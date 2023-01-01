Town Toyota Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1300 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SOUTH - Wenatchee - Pybus Public Market
No Reviews
7 N Worthen St. #E15 Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurant