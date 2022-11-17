A map showing the location of Townhouse Restaurant & Winebar 111 S Wacker DrView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Townhouse Restaurant & Winebar 111 S Wacker Dr

1,167 Reviews

$$

111 S Wacker Dr

Chicago, IL 60606

Small Plates

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

cornmeal, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

Brisket Flatbread

$16.00

tomato compote, caramelized onion, beer-braised briske

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, arugula, pickled red onion, buffalo sauce

Chicken Wings

$15.00

t choice of buffalo sauce or guinness stout barbeque, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

(UBEREATS) Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

pickled peppers, baby spinach, arugula, sriracha aioli

Hummus Crudite

$14.00

garlic lemon hummus, balsamic glaze, vegetable medley, served with warm pita

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

pistachio pesto, heirloom tomatoes, ovalini mozzarella, basil chiffonade

PEI Mussels

$16.00

cilantro, red pepper, zucchini, mango, toasted coconut, served with grilled sourdough

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Full Ham Croquettes

$14.00Out of stock

1\2 Ham Croquettes

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Thai Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, edamame, carrots, red pepper, green onions, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, cilantro, ginger soy peanut dressing

Spinach

$14.00

spinach, strawberries, mango, avocado, jicama, shallots, feta cheese, toasted almonds,

Chopped

$15.00

iceberg, bacon, black bean and roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, chopped hard-boiled egg, southwest ranch

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, brioche crouton, grated parmesan, creamy anchovy dressing

Special Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

grass-fed ground beef patty, crispy onion ring, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, pretzel bun

Sandwich Brisket

$16.00

Crab Cake BLT

$20.00

5 oz. lump crab cake, chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, bacon, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

avocado, tomato, provolone, romaine, chipotle mayo, wheat and oat bun

Plain Burger

$13.00

Rueben Sandwich

$15.00

Siracha Honey Glazed Chicken Wrap

$14.00

siracha honey fried chicken, granny smith apples, green & red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, greek yogurt sauce, flour spinach tortilla

Townhouse Burger

$16.00

grass-fed ground beef patty, chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, pepper jack, grilled pineapple, guacamole, brioche bun

Townhouse Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

spinach and feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeño aioli, cucumber tzatziki, pretzel bun

The Club

$13.00Out of stock

shaved roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon, tomato, romaine, mayo, multigrain bread

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$14.00

Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

grilled shrimp, chipotle peach sauce, jalapeño purple slaw, mango salsa, cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

pulled pork, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, watermelon radish, cabbage, cilantro

Steak Tacos

$15.00

roasted onion and peppers, queso fresco, avocado

Veggie Tacos

$13.00

Chef's Market Veggies

Large Plates

Bone in Ribeye

$49.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

hangar steak, parmesan truffle fries, au jus

Halibut

$29.00

Harvest Pasta

$20.00

Jambalaya

$22.00

andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, white rice, creole sauce

Salmon Entree

$28.00

faroe islands salmon, roasted sesame rice cake, baby bok choy, heirloom carrots, peas, coconut-curry broth

Whitefish Entree

$26.00

Special Entree

$28.00

UberEats Large Plates $

Bone in Ribeye (UberEats)

$53.00

Filet Mignon (UberEats)

$45.00

Harvest Pasta (UberEats)

$22.00

Jambalaya (UberEats)

$23.00

Salmon Entree (UberEats)

$30.00

Whitefish (UberEats)

$28.00

Halibut (Uber Eats)

$31.00

Daily Quinoa

Asian Stir Fry Quinoa

$14.00

bok choy, napa cabbage, green onion, hardboiled egg, ginger soy sauce

Mediterranean Quinoa

$14.00

sun dried tomato, spinach, olive medley, pistachio pesto, feta cheese

Thai Chicken Quinoa

$16.00

grilled chicken, edamame carrots, scallions, peanuts, thai chili sauce

Southwestern Quinoa

$14.00

black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado, smoked mozzarella

Indian Curry Quinoa

$14.00

sweet potatoes, fava beans, parsley, pecans, curry

Grain Bowl

$14.00

Special Quinoa

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

pancetta, parmesan

Sauteed Green Beans

$8.00

walnuts, chili flakes, fresh ginger, lemon

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

SD Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

SD Guacamole

$2.00

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Toasted Bread

$4.00

Bar Food

Ham n’ Cheese Croquettes

$11.00

Italian Meatballs

$9.00

arrabbiata sauce, parmesan, parlsey

Townhouse Flatbread

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, marinara, parsley

Desserts

Bring Your Own Cake Fee

$20.00

Banana Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

German Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

NY Style Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Scoop Gelato

$5.00

Scoop Sorbet

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.00

Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

Goose Island Beer Hug

$7.00

Trumers Pils

$7.00

BEER OF THE MONTH

$5.00

3 Floyds Alpha King

$8.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$8.00

Ace Perry Pear Cider

$7.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.00

Bells No Yeah

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.00

Buckler

$6.00

Chimay Blue

$9.00

Cigar City

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Cruz Blanco 'Mexico Calling'

$6.00

Delerium Tremens

$12.00

Estrella Damm Daura

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Hacker Pschorr

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Vandermill 'Vandy' Cider

$8.00

Alarmist Le Jus

$9.00

Anti-Hero

$7.00

Daisy Cutter

$8.00

Eugene Porter

$7.00

Goose Island 312

$6.00

Goose Island BLACKHAWKS pale ale

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas ipNa

$6.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$8.00

Pulaski Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Son of Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Whiner Miaou

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Truly Berry Punch

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Citrus Punch

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Fruit Punch

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Tropical Punch

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

Bonanza Cabernet

$12.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$10.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$10.00

Clos De Los Siete

$14.00

Cloudline

$15.00

Comtesse Marion Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Conundrum Red Blend

$12.00

Diora La Petite Pinot Noir

$13.00Out of stock

Ghost Pines Cabernet

$15.00

Locations 'CA' Red Blend

$17.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00

Unshackled Cabernet

$18.00

Valravn Zinfandel

$14.00

Sidekick Merlot

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate

$14.00

8 Years in the Desert Orin Swift Btl

$85.00

Bonanza Cabernet Btl

$46.00

Cakebread Cabernet Btl

$160.00

Clos De Los Siete Malbec Btl

$52.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir Btl

$56.00

Comtesse Marion Pinot Noir Btl

$46.00

Conundrum Red Blend Btl

$46.00

Diora La Petite Grace Pinot Noir Btl

$50.00

Flowers Pino Noir Btl

$110.00

Ghost Pines Cabernet Btl

$56.00

J Lohr Merlot Btl

$44.00

Locations 'CA' Red Blend Btl

$59.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Btl

$68.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$54.00

Sidekick Merlot Btl

$46.00

The Owl and the Dust Devil Btl

$74.00Out of stock

Unshackled Cabernet Btl

$64.00

Valravn Zin Btl

$54.00

Wade Cellars Cabernet Btl

$76.00

Black Stallion Sav Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$10.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$15.00

Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$12.00

Locations NZ Sav Blanc

$14.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$14.00

Paco & Lola Albarino

$12.00

Placido Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$16.00

Stephen Vincent Chard

$12.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Black Stallion Sav Blanc Btl

$46.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$80.00

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$35.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc Btl

$56.00

Leonard Kreusch Riesling Btl

$44.00

Locations NZ Btl

$52.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Btl

$54.00

Mer Soleil SILVER Unoaked Chard BTL

$48.00

Paco Lola Albarino BTL

$42.00

Placido Pinot Grigio Btl

$44.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard Btl

$58.00

Stephen Vincent Chard Btl

$44.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Btl

$52.00Out of stock

'You are Beautiful' Sparkling Rose BTL

$44.00

Love Drunk Rosé Glass

$13.00

Love Drunk Rosé BTL

$48.00

Le Provencal Rosé Glass

$15.00

Le Provencal Rosé BTL

$54.00

You Are Beautiful GLASS

$10.00Out of stock

House Rose

$10.00

Domain St Vincent Brut

$44.00

La Marca Prosecco Split

$13.00

Mionetto Moscato

$13.00

Mionetto Rose Split

$13.00

Moet Imperial Brut Split

$22.00Out of stock

Veuve Cliquot Yellow

$130.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut Citron

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut Peach

$9.00

Absolut Raspberry

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$12.00

CH Vodka

$9.00

Effen Black Cherry

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Cherry

$12.00

House Cucumber

$9.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$10.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citron

$11.00

Ketel One Orange

$11.00

Ketel Peach Orange

$11.00