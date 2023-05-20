Traci's Cherished Creations LLC Costello Butcher Shop parking lot

  • Home
Popular Items

Fried Chicken

$16.00

3 Jumbo Deep Fried Chicken Wings fried until Golden Brown & Delicious

Drinks

Soda

Traci's Cherished Creations Online

Dinners

Fried Chicken

$16.00

3 Jumbo Deep Fried Chicken Wings fried until Golden Brown & Delicious

Caribbean Rice Bowl

$14.00+

Your choice of 1, 2 or 3 protein/s. Chicken, Pulled Pork or Shrimp. This is on top of rice tossed with the Chef's blend of herbs, vegetables, Pineapples Simmered in the Chef's own Mama Sauce ( "Darcy's Whatever Sauce ") This meal Does Not come with sides! You may not need them with this large dish.

Pick A Bun

All sandwiches come with a order of fresh cut fries.

Pulled Pork Burger

$17.00

Burger with a tude! Pulled pork Smoked for 18hrs plus a 1/2lb hand crafted beef patty with a layer of slaw and accompanied by BBQ drizzle!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked low and slow for 18 hrs 8oz of pulled pork topped with house made barbecue sauce & coleslaw.

$15.00

Batter fried Bacon, Lettuce with a choice of fried green tomato or red tomato, Mayo on Brioche Bread. Try adding an egg if you dare.

The Creations Burger

$13.00+

Single or Double 1/2lb or 1lb double hand crafted patty with American Cheese, or pepper jack, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard and Onion.

Wings

Deep Fried Wings cooked to a delicious golden brown.

Sweet Jalapeno

$11.00+

Deep Fried Chicken tossed with House made Sweet Jalapeño Sauce.

$13.00+

Deep Fried Chicken tossed in House Made Peach Crown Royal reduction sauce.

Pineapple

$11.00+

Deep Fried Chicken tossed in our House Made Pineapple sauce with a grilled Pineapple slice.

TCC's Buffalo

$11.00+

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Pick A Side

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

3 Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

$6.00

Fried mac and cheese balls.

Cowboy Caviar

$4.00

Black Eyed Pea Salad cowboy style with Corn, Tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions marinated in our house dressing.

Coleslaw

$3.00

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Seasoned Corn

$3.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

House Made Baked Beans with ground beef

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

ATTENTION: Due to toast service charges, for online orders (only) greater than 10 dollars will increase by $1. Welcome to the Home of the Sweet Potato Fried Chicken! Meals are prepared fresh to order. The meals are hot and plentiful. The Chef is ready to create your creations now! Come and enjoy!

Website

Location

8190 West Fairfield Drive, Parking lot, Myrtle Grove, FL 32506

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

