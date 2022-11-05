TPR 38 W Railroad Ave
No reviews yet
38 W Railroad Ave
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Weekly Specials
Pan Roasted Salmon W Roasted Garlic
Roasted Pork Sandwich
“Philly Style” Roasted Pork Shoulder, Sauteed Broccoli Rabe, Melted Provolone, Sliced Pepperoncini, Calabrian Chili Aioli
Zucchini Chips
Crispy Zucchini chips with roasted garlic whipped ricotta.
Fall Harvest Salad
Baby Kale and Arugula with Farro, Roasted Delicata Squash, sliced Bartlett Pear and toasted Pumpkin Seeds tossed in homemade cider vinaigrette and topped with crumbled Goat Cheese and dried Cranberries.
Orecchiette Special
Orecchiette with crumbled sausage and green peas in a light tomato cream sauce with Pecorino Romano.
Butternut Squash Soup
Starters
Bruschetta
Crunchy Toast Points topped with chopped tomato, red onion, roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella, basil and house vinaigrette
Caprese
sliced tomato with fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Eggplant Rollatine App
breaded eggplant rolled with ricotta inside, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms
5 mushroom caps stuffed and baked
Baked Clams
7 Clams baked with breadcrumbs and seasoning
Fried Calamari App
Crispy calamari dusted with semolina
Zuppa di Mussels App
with Marinara, Fra Diavlo, or White Wine and Garlic
Pan Seared Scallops App
served with cauliflower puree and sauteed mixed mushrooms
Chicken Tenders
served with tomato sauce
Wings
buffalo or barbecue served with blue cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
served with tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
add mozzarella for $2
Garlic Nuggets
our mini version of garlic knots!
Shrimp Wht Bean Garlic & Oil Bay Leaf
Crab Cakes
Shrimp Cocktail
Zuppa Di Clams
Coconut Shrimp App
Eggplant Stacks
Cold Antipasto
Hot Antipasto
Soups
Salads
Caesar Salad
with homemade dressing and parmigiana cheese
Calamari Salad
tender steamed and marinated calamari over a house salad
Chef Salad
iceberg, cucumber, tomato, onions, carrots, ham, salami & provolone with house vinaigrette
Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad
romaine, cranberries, walnuts and gorgonzola cheese with house vinaigrette
House Salad
iceberg, cucumber, tomato, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, black and green olives with house vinaigrette
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Salad
mixed greens with roasted peppers, roasted portobello, crumbled goat cheese served in balsamic vinaigrette
Seafood Salad (One Size)
House salad topped with marinated calamari, shrimp & scungili
TPR Salad
Arugula, radicchio, endive, iceberg, romaine, roasted peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrots, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and house vinaigrette
Tricolor Salad
Arugula,radicchio and endive with dried oregano and house dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese tossed in our Mediterranean vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg wedges topped with tomatoes, red onions, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and creamy blue cheese dressing
Arugula Romaine Shaved Romano
Romaine Blue Cheese
Salad Dressing Pint
Salad Dressing Quart
Heros/Wraps
Chicken Parm Hero
TPR Italian Combo
ham, salami, provolone with lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar
Chicken Milanese Hero
chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Chicken Hero
Meatball Parm Hero
Meatball Hero
Eggplant Parm Hero
Philly Cheesesteak
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero
Sliced Skirt Steak Hero
Sausage Parm Hero
Veal Parm Hero
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Pepper Hero
Grilled Eggplant Hero
Shrimp Parm Hero
Sausage Hero
