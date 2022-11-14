Towne & Oak

Just the Sides for Four (available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov 23 ONLY)

$200.00

NO TURKEY Includes the following: -Rosemary Sage Gravy -T&O Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs -Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes with Garlic Confit Butter -Classic Cranberry Relish with Orange Zest -Candied Sweet Potatoes -Green Beans with Roasted Shallots and Lemon Vinaigrette *All items (except Gravy) vegetarian *Comes with reheat instructions for easy warming Order by 4pm on 11/18 Pickup Only on Wednesday, Nov 23 (10am-3pm)