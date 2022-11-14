- Home
- /
- Winnetka
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Towne & Oak
Towne & Oak
No reviews yet
921 Green Bay Road
Winnetka, IL 60093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thanksgiving Dinner Menu
Thanksgiving Dinner for Four (available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov 23 ONLY)
Includes the following: -Young Organic Turkey (Light & Dark Meat, Fully Cooked & Sliced) -Rosemary Sage Gravy -T&O Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs -Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes with Garlic Confit Butter -Classic Cranberry Relish with Orange Zest -Candied Sweet Potatoes -Green Beans with Roasted Shallots and Lemon Vinaigrette *Comes with reheat instructions for easy warming Order by 4pm on 11/18 Pickup Only on Wednesday, Nov 23 (10am-3pm)
Just The Sides (No Turkey)
Just the Sides for Four (available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov 23 ONLY)
NO TURKEY Includes the following: -Rosemary Sage Gravy -T&O Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs -Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes with Garlic Confit Butter -Classic Cranberry Relish with Orange Zest -Candied Sweet Potatoes -Green Beans with Roasted Shallots and Lemon Vinaigrette *All items (except Gravy) vegetarian *Comes with reheat instructions for easy warming Order by 4pm on 11/18 Pickup Only on Wednesday, Nov 23 (10am-3pm)
Breakfast
Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowl
vanilla bean infused yogurt, honeycomb, seasonal fruit, housemade cranberry-nut granola *contains walnuts, almonds & coconut
Breakfast Sandwich
over easy egg, cheddar, maple glazed bacon, homemade biscuit, herb aioli *also available on griddled country bread
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
croissant, 2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, herb aioli, arugula, tomatoes
Towne & Oak Soft Scrambled Eggs
three farm eggs, crème fraiche, chives, parmesan fluff, griddled country bread
Steak & Eggs
two sunny side eggs, marinated steak, crispy smashed potatoes, herb aioli
Smashed Avocado Tartine
sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix served on griddled country bread with a side of house chips
Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine
roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters
Smoked Salmon Plate
smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, capers, pickled red onions, cream cheese, griddled country bread
Egg
*SPECIAL* T&O Classic
two eggs, choice of bacon or chicken sausage, griddled country bread, butter and jam
*SPECIAL* French Omelet
goat cheese & fine herbs, topped with snap peas, herb salad, pickled shallots
Add Ons & Sides
Maple Glazed Bacon
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Chicken Sausage
Avocado
Egg
Crispy Smashed Potatoes
served with crème fraiche + scallions
Homemade Biscuit
served with whipped butter & Italian strawberry preserves
Griddled Country Bread
Griddled Gluten Free Bread
Potato Chips
Side Smoked Salmon
Add Cream Cheese
Add Whipped Butter
Add Strawberry Preserves
Add Creme Fraiche
Extra Herb Aioli
Pastries
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Homemade Biscuit
served with whipped butter & Italian strawberry preserves
Morning Bun
Hewn Galette
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Half Dozen Biscuits (no butter or jam)
Half Dozen Homemade Biscuits
Half Dozen Biscuits w/Butter & Jam
Six homemade biscuits with whipped butter and strawberry preserves
Baker's Dozen of Chocolate Chip Cookies
13 homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies topped with sea salt. // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.
Salads
Honey Crisp Apple Salad
field greens, sliced apples, goat cheese, maple walnuts, pickled grapes, champagne vinaigrette
Towne & Oak Chopped Salad
romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
field greens, crispy chickpeas, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, mixed olives, feta, lemon-herb vinaigrette
Endive-Citrus Salad
endive & arugula, seasonal citrus, marcona almonds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, sherry-honey vinaigrette
*SPECIAL* Tomatoes & Burrata
marinated heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, olive oil, basil pesto (nut-free), served with country bread
Sandwiches & Tartines
Smashed Avocado Tartine
sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix served on griddled country bread with a side of house chips
BLT Tartine
applewood smoked bacon, vine ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, herb aioli served on griddled country bread with a side of house chips
Towne & Oak Grilled Cheese Sandwich
aged cheddar & havarti on country bread, crusted with everything bagel spice served with side of house chips *available without everything bagel spice
Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine
roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters
*SPECIAL* Prosciutto & Fig Tartine
warm goat cheese, roasted figs, prosciutto, crispy rosemary, agave-fig drizzle
Soups
Bowls
Chicken Taco Bowl
braised chicken, sazón rice, black bean + corn salsa, queso fresco, avocado
Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl
marinated salmon, pearl couscous, togarashi charred broccoli, roasted sweet potato, snap peas, miso glaze
Macro Grain Bowl
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing served room temperature
Coffee & Espresso
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Red Eye
Cafe Au Lait
Americano
Cappuccino
Latte
Caramel Latte
Vanilla Latte
Mocha Latte
Espresso
2oz
Macchiato
Traditional 4oz Macchiato
Cortado
4oz
Flat White
*Orange Mocha Latte*
*Honey Cinnamon Latte*
Autumn Spice Latte
espresso, caramel, maple, cinnamon, choice of milk, cinnamon garnish
Cookie Butter Latte
Tea & Non Coffee
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
*ICED Minty Matcha LEMONADE*
*Minty Matcha Latte*
Hot Chocolate
topped with whipped cream
Hot Tea (16oz)
Iced Tea
Lemonade
*White Peach Lemonade*
Arnold Palmer
English Rose Tea Latte
Lavender London Fog (16oz)
London Fog (16oz)
Golden Arch Latte
Steamer
Chocolate Milk
Cup Of Milk
Cup Of Ice
Cup Of OJ
Apple Cider Donut
Travelers / Boxed Coffee To Go
La Colombe
CBD Bevs
Marz CBD Flower
Sparkling Water + 25mg CBD Zero Sugar / No Caffeine 12oz
Vybes Passion Pinapple
Sparkling Water + 25mg CBD Zero Sugar / Contains Caffeine 12oz
Vybes Honey Crisp Apple Basil
Vybes Watermelon Lime
Vybes Blueberry Mint
Marz CBD Citrus
Vybes Peach
Vybes Blood Orange
Juice & Milk
Soda/Kombucha
Water
LaCroix Pamplemousse
Spindrift - Blackberry
12oz can
Heywell Grapefruit
Sustainable. Pure. Thoughtful. BPA Free 8.4oz
Heywell Blackberry
Heywell Strawberry
Smart Water (20oz)
16.9oz
Smart Water 16oz
Topo Chico (12oz)
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (8.45oz)
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16.9oz)
Acqua Panna 16.9oz
Petal Elderberry
Petal Strawberry
Petal Peach
Wine - Can
Beer - Can/Bottle
Cocktail - Can/Bottle
Cheese Platters
Mini Box (serves 1)
Available daily! // Includes a selection of 3 artisanal cheeses, 1 charcuterie meat, honeycomb, seasonal fruit, artisanal crackers, nuts, jam and fresh garnish.
Small (serves 4-6)
Cheese platters usually require 24 hours notice. Please call the cafe if you require sooner and we will confirm availability. // Includes a selection of 3-4 cheeses, 2 charcuterie meats, seasonal fruit, honeycomb, whole grain mustard, artisanal crackers, olives, assorted nuts, jam, and fresh garnish
Large (serves 8-10)
Cheese platters usually require 24 hours notice. Please call the cafe if you require sooner and we will confirm availability. // Includes a selection of 4-5 cheeses, 3-4 charcuterie meats, seasonal fruit, honeycomb, whole grain mustard, artisanal crackers, olives, assorted nuts, jam, and fresh garnish
Breakfast
T&O Smoked Salmon Platter (serves 4 to 6)
smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, capers, pickled red onions, soft boiled eggs, chives, plain cream cheese, bagel spice whipped cream cheese, and country bread (easy to toast at home!) // 24 hours notice usually required; please call the cafe if needed sooner.
Crispy Smashed Potatoes (1/2 pan; serves 4 to 6)
includes sides of creme fraiche & scallions // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.
Individual Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowls (serves 6)
vanilla bean infused greek yogurt, housemade granola, berries.
Chicken Sausage (serves 4 to 6)
Maple Glazed Bacon (serves 4 to 6)
Applewood Smoked Bacon (serves 4 to 6)
Smashed Avocado Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)
griddled country bread topped with smashed avocado, sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix (serves 4 to 6)
Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)
roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters (serves 4 to 6)
Seasonal Vegetable + Goat Cheese Frittata (serves 4-6) *requires 48 hr notice
Salads & Sides
Honey Crisp Apple Salad (serves 4 to 6)
field greens, sliced apples, goat cheese, maple walnuts, pickled plums, champagne vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.
Towne & Oak Chopped Salad (serves 4 to 6)
romaine, avocado, soft boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.
Mediterranean Salad (serves 4 to 6)
field greens, crispy chickpeas, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, mixed olives, feta, lemon-herb vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.
Endive-Citrus Salad (serves 4 to 6)
endive & arugula, seasonal citrus, marcona almonds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, sherry-honey vinaigrette // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.
T&O Chips (half pan)
Pastries & Baked Goods
Half Dozen Biscuits w/Butter & Jam
Six homemade biscuits with whipped butter and strawberry preserves
Baker's Dozen of Chocolate Chip Cookies
13 homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies topped with sea salt. // Please allow up to 30 minutes from time order is placed.
Pastry Assortment (may require 48 hour notice)
(2) homemade biscuits, (2) plain croissants, (2) chocolate croissants, (2) blueberry muffins includes sides of whipped butter + strawberry jam
Platters & Trays
BLT Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)
Smashed Avocado Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)
griddled country bread topped with smashed avocado, sliced radish, pickled shallot, herb salad, hemp & sesame seed mix (serves 4 to 6)
Butternut Squash & Ricotta Tartine Platter (serves 4 to 6)
roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, whipped ricotta, chives, balsamic reduction, candied sunflower & pumpkin seed clusters (serves 4 to 6)
Towne & Oak Grilled Cheese Platter (serves 4 to 6)
Fruit Platter (serves 4 to 6)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Warm hospitality in a bright space
921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093