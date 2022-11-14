Restaurant header imageView gallery
Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road

Winnetka, IL 60093

Popular Items

Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowl
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Breakfast Sandwich

Thanksgiving Dinner Menu

Order by 4pm on 11/18 - Pick up on 11/23 (10am-3pm)

Thanksgiving Dinner for Four (available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov 23 ONLY)

$325.00

Includes the following: -Young Organic Turkey (Light & Dark Meat, Fully Cooked & Sliced) -Rosemary Sage Gravy -T&O Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs -Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes with Garlic Confit Butter -Classic Cranberry Relish with Orange Zest -Candied Sweet Potatoes -Green Beans with Roasted Shallots and Lemon Vinaigrette *Comes with reheat instructions for easy warming Order by 4pm on 11/18 Pickup Only on Wednesday, Nov 23 (10am-3pm)

Just The Sides (No Turkey)

Order by 4pm on 11/18 - Pick up on 11/23 (10am-3pm)

Just the Sides for Four (available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov 23 ONLY)

$200.00

NO TURKEY Includes the following: -Rosemary Sage Gravy -T&O Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs -Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes with Garlic Confit Butter -Classic Cranberry Relish with Orange Zest -Candied Sweet Potatoes -Green Beans with Roasted Shallots and Lemon Vinaigrette *All items (except Gravy) vegetarian *Comes with reheat instructions for easy warming Order by 4pm on 11/18 Pickup Only on Wednesday, Nov 23 (10am-3pm)

Breakfast

Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowl

$10.50

vanilla bean infused yogurt, honeycomb, seasonal fruit, housemade cranberry-nut granola *contains walnuts, almonds & coconut

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

over easy egg, cheddar, maple glazed bacon, homemade biscuit, herb aioli *also available on griddled country bread

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

croissant, 2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, herb aioli, arugula, tomatoes

Towne & Oak Soft Scrambled Eggs

Towne & Oak Soft Scrambled Eggs

$10.50

three farm eggs, crème fraiche, chives, parmesan fluff, griddled country bread

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

two sunny side eggs, marinated steak, crispy smashed potatoes, herb aioli

Smashed Avocado Tartine

Smashed Avocado Tartine

$13.50

sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix served on griddled country bread with a side of house chips

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine

$14.50

roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.50

smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, capers, pickled red onions, cream cheese, griddled country bread

Egg

$2.00

*SPECIAL* T&O Classic

$10.50

two eggs, choice of bacon or chicken sausage, griddled country bread, butter and jam

*SPECIAL* French Omelet

$10.50Out of stock

goat cheese & fine herbs, topped with snap peas, herb salad, pickled shallots

Add Ons & Sides

Maple Glazed Bacon

$4.75

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Avocado

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$5.50

served with crème fraiche + scallions

Homemade Biscuit

Homemade Biscuit

$5.50

served with whipped butter & Italian strawberry preserves

Griddled Country Bread

$1.50

Griddled Gluten Free Bread

$3.25

Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Add Cream Cheese

$0.50

Add Whipped Butter

$0.50

Add Strawberry Preserves

$1.00

Add Creme Fraiche

$0.50

Extra Herb Aioli

$0.50

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75
Homemade Biscuit

Homemade Biscuit

$5.50

served with whipped butter & Italian strawberry preserves

Morning Bun

$4.75Out of stock

Hewn Galette

$6.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Half Dozen Biscuits (no butter or jam)

Half Dozen Biscuits (no butter or jam)

$31.00

Half Dozen Homemade Biscuits

Half Dozen Biscuits w/Butter & Jam

$33.00

Six homemade biscuits with whipped butter and strawberry preserves

Baker's Dozen of Chocolate Chip Cookies

Baker's Dozen of Chocolate Chip Cookies

$50.00

13 homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies topped with sea salt. // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.

Salads

Honey Crisp Apple Salad

$12.00

field greens, sliced apples, goat cheese, maple walnuts, pickled grapes, champagne vinaigrette

Towne & Oak Chopped Salad

Towne & Oak Chopped Salad

$14.00

romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

field greens, crispy chickpeas, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, mixed olives, feta, lemon-herb vinaigrette

Endive-Citrus Salad

Endive-Citrus Salad

$14.50

endive & arugula, seasonal citrus, marcona almonds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, sherry-honey vinaigrette

*SPECIAL* Tomatoes & Burrata

*SPECIAL* Tomatoes & Burrata

$12.95Out of stock

marinated heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, olive oil, basil pesto (nut-free), served with country bread

Sandwiches & Tartines

Smashed Avocado Tartine

Smashed Avocado Tartine

$13.50

sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix served on griddled country bread with a side of house chips

BLT Tartine

BLT Tartine

$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, vine ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, herb aioli served on griddled country bread with a side of house chips

