served with wasabi ranch

NY Style Calamari

$16.00

sauteed with capers, kalamata olives, hot cherry peppers & garlic in a lemon white wine sauce.

Potato Skins

$12.00

Loaded with cheese & bacon

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Three cheese blend, artichoke hearts & spinach, served with warm tortilla chip.

Salads

SM Garden Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots & cucumbers

SM Greek Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese

SM Antipasto Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese.

SM Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & Asiago Romano cheese

SM Tuna Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers & solid white albacore tuna salad

LG Garden Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots & cucumbers

LG Greek Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese

LG Antipasto Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese.

LG Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & Asiago Romano cheese

LG Tuna Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers & solid white albacore tuna salad

Burgers

Town Tavern Burger

$15.00

8 oz hand pressed burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, crispy bacon & BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce & tomato on a hard roll alongide seasoned French fries.

Black and Bleu Burger

$15.00

8 oz hand pressed burger, blackened & topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato on a hard roll alongide seasoned French fries.

Patti Melt

$15.00

8 oz hand pressed burger, with American cheese, mushrooms, onions on toasted Rye bread. Served with seasoned French fries.

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

8 oz hand pressed burger with your choice of toppings. Served with lettuce & tomato on a hard roll alongide seasoned French fries.

Grinder

Chicken Parm Grinder

$12.00

Crispy chicken, toasted with signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Parm Grinder

$12.00

Housemade meatballs, toasted with signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$12.00

Philly Steak Grinder

$12.00

Shaved steak, with American cheese, toasted with sauteed mushrooms & onions

Italian Combo Grinder

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni & Genoa salami, provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.

Ham Grinder Grinder

$12.00

Ham & provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.

Salami Grinder

$12.00

Genoa salami & provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.

Tuna Grinder

$12.00

Solid white albacore tuna salad & provolone cheese. Served with lettuce & tomato. Choice of toasted or cold.

Sandwich

Gyro

$14.00

Choice of chicken or beef, Served with lettuce, tomato & onion. Tzatziki sauce on warm pita

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing & Swiss cheese, toasted on Rye bread.

BLT

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white, wheat or rye bread.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese melted between toasted white, wheat or Rye bread.

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Triple decker sandwich on toasted white, wheat or Rye bread, with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice ham, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, hamburger* or cheeseburger*

Dinner Entrees

Fish n Chips

$22.00

Cod fish, lightly breaded & fries to golden brown. Served coleslaw, seasoned fries & tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp, lightly breaded & fried to golden brown. Served with coleslaw, seasoned fries & choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp, in a wine butter garlic sauce, served over rice.

Tuscan Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon, in a garlic butter creamy sauce with grape tomatoes & spinach, served with rice & vegetables of the day.

Luiguini with Clam Sauce

$24.00

Little neck & chopped clams in a garlic butter white wine sauce, served over linguine (also available in a marinara sauce).

Zuppa de Pesce

$32.00

Little neck clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari & scallops, in a garlic butter white wine sauce, served over linguine.

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

Egg dipped sauteed chicken breast, in a white wine lemon sauce, served over mashed potatoes.

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Sauteed chicken breast, with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over pasta.

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, fried to golden brown, finished in the oven with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Sauteed chicken breast, in a creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli served over pasta.

Eggplant Parmescan

$20.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, fried to golden brown, finished in the oven with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta.

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Filled with herbed ricotta & topped with our signature marinara sauce.

Pasta with Meatballs

$21.00

Housemade meatballs with a veal, beef & pork, served with our signature marinara sauce

Lasagna

$21.00

Housemade lasagna with veal, beef & pork, layered with ricotta cheese, our signature marinara sauce, mozzrella cheese & lasagna noodles.

Pizza/Calzone

Small Cheese

$11.00

Large Cheese

$16.00

GF Cheese

$13.00

Calzone - Cheese

$12.00

Small Works Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni

Large Works Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni

GF Works Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni

Calzone - Works

$15.00

Mushroom, onions, peppers, sausage & pepperoni

Small Honey Bee Pizza

$14.00

Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey

Large Honey Bee Pizza

$21.00

Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey

GF Honey Bee Pizza

$14.00

Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey

Calzone - Honey Bee

$14.00

Ricotta cheese, caramelized onion & honey

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base

Calzone - Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola cheese & buffalo sauce base

Small Clams Casino Pizza

$15.00

Chopped clams, roasted red peppers, bacon & garlic. Choice of red or white.

Large Clams Casino Pizza

$22.00

Chopped clams, roasted red peppers, bacon & garlic. Choice of red or white.

GF Clams Casino Pizza

$15.00

Chopped clams, roasted red peppers, bacon & garlic. Choice of red or white.

Kids

Kids Pasta With Butter

$4.00

Kids Pasta With Marinara

$4.00

Kids Pasta With Meatball

$6.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fountain

$1.75

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk/Choc Milk

$2.00

Sides

Side Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Veggie of The Day

$5.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Side Meatball

$8.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

SPECIALS

Dinner Specials

Penne ala vodka with shrimp

$25.00

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

7-Up

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda

$1.75

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea (per bag)

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26 east high street, East Hampton, CT 06424

Directions

