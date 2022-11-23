Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Towne Restaurant

868 Reviews

$$

186 Allen Street

Buffalo, NY 14201

Breakfast

Served with homefries and Toast

Chicken Souvlaki Brkfst

$17.00

Beef Souvlaki Brkfst

$17.00

Gyro Breakfast

$17.00

50/50 Souvlaki Breakfast (Beef & Chicken)

$19.00

Ham & Eggs (2)

$13.00

Bacon & Eggs (2)

$13.00

2 Eggs any style, home fries & toast. Choice of Sausage, Ham or Bacon

Sausage & Eggs (2)

$13.00

Kielbasa & Eggs (2)

$13.00

Canadian Bac & Eggs (2)

$14.00

Turkey & Eggs

$13.00

Hash & Eggs

$12.00

2 Eggs any style, home fries & toast.

2 Eggs Home fries and Toast

$10.00

Eggs any style, home fries & toast.

One Egg W/ HF + Toast

$7.00

Fish Fry Breakfast

$15.95

Buffet

$25.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Add bacon, sausage of ham for $2

French Toast

$9.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Omelettes

Served with homefries & toast

Cheese Omlette

$11.00

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Turkey & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$13.00

Western Omelette

$12.00

ham, green peppers & onions

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Mediterranean Omelette

$14.00

Feta, Olives, Tomato & Onion

Philly Cheese Steak Omelette

$16.00

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Western & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Kielbasa & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$15.95

Chicken Souvlaki Omelette

$16.00

Two Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Gyro & Feta Omelete

$14.00

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Eggs Atlantic

$16.00

Cheeseburger Benedict

$14.00

Eggs Florentine

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Western Sandwich

$7.00

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Croissant Sandwiches

$4.00

Breakfast Wrap

$7.00

Monte Cristo

$10.00

Bagels and Lox

$17.00

Open Souvlakis

Served with Greek salad and pita

Open Gyro

$16.00

Open Beef

$18.00

Open Chicken

$17.00

50/50 Open Souvlaki

$19.00

Closed Chicken Souvlaki

$15.00

Garden Platter

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Roast beef, gravy and bread

BLT

$7.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

8oz Certified Amgus beef with sauteed onion and peppers on a kaiser rill with provolone cheese and horseradish aioli

Tuna Sandwich

$4.95

Reuben

$16.00

Chicken Finger Melt

$14.00

Frisco Melt

$15.00

Philly Cheese Melt

$14.00

Patti-Melt W/home Fries

$8.65

PICK 2 - WHOLE

$14.00

PICK 2 - HALF

$12.00

CLUB - Assorted

$15.00

CLUB - Turkey Bacon

$15.00

CLUB - B.L.T

$15.00

CLUB - Ham

$15.00

CLUB - Tuna

$15.00

Beef On Weck W/FRIES

$13.00

Salads

Caesar Salad Large

$10.00

Creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. Add chicken $3 or beef $4

Chef Large

$9.00

Chef Small

$7.00

Greek Salad Large W Pita

$11.00

Greek Salad Small

$7.00

Julienne Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey, swiss, american cheese and hard boiled eggs

Tuna Salad with Feta

$14.00

Ceasar Salad Small

$7.00

Spanakopita, Falafel, grape leaves, cucumbers, hummus

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Soups

Avgolemono Soup Large [Bowl]

$6.00

Avgolemono Soup Small [Cup]

$4.50

Soup of the Day [Bowl]

$6.00

Soup of the day [Cup]

$4.50

Seafood Chowder [Bowl]

$9.00

Chili [Bowl]

$7.00

French Onion

$7.00

Lobster Bisque [Bowl]

$9.00

Quarts/Pints Soups & Sauces

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Served with french fries, soup or dinner salad

Angus Burger (8oz)

$14.00

Bacon Blue Burger 8oz)

$14.00

8oz Angus beef, bacon and blue cheese

Chicken Fingers (5)

$15.00

Blue Cheese, hot sauce

Crunch Burger(8oz)

$14.00

8oz Angus beef, onion rings, horseradish aioli

Greek Burger (8oz)

$14.00

Ground beef and lamb blend

Hot Dog

$4.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger (8oz)

$14.00

8oz Angus beef, mushrooms

Steakhouse Burger (8oz)

$14.00

8oz Angus beef, sautees onions, A-1 steak sauce and bacon

Texas Hot W Fries

$6.00

Wraps

Served with Fries or Soup

Beef Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, feta and tzatziki

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hot sauce, blue cheese, diced fingers, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

lettuce, dressing

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, feta and tzatziki

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, feta and tzatziki

Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, feta and tzatziki

Tuna Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, onions, tomato, feta, sprouts and cucumber

Sides

Applesauce Side$$

$0.95

BBQ Sauce (.40) Side$$

$0.40

Bottle Dressing (12oz)$$

$6.00

Bread/Toast $SIDE$

$3.00

Broccoli Side

$1.75

Chips Side$$

$0.75

Coleslaw Side$$

$1.65

Dressings SIDE$

Felafel Side$$ (3)

$4.50

Feta Cheese SIDE$

$0.75

French Fries [Small]$$

$3.00

French Fries Large$$

$5.00

Gravy Side$

$1.50

Greek Potatoes Large$$

$6.00

Greek Potatoes Small$$

$4.00

Home Fries [Small]$$

$4.00

Home Fries Large$$

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese $Side

$5.95

Olives Side$

$1.65

One Meatball Side$$

$3.50

Onion Rings$$

$4.95

Open Beef Souvlaki Meat X-SIDE$$

$7.95

Open Chicken Souvlaki Meat X-SIDE$

$7.95

Open Gyro Meat X-SIDE$

$6.35

Open Lamb Meat X-SIDE$

$9.95

Pita Side$

$2.00

Potato / Starch$$

Rice Side$

$2.25

Zucchini Side$$

$2.65

Greek Fries

$5.65

Hard Roll

$2.05

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Side Of Corn

$1.95

Texas Sauce SIDE

$1.00

Side Of Tuna

$3.50

MODIFIERS

In homefries

### DON'T MAKE ###

+++WELL DONE/CRISPY+++

Subs

Roast Beef Sub

$14.00

Turkey Sub

$14.00

Ham Sub

$14.00

Tuna

$14.00

Assorted

$14.00

Apps & Finger Foods

Chicken Wings Single

$16.00

Mild, Medium, Hot, Superhot. Ask for hotter hot sauce on the side

Chicken Wings Double

$26.00

Mild, Medium, Hot, Superhot. Ask for hotter hot sauce on the side

Grape Leaves

$14.00

Stuffed grape leaves

Spanakopita Swirl

$9.00

Spinach, feta, ricotta between layers of phyllo dough

Hummus App

$11.00

Chicken Wing Dip

$7.00

Spin Art Dip

$9.00

Dip Sampler Chx Wing, Artichoke, Hummus

$11.00

Greek Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries with Gyro

$11.95

Tzaziki APP

$5.65

Greek Dinners

Served with Salad, potato and Bread

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$20.00

Beef Souvlaki Dinner

$21.00

(Chicken or Beef) Tender marinated in herbs and spices.

Gyro Dinner

$19.00

Ground beef and lamb blended

50/50 Souvlaki Dinner

$21.00

Pastitcio

$15.00

Lamb Shank

$17.00

Pot Roast

$13.00

Pasta

Served with garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccini, cream and Broccoli. Served with a salad

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Pasta Orzo

$14.00

Side Alfredo

$9.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Seafood

Served with Salad, potato and Pita Bread

Broiled Fish (Haddock)

$17.00

Fillet of haddock with butter and wine

Fish Fry (BEER BATTERED) Friday Only

$17.00

Fish Fry Breaded (Everyday)

$17.00

Breaded or beer battered

Fish Fry Only

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Broiled Shrimp

$17.00

Sides

Potato / Starch SIDES

Cheese

$Fruit / Veggies

Dressings SIDE$

$XTRA-Souv Meat

$Side Gravy

$0.65

$Side Pita

$1.45

$Felafel (3)

$3.95

Quarts/Pints Soups & Sauces

$Tzatziki

$0.65

Yams

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie

$2.65

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.25

Muffin

$2.95

Baklava

$4.95

Layers of phyllo dough with walnuts and syrup

Rice Pudding (LG)

$5.95

Three Layer Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Traditional vanilla bean crème, baked with a rich, creamy cheesecake in a golden graham cracker crust. The tops is delicately Brulee and caramel glaze

Quart Rice Pudding

$23.95

Apple Pie

$6.25

Carrot Cake Slice

$6.00

Muffins 4 Pack

$11.95

Pumpkin Pie

$4.95

Pumpkin Pie Whole

$19.95

Tiramisu

$6.25

Apple Crubmle Pie Whole

$19.95

Strawberry Shortcake

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Danish Apple-Cinnamon

$2.00

Whole Apple Pie

$15.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 am
Restaurant info

Cuisine - Greek/American Serving breakfast, lunch, & dinner Walk-Ins Welcome Take Out Available Located in Historic Allentown, walking distance from the Buffalo Medical Corridor

Website

Location

186 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Directions

