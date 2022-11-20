Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Townies Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2277 sw Martin Highway

Palm City, FL 34990

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cilantro Rice Bowl
BYOB
Quesadilla

Shareables

10 Count Tenders

$22.00

10 of our hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.

5 Count Tenders

$13.00

5 of our hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.

Ahi Tuna Nacho

$17.00

Sweet chili marinated Ahi Tuna, crispy wontons, seaweed salad, avocado and mango salsa topped with wasabi aioli.

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

House made chips served with guacamole.

Chips and Queso

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

House made chips served with salsa.

Conch Fritters

$13.00

Filet Bruschetta

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

House made and hand breaded fried pickles served with a creamy horseradish sauce.

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken and topped with cheese, scallions, tomatoes, BBQ sauce and ranch.

Loaded Skins

$12.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken and topped with cheese, scallions, tomatoes, BBQ sauce and ranch.

Pork Belly Sliders

$13.00

Grilled pork belly and honey-bourbon BBQ sauce topped with arugula and served on a brioche bun.

Pretzel

$12.00

Our house made pretzel served with both cheese fondue sauce and mustard aioli.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, cheddar jack cheese and grilled onions and peppers.

Salsa Trio

$11.00

St. Louis Rib Bites App

$12.99

Tavern Wings

$19.00

Ten of our Jumbo wings with your choice of sauce and served with celery and carrots.

Tempura Mozzarella

$9.00

Hand cut and tempura fried mozzarella served with house made marinara sauce.

Townies Nachos

$16.00

House made nacho chips topped with chili, lettuce, queso, shredded cheese, jalapenos and Pico de Gallo.

Trio Dip

$13.00

House made chips served with salsa, guacamole and queso.

Soups & Salad

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Changes daily.

Chili

$7.00

Made in house and topped with shredded cheese and onions.

Crock of Shepherd's Pie

$9.00

Blue Cheese Wedge

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Choice of protein served over crisp romaine hearts, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Sesame Seared Tuna Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, edamame, red onions, crispy wontons and a soy ginger vinaigrette topped with fresh seared ahi tuna.

Tavern Cobb Salad

$16.00

Your choice of protein, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes served on mixed greens and tossed in our garlic and herb dressing.

Tex-Mex Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onions, corn, avocado and Pico de Gallo served in a crispy tortilla bowl with chipotle ranch.

Sandwiches

All served with your choice of side.

3 way

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

16 hour slow roasted brisket topped with house BBQ sauce and slaw on a brioche bun.

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Club Sand

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun.

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Chicken, sautéed onions, peppers and melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.

Cuban

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

Thinly shaved house made Angus beef served on French bread with Swiss cheese, horseradish sauce and au jus.

Hot Dog

$10.99

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato, onion and Cajun tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with house made BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles on a warm brioche bun.

Smoked Turkey Club

$15.00

Steak Philly

$16.00

Steak, sautéed onions, peppers and melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.

Tavern BLT

$15.00

Grilled thick cut pork belly. crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions and siracha mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Townies Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Burgers

All burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of a side.

BYOB

$15.00

Build your very own burger just the way you want it.

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Beer battered onion rings, cheddar cheese, center cut bacon and our house made BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$16.00

100% plant based burger served with chipotle aioli.

Chili Dog

$12.00

MacDaddy Burger

$16.00

Tacos & Bowls

Cilantro Rice Bowl

$14.00

Your choice of protein served over black bean, rice, avocado, Pico de Gallo and cilantro crema.

Cali Tacos

$15.00

Flatbreads

Club Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado and a spicy ranch drizzle.

Grilled Steak Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled steak, mozzarella, goat cheese, caramelized onions topped with balsamic glaze and arugula.

BBQ

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.00

A half rack of our baby back ribs, dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$29.00

A full rack of our baby back ribs, dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.

BBQ Brisket Platter

$23.00

Dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.

BBQ Pulled Pork Platter

$20.00

Dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.

Leighton Sampler

$28.00

Brisket, pulled pork and a half a rack of baby back ribs that are dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.

St. Louis Ribs Dinner

$20.00

Smoked Turkey Platter

$20.00

BBQ Trio

$26.00

St Louis Rib Bites

$12.00

Entrees

Caribbean Chicken

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Crispy beer battered cod served with fries, homemade slaw and Cajun tartar sauce.

Fish Of The Day

$25.00

Chef's daily preparation.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.00

Two crispy buttermilk fried chicken breasts tossed in our Nashville hot sauce and served on Texas toast with pickles.

Au Poivre New York Strip

$29.00

Juicy grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce and served with black beans and rice.

Return of the Mac

$18.00

Blackened chicken. caramelized onions, bacon, and campanelle pasta tossed in a siracha roasted garlic cheese sauce.

Pastalaya

$22.00

Sides

$ Ahi Tuna

$7.00

$ Apple Sauce

$2.00

$ Baked potato

$5.00

$ Black Beans & Rice

$5.00

$ Blackened Chicken

$5.00

$ Coleslaw

$5.00

$ Collard Greens

$5.00

$ Cornbread

$5.00Out of stock

$ Fruit Salad

$5.00Out of stock

$ Grilled Chicken

$5.00

$ Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

$ Mashed Potato

$5.00

$ Onion Rings

$5.00

$ Potato Salad

$5.00

$ Seasonal Veggie

$5.00

$ Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

$ Side Carrots

$2.00

$ Side Celery

$2.00

$ Side French Fries

$5.00

$ Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

$ Side House Salad

$5.00

$ Side Rice

$5.00

$ Side Texas Toast

$2.00

$ Side Tots

$5.00

$ Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

$ Tortilla Chips

$2.00

$ Townies Street Corn

$5.00

$Mahi$

$7.00

$Texas Baked Beans

$5.00

Sauces

$ Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

$Au Jus

$1.00

$Cilantro Crema

$0.50

$Garlic Herb

$0.50

$Ginger Soy

$0.50

$Guacamole

$1.50

$Honey Mustard

$0.50

$Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

$Hot Buff

$0.50

$Marinara

$1.00

$Medium Buff

$0.25

$Mild Buff

$0.50

$Nashville Sauce

$0.50

$Pico De Gallo

$0.50

$Pimento Cheese

$2.00

$Queso

$2.00

$Ranch

$0.50

$Sour Cream

$0.25

$Tartar

$0.50

$Tavern Garlic

$0.50

$townies sauce

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Carolina BBQ

$0.25

Chimichurri

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Island Pepper

$0.25

Lemon Caper Sauce

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Oil & Vinager

Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

Honey

$2.00

Kids

Kids BBQ Pork

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Flatbread

$6.99

Kids Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Desserts

Berry Cheesecake

$7.99

Pecaan Pie

$7.99

Solo Cheescake

$7.99

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$4.00

Ice Cream Sunday

$7.00Out of stock

Key lime Pie

$7.99

Apple Pie

$7.99

Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$7.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.99

Nutty Professor

$8.00

Chef Specials

Pork Chop Marsala

$25.00

South Of Border Taco

$15.99

Crispy Fried Snapper Sandwich

$16.00

Spin Dip

$12.99

New York Au Poivre

$25.00

Filet

$25.00

Turkey BLT

$15.99

Special Brisket Taco

$15.99

TurheyMelt

$15.00Out of stock

Buffl Chik

$14.00Out of stock

Mearloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Chipotle Pork Chop

$25.00Out of stock

Spin Dip

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$15.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Special

$14.99

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$18.00

Firecracker Tacos

$16.00

Burger Flatbread

$16.00

Wanda Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Jamaican Me Crazy Burger

