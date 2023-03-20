Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tox Bar 100 Easy Street, Carefree

review star

No reviews yet

100 East Easy Street

Carefree, AZ 85377

Dinner

Apps

Meatballs

$14.00

Portobello Basilico

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Burrata Tampenade

$14.00

Baked Brie

$16.00

Bread for Table

$4.00

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$20.00

Charcuterie Boards

Apero Board - For 4

$32.00

Apero Board - Individual

$12.00

Chef's Burrata Board - For 4

$40.00

Chef's Burrata Board - Individual

$15.00

Gifts of the Earth - For 4

$28.00

Gifts of the Earth - Individual

$10.00

Dessert

Torta al Cioccolato

$12.00

Creme Brule

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Lemon Marscapone Tart

$12.00

Entrees

NY Strip

$40.00

Porcini & Sausage

$30.00

Shrimp Primavera

$30.00

Chicken Alfredo

$28.00

Spicy Rigatoni w/ Sausage

$26.00

Bolognese with Penne

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Tuscan Tortellini

$28.00

Irish Seaside Salmon

$30.00

Salads

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach

$14.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Specials

Irish Nachos

$18.00

Rueben Flatbread

$16.00

Shepards Pie

$26.00

Bangers and Mash

$24.00

Irish Soda Bread

$6.00

Irish Bread Pudding

$12.00

Irish Margarita

$14.00

Liquor

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Blue Whale

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Carorunn

$14.00

Drumshambo

$14.00

Empress Indigo

$16.00

Gordons

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Liqueurs

Amaro Herbal

$13.00

Amaro Meletti

$13.00

Amaro Montanegro

$13.00

Borghetti Espresso

$10.00

Borschi

$10.00

Carpano

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chareau Aloe Liqour

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$16.00

Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Creme de Menthe

$10.00

Cynar Ricetta

$10.00

Domaine de Canton

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet-Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galliano

$10.00

Giffard Creme De Violette

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

J Brandt Peach

$10.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Jos Catron Marasquin

$10.00

Kahlua

$13.00

La Pinta Pomegranate

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Liqoure Strega

$10.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Midori

$12.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Pallino Raspicello

$10.00

Peychaud's Apertivo

$10.00

Punte E Mes

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Rocolino

$10.00

Romano Black

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St George Spiced Pear

$10.00

St. Elder Blood Orange

$10.00

Varnelli

$10.00

Vecchio Amaro del Capo

$10.00

Wild Sardinia Mirto

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bacardi Limon

$13.00

Cachaca

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Don Q Cristal Rum

$12.00

Gosling's

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Mount Gay

$13.00

Myers

$13.00

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$12.00

Christian Brother Brandy

$12.00

Cutty Shark

$12.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$14.00

J & B

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

$14.00

Macallan 12Yr

$16.00

Scoresby

$13.00

The Balvenie 12Yr

$13.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

$13.00

Corazon

$14.00

el Mayor Xtra Anejo

$13.00

Ghost Spicy

$14.00

Mezcal Xicaru Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$14.00

Sauza Silver

$14.00

Teremana

$14.00

Vodka

360 Chocolate

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$14.00

Absolut Lime

$14.00

Absolut Mandarin

$14.00

Absolut Raspberri

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla

$14.00

Belevedere

$14.00

Chakra

$14.00

Chopin

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Seagrams Smooth

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Vavoom

$21.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Carefree Distillery 120pf

$17.00

Carefree Distillery 90pf

$15.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Fistful of Bourbon

$15.00

Flight

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Four Roses Straight

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jack Daniels SB Rye

$16.00

Jack Daniels SB Select

$16.00

Jameson

$13.00

Knob Creek 9Yr

$12.00

Knob Creek SB 9Yr

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Sazaerac Rye

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$13.00

Seagrams VO

$13.00

Skrewball

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$13.00

Templetpon Rye

$14.00

Tullemore Dew

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Yellowstone

$15.00

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

7 & 7

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Wine Spritzer

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

911 - Spicy Mango Marg

$13.00

Antidote - Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Code 3 - Cucumber Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Flight Nurse's Revenge - Aviation

$14.00

Have Murse-Y - Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

Launched - Pickled Martini

$14.00

Mutual Aid - Tox Kool Aid

$13.00

Night Shift - Rasp Espresso Martini

$13.00

Pain Killer - Spicy Blood Orange Marg

$13.00

Scene Safety - Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

Seasonal

$13.00

The Call Light - Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Wine

Champagne

Btl Josh Prosecco

$65.00

Flight

Flight of 4

$15.00

Red Wine

Btl Barolo Lecinquevigne

$100.00

Btl Botromagno Primotivo

$45.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Terroir

$86.00

Btl Chianti Classico, Riserva

$75.00

Btl Chianti, La Vigna

$44.00

Btl Daou Cabernet

$60.00

Btl Etna Planeta

$80.00

Btl Four Virtues Zin

$65.00

Btl Foxen 7200 Guillermo Grosso

$85.00

Btl Foxen 7200 Volpino

$85.00

Btl Il Bugiardo Valpolicella Classico

$85.00

Btl Insoglio Toscana

$85.00

Btl La Brumme

$85.00

Btl Malbec, Mil Piedras

$48.00

Btl Masi Costasera

$160.00

Btl Negromaro

$48.00

Btl Nero d’ Avola, Baglio del Gigli

$52.00

Btl Oak Creek Merlot

$52.00

Btl Pietra

$85.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Cescon

$56.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Foxen

$81.00

Btl Primitivo, IL Bruno del Vespa

$55.00

Btl Radici Taurasi

$125.00

Btl Rosso Toscano, Isabella

$52.00

Btl Saia Nero Devola

$85.00

Btl Supertuscan San Pio

$92.00

Btl Taurasi, Sant Andrea

$125.00

Btl The Fire

$52.00

Btl The Prisoner Red Wine

$95.00

Btl Valpolocella Superiore

$52.00

Btl Daou Soul of a Lion

$400.00

Gls Chianti, La Vigna

$12.00

Gls Daou Cabernet

$16.00

Gls Four Virtues Zin

$17.00

Gls Malbec, Mil Piedras

$13.00

Gls Negromaro

$13.00

Gls Nero d’ Avola, Baglio del Gigli

$14.00

Gls Oak Creek Merlot

$14.00

Gls Pinot Noir, Cescon

$15.00

Gls Primitivo, Bruno del Vespa

$14.00

Gls Rosso Toscano, Isabella

$14.00

Gls The Fire

$14.00

Rose

Btl Daou Rose

$50.00

Gls Daou Rose

$13.00

Sangria

Glass

$13.00

White Wine

Btl Carpineto Dogajolo

$52.00

Btl Chardonnay, Due Torri

$44.00

Btl Falanghina del Sannio

$52.00

Btl Gavi di Gavi, Villa Sparrina

$58.00

Btl Oak Creek Chard

$52.00

Btl Pinot Grigio, Borgo Boscetto

$44.00

Btl Pinot Grigio, St. Paul

$60.00

Btl Reisling, Chat St. Michelle

$52.00

Btl Riesling, Trullo

$48.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc, Totara

$48.00

Gls Carpineto Dogajolo

$14.00

Gls Chardonnay, Due Torri

$12.00

Gls Oak Creek Chard

$14.00

Gls Pinot Grigio, Borgo Boschetto

$12.00

Gls Reisling, Chat St. Michelle

$14.00

Gls Riesling, Trullo

$13.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc, Totara

$13.00

Draft Beer

Pint

805

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Kiltlifter

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Memembrea

$9.00

Stella

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Peroni

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.00

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Corona

$6.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Canned Beer

White Claw

Mango White Claw

$6.00

Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Guiness

Guiness

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Mocktails

Mocktail

$8.00

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Cappuchino

$5.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Pelligrino

$8.00

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Water

Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Retail

Bar Items

Bottle Opener

$15.00

Ice Shaler

$65.00

Wine Stave Flight

$49.00

Clothing

Sports Bras

$30.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant, Bar & Lounge

Location

100 East Easy Street, Carefree, AZ 85377

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

