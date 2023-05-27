Toyshop Ramen
Restaurant info
Toyshop takes late night ramen and adds in sassy cocktails, groovy tunes, and a hell of a lot of vinyl toys. With classic arcade games buzzing and DJs spinning on the weekends, Toyshop will keep this ramen party going all day–and night!! Let’s go!!
Location
3000 Northeast Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR 97211
