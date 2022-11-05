Restaurant header imageView gallery

TPR 38 W Railroad Ave

review star

No reviews yet

38 W Railroad Ave

Tenafly, NJ 07670

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Large Cheese
Cauliflower Pizza

Weekly Specials

Pan Roasted Salmon W Roasted Garlic

$23.00

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$15.00

“Philly Style” Roasted Pork Shoulder, Sauteed Broccoli Rabe, Melted Provolone, Sliced Pepperoncini, Calabrian Chili Aioli

Zucchini Chips

$12.00

Crispy Zucchini chips with roasted garlic whipped ricotta.

Fall Harvest Salad

$13.00+

Baby Kale and Arugula with Farro, Roasted Delicata Squash, sliced Bartlett Pear and toasted Pumpkin Seeds tossed in homemade cider vinaigrette and topped with crumbled Goat Cheese and dried Cranberries.

Orecchiette Special

$20.00

Orecchiette with crumbled sausage and green peas in a light tomato cream sauce with Pecorino Romano.

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00+

Starters

Bruschetta

$9.00

Crunchy Toast Points topped with chopped tomato, red onion, roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella, basil and house vinaigrette

Caprese

$12.00

sliced tomato with fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil

Eggplant Rollatine App

$12.00

breaded eggplant rolled with ricotta inside, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

5 mushroom caps stuffed and baked

Baked Clams

$16.00

7 Clams baked with breadcrumbs and seasoning

Fried Calamari App

$15.00

Crispy calamari dusted with semolina

Zuppa di Mussels App

$14.00

with Marinara, Fra Diavlo, or White Wine and Garlic

Pan Seared Scallops App

$18.00

served with cauliflower puree and sauteed mixed mushrooms

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

served with tomato sauce

Wings

$12.00

buffalo or barbecue served with blue cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

served with tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$7.00

add mozzarella for $2

Garlic Nuggets

$7.00

our mini version of garlic knots!

Shrimp Wht Bean Garlic & Oil Bay Leaf

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$13.00

Eggplant Stacks

$13.00

Cold Antipasto

$15.00

Hot Antipasto

$20.00

Soups

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Lentil Soup

$6.00+

Pasta e Fagioli

$6.00+

Minestrone

$6.00+

Stracciatelli

$6.00+

Vodka Sauce

$8.00+

Tomato Sauce

$5.00+

Marinara Sauce

$5.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

with homemade dressing and parmigiana cheese

Calamari Salad

$14.00+

tender steamed and marinated calamari over a house salad

Chef Salad

$11.00+

iceberg, cucumber, tomato, onions, carrots, ham, salami & provolone with house vinaigrette

Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad

$11.00+

romaine, cranberries, walnuts and gorgonzola cheese with house vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.00+

iceberg, cucumber, tomato, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, black and green olives with house vinaigrette

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Salad

$12.00+

mixed greens with roasted peppers, roasted portobello, crumbled goat cheese served in balsamic vinaigrette

Seafood Salad (One Size)

$20.00

House salad topped with marinated calamari, shrimp & scungili

TPR Salad

$11.00+

Arugula, radicchio, endive, iceberg, romaine, roasted peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrots, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and house vinaigrette

Tricolor Salad

$10.00+

Arugula,radicchio and endive with dried oregano and house dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00+

Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese tossed in our Mediterranean vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00+

Crisp iceberg wedges topped with tomatoes, red onions, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and creamy blue cheese dressing

Arugula Romaine Shaved Romano

$12.00+

Romaine Blue Cheese

$11.00+

Salad Dressing Pint

$9.00

Salad Dressing Quart

$14.00

Heros/Wraps

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.00

TPR Italian Combo

$9.00

ham, salami, provolone with lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar

Chicken Milanese Hero

$11.00

chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Chicken Hero

$12.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.00

Meatball Hero

$9.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero

$9.00

Sliced Skirt Steak Hero

$15.00

Sausage Parm Hero

$10.00

Veal Parm Hero

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Pepper Hero

$14.00

Grilled Eggplant Hero

$12.00

Shrimp Parm Hero

$14.00

Sausage Hero

$9.00

Pan Fried Chicken Arugula Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Portobello, Fresh Mozzarella & Arugula Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Francese Hero

