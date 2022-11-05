Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Gastropubs

Town Tavern 201 Massachusetts Avenue

No reviews yet

201 Massachusetts Avenue

Arlington, MA 02474

Welcome to the Tavern

Boneless Wings

$15.00

"Zeus", BBQ honey hot or just plain hot. Pickled carrots and celery. Ranch or blue.

Wings

$15.00

"Zeus", BBQ honey hot or just plain hot. Pickled carrots and celery. Ranch or blue.

Mass Ave Dumplings

$15.00

Tavern blend pork and roast veggie pot stickers in a bacon dashi

Shrimp Poppers

$14.00

Oven roasted shrimp and cheese stuffed shishito peppers. Citrus aioli

Joel’s Hummus

$12.00

With fried cumin pita chips, EVOO, za'atar, paprika and parsley.

Tavern Taquitos

$15.00

Baked corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and menonita. Pineapple pico and avocado cream

Fried “Oysters”

$13.00

Lightly battered and fried royal oyster mushrooms. Sriracha mayo.

Mary’s Cheese Balls

$13.00

House made and deep fried bacon cheddar curd balls with red ranch

Bacon and Brussels

$13.00

Deep-fried Brussels sprouts with smoky bacon bits and a honey sriracha glaze

House Frites

$7.00

Our hand cut fries. Malt vinegar

MONTHLY SOUP/SAND

$10.00

Veggies & Greens

Chopped Fattoush- Lunch

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, radish, brioche croutons and grilled kale tossed in a sumac and pama vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, steak or salmon

Salmon Tatsoi - Lunch

$15.00

Sesame seared salmon over tatsoi and buckwheat soba noodles tossed with red pepper, snap peas, carrot, royal mushrooms, sprouts, mandarin and a sweet ginger soy dressing

Olivios Grilled Veggies - Lunch

$12.00

Kale, summer squash, zucchini, royal mushroom and red pepper topped with quinoa, spiced pecan and a light honey mustard vinaigrette

Chicken La Mesa - Lunch

$14.00

Fried chicken sliced over shredded iceberg tossed in a lime and ancho yogurt with black bean, corn, tomato, smokey bacon bits and cojita

Small House Salad

$9.00
Small Caesar Salad

$9.00
Large House Salad

$12.00
Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

All Hands

Tavern Burger

$19.00

Half pound of ground chuck on butter griddled brioche, smoked bacon, royal trumpet mushroom, gruyere and a WhistlePig glaze

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.00
Cheddar Burger

$15.00
Burger

$14.00
Chicken Bao

$16.00

Steamed buns filled with braised chicken thigh, pickled veggies, cucumber, mandarin, cilantro and Thai mayo. Basmati rice

Black & Brew

$17.00

IPA rendered black pastrami with Russian, gruyere, and slaw on butter griddled ciabatta. House frites

Conneely's Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$14.00

Our all-day brunch burger. Grilled tavern blend sausage patty, honey BBQ glaze, gruyere cheese and a pan-fried egg on butter griddled brioche. House frites

Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Crunchy deep-fried chicken on butter griddled brioche with chopped scallion, diced tomato, shredded iceberg and a smokey bacon mornay. House frites

Tavern 3-Way

$20.00

Braised and sliced short rib on griddled brioche with gruyere cheese, black fig BBQ sauce and roasted onion aioli. House frites

Grilled Veggie Burger

$16.00

Quinoa, black bean, oyster mushroom, red cabbage, brussel sprout, tatsoi, pecans, onion, and carrot. On butter griddled brioche. Basmati Rice

Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce, and lemon on butter griddled brioche. House frites

Forks & Knives

Town Cut Sirlion - Lunch

$16.00

Marinated, grilled and sliced sirloin over poblano and sweet corn salsa. Broccolini

Capitol Square Salmon - Lunch

$18.00

Sugar seared salmon over basmati rice with grilled kale and tamarind glaze