$15.00

Pork Chop Special

$25.00

Beer

BTL Bud

$4.50

BTL Bud light Next

$4.50Out of stock

BTL Bud LT

$4.50

BTL Coors Edge

$4.50

BTL Coors LT

$4.50

BTL Corona Extra

$5.50

BTL CRANK

$6.50

BTL Heineken

$5.50

BTL Lag IPA NA

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.50

BTL Miller LT

$4.50

Btl Run Wild NA IPA

$5.50

BTL Stella Artois

$5.50

BTL Sweetwater IPA

$5.50

BTL Twisted Tea

$3.00

BTL Walking Tree IPA

$6.00

BTL Walking Tree Kolsch

$6.00

BTL Yuengling

$4.50

BTLCorona LT

$5.50

BTLCorona Premier

$5.50

BTLHeineken N/A

$4.50

PBR 16 Oz

$3.00

$3 Blue Moon Bottle

$3.00

$3 Twisted Tea

$3.00

$7 Loaded Tea

$7.00

DFT Blue Moon

$6.00

DFT Brewdog Hazy Jane

$6.00Out of stock

DFT Bud LT

$4.50

DFT Coors LT

$4.50

DFT Dos Esquis

$6.00

DFT Guinness

$7.00

DFT Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

DFT Mich Ultra

$4.50

DFT Miller LT

$4.50

DFT Ocean Republic FloCal

$7.00

DFT Sailfish Sunrise IPA

$7.00

DFT Sailfish Tag & Release

$7.00

DFT Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$7.00

DFT Walking Tree IPA

$7.00

DFT Yuengling

$4.50

DFT Yuengling Flight

$4.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

DFT Sweetwater

$7.00

DFT Jai Lai

$7.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.50

Austin Marg

$5.00

White Claw Cherry Seltzer

$5.50

White Claw Mango Seltzer

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon Seltzer

$5.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$5.50

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50

Wine

Bex Riesling

$7.00

Clos Du Bois CH

$8.00

Fini PG

$8.00

House CH

$7.00

House PG

$7.00

House SB

$7.00

Kim Crawford SB

$12.00

Maso Canali PG

$12.00

Oyster Bay SB

$8.00

Sonoma-Cutrer CH

$12.00

Corvo Moscato

$8.00

House Cab

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House PN

$7.00

Bonanza Cab

$12.00

Cellar 8 Cab

$8.00

Meiomi PN

$13.00

Mondavi PN

$8.00

Cellar 8 PN

$8.00

House Zin

$7.00

House Champagne

$7.00

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

Muscle Split

$8.00

Whispering Angel

$10.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

BTL Fini PG

$28.00

BTL Maso Canali PG

$44.00

BTL Clos Du Bois CH

$28.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer CH

$44.00

BTL Clifford Bay SB

$28.00

BTL Kim Crawford SB

$44.00

BTL Bex Riesling

$28.00

BTL Whitehaven SB

$34.00

BTL Bonanza Cab

$44.00

BTL Cellar 8 Cab

$28.00

BTL Meiomi PN

$48.00

BTL Mondavi PN

$28.00

Cellar 8 PN

$28.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$36.00

BTL Mionetto Prosseco

$55.00

BTL Champagne

$25.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.50

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Skyy Citrus

$8.00

Skyy Cherry

$8.00

Skyy Strawberry

$8.00

Skyy Pineapple

$8.00

Skyy Orange

$8.00

360 Vanilla

$9.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Skyy Raspberry

$8.00Out of stock

Absolut

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.50

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeaters

$10.00

Bluecoat

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Islamorada Hibiscus Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Myers

$10.00

Pillar Dark

$11.00

Pillar Blonde

$11.00

Trader Vics

$3.00

Islamorada Spiced Rum

$8.00

Captain Sliced Apple

$7.00

Bacardi Coconut

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.50

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Cantera Anejo

$14.00

Cantera Blanco

$10.00

Cantera Cafe

$9.00

Cantera Reposado

$10.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Dano's Reposado

$11.00

Danos Blanco

$10.00

Danos Pineapple

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Hiatus Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Hiatus Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Hiatus Reposado

$13.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Ocho Blanco

$10.00

Ocho Reposado

$12.00

Patron

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Cincoro Blanco

$14.00

Cincoro Reposado

$17.00

Cincoro Anejo

$20.00

Premium Tequila

Cantera Extra Anejo

$25.00

Herradura Ultra

$20.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Well Bourbon/Whiskey

$6.50

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frying Pan

$13.00

Green Brier

$10.00

Horse Soldier

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson Ocean

$14.00

Jefferson Ocean Rye

$15.00

Jeffersons Bourbon

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Orange

$3.00

Johnny Walker Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Misunderstood Ginger

$9.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$11.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Teeling

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Scotch

Clan Mcgreggor

$4.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnny Red

$10.00

Johnny Black

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Glennlivet

$13.00

Cordials

Baileys

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disarono

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

RumChata

$10.00

Jager

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Sambucca

$8.00

Cognac/Brandy

E & J

$10.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$11.00

Courvoisier V.S.O.P.

$14.00

Hennessy V.S.

$12.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P.

$15.00

Drink Menu

Blue Crush

$12.00

Caribbean Island

$12.00

Misunderstood Mule

$12.00

Pineapple Daquiri

$12.00

Titos Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Townies Sunset

$12.00

PB & Jamo

$10.00

Tavern Water

$12.00

Witches Brew Drink

$4.00

Witches Brew Shot

$2.00

Cocktails

Angry Balls

$11.00

Appletini

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Long Island

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Loaded Corona

$9.00

Long Island

$11.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pink Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

White Russian

$11.00

Catering Drink Tickets

$6.75

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Baby Guinness

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$9.00

Red Headed S**T

$9.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$10.00

Orange Peel

$9.00

Blueberry White Tea

$9.00

N/A Bev

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kids Soda

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pelligrino

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Refill

Rootbeer

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Water

Daily Happening Specials

Tacos (Tuesday)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2277 sw Martin Highway, Palm City, FL 34990

Directions

Gallery
Townies Tavern image
Townies Tavern image
Townies Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - STUART
orange starNo Reviews
769 North Federal Highway Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Tiki 52 Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
18487 SE Federal Hwy Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
The Jersey Diner
orange star4.4 • 645
716 US Highway 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,707
1510 N US HWY 1 Jupiter, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
orange star4.6 • 2,169
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
Coolinary Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4650 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 110 PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Palm City

Olympic Taverna - Palm City
orange star4.6 • 910
2951 SW High Meadow Ave Palm City, FL 34990
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm City
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Port Saint Lucie
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Fort Pierce
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston