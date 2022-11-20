Townies Tavern
2277 sw Martin Highway
Palm City, FL 34990
Popular Items
Shareables
10 Count Tenders
10 of our hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
5 Count Tenders
5 of our hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
Ahi Tuna Nacho
Sweet chili marinated Ahi Tuna, crispy wontons, seaweed salad, avocado and mango salsa topped with wasabi aioli.
Chips and Guacamole
House made chips served with guacamole.
Chips and Queso
Chips and Salsa
House made chips served with salsa.
Conch Fritters
Filet Bruschetta
Fried Pickles
House made and hand breaded fried pickles served with a creamy horseradish sauce.
Loaded Fries
Topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken and topped with cheese, scallions, tomatoes, BBQ sauce and ranch.
Loaded Skins
Loaded Tots
Topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken and topped with cheese, scallions, tomatoes, BBQ sauce and ranch.
Pork Belly Sliders
Grilled pork belly and honey-bourbon BBQ sauce topped with arugula and served on a brioche bun.
Pretzel
Our house made pretzel served with both cheese fondue sauce and mustard aioli.
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, cheddar jack cheese and grilled onions and peppers.
Salsa Trio
St. Louis Rib Bites App
Tavern Wings
Ten of our Jumbo wings with your choice of sauce and served with celery and carrots.
Tempura Mozzarella
Hand cut and tempura fried mozzarella served with house made marinara sauce.
Townies Nachos
House made nacho chips topped with chili, lettuce, queso, shredded cheese, jalapenos and Pico de Gallo.
Trio Dip
House made chips served with salsa, guacamole and queso.
Soups & Salad
Soup of the Day
Changes daily.
Chili
Made in house and topped with shredded cheese and onions.
Crock of Shepherd's Pie
Blue Cheese Wedge
Chicken Caesar Salad
Choice of protein served over crisp romaine hearts, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons.
Large Caesar Salad
Large House Salad
Sesame Seared Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, edamame, red onions, crispy wontons and a soy ginger vinaigrette topped with fresh seared ahi tuna.
Tavern Cobb Salad
Your choice of protein, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes served on mixed greens and tossed in our garlic and herb dressing.
Tex-Mex Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onions, corn, avocado and Pico de Gallo served in a crispy tortilla bowl with chipotle ranch.
Sandwiches
3 way
Brisket Sandwich
16 hour slow roasted brisket topped with house BBQ sauce and slaw on a brioche bun.
Chicken Caeser Wrap
Chicken Club Sand
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Philly
Chicken, sautéed onions, peppers and melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
Cuban
French Dip
Thinly shaved house made Angus beef served on French bread with Swiss cheese, horseradish sauce and au jus.
Hot Dog
Mahi Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato, onion and Cajun tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork topped with house made BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles on a warm brioche bun.
Smoked Turkey Club
Steak Philly
Steak, sautéed onions, peppers and melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
Tavern BLT
Grilled thick cut pork belly. crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions and siracha mayo on toasted sourdough bread.
Townies Steak Sandwich
Burgers
BYOB
Build your very own burger just the way you want it.
Cowboy Burger
Beer battered onion rings, cheddar cheese, center cut bacon and our house made BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Beyond Burger
100% plant based burger served with chipotle aioli.
Chili Dog
MacDaddy Burger
Tacos & Bowls
Flatbreads
BBQ
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack
A half rack of our baby back ribs, dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
A full rack of our baby back ribs, dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.
BBQ Brisket Platter
Dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.
BBQ Pulled Pork Platter
Dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.
Leighton Sampler
Brisket, pulled pork and a half a rack of baby back ribs that are dry rubbed and smoked low and slow and served with a side.
St. Louis Ribs Dinner
Smoked Turkey Platter
BBQ Trio
St Louis Rib Bites
Entrees
Caribbean Chicken
Fish & Chips
Crispy beer battered cod served with fries, homemade slaw and Cajun tartar sauce.
Fish Of The Day
Chef's daily preparation.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Two crispy buttermilk fried chicken breasts tossed in our Nashville hot sauce and served on Texas toast with pickles.
Au Poivre New York Strip
Juicy grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce and served with black beans and rice.
Return of the Mac
Blackened chicken. caramelized onions, bacon, and campanelle pasta tossed in a siracha roasted garlic cheese sauce.
Pastalaya
Sides
$ Ahi Tuna
$ Apple Sauce
$ Baked potato
$ Black Beans & Rice
$ Blackened Chicken
$ Coleslaw
$ Collard Greens
$ Cornbread
$ Fruit Salad
$ Grilled Chicken
$ Mac N' Cheese
$ Mashed Potato
$ Onion Rings
$ Potato Salad
$ Seasonal Veggie
$ Side Caesar Salad
$ Side Carrots
$ Side Celery
$ Side French Fries
$ Side Grilled Shrimp
$ Side House Salad
$ Side Rice
$ Side Texas Toast
$ Side Tots
$ Sweet Potato Fries
$ Tortilla Chips
$ Townies Street Corn
$Mahi$
$Texas Baked Beans
Sauces
$ Bang Bang Sauce
$Au Jus
$Cilantro Crema
$Garlic Herb
$Ginger Soy
$Guacamole
$Honey Mustard
$Horseradish Sauce
$Hot Buff
$Marinara
$Medium Buff
$Mild Buff
$Nashville Sauce
$Pico De Gallo
$Pimento Cheese
$Queso
$Ranch
$Sour Cream
$Tartar
$Tavern Garlic
$townies sauce
Balsamic Vin
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Carolina BBQ
Chimichurri
Chipotle Ranch
Island Pepper
Lemon Caper Sauce
Mango Salsa
Oil & Vinager
Wasabi Aioli
Honey
Kids
Desserts
Chef Specials
Pork Chop Marsala
South Of Border Taco
Crispy Fried Snapper Sandwich
Spin Dip
New York Au Poivre
Filet
Turkey BLT
Special Brisket Taco
TurheyMelt
Buffl Chik
Mearloaf Sandwich
Smoked Chipotle Pork Chop
Spin Dip
Meatball Sub
Corned Beef Special
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Firecracker Tacos
Burger Flatbread
Wanda Fish Sandwich
Jamaican Me Crazy Burger
Pork Chop Special
Beer
BTL Bud
BTL Bud light Next
BTL Bud LT
BTL Coors Edge
BTL Coors LT
BTL Corona Extra
BTL CRANK
BTL Heineken
BTL Lag IPA NA
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Miller LT
Btl Run Wild NA IPA
BTL Stella Artois
BTL Sweetwater IPA
BTL Twisted Tea
BTL Walking Tree IPA
BTL Walking Tree Kolsch
BTL Yuengling
BTLCorona LT
BTLCorona Premier
BTLHeineken N/A
PBR 16 Oz
$3 Blue Moon Bottle
$3 Twisted Tea
$7 Loaded Tea
DFT Blue Moon
DFT Brewdog Hazy Jane
DFT Bud LT
DFT Coors LT
DFT Dos Esquis
DFT Guinness
DFT Lagunitas IPA
DFT Mich Ultra
DFT Miller LT
DFT Ocean Republic FloCal
DFT Sailfish Sunrise IPA
DFT Sailfish Tag & Release
DFT Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA
DFT Walking Tree IPA
DFT Yuengling
DFT Yuengling Flight
Sam Adams Seasonal
DFT Sweetwater
DFT Jai Lai
Angry Orchard Cider
Austin Marg
White Claw Cherry Seltzer
White Claw Mango Seltzer
White Claw Watermelon Seltzer
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
Wine
Bex Riesling
Clos Du Bois CH
Fini PG
House CH
House PG
House SB
Kim Crawford SB
Maso Canali PG
Oyster Bay SB
Sonoma-Cutrer CH
Corvo Moscato
House Cab
House Merlot
House PN
Bonanza Cab
Cellar 8 Cab
Meiomi PN
Mondavi PN
Cellar 8 PN
House Zin
House Champagne
La Marca Prosecco
Muscle Split
Whispering Angel
Red Sangria
White Sangria
BTL Fini PG
BTL Maso Canali PG
BTL Clos Du Bois CH
BTL Sonoma-Cutrer CH
BTL Clifford Bay SB
BTL Kim Crawford SB
BTL Bex Riesling
BTL Whitehaven SB
BTL Bonanza Cab
BTL Cellar 8 Cab
BTL Meiomi PN
BTL Mondavi PN
Cellar 8 PN
BTL Whispering Angel
BTL Mionetto Prosseco
BTL Champagne
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Reposado
Cantera Anejo
Cantera Blanco
Cantera Cafe
Cantera Reposado
Casa Noble Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Dano's Reposado
Danos Blanco
Danos Pineapple
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Hiatus Anejo
Hiatus Blanco
Hiatus Reposado
Hornitos
Milagro Silver
Ocho Blanco
Ocho Reposado
Patron
Patron Anejo
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Cincoro Anejo
Premium Tequila
Bourbon/Whiskey
Well Bourbon/Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye
Fireball
Frying Pan
Green Brier
Horse Soldier
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson Ocean
Jefferson Ocean Rye
Jeffersons Bourbon
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Orange
Johnny Walker Rye
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Misunderstood Ginger
Rabbit Hole Rye
Screwball
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Teeling
Tullamore Dew
Whistle Pig Rye
Woodford Reserve
Seagrams 7
Scotch
Cordials
Cognac/Brandy
Drink Menu
Cocktails
Angry Balls
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blue Long Island
Cosmopolitan
French Martini
Gimlet
Ginger Beer
Lemon Drop Martini
Loaded Corona
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pink Lemondrop Martini
Rum Runner
Sex On The Beach
Virgin Bloody Mary
White Russian
Catering Drink Tickets
Shots
Green Tea Shot
White Tea Shot
Vegas Bomb
Lemon Drop Shot
Jager Bomb
Baby Guinness
Irish Car Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Pink Starburst
Red Headed S**T
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bear
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Orange Peel
Blueberry White Tea
N/A Bev
Apple Juice
Aqua Panna
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Employee Redbull
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Kids Soda
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Orange Juice
Pelligrino
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Refill
Rootbeer
Sierra Mist
Tonic
Water
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
2277 sw Martin Highway, Palm City, FL 34990