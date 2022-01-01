Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Townshend - Quincy

654 Reviews

$$

1250 Hancock St

Suite 126 S

Quincy, MA 02169

Order Again

To Go Cocktails

**MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**
Espresso Martini *TO-GO*

$35.00

18oz **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**

Manhattan *TO-GO*

$35.00

18oz **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**

20th Century *TO-GO*

$35.00

18 oz **MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**

Old Fashion * TO-GO*

$35.00

18oz**MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**

Vesper *TO-GO*

$35.00

18oz**MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE** **FOR PICK UP ONLY**

June Bug *To-Go*

$35.00

Vieux Carre *To-Go*

$35.00

Elder Flower Sour *TO-GO*

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Past meets present at this modern, minimalist American tavern in Presidents Place that's named for the Townshend Acts of the 1760s and surrounded by a number of Quincy Center historic landmarks. The menu offers rustic-refined spins on seafood, plus plenty of bar bites, all washed down with New England craft beers and creative cocktails.

Website

Location

1250 Hancock St, Suite 126 S, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