Towne & Oak Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Towne & Oak Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

aged cheddar & havarti on country bread, crusted with everything bagel spice served with side of house chips *available without everything bagel spice

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine

$14.50

roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters

*SPECIAL* Prosciutto & Fig Tartine

*SPECIAL* Prosciutto & Fig Tartine

$14.00

warm goat cheese, roasted figs, prosciutto, crispy rosemary, agave-fig drizzle

Soups

olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs

Vegan Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

homemade tomato-basil soup; vegan & gluten free; 8oz cup

*SPECIAL* Parsnip Apple Soup (Vegan)

*SPECIAL* Parsnip Apple Soup (Vegan)

$5.50

parsnip, apple, leek, carrot, toasted pumpkin & sunflower seeds, parsley (contains garlic & shallot)

Bowls

Chicken Taco Bowl

$15.50

braised chicken, sazón rice, black bean + corn salsa, queso fresco, avocado

Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl

Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl

$21.50

marinated salmon, pearl couscous, togarashi charred broccoli, roasted sweet potato, snap peas, miso glaze

Macro Grain Bowl

Macro Grain Bowl

$13.50

mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing served room temperature

Coffee & Espresso

Proudly serving Metric Coffee, Intelligentsia Espresso, and Rishi Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Espresso

$3.00

2oz

Macchiato

$3.25

Traditional 4oz Macchiato

Cortado

$3.50

4oz

Flat White

$3.50

*Orange Mocha Latte*

$5.50+

*Honey Cinnamon Latte*

$5.00+

Autumn Spice Latte

$4.95+

espresso, caramel, maple, cinnamon, choice of milk, cinnamon garnish

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.95+

Tea & Non Coffee

Our Premium Matcha, Lemonade and Fresh Mint (w/mint simple syrup on request)

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

*ICED Minty Matcha LEMONADE*

$6.75

*Minty Matcha Latte*

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

topped with whipped cream

Hot Tea (16oz)

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

*White Peach Lemonade*

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

English Rose Tea Latte

$4.75

Lavender London Fog (16oz)

$4.75

London Fog (16oz)

$4.75

Golden Arch Latte

$6.00+

Steamer

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cup Of Milk

$2.50

Cup Of Ice

Cup Of OJ

$3.50

Apple Cider Donut

$4.95+

Travelers / Boxed Coffee To Go

Regular Coffee Traveler

$30.00

96oz box // includes 8oz cups, lids, stirrers, half & half, and assorted sugars

Decaf Coffee Traveler

$30.00

96oz box // includes 8oz cups, lids, stirrers, half & half, and assorted sugars

Hot Chocolate Traveler

$35.00

96oz box // includes 8oz cups, lids

La Colombe

Oat Milk

Cold Brew

$4.75

Unsweetened, medium/dark brazilian roast 9oz

Original Draft Latte

$5.00

Oatmilk Latte 9oz

Caramel Draft Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmilk Latte 9oz

Vanilla Draft

$5.00Out of stock

Triple Shot Draft Latte

$3.75Out of stock

CBD Bevs

Marz CBD Flower

$6.00

Sparkling Water + 25mg CBD Zero Sugar / No Caffeine 12oz

Vybes Passion Pinapple

$7.00

Sparkling Water + 25mg CBD Zero Sugar / Contains Caffeine 12oz

Vybes Honey Crisp Apple Basil

$7.00

Vybes Watermelon Lime

$7.00Out of stock

Vybes Blueberry Mint

$7.00

Marz CBD Citrus

$6.00

Vybes Peach

$7.00

Vybes Blood Orange

$7.00

Juice & Milk

Cup Of OJ

$3.50

Organic Apple Juice Box

$2.00Out of stock

6.75oz

Organic Whole Milk

$3.00

Horizon Organic / 8oz box

Orange Juice - Simply Orange

$3.50Out of stock

8oz bottle

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Soda/Kombucha

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Lemon / 11.15oz

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Orange / 11.15oz

Rowdy Kombucha Belly

$6.00

Blood Orange / 11.15oz

Coke

$1.50

12oz Can

Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz Can

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$4.25Out of stock

Rowdy Kombucha Lavender

$6.00

Komunity Rose Petal

$6.00Out of stock

Water

LaCroix Pamplemousse

$3.00

Spindrift - Blackberry

$3.50Out of stock

12oz can

Heywell Grapefruit

$4.50Out of stock

Sustainable. Pure. Thoughtful. BPA Free 8.4oz

Heywell Blackberry

$4.50Out of stock

Heywell Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock

Smart Water (20oz)

$3.50Out of stock

16.9oz

Smart Water 16oz

$2.50

Topo Chico (12oz)

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (8.45oz)

$2.75

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16.9oz)

