Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toyshop Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

3000 Northeast Killingsworth Street

Portland, OR 97211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Snacks

Popcorn

Popcorn

$4.00

furikake & nutritional yeast [gf, v]

House Kimchi

House Kimchi

$5.00

Sunomono Salad

$4.00

macerated cucumbers, sesame seeds [v]

Pickle Plate

Pickle Plate

$5.00

seasonal pickled veggies [gf, v]

Addictive Cabbage

Addictive Cabbage

$7.00

sesame oil, garlic, chicken bouillon powder, salt, pepper, chili threads [gf]

Katsu Korn Dawg

Katsu Korn Dawg

$7.00

tonkatsu sauce, kewpie mayo, katsuobushi

Shareable

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

daikon, scallion, kombu dashi, katsuobushi

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

spicy kewpie mayo & lemon

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$9.00

fried marinated egg*, carrot, cucumber, ham, kewpie mayo -add dungeness crab $6 [contains shellfish] [can be vegetarian] * consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Warm Octopus Salad

Warm Octopus Salad

$16.00

white soy ponzu, celery root, daikon, roasted apple, roasted scallions

Pterodactyl Wings

Pterodactyl Wings

$12.00

homemade chili-fish sauce, lime, sesame, crispy fried shallot, fishcake, green onion [gf, contains shellfish]

Curry Queso Dip

Curry Queso Dip

$9.00

velveeta cheese, s&b curry powder, ground pork, tomato, togarashi, shrimp chips [gf, contains shellfish]

Spring Market Salad

Spring Market Salad

$12.00

dino kale, roasted zucchini, sugar snap peas, asparagus, tokyo turnips, toasted pepitas, yuzu kosho-green garlic vinaigrette [gf, v]

Ramen

Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$16.00

chicken meatball, marinated egg*, roasted tomato, pickled bamboo shoots, black garlic oil, burnt leek powder, fishcake, scallion, nori Substitute Yam Noodles to make this dish gluten free! RAMEN INSTRUCTIONS: bring broth to a boil. Add in noodles for 60 SECONDS, then add all additional ingredients and get to slurping!

Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce

$16.00

smoked pork shoulder chashu, marinated egg*, pickled bamboo shoots, fishcake, scallion, nori [broth base contains chicken and pork] RAMEN INSTRUCTIONS: bring broth to a boil. Add in noodles for 60 SECONDS, then add all additional ingredients and get to slurping! *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$18.00

pork belly chashu, ground pork, marinated egg*, oyster mushrooms, pickled bamboo shoots, fishcake, scallion, nori [broth base contains chicken and pork] RAMEN INSTRUCTIONS: bring broth to a boil. Add in noodles for 60 SECONDS, then add all additional ingredients and get to slurping! *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Charred Miso

Charred Miso

$16.00

pork belly chashu, marinated egg*, oyster mushrooms, pickled bamboo shoots, fishcake, scallion, nori [broth base contains chicken and pork] RAMEN INSTRUCTIONS: bring broth to a boil. Add in noodles for 60 SECONDS, then add all additional ingredients and get to slurping! *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Abura Soba (brothless)

Abura Soba (brothless)

$16.00

kimchi, pork belly chashu, roasted tomato, soft egg*, pickled bamboo shoots, fishcake, scallion, nori [shellfish] *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Vegetarian Ramen

$16.00

roasted tomato, bok choy, raab, fried eggplant, pickled bamboo shoots, tokyo turnips, tatsoi, nori [vegetarian, can be v and gf by substituting Yam Noodles] RAMEN INSTRUCTIONS: bring broth to a boil. Add in noodles for 60 SECONDS, then add all additional ingredients and get to slurping!

Zevi's Kid Noodle Bowl

$10.00

sea salt broth & pork belly chashu (No add-ons, no substitutions) *broth base contains chicken and pork RAMEN INSTRUCTIONS: bring broth to a boil. Add in noodles for 60 SECONDS, then add all additional ingredients and get to slurping!

California Bowl (cold)

California Bowl (cold)

$18.00Out of stock

dungeness crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, tatsoi, citrus, black sesame [contains shellfish]

Sweets

Lemon Curd Taiyaki

Lemon Curd Taiyaki

$5.00

Sides

Pork Belly Chashu

$4.00

[gf]

Black Garlic Oil

$2.00

Broth

$2.00

Chicken Meatball

$4.00

[gf, contains pork]

Chili Oil

$1.00

Marinated Egg

$3.00

*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Spicy Ground Pork

$3.00

Pickled Bamboo Shoots

$2.00

Oyster Mushrooms

$3.00

Pork Shoulder Chashu

$4.00

Sous Vide Egg

$3.00

*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Shrimp Chips

$1.00

*contains shellfish

Extra Spicy Mayo

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Toyshop takes late night ramen and adds in sassy cocktails, groovy tunes, and a hell of a lot of vinyl toys. With classic arcade games buzzing and DJs spinning on the weekends, Toyshop will keep this ramen party going all day–and night!! Let’s go!!

Website

Location

3000 Northeast Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bless Your Heart Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
5410 NE 33rd Ave. Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Bar Cala
orange starNo Reviews
2703 Northeast Alberta Street Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Paladin Pie
orange starNo Reviews
2231 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Maillard - 2231 Northeast Alberta Street
orange starNo Reviews
2231 Northeast Alberta Street Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Bonne Chance
orange starNo Reviews
2203 NE Alberta St. Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Great Notion Brewing - Alberta
orange starNo Reviews
2204 NE Alberta St. Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston