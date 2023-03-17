Restaurant header imageView gallery

The TownHouse Restaurant

139 N Central Ave

Oviedo, FL 32765

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Townhouse has been serving up good times since the 1950's. Family owned & operated, our philosophy is simple, we serve great food at fair prices, you relax & enjoy yourself while you're here. Leave happy & come back soon, it's where Oviedo Meets to Eat!!

139 N Central Ave, Oviedo, FL 32765