$4.00

Acqua Panna 16.9oz

$3.50Out of stock

Petal Elderberry

$3.00Out of stock

Petal Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Petal Peach

$3.00Out of stock

Wine - Can

Rose - Amble & Chase

$9.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE; ID REQUIRED UPON PICK UP

Avaline White

$9.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE; ID REQUIRED UPON PICK UP

White- Txacoli

$10.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE; ID REQUIRED UPON PICK UP

Beer - Can/Bottle

Miller Lite

$4.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE; ID REQUIRED UPON PICK UP

Sketchbook Amistosa Mexican Lager

$8.00

Sketchbook Orange Door West Coast IPA

$8.00

Sketchbook No Parking Hoppy Pale Ale

$8.00

Cocktail - Can/Bottle

Crafthouse Paloma

$10.00Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE; ID REQUIRED UPON PICK UP

Crafthouse Moscow Mule

$10.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE; ID REQUIRED UPON PICK UP

Crafthouse Spicy Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Juneshine Kombucha Midnight

$5.00

Juneshine Kombucha Orange

$5.00

Cheese Platters

Mini Box (serves 1)

$24.00

Available daily! // Includes a selection of 3 artisanal cheeses, 1 charcuterie meat, honeycomb, seasonal fruit, artisanal crackers, nuts, jam and fresh garnish.

Small (serves 4-6)

$110.00

Cheese platters usually require 24 hours notice. Please call the cafe if you require sooner and we will confirm availability. // Includes a selection of 3-4 cheeses, 2 charcuterie meats, seasonal fruit, honeycomb, whole grain mustard, artisanal crackers, olives, assorted nuts, jam, and fresh garnish

Large (serves 8-10)

$190.00

Cheese platters usually require 24 hours notice. Please call the cafe if you require sooner and we will confirm availability. // Includes a selection of 4-5 cheeses, 3-4 charcuterie meats, seasonal fruit, honeycomb, whole grain mustard, artisanal crackers, olives, assorted nuts, jam, and fresh garnish

Breakfast

T&O Smoked Salmon Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$100.00

smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, capers, pickled red onions, soft boiled eggs, chives, plain cream cheese, bagel spice whipped cream cheese, and country bread (easy to toast at home!) // 24 hours notice usually required; please call the cafe if needed sooner.

Crispy Smashed Potatoes (1/2 pan; serves 4 to 6)

$35.00

includes sides of creme fraiche & scallions // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.

Individual Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowls (serves 6)

$42.75

vanilla bean infused greek yogurt, housemade granola, berries.

Chicken Sausage (serves 4 to 6)

$22.50

Maple Glazed Bacon (serves 4 to 6)

$24.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon (serves 4 to 6)

$20.00

Smashed Avocado Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$62.00

griddled country bread topped with smashed avocado, sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix (serves 4 to 6)

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$65.00

roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters (serves 4 to 6)

Seasonal Vegetable + Goat Cheese Frittata (serves 4-6) *requires 48 hr notice

$50.00

Salads & Sides

Honey Crisp Apple Salad (serves 4 to 6)

$46.00

field greens, sliced apples, goat cheese, maple walnuts, pickled plums, champagne vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.

Towne & Oak Chopped Salad (serves 4 to 6)

$50.00

romaine, avocado, soft boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.

Mediterranean Salad (serves 4 to 6)

$48.00

field greens, crispy chickpeas, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, mixed olives, feta, lemon-herb vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.

Endive-Citrus Salad (serves 4 to 6)

$52.00

endive & arugula, seasonal citrus, marcona almonds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, sherry-honey vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.

T&O Chips (half pan)

$13.50

Pastries & Baked Goods

Half Dozen Biscuits w/Butter & Jam

$33.00

Six homemade biscuits with whipped butter and strawberry preserves

Baker's Dozen of Chocolate Chip Cookies

Baker's Dozen of Chocolate Chip Cookies

$50.00

13 homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies topped with sea salt. // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.

Pastry Assortment (may require 48 hour notice)

$42.00

(2) homemade biscuits, (2) plain croissants, (2) chocolate croissants, (2) blueberry muffins includes sides of whipped butter + strawberry jam

Platters & Trays

Catering orders require advanced notice. Please allow a minimum of 2 hours (24-48 hours for large orders, greater than 8-10 people). Call 224.505.5384

BLT Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$65.00

Smashed Avocado Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$62.00

griddled country bread topped with smashed avocado, sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix (serves 4 to 6)

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$65.00

roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters (serves 4 to 6)

Towne & Oak Grilled Cheese Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$55.00

Fruit Platter (serves 4 to 6)

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Warm hospitality in a bright space

Location

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093

Directions

Gallery
Towne & Oak image
Towne & Oak image
Towne & Oak image
Towne & Oak image

