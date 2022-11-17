Townhouse Greenwich imageView gallery
Popular Items

CODFISH
HARVEST SALAD
BLACK ANGUS BURGER

APPETIZERS

SHRIMP & CRAB

$33.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL (a la carte)

$6.00

LAMB MEATBALLS

$16.00

sweet pepper tomato, harissa yogurt

TUNA TATAKI CRUDO

$18.00

shallot soy vinaigrette, petite greens, crispy garlic

ROASTED BABY BEETS

$14.00

preserved lemon crème fraîche, charred cashew, roasted fennel

MOZZARELLA DI CAMPANIA

$16.00

marinated tomatoes, saba vinegar, toasted country bread

BRAISED VEAL & FOIE GRAS TERRINE

$22.00

fig, cranberry & apple chutney, port wine glaze

TUNA POKE

$17.00

mango, avocado, red onion, garlic chili lime dressing

MEZZE PLATTER

$18.00

roasted pepper & feta spread, avocado hummus, artichoke muffaletta, grilled naan

BREAD

grilled naan

SALADS

ORGANIC GREENS

$10.00

lemon, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, cherry tomato

MAINE LOBSTER SALAD

$26.00

summer citrus, hearts of palm, avocado, marcona almonds, citrus herb dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

parmesan, brioche crumble, creamy anchovy dressing

HARVEST SALAD

$13.00

blue cheese, spiced pecans, cranberries, apples, cider vinaigrette

PASTA

RIGATONI

$29.00

braised lamb sugo, mirepoix of vegetables, mint

HALF SPAGHETTI

$14.00

roasted sweet potato, maitake mushrooms

SPAGHETTI CHITARRA

$26.00

roasted sweet potato, maitake mushrooms

HALF RIGATONI

$15.00

braised lamb sugo, mirepoix of vegetables, mint

SEA

SEA SCALLOPS

$44.00

honeynut squash purée, brussels sprouts, toasted hazelnuts, golden raisin caper emulsion

CODFISH

$37.00

miso glazed black cod, charred broccolini, shishitos, braised radish, sweet soy miso butter

BRANZINO

$41.00

tuscan white beans, baby broccoli, mirepoix, kale pesto

SALMON

$34.00

roasted okra king salmon, toasted quinoa, chick pea & squash, coconut carrot ginger nage

LAND

ROAST CHICKEN

$29.00

warm mediterranean potato salad, romesco sauce

NY STRIP

$48.00

mushrooms, carrots, truffle potato purée

BLACK ANGUS BURGER

$22.00

cheddar ale sauce, bacon onion jam, crispy fries

VEAL CHOP

$59.00

rosemary rubbed veal chop, warm bean, tomato & butter lettuce salad, grain mustard dressing

LAMB LOIN

$44.00

forest mushrooms, farro & caramelized parsnips, mint lamb sauce

SIDES

SPINACH

$12.00

MUSHROOMS

$12.00

CARROTS

$12.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

YUKON POTATOES

$11.00Out of stock

PLAIN FRIES

$9.00

TRUFFLE MASH

$12.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

$12.00

caramel stuffed churros, vanilla creme anglaise

GANACHE BAR

$15.00

chocolate passion fruit ganache bar, chocolate hazelnut mousse, caramel crunch

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE

$14.00

flourless chocolate truffle cake, chantilly cream, luxardo cherry sauce

BISCOTTI

$1.00

CHEESECAKE PRALINE

$13.00

raspberry sauce, marinated berries

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35 Church St, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
Townhouse Greenwich image

