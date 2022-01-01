- Home
Tracks 6935 County Highway N
No reviews yet
6935 County Road N
Barnes, WI 54873
Beer
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Bayside Brown Ale
$4.50
Bells Stout
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Busch Light
$4.00
Busch NA
$3.50
Carbliss
$5.00
Chelada
$5.00
Coors Edge
$3.50
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$4.50
Cosmic Lounge
$4.50
Cutwater Vodka Mule
$5.00
Cutwater White Russian
$5.00
High Life
$4.00
High Noon
$5.00
Jack Daniel's 16oz
$5.00
Kul Mocks
$4.00
Leinies
$4.00
Leines Seasonal
$4.50
Mich Golden
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Mikes Hard
$4.50
Miller 64
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Moon Man
$4.50
Nordeast
$4.50
Old Mill/Light
$4.00
Old Style
$4.00
PBR
$4.00
PBR Coffee
$4.50
Select 55
$4.00
South Shore Nut Brown
$4.50
Simply Lemon
$4.50
Spotted Cow
$4.50
Stella
$4.50
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Two Chicks
$4.50
White Claw
$4.50
New Grist
$4.50
Liquor
Rail Brandy
$4.00
Blackberry Brandy
$4.50
E & J Brandy
$4.50
J Bavet Brandy
$4.50
Korbel Brandy
$4.50
Rail Gin
$4.00
Sloe Gin
$4.50
Tanqueray
$5.00
Rail Rum
$4.00
Admiral Nelson
$4.50
Bacardi
$4.50
Bacardi Gold
$4.00
Bacardi Limon
$4.50
Captain Morgan
$4.50
Malibu
$4.50
Rail Tequila
$4.00
1800
$5.00
Jose Cuervo
$5.00
Patron
$7.00
Rail Vodka
$4.00
Absolut
$5.00
Grey Goose
$6.50
Lime Vodka
$4.00
Smirnoff
$4.50
Tito's
$5.00
Trumies
$4.50
UV Blue
$4.50
Vodka Light
$3.00
Angels Envy
$6.50
Bulleit
$5.50
Canadian Club
$4.50
Crown Royal
$6.00
Fireball
$4.50
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels Flavored
$5.50
Jameson
$5.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Kessler
$4.00
Maker's Mark
$6.00
Old Crow
$4.50
Ole Smokey
$5.50
Seagrams 7
$4.50
Seagrams VO
$4.50
Southern Comfort
$4.50
Windsor
$4.00
Windsor Black Cherry
$4.00
Dewars
$4.00
JB Scotch
$4.50
Johnny Walker
$5.00
Amaretto Schnapps
$4.00
Baileys
$4.50
Blue Curacao
$4.00
Buttershots
$4.00
Cherry Pie
$4.00
Creme de Cocoa
$4.00
Creme de Menthe
$4.00
Doc McGillicuddy
$4.50
Jagermeister
$5.00
Kahlua
$4.50
Peach Tree
$4.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.00
Raspberry Schnapps
$4.00
Rootbeer Schnapps
$4.00
Rum Chata
$4.50
Rumple Minze
$5.00
Shankys Whip
$5.00
Triple Sec
$4.00
Cocktails
Bloody Maria
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Virg Bloody Mary
$4.50
Brandy Old Fanshioned
$6.00
Coppa Cocktails
$6.00
Gimlet
$6.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.50
Margarita
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$5.00
Tom Collins
$5.00
Whiskey Old Fashioned
$6.00
White Russian
$6.00
Bombs
$6.00
Sex On The Beach
$6.00
Manhatten
$6.00
Colorado Bulldog
$7.00
Martini
$5.50
Beverages
Pepsi
$2.00
D. Pepsi
$2.00
Mt Dew
$2.00
D. Mt. Dew
$2.00
Sierra Mist
$2.00
D. Sierra Mist
$2.00
Kitty Cocktail
$2.50
Dr Pepper
$1.50
Coke
$1.50
Diet Coke
$1.50
Fresca
$1.50
Ginger Ale
$1.50
Squirt
$2.00
Iced Tea
$2.00
Point Kitty Cocktail
$2.50
Rootbeer
$2.50
Sunkist
$1.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Orange Juice
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Tonic/Soda Water
$1.50
Lg Milk
$2.00
Sm Milk
$1.50
Coffee
$1.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Redbull
$3.50
Liquid Ice
$4.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
7UP
$1.50
Beer Specials
Appetizer
Burgers
Juicy Lucys
Sandwiches
Wraps
Salads
Bitty Options
Kids Menu
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
$8.99
Sausage Pizza
$9.99Out of stock
Pepperoni Pizza
$9.99Out of stock
Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
$10.99Out of stock
Sausage & Mushroom Pizza
$10.99Out of stock
Supreme Pizza
$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$11.99
4 Meat Pizza
$11.99Out of stock
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$11.99
Mac Attack Pizza
$11.99
Taco Grande Pizza
$11.99
Pizza Fry
$8.99
Daily Specials
Cabbage Roll Special
$6.99
Cod Bites Special
$9.99
Half Hot Beef Special
$6.99
Hot Beef Special
$8.99
Meatloaf Sandwich Special
$6.99
Meatloaf Special
$7.99
Pulled Pork Special
$6.99
Lasagna Special
$6.99
Rachel Sandwich
$9.99
9.99 Special
$9.99
Tater Tot Hotdish
$6.99
Wing Special
$10.99
French Dip
$10.99
Ham And Potato Special
$6.99
Beef Over Noodles
$6.99
Chip Beef
$5.99
Half Chip Beef
$4.99
Chip Special
$3.00
Pork Chop Special
$7.99
Shrimp Alfredo
$6.99
Chicken Alfredo
$6.99
4 Packs
6 Packs
Bud Light
$15.00
Bud Light Lime
$15.00
Budweiser
$15.00
Busch Light
$15.00
Busch NA
$12.00
Coors Edge
$12.00
Coors Light
$15.00
Corona
$15.00
Cosmic Lounge
$17.00
Jack Daniels Cans
$17.00
Kul Mocks
$15.00
Leines
$15.00
Leines Seasonal
$17.00
Mich Golden Light
$15.00
Mich Ultra
$15.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$15.00
Miller 64
$15.00
Miller High Life
$15.00
Miller Lite
$15.00
Nut Brown
$17.00
Old Milwaukee
$12.00
Old Style
$12.00
Pasbt
$12.00
Spotted Cow
$17.00
Twisted Tea
$15.00
12 Packs
Bud Light
$22.00
Bud Light Lime
$22.00
Budweiser
$22.00
Busch Light
$22.00
Busch NA
$18.00
Coors Edge
$18.00
Coors Light
$22.00
Corona
$22.00
Cosmic Lounge
$24.00
High Life
$22.00
Jack Daniels Cans
$24.00
Kul Mocks
$22.00
Leines
$22.00
Leines Seasonal
$24.00
Mich Golden Light
$22.00
Mich Ultra
$22.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$22.00
Miller 64
$22.00
Miller Lite
$22.00
Nut Brown
$24.00
Old Milwaukee
$18.00
Old Style
$18.00
Pabst
$18.00
Spotted Cow
$24.00
Twisted Tea
$22.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6935 County Road N, Barnes, WI 54873
