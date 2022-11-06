Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Trà Space

review star

No reviews yet

4012 Tilden Ave.

Culver City, CA 90232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SpaceDust
Galactic Fusion
Tea

Seasonal

Summer Solstice (Caffeine-Free)

Summer Solstice (Caffeine-Free)

$5.50

Golden Fruit, Passion Fruit, Crushed Pineapple, Lemonade, Berry Fantasy

Space Fuel

Space Fuel

$5.50

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla, Space Foam

Hyperspace (Caffeine-Free)

$5.50

Blue Milk Tea (white chocolate, butterfly pea, milk)

Orion

$5.50

Signature

The Milky Way

The Milky Way

$5.00Out of stock

Black tea, Cassia, Vanilla, Milk

Half Green Moon

Half Green Moon

$5.00

Thai Green Tea, Milk

SpaceDust

SpaceDust

$5.50

Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Chai, Milk

Galactic Fusion

Galactic Fusion

$5.50

Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Yuzu, Lemonade

Dark Matter

Dark Matter

$5.00

Organic Cold-Brew Coffee with Sea Creme

Supernova

Supernova

$5.00

Hibiscus, Rooibos, Lemonade, Butterfly Pea

Matcha

Matcha Americano

$4.25

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + Water

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + Milk

Matcha Lavender

$5.25

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + Lavender Tea

Matcha Rose

$5.25

Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + French Rose Tea

Coffee, etc

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25
Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$4.50
Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.75
Coffee+Chai Latte

Coffee+Chai Latte

$4.75
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75

Create Your Own

Tea

Tea

Caffeine-Free

Caffeine-Free

16oz Bottle To-Go

The Milky Way Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Half Green Moon Bottle

$5.00

Supernova Bottle

$5.00

Thai Milk Tea Bottle

$5.00

Pastries / Baked Treats

The classic crescent-shaped pastry made from flaky layers of buttery dough

Strawberry Almond Croissant

$5.00

A twice-baked croissant filled with almond cream and strawberry jam and topped with toasted sliced almond and powdered sugar.

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$5.25

A croissant generously filled - enough for chocolate in every bite - with 55% dark chocolate.

Butter Croissant

$4.25

The classic crescent-shaped pastry made from the flaky layers of butter dough

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75

Matcha Donut (GF)

$4.00

Matcha almond donut topped with a matcha white chocolate glaze

Pumkin Spice Donut

$4.00

Inspired by the classic ice cream bar: a GF strawberry almond financier donut topped with strawberry almond streusel and a white chocolate glaze

Chocolate Donut (GF)

$4.00

Rich devil's food cake donut dipped in dark chocolate.

Chocolate Brownie Cookie (V)

$3.00

Chewy dairy-free chocolate brownie dough topped with Maldon sea salt flakes.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Brown butter cookie with Valrhona 70% dark chocolate chunks, Callebaut 55% dark chocolate chips, cocoa nibs and topped with Maldon sea salt flakes.

Miso Butterscotch Cookie

$3.00

Brown butter cookie with white miso and white chocolate.

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Maple Pecan Scone

$4.25

Boba Ice Cream Bar

Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Matcha Boba Ice Cream Bar

$3.50

Tra Space Logo Reusable Metal Straw

Tra Space Reusable Metal Straw. 3 colors - Comes with a pointed tip and a custom straw cleaner. 100% Stainless Steel // Waterproof // Shatter-Proof // Dishwasher Safe // BPA + Toxin Free

Rose Gold

$5.00

Metallic Blue

$5.00

Metallic Black

$5.00

Tra Space Logo Baseball Cap

Tra Space Logo Embroidered Basecall Cap

Black

$20.00Out of stock

Tra Space Logo Sherpa Baseball Hat

Tra Space Logo Embroidered Basecall Cap

Pink

$25.00

Light Brown

$25.00

Black

$25.00

White

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premium hand-whisked matcha. Fresh brewed tea & boba. Each drink is individually crafted, made to order.

Location

4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
Trà Space image
Trà Space image
Trà Space image
Trà Space image

Similar restaurants in your area

Millcross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 906
11050 Washington Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Simonette - Palihotel Culver City
orange star4.0 • 213
3927 Van Buren Pl Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
C & M Cafe - 10640 Woodbine St. suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
10640 Woodbine Street Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Goodboybob Coffee - Culver City
orange starNo Reviews
9355 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
10897 West Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Culver City

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Culver City
orange star4.8 • 2,219
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0010 - Culver City
orange star4.6 • 1,708
3891 Overland Ave Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Backstage Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,363
10400 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Culver City
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston