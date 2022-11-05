Restaurant header imageView gallery

Town Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7301 SW 57th CT

Suite 100

South Miami, FL 33143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$12.00

brussels, lemon aioli, maldon sea salt

TOWN CALAMARI

$15.00

zucchini, sweet peppers, sweet chili glaze

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$35.00

Cheeses: Asiago, Manchego, Brie. Cold Cuts: Prosciutto, Coppa, Spicy Salamy, Mortadella. Extra: Apricots, Walnuts, Cranberries, Jelly. FOCACCIA INCLUDED!!

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$22.00

sliced baked potato, salt, olive oil, arugula and yuzu parsley coulis sauce.

MEATBALLS

$18.00

marinara, ricotta, shaved parmesan, basil, bread

HUMMUS

$13.00

Hummus, warm pita, cucumber, carrots, celery.

CHURRASCO NACHOS

$19.00

black corn chips, churrasco, cheese blend, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, chimichuri,sour cream

CROQUETTES

$14.00

Bechamel, pecorino cheese, ham. SIDE of Siracha honey sauce.

TUNA POKE

$18.00

soy ginger ponzu, cucumber, mango, macadamia nuts, wakame, sesame seeds, wonton chips

SALMON POKE

$18.00

soy ginger ponzu, cucumber, mango, macadamia nuts, wakame, sesame seeds, wonton chips

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

romaine, kale, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, fresh garlic croutons, caesar dressing

MIXED SALAD

$15.00

iceberg, salami, provolone, mozzarella, chick peas, roased red pepper, house buttermilk dressing

SOMI SALAD

SOMI SALAD

$19.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette

TOWN COBB SALAD

$17.00

romaine, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing

DONT MAKE

Side CESAR

$6.00

romaine, kale & red cabbage, shaved parmesan cheese.

Side MIXED

$6.00

MAIN

TOWN BOLOGNESE

$22.00

ground beef & pork, house tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, basil, pappardelle

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$18.00

chili infused vodka, marinara, cream

LASAGNA

$20.00

bolognese sauce, béchamel sauce, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$28.00

lemon butter caper sauce, shitake & herirloom tomoatoes, asparagus

BLACKENED MAHI

$26.00

parmesan cilantro risotto, baby heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan, arugula, lemon vinaigrette

TOWN BURGER

$20.00

1/2lb burger, cheddar, town sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle onion

TURKEY BURGER

$20.00

provolone, guacamole, spicy aioli, LTOP

BEYOND BURGER

$22.00

1/2lb vegan burger, tomatoes, pickles, LTOP,

CHURRASCO 10oz

$36.00

asparagus and mashed potatoes

RIBEYE 16oz

$42.00

with choice of two sides

CHICKEN SCALLOPINE

$24.00

with mushrooms and asparagus

SIDES

SMALL TOWN FRIES

$6.00

LARGE TOWN FRIES

$8.00

SMALL SWEET FRIES

$8.00

LARGE SWEET FRIES

$10.00

LARGE TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

CRISPY POTATOES WITH PARMESAN

$10.00

ASPARAGUS

$14.00

MASHED POTATO

$8.00

SMALL TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Pita

$3.00

SIDE CESAR

$6.00

SIDE MIXED

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Steak

$15.00

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and basil.

MARINARA PIZZA

$16.00

tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, anchovie, basil, olive oil

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$24.00

zucchini, red pepper, eggplant, mushroom, tomato sauce, fior di latte, olive oil

MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$24.00

tomato sauce, firor di latte, ham, sausage, meatball, crispy bacon, pepperoni

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$24.00

tomatoes, fior di latte, choice of regular or spicy pepperoni

FOUR CHEESE PIZZA

$24.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmesan, gorgonzola, asiago, basil, olive oil

SUPER TRUFFLE PIZZA

$28.00

fior di latte, porcini mushrooms, ham, truffle oil, black truffle cream

TOWN PIZZA

$26.00

Mortadella, fior di latte, pistacho cream pistacho crumbles, basil, burrata

SALMON PIZZA

$24.00

smoked salmon, burrata, arugula, pistacchio crumbles, lemon, olive oil

ARUGULA PIZZA

$22.00

cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, stracciatella

KID MENU

KID CAVATAPI PASTA

$12.00

choice of marinara, alfredo or butter sauce

KID TRADITIONAL CHEESE PIZZAKID

$13.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

KID CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

macaroni and cheese sauce

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

town fries

KID CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$12.00

town fries

DESSERT

DBL CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

créme anglaise, chocolate sauce

OREO CHEESECAKE

$12.00

flavor of the day

NUTELLA PIZZA

$16.00

ricotta crust, nutella, strawberry, banana

TOWN TIRAMISU

$14.00

mascarpone cream, savoiardi, coffee, cocoa

ICE CREAM

$8.00

vanilla

ADD ICECREAM

$4.00

vanilla

PANNACOTTA

$12.00

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE

$12.00Out of stock

BERRY CHEESCAKE

$12.00

Private Parties

One room Fee

$250.00

Two Room fees

$350.00

SALADS & BITES

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

romaine, kale, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, fresh garlic croutons, caesar dressing

SOMI SALAD

SOMI SALAD

$19.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette

TOWN CALAMARI

$15.00

zucchini, sweet peppers, sweet chili glaze

TUNA POKE

$18.00

soy ginger ponzu, cucumber, mango, macadamia nuts, wakame, sesame seeds, wonton chips

SALMON POKE

$18.00

soy ginger ponzu, cucumber, mango, macadamia nuts, wakame, sesame seeds, wonton chips

BRUNCH KIDS

KID CAVATAPI PASTA

$12.00

choice of marinara, alfredo or butter sauce

KID TRADITIONAL CHEESE PIZZAKID

$13.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

KID CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

macaroni and cheese sauce

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

town fries

KID CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$12.00

town fries

BRUNCH BURGERS & SANDWICHES

TOWN BURGER

$20.00

1/2lb burger, cheddar, town sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle onion

TURKEY BURGER

$20.00

provolone, guacamole, spicy aioli, LTOP

BEYOND BURGER

$22.00

1/2lb vegan burger, tomatoes, pickles, LTOP,

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$24.00

BRUNCH SIDES

BACON

$7.00

SAUSAGE

$7.00

FRUIT

$7.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$5.00

ADD EGG

$4.00

SPECIALS

Soup of the day

$12.00

Quinoa Bowl

$22.00

Chicken Sliders

$19.00

Burrito Special

$21.00
Truff. Gnocchi & Shortrib

Truff. Gnocchi & Shortrib

$32.00

Homemade black squid gnocchi served with White truffle sauce and Braised short-rib.

BAR FOOD

ADULT SLIDERS

$14.00

Bacon&Brie Sliders

$17.00

CROQUETTES

$14.00

Bechamel, pecorino cheese, ham. SIDE of Siracha honey sauce.

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and basil.

CHURRASCO NACHOS

$19.00

black corn chips, churrasco, cheese blend, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, chimichuri,sour cream

TOWN CALAMARI

$15.00

zucchini, sweet peppers, sweet chili glaze

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$12.00

brussels, lemon aioli, maldon sea salt

HUMMUS

$13.00

Hummus, warm pita, cucumber, carrots, celery.

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Coke Zero

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Panna 750

$6.00

Panna Liter

$7.50

Pellegrino 750

$6.00

Pellegrino Liter

$7.50

Iced Tea

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Cappuccino

$8.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Milk

$3.95

Cortadito

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.95

Virgin Drink

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Latte

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.95

Sherly Temple

$4.00

Unlimited Sodas

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of South Miami’s restaurant district, Town, est. 2006, has remained a landmark and the original ‘go-to’ favorite of locals and tourists alike. With a seasonally rotating culinary and cocktail menu, Town strives for excellence and excitement in all aspects of your experience.

Location

7301 SW 57th CT, Suite 100, South Miami, FL 33143

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
7316 SW 57th Ave South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Delights of Beirut - City of South Miami
orange star5.0 • 3
7400 SW 57th Ave #4 Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
La Pizza 1789
orange starNo Reviews
5840 SW 71 Street South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut - South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
6022 S Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.2 • 545
5958 S. Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Cracked by Chef Adrianne
orange star3.9 • 664
7400 SW 57th Ct South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston