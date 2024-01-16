Township 20
1012 Wood Avenue
Sumner, WA 98390
Food Menu
Starters
- Fig + Pear Flatbread
fig spread, pear, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze$13.00
- Fries
Served with fry sauce, ranch, or ketchup$6.00
- Naan Crisps & Hummus
Township pita crisps, house-made hummus, carrots, celery$11.00
- Korean BBQ Wings
Jay's secret sauce, 6 bone-in wings, veggies, ranch dressing$14.00
- Pretzel Twists
Three salted pretzels, Off Camber Amber Ale beer cheese$9.00
- Small Wedge Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese$9.00
Salads
Grilled Sandwiches
- French Dip
Roast beef, white cheddar, artisan baguette served with au jus$18.00
- Grilled Cheese
Gouda, cheddar, white cheddar, mayo, sourdough bread, served with tomato soup or substitute the soup for fries$15.00
- PB + J
Peanut butter, raspberry jam, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula$15.00
- The Sumner
Knutson Farms Rhubarb + berry sauce, fig spread, white cheddar, arugula, sourdough bread$15.00
Burgers + Bowls
- Angus Beef Burger
5 oz Angus beef, cheddar, DeGeode Farm lettuce, tomato, red onion, boom boom sauce, brioche bun$18.00
- Some Like It Hot Burger
5 oz Angus beef, white cheddar, spicy aioli, DeGoede Farm lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeno$18.00
- Veggie Burger
Impossible patty, basil, tomato, red onions, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, brioche bun$15.00
- Teriyaki House Bowl
Original Teriyaki House sauce, grilled chicken, brussel sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, onion, served over rice$18.00
- Veggie Bliss Bowl
Roasted sweet potato, brussel sprouts, red onions, broccoli, tahini maple dressing, served over rice$13.00
Kiddos
Sweets
Taps Menu
Cocktails
Wine
No Alcohol
- TAP 11 - No Alcohol Hazy IPA, Juicy Mavs
Surreal Brewery, Campbell, CA ABV: .5% IBU: 0$7.00
- TAP 12 - Root Beer
Diamond Knot Brewery Seattle, WA$4.00
- TAP 13 - Pixie Punch Kombucha
Raspberry Lime Culture Shock Brews Seattle, WA No-Alcohol (NA)$11.00
- Tap 15 - Shirley Temple
Grenadine, sprite, maraschino cherry Just like Dale's$4.00
- TAP 18 - Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
8 oz. / Vinyl Coffee Roasters, Sumner, WA$5.00
- Organic Apple Juice box
Honest Kids organic juice$2.00
Merchandise
Original Blue T-Shirt
Espresso T-Shirt
Black T-Shirt
SUMNER, WA Rhubarb Original
- SUMNER, WA - Small
Show your Sumner love with this original Township design$25.00
- SUMNER, WA - Medium
Show your Sumner love with this original Township design$25.00
- SUMNER, WA - Large
Show your Sumner love with this original Township design$25.00
- SUMNER, WA - XLarge
Show your love for Sumner with this Township original design$25.00
- SUMNER, WA - XXLarge
Show your love for Sumner with this Township original design$25.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Township 20 is family-friendly featuring modern eats, 20 beverage taps, and a dog-friendly patio. Just as the name suggests, it’s all about community.
1012 Wood Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390