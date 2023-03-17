The TownHouse Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Townhouse has been serving up good times since the 1950's. Family owned & operated, our philosophy is simple, we serve great food at fair prices, you relax & enjoy yourself while you're here. Leave happy & come back soon, it's where Oviedo Meets to Eat!!
139 N Central Ave, Oviedo, FL 32765
