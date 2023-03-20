Tox Bar 100 Easy Street, Carefree
100 East Easy Street
Carefree, AZ 85377
Dinner
Apps
Bruschetta
Charcuterie Boards
Entrees
Specials
Liquor
Gin
Liqueurs
Amaro Herbal
$13.00
Amaro Meletti
$13.00
Amaro Montanegro
$13.00
Borghetti Espresso
$10.00
Borschi
$10.00
Carpano
$10.00
Chambord
$12.00
Chareau Aloe Liqour
$10.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Courvoisier Cognac
$16.00
Creme de Cacao
$10.00
Creme de Menthe
$10.00
Cynar Ricetta
$10.00
Domaine de Canton
$10.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Fernet-Branca
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Galliano
$10.00
Giffard Creme De Violette
$10.00
Godiva Chocolate
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Irish Mist
$10.00
J Brandt Peach
$10.00
Jagermeister
$12.00
Jos Catron Marasquin
$10.00
Kahlua
$13.00
La Pinta Pomegranate
$10.00
Licor 43
$10.00
Limoncello
$12.00
Liqoure Strega
$10.00
Luxardo
$12.00
Mathilde Cassis
$10.00
Midori
$12.00
Molly's Irish Cream
$10.00
Pallino Raspicello
$10.00
Peychaud's Apertivo
$10.00
Punte E Mes
$10.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$13.00
Rocolino
$10.00
Romano Black
$10.00
Sambuca
$10.00
St George Spiced Pear
$10.00
St. Elder Blood Orange
$10.00
Varnelli
$10.00
Vecchio Amaro del Capo
$10.00
Wild Sardinia Mirto
$10.00
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Tequila
Vodka
360 Chocolate
$13.00
Absolut
$13.00
Absolut Citron
$14.00
Absolut Lime
$14.00
Absolut Mandarin
$14.00
Absolut Raspberri
$14.00
Absolut Vanilla
$14.00
Belevedere
$14.00
Chakra
$14.00
Chopin
$12.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$12.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Seagrams Smooth
$12.00
Smirnoff
$12.00
Stoli
$12.00
Stoli Elit
$14.00
Tito's
$14.00
Vavoom
$21.00
Well Vodka
$12.00
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
$14.00
Carefree Distillery 120pf
$17.00
Carefree Distillery 90pf
$15.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Fistful of Bourbon
$15.00
Flight
$18.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$16.00
Four Roses Straight
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Jack Daniels SB Rye
$16.00
Jack Daniels SB Select
$16.00
Jameson
$13.00
Knob Creek 9Yr
$12.00
Knob Creek SB 9Yr
$16.00
Makers Mark
$14.00
Sazaerac Rye
$14.00
Seagrams 7
$13.00
Seagrams VO
$13.00
Skrewball
$14.00
Southern Comfort
$13.00
Templetpon Rye
$14.00
Tullemore Dew
$15.00
Well Whiskey
$12.00
Whistle Pig
$16.00
Yellowstone
$15.00
Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
7 & 7
$12.00
Alabama Slammer
$12.00
Appletini
$12.00
Aviation
$12.00
Black Russian
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$12.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$12.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Gin Martini
$12.00
Greyhound
$12.00
Hurricane
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Madras
$12.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mudslide
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Sazerac
$13.00
Screwdriver
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Tom Collins
$12.00
Vodka Martini
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$12.00
Wine Spritzer
$12.00
Signature Cocktails
911 - Spicy Mango Marg
$13.00
Antidote - Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Code 3 - Cucumber Gin & Tonic
$14.00
Flight Nurse's Revenge - Aviation
$14.00
Have Murse-Y - Raspberry Margarita
$13.00
Launched - Pickled Martini
$14.00
Mutual Aid - Tox Kool Aid
$13.00
Night Shift - Rasp Espresso Martini
$13.00
Pain Killer - Spicy Blood Orange Marg
$13.00
Scene Safety - Smoked Old Fashioned
$15.00
Seasonal
$13.00
The Call Light - Cucumber Margarita
$13.00
Wine
Champagne
Flight
Red Wine
Btl Barolo Lecinquevigne
$100.00
Btl Botromagno Primotivo
$45.00
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Terroir
$86.00
Btl Chianti Classico, Riserva
$75.00
Btl Chianti, La Vigna
$44.00
Btl Daou Cabernet
$60.00
Btl Etna Planeta
$80.00
Btl Four Virtues Zin
$65.00
Btl Foxen 7200 Guillermo Grosso
$85.00
Btl Foxen 7200 Volpino
$85.00
Btl Il Bugiardo Valpolicella Classico
$85.00
Btl Insoglio Toscana
$85.00
Btl La Brumme
$85.00
Btl Malbec, Mil Piedras
$48.00
Btl Masi Costasera
$160.00
Btl Negromaro
$48.00
Btl Nero d’ Avola, Baglio del Gigli
$52.00
Btl Oak Creek Merlot
$52.00
Btl Pietra
$85.00
Btl Pinot Noir, Cescon
$56.00
Btl Pinot Noir, Foxen
$81.00
Btl Primitivo, IL Bruno del Vespa
$55.00
Btl Radici Taurasi
$125.00
Btl Rosso Toscano, Isabella
$52.00
Btl Saia Nero Devola
$85.00
Btl Supertuscan San Pio
$92.00
Btl Taurasi, Sant Andrea
$125.00
Btl The Fire
$52.00
Btl The Prisoner Red Wine
$95.00
Btl Valpolocella Superiore
$52.00
Btl Daou Soul of a Lion
$400.00
Gls Chianti, La Vigna
$12.00
Gls Daou Cabernet
$16.00
Gls Four Virtues Zin
$17.00
Gls Malbec, Mil Piedras
$13.00
Gls Negromaro
$13.00
Gls Nero d’ Avola, Baglio del Gigli
$14.00
Gls Oak Creek Merlot
$14.00
Gls Pinot Noir, Cescon
$15.00
Gls Primitivo, Bruno del Vespa
$14.00
Gls Rosso Toscano, Isabella
$14.00
Gls The Fire
$14.00
Sangria
White Wine
Btl Carpineto Dogajolo
$52.00
Btl Chardonnay, Due Torri
$44.00
Btl Falanghina del Sannio
$52.00
Btl Gavi di Gavi, Villa Sparrina
$58.00
Btl Oak Creek Chard
$52.00
Btl Pinot Grigio, Borgo Boscetto
$44.00
Btl Pinot Grigio, St. Paul
$60.00
Btl Reisling, Chat St. Michelle
$52.00
Btl Riesling, Trullo
$48.00
Btl Sauvignon Blanc, Totara
$48.00
Gls Carpineto Dogajolo
$14.00
Gls Chardonnay, Due Torri
$12.00
Gls Oak Creek Chard
$14.00
Gls Pinot Grigio, Borgo Boschetto
$12.00
Gls Reisling, Chat St. Michelle
$14.00
Gls Riesling, Trullo
$13.00
Gls Sauvignon Blanc, Totara
$13.00
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
Guiness
Non-Alcoholic
Mocktails
Beverages
Beer
Retail
Clothing
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
