Townhouse Restaurant & Winebar 111 S Wacker Dr
1,167 Reviews
$$
111 S Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60606
Small Plates
Bang Bang Shrimp
Buffalo Cauliflower
cornmeal, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
Brisket Flatbread
tomato compote, caramelized onion, beer-braised briske
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, arugula, pickled red onion, buffalo sauce
Chicken Wings
t choice of buffalo sauce or guinness stout barbeque, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
(UBEREATS) Chicken Wings
Fried Calamari
pickled peppers, baby spinach, arugula, sriracha aioli
Hummus Crudite
garlic lemon hummus, balsamic glaze, vegetable medley, served with warm pita
Margherita Flatbread
pistachio pesto, heirloom tomatoes, ovalini mozzarella, basil chiffonade
PEI Mussels
cilantro, red pepper, zucchini, mango, toasted coconut, served with grilled sourdough
Steak Quesadilla
Full Ham Croquettes
1\2 Ham Croquettes
Salads
Thai Salad
mixed greens, edamame, carrots, red pepper, green onions, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, cilantro, ginger soy peanut dressing
Spinach
spinach, strawberries, mango, avocado, jicama, shallots, feta cheese, toasted almonds,
Chopped
iceberg, bacon, black bean and roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, chopped hard-boiled egg, southwest ranch
Caesar
romaine, brioche crouton, grated parmesan, creamy anchovy dressing
Special Salad
Sandwiches
Black & Blue Burger
grass-fed ground beef patty, crispy onion ring, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, pretzel bun
Sandwich Brisket
Crab Cake BLT
5 oz. lump crab cake, chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, bacon, brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
avocado, tomato, provolone, romaine, chipotle mayo, wheat and oat bun
Plain Burger
Rueben Sandwich
Siracha Honey Glazed Chicken Wrap
siracha honey fried chicken, granny smith apples, green & red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, greek yogurt sauce, flour spinach tortilla
Townhouse Burger
grass-fed ground beef patty, chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, pepper jack, grilled pineapple, guacamole, brioche bun
Townhouse Grilled Cheese
Turkey Burger
spinach and feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeño aioli, cucumber tzatziki, pretzel bun
The Club
shaved roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon, tomato, romaine, mayo, multigrain bread
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Tacos
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Baja Shrimp Tacos
grilled shrimp, chipotle peach sauce, jalapeño purple slaw, mango salsa, cilantro
Carnitas Tacos
pulled pork, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, watermelon radish, cabbage, cilantro
Steak Tacos
roasted onion and peppers, queso fresco, avocado
Veggie Tacos
Chef's Market Veggies
Large Plates
Bone in Ribeye
Filet Mignon
hangar steak, parmesan truffle fries, au jus
Halibut
Harvest Pasta
Jambalaya
andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, white rice, creole sauce
Salmon Entree
faroe islands salmon, roasted sesame rice cake, baby bok choy, heirloom carrots, peas, coconut-curry broth
Whitefish Entree
Special Entree
UberEats Large Plates $
Daily Quinoa
Asian Stir Fry Quinoa
bok choy, napa cabbage, green onion, hardboiled egg, ginger soy sauce
Mediterranean Quinoa
sun dried tomato, spinach, olive medley, pistachio pesto, feta cheese
Thai Chicken Quinoa
grilled chicken, edamame carrots, scallions, peanuts, thai chili sauce
Southwestern Quinoa
black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado, smoked mozzarella
Indian Curry Quinoa
sweet potatoes, fava beans, parsley, pecans, curry
Grain Bowl
Special Quinoa
Sides
Bowl Of Soup
Cup Of Soup
French Fries
Grilled Asparagus
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
pancetta, parmesan
Sauteed Green Beans
walnuts, chili flakes, fresh ginger, lemon