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Parm Hero

$10.00

Sole Milanese Hero

$16.00

Pepper And Egg Hero

$10.00

Bert Hero

$12.00

Tuna Salad Hero

$12.00

Pasta Classics

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00+

Penne with Tomato Sauce

$11.00+

Linguine all'Amatriciana

$13.00+

Fusilli, Chicken & Asparagus

$14.00+

Gnocchi Chicken Cacciatore

$13.00+

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.00+

Penne Butter

$11.00+

Linguine with Garlic & Olive Oil

$12.00+

Rigatoni with Meat Sauce

$12.00+

Cavatelli al Arturo

$15.00+

Spaghetti Limone

$12.00+

Penne CBT

$14.00+

Capellini Pesto

$12.00+

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00+

Porcini Agnolotti with Vodka Sauce

$15.00+

Spaghetti with Anchovies, Garlic and Oil

$12.00+

Penne Vodka Sauce

$12.00+

Capellini Pomodoro

$12.00+

Zucchini Noodles

$12.00+

Cacio Pepe

$18.00

Spaghetti with Eggplant Sauce

$12.00+

Baked/Filled Pasta

Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$15.00+

Vegetable Ravioli Pomodoro

$14.00+

Baked Lasagna

$12.00+

Stuffed Shells

$13.00+

Penne Siciliana

$14.00+

Meat Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$11.00+

Butternut Squash Ravioli alla Rocco

$14.00+

Baked Ziti

$12.00+

Baked Manicotti

$12.00+

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$13.00+

Lobster Ravioli Vodka Sauce

$16.00+

Pasta with Vegetables

Capellini Spinach

$12.00+

Spaghetti Broccoli

$12.00+

Penne Primavera

$14.00+

Rigatoni Cauliflower

$11.00+

Whole Wheat Fettucine Peas and Mushrooms

$12.00+

Capellini Spinach W Sundried Tomato

$13.00+

Linguine Broccoli Rabe

$14.00+

Pasta with Seafood

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$16.00+

Fusilli, Shrimp & Asparagus

$15.00

Cavatelli, Shrimp, Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$15.00

Rigatoni, Shrimp and Arugula

$15.00

Fettucine Salmon Vodka

$15.00

Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$16.00+

Capellini Di Mare

$17.00+

Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

$17.00+

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$7.00

Side Sauteed Broccoli Garlic and Oil

$8.00

Side Sauteed Spinach Garlic and Oil

$8.00

Side Sauteed Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil

$9.00

Side Escarole and White Bean

$9.00

Side of Meatballs with Marinara

$8.00

Side Grilled Sausages

$9.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side String Beans G.O

$8.00

Side Potato Crouquettes

$7.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Side Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

3 Tenders Served with Fries

Kids Chicken Parm

$11.00

Over Penne

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

(4) Served with Tomato Sauce

Kids Lasagna

$10.00

Layered with ground beef, bechamel, tomato sauce & Mozzarella

Kids Grilled Chicken

$11.00

with steamed broccoli

Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$11.00

Spaghetti with one large meatball and tomato sauce

Kids Baked Ziti

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Shrimp Parm

$13.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Calzone/ Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

With ricotta and Mozzarella

Grilled or Breaded Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Grilled or Breaded Chicken

Spinach Calzone

$11.00

With ricotta and Mozzarella

Grilled or Breaded Eggplant Calzone

$11.00

With ricotta and Mozzarella

Broccoli Calzone

$11.00

With ricotta and Mozzarella

Primavera Calzone

$13.00

With ricotta and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

With ricotta and Mozzarella

Barbecue Chicken Calzone

$13.00

With ricotta and Mozzarella

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.00

Ricotta and Mozzarella

Classic Chicken & Veal Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00+

Veal Parmigiana

$19.00+

Pan Fried Chicken Arugula

$16.00+

Pan Fried Veal Arugula

$19.00+

Veal Francese

$19.00+

Chicken Piccata

$16.00+

Veal Piccata

$19.00+

Chicken Francese

$16.00+

Veal Marsala

$19.00+

Chicken Marsala

$16.00+

Stuffed Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Stuffed Veal Marsala

$30.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.00+

Grilled Chicken Balsamic

$16.00+

Chicken Portofino

$16.00+

Chicken Scarpariello

$17.00+

Eggplant Rollatine

$16.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00+

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$15.00+

Grilled Chicken

$16.00+

Stuffed Chicken Pomodoro

$26.00

Sausage And Broccoli Rabe Dinner

$24.00

Stuffed Veal Pomodoro

$30.00

Chicken & Shrimp Marsala

$28.00

Seafood Entrees

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.00+

Shrimp Francese

$17.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00+

Shrimp Marinara

$16.00+

Shrimp Stuffed with Crabmeat

$17.00+

Filet of Sole Francese

$18.00+

Pan Fried Filet of Sole w/ Arugula Salad

$18.00+

Fried Calamari

$17.00+

Calamari Marinara

$17.00+

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$17.00+

Potato Crusted Salmon

$16.00+

Chilean Sea Bass with White Wine Sauce

$31.00

Chilean Seabass Oreganata

$32.00

Mussels Marinara

$16.00+

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$16.00+

Seafood Platter Marinara

$32.00

Seafood Platter Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Pan Seared Scallops Dinner

$26.00

Served with cauliflower puree and sauteed mushrooms

Shrimp And Broccoli

$16.00+

Fried Shrimp

$16.00+

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$16.00+

From the Grill

12 oz. CAB Boneless Ribeye

$39.00

Grilled Shrimp

$17.00+

Grilled Chicken

$16.00+

Grilled Salmon

$17.00+

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$15.00+

Grilled Shrimp Low Fat

$17.00+

Grilled Chicken Low Fat

$16.00+

Grilled Salmon Low Fat

$17.00+

Half Pound Burger

$16.00

served with fries

Grilled Skirt Steak With Arugula Salad

$29.00

Pizza Slice

Lunch Special

$5.50

Plain Pizza Slice

$2.81

House Slice

Sicilian Pizza Slice

$3.00

Thick crust square pizza

Grandma Pizza Slice

$3.00

Thin crust square pizza

Personal Dough

$3.25

Small Dough

$3.50

Large Dough

$3.75

Pizza Kit

$15.95

10’ PERSONAL

Personal Plain

$10.00

Personal Pepperoni

$11.00

Personal Margherita

$12.00

Personal TPR Special

$13.00

Personal Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Personal Breaded Chicken

$12.00

Personal BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Personal Penne Vodka

$14.00

Personal Bkd Ziti

$11.00

Personal Breaded Eggplant

$12.00

Personal Grilled Eggplant

$12.00

Personal Spin Gar OO

$12.00

Personal White

$12.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

Personal Gluten Free

$13.00

Personal Primavera

$12.00

14” SMALL

Small Cheese

$14.00

Small Pepperoni

$16.00

Small Margherita

$17.00

Small TPR Special

$19.00

Small Primavera

$17.00

Small Breaded Chicken

$17.00

Small Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Small BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Small Penne Vodka

$20.00

Small Bkd Ziti

$16.00

Small Spin Gar OO

$17.00

Small Battered Eggplant

$17.00

Small Grilled Eggplant

$17.00

Small White Pizza

$17.00

16” LARGE

Large Cheese

$15.00

Large Margherita

$19.00

Large Pepperoni

$18.00

Large TPR Special

$21.00

Large Penne Vodka

$21.00

Large Primavera

$19.00

Large Chicken Breaded

$19.00

Large Chicken Grilled

$19.00

Large Chicken Buffalo

$19.00

Large Chicken BBQ

$19.00

Large Bkd Ziti

$18.00

Large Eggplant Grilled

$19.00

Large Eggplant, Breaded

$19.00

Large Spin Gar OO

$19.00

Large White Pizza

$19.00

Large Salad Pizza (NO CHEESE)

$18.00

18” XL

XL Cheese

$18.00

XL Margherita

$21.00

XL Pepperoni

$20.00

XL Chicken Grilled

$21.00

XL Chicken Breaded

$21.00

XL Chicken BBQ

$21.00

XL Eggplant Grilled

$21.00

XL Eggplant, Breaded

$21.00

XL Chicken Buffalo

$21.00

XL Primavera

$21.00

XL Bkd Ziti

$20.00

XL TPR Special

$23.00

XL Spin Gar OO

$21.00

XL Penne Vodka

$23.00

XL White Pizza

$21.00

XL Spinach Artchoke

$22.00

SICILIAN

Sicilian Cheese

$18.00

Sicilian Margarita

$21.00

Sicilian Pepperoni

$20.00

Sicilian Chicken Grilled

$21.00

Sicilian Chicken Breaded

$21.00

Sicilian Chicken Buffalo

$21.00

Sicilian Chicken BBQ

$21.00

Sicilian Eggplant Grilled

$21.00

Sicilian Eggplant, Breaded

$21.00

Sicilian Primavera

$21.00

Sicilian Bkd Ziti

$20.00

Sicilian TPR Special

$23.00

Sicilian Spin Gar OO

$21.00

Sicilian Penne Vodka

$21.23

Sicilian White Pizza

$21.00

GRANDMA

Grandma Cheese

$18.00

Grandma Margherita

$21.00

Grandma Pepperoni

$20.00

Grandma Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Grandma Breaded Chicken

$21.00

Grandma Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Grandma Chicken BBQ

$21.00

Grandma Grilled Eggplant

$21.00

Grandma Eggplant, Breaded

$21.00

Grandma Primavera

$21.00

Grandma Bkd Ziti

$20.00

Grandma TPR Special

$23.00

Grandma Spin Gar OO

$21.00

Grandma Penne Vodka

$23.00

Grandma White Pizza

$21.00

Soda

Cans

$1.25

20 OZ Soda

$2.50

Liter Soda

$2.75

Snapple

$1.75

Joe Tea

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.75

Boylans

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Fountain Large

$1.50

Fountain Small

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Small San Pellegrino

$3.95

Large Pellegrino

$5.95

Employee Drink

$0.94

(Front) Student Refill

$0.94

TRAYS

Baked Clams Tray

$49.95

Baked Meat Lasagna Tray

$50.95

Baked Ziti Tray

$40.95

Broiled Salmon Filet Tray

$149.95

Buffalo Wings Tray

$40.95

Caprese Tray

$45.95

Cavatelli Broccoli, Garlic And Oil Tray

$42.95

Ceasar Salad Tray

$37.95

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Tray

$44.95

Cheese Tortellini Pesto Tray

$44.95

Chicken Fingers Tray

$40.95

Chicken Francese Tray

$64.95

Chicken Marsala Tray

$64.95

Chicken Parmigiana Tray

$59.95

Chicken Piccata Tray

$64.95

Chicken Pizzaiola Tray

$64.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake Tray

$49.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Tray

$54.95

Eggplant Rollatini Tray

$54.95

Fried Calamari Tray

$64.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Tray

$74.95

Gnocchi Chicken Cacciatore Tray

$51.95

Gnocchi Meat Sce Tray

$38.95

Green Bean And Eggplant Tray

$40.95

Grilled Chicken Tray

$69.95

House Salad Tray

$34.95

Linguine White Clam Tray

$54.95

Mediterranean Salad Tray

$42.95

Mini Cannoli Tray

$47.54+

Mini Hero Platter

$49.95

Mini Meatballs Tray

$54.95

Mozzarella Sticks Tray

$40.95

Penne CBT Tray

$49.95

Penne Primavera Tray

$49.95

Penne Tomato Sce Tray

$38.95

Penne Vodka Tray

$49.95

Rigatoni Cauliflower And Bean Tray

$48.95

Rigatoni Meat Sce W/ Ricotta Tray

$48.95

Romaine Gorgonzola Tray

$42.95

Sausage And Peppers Tray

$54.95

Seafood Salad Tray

$74.95

Shrimp Francese Tray

$79.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Tray

$74.95

Shrimp Scampi Tray

$79.95

Stuffed Mushroom Crabmeat Tray

$59.95

Stuffed Shells Parm Tray

$49.95

Stuffed Shrimp Crabmeat Tray

$82.95

Tiramisu Tray

$49.95

TPR Salad Tray

$40.95

Veal Marsala

$84.95

Veal Parmigiana Tray

$65.95

Veal Pizzaiola Tray

$84.95

Zuppa di Clams Tray

$49.95

Zuppa di Mussels Tray

$48.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Large Cannoli

$6.00

3 Mini Cannolis

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$8.00

Vanilla Or Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Lemon, Orange Or Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Lava Explosion

$9.00

Tortoni

$7.00Out of stock

Tartufo

$9.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Italian Rainbow Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

TPR has been a local favorite since 1983. Our pizza, made to order with all fresh ingredients, is a must-try! We are also known for our Italian Classics as well as our inventive takes on those classics to satisfy everyone that joins us or takes out for lunch or dinner!

Website

Location

38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tenafly Classic Diner
orange star4.4 • 3,009
16 W. Railroad Ave Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Axia Taverna
orange starNo Reviews
18 Piermont Road Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Tenafly
orange starNo Reviews
35 Washington Street Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Vish
orange starNo Reviews
6-8 washington st Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Cafe Angelique
orange star4.0 • 902
1 Piermont Rd Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Cafe and Eatery - Cresskill
orange star4.4 • 923
15 E Madison Ave Cresskill, NJ 07626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tenafly

Tenafly Classic Diner
orange star4.4 • 3,009
16 W. Railroad Ave Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Cafe Angelique
orange star4.0 • 902
1 Piermont Rd Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tenafly
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Bronx
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston