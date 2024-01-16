- Home
Towne & Country Grille/Bakery 420
420 Tioga W. Plaza
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
BREAKFAST
Classics
House Favs
Omelettes
Pancakes/French Toast
- Pancakes$6.50
- One Pancake$3.25
- Blueberry Cakes$6.95
- One Blueberry Cake$3.50
- Blue Lemon Pancakes$7.25
- One Blue Lemon Pancake$3.75
- Cinn Bun Pancakes$7.25
- One Cinn Bun Pancake$4.00
- Lemon Cakes w/rasp$7.25
- One lemon cake w/ rasp$3.75
- Choc Pancakes$6.75
- One Choc Chip Pancake$3.50
- French Toast$7.95
- One French Toast$4.00
- Two French Toast$6.00
- Straw Cr Fr Toast$8.95
- Apple Caramel Fr Toast$8.75
Breakfast Sandwiches
A La Carte
- One Egg$1.95
- Two Eggs$3.95
- Side Bacon$4.75
- Two Slices Of Bacon$2.75
- Side Sausage$4.75
- One Sausage Patty$2.75
- Side Ham$4.75
- Side Chicken Sausage$4.95
- Side Tasty Taters$2.75
- Side Hash Browns$2.75
- Side One Hashbrown$1.50
- Side English Muffin$2.75
- Side GF Muffin$3.00
- Biscuit$1.50
- White Toast$2.25
- Multigrain Toast$2.25
- Rye Toast$2.25
- Side Fresh Berries$3.95
- Small Oatmeal$3.95
- Large Oatmeal$5.50
- Side Sausage Gravy$3.75
- Same Plate
- Side Multigrain$1.95
- Side Sourdough$1.95
- Side White$1.95
- Side Rye$1.95
DRINKS
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Root Beer$2.75
- Ice Tea$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Raspberry Ice Tea$2.75
- Blackberry Ice Tea$2.95
- Lemonade$2.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.95
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Large Juice$3.95
- Small Juice$2.75
- Large Choc Milk$3.95
- Small Choc Milk$3.25
- Large Milk$2.75
- Small Milk$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
- Specialty Tea$2.95
- Water$1.00
- Club Soda$2.25
LUNCH
Lunch Special
Salads
Handhelds
- Pot Roast Grilled Cheese$11.95
- Turkey Trot Melt$11.95
- Popeyes Gr Cheese$11.95
- Winterberry$10.95
- Buffalo Chicken Pattie$10.95
- Hot Honey Chick$10.95
- Cheese Steak Wrap$11.95
- Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$12.95
- Shrimp Roll$10.95
- Gyro$10.95
- Chick BLT Croissant$12.95
- Beef Tacos$10.95
- BLT$8.95
- Grilled Cheese$6.25
- WHOLE Roast Turkey Sandwich$10.95
- Buffalo Wrap$10.95
- Veggie Wrap$9.95
- Scoop Chicken Salad O/ Lettuce Only$9.95
Smash Burgers
Platters
Baskets
Sides/Snacks
- Cup Of Soup$4.50
- Bowl Of Soup$5.75
- Cup Of Chili$5.00
- Bowl Of Chili$6.50
- Applesauce$2.75
- Coleslaw$2.75
- Cottage Cheese$2.75
- French Fries$4.25
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
- Potato pancakes$4.95
- Onion Rings$5.25
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar salad$6.25
- Special Cup Soup$5.00
- Bowl Special Soup$6.50
- Mac Salad$2.75
- Pasta Salad$2.75
- Side Potato Salad$2.75
- Side Quinoa$3.50
- Side GRILLED Corn Bread$1.25
- Side Mashed$3.95
- Side Mashed with Gravy$4.25
DINNER
Appetizers
- Cup of soup$4.50
- Bowl of soup$5.75
- Cup Specialty soup$5.00
- Bowl Specialty Soup$6.50
- Garden Salad$6.00
- Caesar Salad$6.25
- Calamari$12.00
- Cauliflower Bites w/mild$10.00
- Cauliflower w/thai$10.00
- Chicken Bites w/ mild$10.00
- Chicken Bites w/ thai$10.00
- Garlic Fries$7.00
- Honey Walnut Shrimp$12.00
- Meatball Duo$11.00
- Mexican Street Corn$10.00
- Mozz Moons$7.00
Linner
Beef / Chicken
Pasta
Sides
- Applesauce$2.75
- Coleslaw$2.75
- cottage cheese$2.75
- Carrots$2.50
- Corn$2.50
- Peas$2.50
- Kale/Grain Blend$3.50
- French Fries$4.25
- Sweet Potato fries$4.75
- Potato Pancakes$4.95
- Smashed Potatoes$3.50
- Mashed Potato$3.95
- Mashed With Butter$4.25
- Mashed Potato w/ gravy$4.25
- Side Caesar salad$6.25
- Side Salad$6.00
- Cup Soup$4.50
- Bowl Soup$5.75
- cup Specialty Soup$5.00
- bowl Specialty Soup$6.50
- cup of chili$4.75
- bowl of chili$5.75
Kids Lunch
BAKERY
- $1.95$1.95
- 10.95$10.95
- 11.95$11.95
- 12 Pack Cookies$13.50
- 13.95$13.95
- 2.25$2.25
- 2.50$2.50
- Cake$4.75
- 2.95$2.95
- 3.25$3.25
- 3.95$3.95
- 4.95$4.95
- 5.95$5.95
- 5.50$5.50
- 6.95$6.95
- Brownie$2.25
- 7.95$7.95
- 8.95$8.95
- 9.95$9.95
- Breakfast Cookies$2.25
- Cinn Bun$3.25
- Cookie 2 Pack$2.25
- Crumb Cake$3.25
- Cupcake$2.00
- Danish$5.25
- Dish Ice Cream$3.95
- Dog Biscuits$2.95
- Donut 2$2.25
- Eclair$3.75
- Gluten Free Cookie$2.25
- Muffin$2.50
- Pie$4.75
- Premium Cookie$2.75
- Premium cupcake$2.25
- Pumpkin Roll$4.95
- Raspberry Sb 2 Pack$2.50
- Scones$3.25
- Scoop Ice Cream$2.50
- Small Cake$8.95
- Small Pie$8.95
- Sticky Bun$4.95
- Sugar Cookie$2.95
- Tiger Chews$2.25
- Turnover$5.25
BREAD
- $30 Cake$30.00
- $4.50$4.50
- $6.00$6.00
- 9.95 Bread$9.95
- Biscuits$4.75
- Cake$35.00
- Christmas cookies pack$9.95
- Medium Bread$6.95
- Multigrain Bread$7.25
- Open Food$29.00
- Open Item
- Rolls$3.25
- Rye Bread$7.25
- Sourdough$5.95
- Special Cinnamon Buns$2.50
- White Bread$4.50
- Whole Bread$12.95
- Whole Pie 16$16.00
- Whole Pie 17$17.00
- Whole Pie 18$18.00
- room charge$75.00
