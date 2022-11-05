- Home
Town Tavern 201 Massachusetts Avenue
201 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Welcome to the Tavern
Boneless Wings
"Zeus", BBQ honey hot or just plain hot. Pickled carrots and celery. Ranch or blue.
Wings
"Zeus", BBQ honey hot or just plain hot. Pickled carrots and celery. Ranch or blue.
Mass Ave Dumplings
Tavern blend pork and roast veggie pot stickers in a bacon dashi
Shrimp Poppers
Oven roasted shrimp and cheese stuffed shishito peppers. Citrus aioli
Joel’s Hummus
With fried cumin pita chips, EVOO, za'atar, paprika and parsley.
Tavern Taquitos
Baked corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and menonita. Pineapple pico and avocado cream
Fried “Oysters”
Lightly battered and fried royal oyster mushrooms. Sriracha mayo.
Mary’s Cheese Balls
House made and deep fried bacon cheddar curd balls with red ranch
Bacon and Brussels
Deep-fried Brussels sprouts with smoky bacon bits and a honey sriracha glaze
House Frites
Our hand cut fries. Malt vinegar
MONTHLY SOUP/SAND
Veggies & Greens
Chopped Fattoush- Lunch
Tomato, cucumber, radish, brioche croutons and grilled kale tossed in a sumac and pama vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, steak or salmon
Salmon Tatsoi - Lunch
Sesame seared salmon over tatsoi and buckwheat soba noodles tossed with red pepper, snap peas, carrot, royal mushrooms, sprouts, mandarin and a sweet ginger soy dressing
Olivios Grilled Veggies - Lunch
Kale, summer squash, zucchini, royal mushroom and red pepper topped with quinoa, spiced pecan and a light honey mustard vinaigrette
Chicken La Mesa - Lunch
Fried chicken sliced over shredded iceberg tossed in a lime and ancho yogurt with black bean, corn, tomato, smokey bacon bits and cojita
Small House Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Large House Salad
Large Caesar Salad
All Hands
Tavern Burger
Half pound of ground chuck on butter griddled brioche, smoked bacon, royal trumpet mushroom, gruyere and a WhistlePig glaze
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Cheddar Burger
Burger
Chicken Bao
Steamed buns filled with braised chicken thigh, pickled veggies, cucumber, mandarin, cilantro and Thai mayo. Basmati rice
Black & Brew
IPA rendered black pastrami with Russian, gruyere, and slaw on butter griddled ciabatta. House frites
Conneely's Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Our all-day brunch burger. Grilled tavern blend sausage patty, honey BBQ glaze, gruyere cheese and a pan-fried egg on butter griddled brioche. House frites
Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crunchy deep-fried chicken on butter griddled brioche with chopped scallion, diced tomato, shredded iceberg and a smokey bacon mornay. House frites
Tavern 3-Way
Braised and sliced short rib on griddled brioche with gruyere cheese, black fig BBQ sauce and roasted onion aioli. House frites
Grilled Veggie Burger
Quinoa, black bean, oyster mushroom, red cabbage, brussel sprout, tatsoi, pecans, onion, and carrot. On butter griddled brioche. Basmati Rice
Haddock Sandwich
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce, and lemon on butter griddled brioche. House frites