Brewpubs & Breweries

Track 7 Brewing Company - Natomas

$

826 Professor Ln

Ste 100

Sacramento, CA 95834

Order Again

Paranormal Thoughts Northeast-Style India Pale Ale with El Dorado, Strata, Mosaic

Paranormal Thoughts 4pk (online)

$16.00

Petulant Wisdom Trappist Quadrupel Inspired Ale

Petulant Wisdom 4pk (online)

$16.00

Salute Italian Style Pilsner

Salute 6pk (online)

$13.00

Virtual Elevation Cold IPA with Citra, Simcoe & Mosaic

Virtual Elevation 4pk (online)

$16.00

Meltdown Kettle Sour Ale w/ Peach, Orange, Vanilla & Lactose

Meltdown Kettle Sour Ale 4pk (online)

$26.00

High Spirited Apple Cider Spritz

High Spirited Apple Cider Spritz 4pk (online)

$24.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Track 7 has made e-gift cards available for you to purchase online & send to a recipient via text or email. This gift card can be used at any location!

826 Professor Ln, Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834

