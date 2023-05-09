Restaurant header imageView gallery

Track 32 Feura Bush

No reviews yet

1368 Indian Fields

Ferua Bush, NY 12067

Popular Items

LG/ Pizza

$15.99

SM/ Pizza

$8.99

Boneless (1/2lb)

$10.99

FOOD

APPETIZERS

(Single) Chicken Wings

$17.99

(Double) Chicken Wings

$33.99

Boneless (1/2lb)

$10.99

Bread Sticks

$10.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Buffalo Garlic Knots

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Rail Ties

$10.99

FRENCH FRIES FULL ORDER

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.99

Track Steak Quesadilla

$15.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

Guacomole & Chips

$10.00

SOUPS/SALADS

French Onion Soup

$6.49

NE Clam Chowder

$6.49Out of stock

Track 32's Sausage Soup

$6.49

Soup of the Day

$6.49

SM Tossed Salad

$6.99

LG Tossed Salad

$8.99

SM Caesar Salad

$7.99

LG Caesar Salad

$9.99

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Chef's Salad

$13.99

Mesclun Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Bethany's choice

$14.99

Maple Salad

$14.99

Taco Salad

$14.99Out of stock

BURGERS

Transcontinental Burger

$15.99

Applewood Crossing

$15.99

SANDWICHES

BBQ Jack Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Track 32 Steak Sub

$15.99

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

The Double Header

$14.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Classic Reuban

$15.99Out of stock

Dig The Pig Sandwich

$14.99

Fish Fry

$16.99Out of stock

Italian Chicken Delight

$14.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

WRAPS & PANINIS

Chicken Parm Wrap

$14.99

Mountain Wrap

$14.99

The Ross Wrap

$14.99

Meatball Panini

$14.99

Supreme Chicken Salad Panini

$14.99Out of stock

Cordon Blue Wrap

$14.99

Roast Beef Panini

$14.99

PIZZA

SM/ Pizza

$8.99

GF/ Pizza

$11.99

MD/ Pizza

$13.99

LG/ Pizza

$15.99

Stuffed Pie

$39.99

Take Home Kit

$9.00

Regular Slice

$2.50

Stuffed Slice

$8.99

Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni Roll

$8.99

Sausage Roll

$8.99

Stromboli

$8.99

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Build A Roll

$8.99

Buffalo Roll

$7.99

ENTREES

Chicken Theresa

$21.99

Alla Vodka

$18.99

Alfredo

$18.99

Pasta Dinner

$13.99

Italian Trio

$20.99

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Chicken Scampi

$18.99

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Baked Meggle Mac

$17.99

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$20.99

BBQ Pork Mac&Cheese

$20.99

Philly Mac & Cheese

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$20.99

Classic Lasagna

$18.99

Chicken Fresca

$20.99

Chicken Ravioli Bake

$20.99

Sausage Bolognese

$20.99

PARMIGIANA ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$18.99

Sausage Parmigiana

$18.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.99

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99

PARMIGIANA SUBS

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Pepperoni Parm Sub

$11.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.99

Veal Parm Sub

$15.99

Track 32 Steak Sub

$15.99

FROM THE DELI

SUB ROLL

$13.99

CIABATTA

$13.99

WRAP

$13.99

PANINI

$13.99

GODFATHER SUB

$13.99

BRIOCHE

$13.99

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.99

KIDS PASTA

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS TENDERS

$6.99

KIDS RAVIOLI

$6.99

DESSERTS

Reese's Peanut butter Cake

$8.00

Cannoli

$4.99
$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Snickers Cookie

$1.75

Mini Connoli 4 Pack

$4.99

Rasberry Lemon Cake

$8.00

Brownie

$2.50

SIDES

SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.75

SIDE OF RED SAUCE 8oz

$2.25

8oz SIDE OF

16oz Side of

Mason Jar of

$1.00

2oz Side of

Sweeties Jar

$8.50

2oz Side sweet Pickles

$0.75

8oz Side Sweet Pickles

$2.50

16oz Side Sweet Ppickles

$3.99

2oz Side Spicy Dill Pickles

$0.75

8oz Side Spicy Dill Pickles

$2.50

16oz Side Spicy Dill Pickles

$3.99

FAMILY DEAL

Family Pasta Dinner

$28.00

Family Alfredo Dinner

$35.00

Family style dinners serve 4 to 5 people. The grilled shrimp option is for 12 16/20 sized shrimp

Family Allavodaka Dinner

$35.00

Family style dinners serve 4 to 5 people.

Family Chicken Parm

$38.00

Family Eggplant Parmigiana

$38.00

Family Veal Parmigiana

$43.00

Family Baked Ziti

$35.00

BAR

SINGLE MALT WHISKEY

Arbeg 10 year Single Malt Scotch single

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$8.00

Glenlevit 12

$8.00

Arbeg 10 Year Single Malt Scotch Double

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12 Double

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 Double

$15.00

BLENDED MALT WHISKEY

Johnnie Wlaker Green 15 Year Blended Scotch Single

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black 12 Year Blended Malt Scotch Single

$9.00

Johhnie Walker Red Blended malt Scotch Single

$8.00

Dewar's 12 Year Blended Scotch Single

$9.00

Dewar's White Lable Blended Scotch Single

$8.00

Johnnie Wlaker Green 15 Year Blended Scotch Double

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black 12 Year Blended Malt Scotch Double

$14.00

Johhnie Walker Red Blended malt Scotch Double

$13.00

Dewar's 12 Year Blended Scotch double

$13.00

Dewar's White Lable Blended Scotch Double

$12.00

BLANCO TEQUILA

818 Blanco Single

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco Single

$9.00

Don Julio Single

$8.00

Hornitos Sauza Single

$8.00

Patron Silver Single

$9.00

Jose Silver Single

$8.00

Jose Gold Single

$8.00

Teremana Blanco Single

$8.00

818 Blanco Double

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco Double

$13.00

Don Julio Double

$12.00

Hornitos Sauza Double

$12.00

Patron Silver Double

$13.00

Jose Silver Double

$12.00

Jose Gold Double

$10.00

Teremana Blanco Double

$12.00

818 Blanco Shot

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$8.00

Don Julio Shot

$6.00

Hornitos Sauza Shot

$6.00

Patron Silver Shot

$8.00

Jose Silver Shot

$6.00

Jose Gold Shot

$6.00

Terenana Blanco Shot

$6.00

Well Tequlia

$4.00

REPOSADO TEQUILA

Casamigos Reposado Shot

$9.00

One With Life Reposado Shot

$7.00

818 Reposado Shot

$7.00

Teremana Reposado Shot

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado Double

$15.00

One with Life Reposado Double

$13.00

818 Reposado Double

$13.00

Teremana Reposado Double

$13.00

ANEJO TEQUILA

Casamigos Anejo Shot

$10.00

818 Anejo Shot

$8.00

Teremana Anejo Shot

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo Double

$18.00

818 Anejo Double

$15.00

Teremana Anejo Double

$15.00

N/A BEV

20 OZ BOTTLES

PEPSI 20OZ

$2.50

DIET PEPSI 20OZ

$2.50

SIERRA MIST 20OZ

$2.50

GINGERALE 20OZ

$2.50

AQUAFINA 20OZ

$2.25

GRAPE 20OZ

$2.50Out of stock

ORANGE 20OZ

$2.50

DR PEPPER 20OZ

$2.50

LEMONADE 20OZ

$2.50

MT DEW 20OZ

$2.50

ROOT BEER 20OZ

$2.50

BRISK LEMONADE 20OZ

$2.50

BRISK ICED TEA 20OZ

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Mt Dew Code Red 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Mt Dew Voltage 20oz

$2.50

2 LITER BOTTLES.

PEPSI 2LT

$3.50

DIET PEPSI 2LT

$3.50

GINGERALE 2LT

$3.50

SIERRA MIST 2LT

$3.50

ROOT BEER 2LT

$3.50

MT DEW 2LT

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper 2Lt

$3.50

Brisk Tea 2Lt

$3.50

LUNCH SPECIALS

Chicken Parm Lunch

$10.99

Eggplant Parm Lunch

$10.99

Baked Ziti Lunch

$10.99

Pasta Meatballs Lunch

$10.99

Pasta Meat Sauce Lunch

$10.99

Pasta w/ Sausage & Peppers Lunch

$10.99

Alla Vodka Lunch

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
