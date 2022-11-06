A map showing the location of Tra Space - Fountain Valley 16143 Brookhurst St.View gallery

Tra Space - Fountain Valley 16143 Brookhurst St.

review star

No reviews yet

16143 Brookhurst St.

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Green Moon
Supernova (Caffeine-Free)
HyperSpace (Caffeine-Free)

Signature

The Milky Way

The Milky Way

$5.00

Black tea, Cassia, Vanilla, Milk

Half Green Moon

Half Green Moon

$5.00

Thai Green Tea, Milk

HyperSpace (Caffeine-Free)

HyperSpace (Caffeine-Free)

$5.50

White Chocolate, Butterfly Pea Milk Tea (Non-Caffeinated)

Dark Matter

Dark Matter

$5.50

Organic Cold-Brew Coffee with Sea Creme

SpaceDust

SpaceDust

$5.50

Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Chai, Milk

Galactic Fusion

Galactic Fusion

$5.50

Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Yuzu, Lemonade

Summer Solstice (Caffeine-Free)

Summer Solstice (Caffeine-Free)

$5.50

Tropical Fruit Tea, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Lemonade

Supernova (Caffeine-Free)

Supernova (Caffeine-Free)

$5.00

Hibiscus, Rooibos, Lemonade, Butterfly Pea

Cosmic Wave (Caffeine-Free)

$5.50

Nova

$5.50

Thai black tea, caramel, brown sugar, milk

Starlight

$5.50

Jasmine green tea, mint, lemon slice, lemonade

Luna Bliss

$5.00

Premium black tea, milk

Matcha

Matcha

$4.25

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + Water

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + Milk

Matcha Lavender

$5.50

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + Lavender Tea

Matcha Rose

$5.50

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + French Rose Tea

Coffee, etc

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00
Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$5.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Space Coffee (Iced Only)

$5.50

Espresso, Vanilla, Milk, House Creme

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50

Create Your Own

Tea

Tea

Caffeine-Free

Caffeine-Free

Seasonal Drinks

Strawberry matcha latte

$6.25

Strawberry milk drink

$5.50

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Cake Donut

The classic crescent-shaped pastry made from flaky layers of buttery dough

Matcha Donut (Gluten-Free)

$4.00

Matcha almond donut topped with a matcha white chocolate glaze

Chocolate Donut (Gluten-Free)

$4.00

Rich devil's food cake donut dipped in dark chocolate.

Strawberry Shortcake Cake Donut (Gluten-Free)

$4.00

Inspired by the classic ice cream bar: a gluten-free strawberry almond financier donut topped with strawberry almond streusel and a white chocolate glaze.

Tra Space Logo Reusable Metal Straw

Tra Space Reusable Metal Straw. 3 colors - Comes with a pointed tip and a custom straw cleaner. 100% Stainless Steel // Waterproof // Shatter-Proof // Dishwasher Safe // BPA + Toxin Free

Rose Gold

$5.00Out of stock

Metallic Blue

$5.00Out of stock

Metallic Black

$5.00

Tra Space Logo Baseball Cap

Tra Space Logo Embroidered Basecall Cap

Black

$20.00

Tra Space Logo Sherpa Baseball Hat

Tra Space Logo Embroidered Basecall Cap

Pink

$25.00

White

$25.00

Black

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Out of This World, Crafted to Order Matcha, Boba, Coffee and Tea Drinks

Location

16143 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
16185 BROOKHURST ST FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
INI Ristorante - INI Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
16129 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Titan's Pho
orange starNo Reviews
5127 W Edinger St Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
15972 Euclid St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Kensho
orange starNo Reviews
6511-16513 magnolia st Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
orange star4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
orange star4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sizzler - Fountain Valley
orange star4.0 • 825
16275 Harbor Blvd Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 559
18976 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston