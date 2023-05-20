Traci's Cherished Creations LLC Costello Butcher Shop parking lot
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
ATTENTION: Due to toast service charges, for online orders (only) greater than 10 dollars will increase by $1. Welcome to the Home of the Sweet Potato Fried Chicken! Meals are prepared fresh to order. The meals are hot and plentiful. The Chef is ready to create your creations now! Come and enjoy!
Location
8190 West Fairfield Drive, Parking lot, Myrtle Grove, FL 32506