Pan Fried Chicken Arugula Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Portobello, Fresh Mozzarella & Arugula Wrap
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Chicken Francese Hero
Grilled Chicken Parm Hero
Sole Milanese Hero
Pepper And Egg Hero
Bert Hero
Tuna Salad Hero
Pasta Classics
Spaghetti Marinara
Penne with Tomato Sauce
Linguine all'Amatriciana
Fusilli, Chicken & Asparagus
Gnocchi Chicken Cacciatore
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Penne Butter
Linguine with Garlic & Olive Oil
Rigatoni with Meat Sauce
Cavatelli al Arturo
Spaghetti Limone
Penne CBT
Capellini Pesto
Fettucine Alfredo
Porcini Agnolotti with Vodka Sauce
Spaghetti with Anchovies, Garlic and Oil
Penne Vodka Sauce
Capellini Pomodoro
Zucchini Noodles
Cacio Pepe
Spaghetti with Eggplant Sauce
Baked/Filled Pasta
Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
Vegetable Ravioli Pomodoro
Baked Lasagna
Stuffed Shells
Penne Siciliana
Meat Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli alla Rocco
Baked Ziti
Baked Manicotti
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo
Lobster Ravioli Vodka Sauce
Pasta with Vegetables
Pasta with Seafood
Sides
Side Baked Potato
Side Sauteed Broccoli Garlic and Oil
Side Sauteed Spinach Garlic and Oil
Side Sauteed Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil
Side Escarole and White Bean
Side of Meatballs with Marinara
Side Grilled Sausages
Side French Fries
Side Grilled Chicken
Side String Beans G.O
Side Potato Crouquettes
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Grilled Vegetables
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
3 Tenders Served with Fries
Kids Chicken Parm
Over Penne
Kids Cheese Ravioli
(4) Served with Tomato Sauce
Kids Lasagna
Layered with ground beef, bechamel, tomato sauce & Mozzarella
Kids Grilled Chicken
with steamed broccoli
Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
Kids Spaghetti Butter
Kids Spaghetti and Meatball
Spaghetti with one large meatball and tomato sauce
Kids Baked Ziti
Kids Fried Shrimp
Kids Grilled Shrimp
Kids Shrimp Parm
Kids Mac N Cheese
Calzone/ Stromboli
Cheese Calzone
With ricotta and Mozzarella
Grilled or Breaded Chicken Calzone
Grilled or Breaded Chicken
Spinach Calzone
With ricotta and Mozzarella
Grilled or Breaded Eggplant Calzone
With ricotta and Mozzarella
Broccoli Calzone
With ricotta and Mozzarella
Primavera Calzone
With ricotta and Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
With ricotta and Mozzarella
Barbecue Chicken Calzone
With ricotta and Mozzarella
Pepperoni Calzone
Ricotta and Mozzarella
Classic Chicken & Veal Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana
Pan Fried Chicken Arugula
Pan Fried Veal Arugula
Veal Francese
Chicken Piccata
Veal Piccata
Chicken Francese
Veal Marsala
Chicken Marsala
Stuffed Chicken Marsala
Stuffed Veal Marsala
Chicken Cacciatore
Grilled Chicken Balsamic
Chicken Portofino
Chicken Scarpariello
Eggplant Rollatine
Eggplant Parmigiana
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Grilled Chicken
Stuffed Chicken Pomodoro
Sausage And Broccoli Rabe Dinner
Stuffed Veal Pomodoro
Chicken & Shrimp Marsala
Seafood Entrees
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Stuffed with Crabmeat
Filet of Sole Francese
Pan Fried Filet of Sole w/ Arugula Salad
Fried Calamari
Calamari Marinara
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Potato Crusted Salmon
Chilean Sea Bass with White Wine Sauce
Chilean Seabass Oreganata
Mussels Marinara
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Seafood Platter Marinara
Seafood Platter Fra Diavolo
Pan Seared Scallops Dinner
Served with cauliflower puree and sauteed mushrooms
Shrimp And Broccoli
Fried Shrimp
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
From the Grill
12 oz. CAB Boneless Ribeye
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Vegetable Platter
Grilled Shrimp Low Fat
Grilled Chicken Low Fat
Grilled Salmon Low Fat
Half Pound Burger
served with fries
Grilled Skirt Steak With Arugula Salad
10’ PERSONAL
Personal Plain
Personal Pepperoni
Personal Margherita
Personal TPR Special
Personal Grilled Chicken
Personal Breaded Chicken
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Personal Penne Vodka
Personal Bkd Ziti
Personal Breaded Eggplant
Personal Grilled Eggplant
Personal Spin Gar OO
Personal White
Cauliflower Pizza
Personal Gluten Free
Personal Primavera
14” SMALL
Small Cheese
Small Pepperoni
Small Margherita
Small TPR Special
Small Primavera
Small Breaded Chicken
Small Grilled Chicken
Small Buffalo Chicken
Small BBQ Chicken
Small Penne Vodka
Small Bkd Ziti
Small Spin Gar OO
Small Battered Eggplant
Small Grilled Eggplant
Small White Pizza
16” LARGE
Large Cheese
Large Margherita
Large Pepperoni
Large TPR Special
Large Penne Vodka
Large Primavera
Large Chicken Breaded
Large Chicken Grilled
Large Chicken Buffalo
Large Chicken BBQ
Large Bkd Ziti
Large Eggplant Grilled
Large Eggplant, Breaded
Large Spin Gar OO
Large White Pizza
Large Salad Pizza (NO CHEESE)
18” XL
XL Cheese
XL Margherita
XL Pepperoni
XL Chicken Grilled
XL Chicken Breaded
XL Chicken BBQ
XL Eggplant Grilled
XL Eggplant, Breaded
XL Chicken Buffalo
XL Primavera
XL Bkd Ziti
XL TPR Special
XL Spin Gar OO
XL Penne Vodka
XL White Pizza
XL Spinach Artchoke
SICILIAN
Sicilian Cheese
Sicilian Margarita
Sicilian Pepperoni
Sicilian Chicken Grilled
Sicilian Chicken Breaded
Sicilian Chicken Buffalo
Sicilian Chicken BBQ
Sicilian Eggplant Grilled
Sicilian Eggplant, Breaded
Sicilian Primavera
Sicilian Bkd Ziti
Sicilian TPR Special
Sicilian Spin Gar OO
Sicilian Penne Vodka
Sicilian White Pizza
GRANDMA
Grandma Cheese
Grandma Margherita
Grandma Pepperoni
Grandma Grilled Chicken
Grandma Breaded Chicken
Grandma Buffalo Chicken
Grandma Chicken BBQ
Grandma Grilled Eggplant
Grandma Eggplant, Breaded
Grandma Primavera
Grandma Bkd Ziti
Grandma TPR Special
Grandma Spin Gar OO
Grandma Penne Vodka
Grandma White Pizza
Soda
TRAYS
Baked Clams Tray
Baked Meat Lasagna Tray
Baked Ziti Tray
Broiled Salmon Filet Tray
Buffalo Wings Tray
Caprese Tray
Cavatelli Broccoli, Garlic And Oil Tray
Ceasar Salad Tray
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Tray
Cheese Tortellini Pesto Tray
Chicken Fingers Tray
Chicken Francese Tray
Chicken Marsala Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Tray
Chicken Piccata Tray
Chicken Pizzaiola Tray
Chocolate Mousse Cake Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana Tray
Eggplant Rollatini Tray
Fried Calamari Tray
Fried Jumbo Shrimp Tray
Gnocchi Chicken Cacciatore Tray
Gnocchi Meat Sce Tray
Green Bean And Eggplant Tray
Grilled Chicken Tray
House Salad Tray
Linguine White Clam Tray
Mediterranean Salad Tray
Mini Cannoli Tray
Mini Hero Platter
Mini Meatballs Tray
Mozzarella Sticks Tray
Penne CBT Tray
Penne Primavera Tray
Penne Tomato Sce Tray
Penne Vodka Tray
Rigatoni Cauliflower And Bean Tray
Rigatoni Meat Sce W/ Ricotta Tray
Romaine Gorgonzola Tray
Sausage And Peppers Tray
Seafood Salad Tray
Shrimp Francese Tray
Shrimp Parmigiana Tray
Shrimp Scampi Tray
Stuffed Mushroom Crabmeat Tray
Stuffed Shells Parm Tray
Stuffed Shrimp Crabmeat Tray
Tiramisu Tray
TPR Salad Tray
Veal Marsala
Veal Parmigiana Tray
Veal Pizzaiola Tray
Zuppa di Clams Tray
Zuppa di Mussels Tray
Desserts
Tiramisu
Large Cannoli
3 Mini Cannolis
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
1 Scoop Gelato
Vanilla Or Chocolate Ice Cream
Lemon, Orange Or Mango Sorbet
Cheese Cake
Lava Explosion
Tortoni
Tartufo
Oatmeal
Italian Rainbow Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TPR has been a local favorite since 1983. Our pizza, made to order with all fresh ingredients, is a must-try! We are also known for our Italian Classics as well as our inventive takes on those classics to satisfy everyone that joins us or takes out for lunch or dinner!
38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly, NJ 07670