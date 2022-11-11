Main picView gallery

TQLA 19 West Ogden Avenue

19 West Ogden Avenue

Westmont, IL 60559

Popular Items

Single Tacos
Carne Asada
Flautas

BOTANAS(APPETIZER)

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Michoacán avocado mashed and mixed with diced tomato, onion, cilantro and lime, served with fresh tortilla chips

TQLA FLIGHT

$11.00

Tortilla chips with sampler size of salsa, Guacamole and Ceviche

Nachos

$13.00

Fresh made tortilla chips covered with jalapeño nacho cheese, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeño , sour cream drizzle and guac Add protein: Carne Asada +5, grilled chicken +3, grilled shrimp +5

Ceviche De Camaron

$14.00

Lime cured white shrimp marinated with fresh diced tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro and Michoacán avocado with a side of hot tostadas

Empanadas

Cheesy Quesadillas

$8.00

Hand-made tortilla loaded with juicy Chihuahua and Oaxaca cheese

ELOTITOS

$6.00

Chicharrones

$13.00

Al Pastor Wings

$15.00

TACO MADRE

Carne Asada

$16.00

Skirt steak seasoned to perfection grilled to a medium well level garnished with avocado sauce and queso cotija

Tinga Poblana

$14.00

Chicken in chipotle tomato sauce Topped with romaine,sour cream, queso fresco, avocado

Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo grilled white shrimp, romaine and cabbage, tomato, drizzled with our house aioli

Cochinita Pibil

$14.00

Smoked achiote marinade pork shoulder pulled and topped with pickled habanero onion

Cecina

Dry cured beef perfectly griddled, topped with TQLA nopale mix and queso cotija

Single Tacos

$5.00

AL PASTOR

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$16.00

Fish tacos

$16.00

ENTRALE WEY!(ENTREES)

Carne A La Tampiqueña

$30.00

10oz Outer skirt steak grilled to your desired temperature, comes with fresh house made guacamole, cheese enchilada, rice and beans

Flautas

$16.00

Three tight rolled tortillas stuffed and fried with your choice of cheese, potato,chicken or the trio, topped with romaine, tomato, sour cream side of rice,frijoles charros and salsa verde

Spagehetti Poblano Y Milanesa

$18.00

Creamy poblano peppered fettuccine and breaded free range chicken cutlet

Torta De TQLA

$14.00

Chorizo de casa and Arrachera mixed and topped with crispy tortilla strips, salsa verde,sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro,onion, two eggs and in a warm Bolillo. Make it a dinner with arroz and frijoles +3

Burrito Suizo

$13.00

POSTRES (DESSERTS)

CHURROS

$8.00

Cinnamon and brown sugar coated pastry sticks fried and topped with our home made dulce de leche ice cream

FLAN DE LA ALMA

$8.00

Flan de la Alma Chilled Sweet vanilla and caramel custard slice

SIDES

ARROZ

$3.00

FRIJOLES

$3.00

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$5.00

SALSA

$2.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location

19 West Ogden Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Directions

