Main picView gallery

Tracks 6935 County Highway N

review star

No reviews yet

6935 County Road N

Barnes, WI 54873

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bayside Brown Ale

$4.50

Bells Stout

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Busch NA

$3.50

Carbliss

$5.00

Chelada

$5.00

Coors Edge

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Cosmic Lounge

$4.50

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$5.00

Cutwater White Russian

$5.00

High Life

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Jack Daniel's 16oz

$5.00

Kul Mocks

$4.00

Leinies

$4.00

Leines Seasonal

$4.50

Mich Golden

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard

$4.50

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Moon Man

$4.50

Nordeast

$4.50

Old Mill/Light

$4.00

Old Style

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

PBR Coffee

$4.50

Select 55

$4.00

South Shore Nut Brown

$4.50

Simply Lemon

$4.50

Spotted Cow

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Two Chicks

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

New Grist

$4.50

Liquor

Rail Brandy

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.50

E & J Brandy

$4.50

J Bavet Brandy

$4.50

Korbel Brandy

$4.50

Rail Gin

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$5.00

Rail Rum

$4.00

Admiral Nelson

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Gold

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Rail Tequila

$4.00

1800

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron

$7.00

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.50

Lime Vodka

$4.00

Smirnoff

$4.50

Tito's

$5.00

Trumies

$4.50

UV Blue

$4.50

Vodka Light

$3.00

Angels Envy

$6.50

Bulleit

$5.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Flavored

$5.50

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Kessler

$4.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Old Crow

$4.50

Ole Smokey

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams VO

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Windsor

$4.00

Windsor Black Cherry

$4.00

Dewars

$4.00

JB Scotch

$4.50

Johnny Walker

$5.00

Amaretto Schnapps

$4.00

Baileys

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Cherry Pie

$4.00

Creme de Cocoa

$4.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.00

Doc McGillicuddy

$4.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$4.50

Peach Tree

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Raspberry Schnapps

$4.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$4.00

Rum Chata

$4.50

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Shankys Whip

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virg Bloody Mary

$4.50

Brandy Old Fanshioned

$6.00

Coppa Cocktails

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Margarita

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Old Fashioned

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Bombs

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Manhatten

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Martini

$5.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

D. Pepsi

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

D. Mt. Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

D. Sierra Mist

$2.00

Kitty Cocktail

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Fresca

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Squirt

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Point Kitty Cocktail

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tonic/Soda Water

$1.50

Lg Milk

$2.00

Sm Milk

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

7UP

$1.50

Tap Beer

Bent IPA

$5.00

Mango Blonde

$5.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pino Grigio

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Beer Specials

$1 Specials

$1.00

$2 Specials

$2.00

Appetizer

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Curly Fries App

$3.99

Beer Battered Fries App

$3.99

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.99

Mini Tacos

$8.99

Nachos

$10.99

Onion Strings

$8.99

Shrimp Rolls

$8.99

Tater Kegs-Bacon Cheddar

$8.99

Tater Kegs-Jalopeno

$8.99

Extra Coleslaw

$1.25

*Send First*

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$11.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Cali Burger

$11.99

Humpty Dumpty

$11.99

Juicy Lucys

BYO Juicy Lucy

$13.99

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Wed Special Steak Sandwich

$14.99

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$11.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Fish Wrap

$10.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

2 Piece Fish Basket

$10.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Bitty Options

One Bitty Burger

$2.99

Two Bitty Burgers

$5.98

Bitty Burger Basket

$11.99

One Chicken Bitty

$2.99

Two Chicken Bittys

$5.98

Chicken Bitty Basket

$11.99

W/ Side of Beer Battered Fries

$3.00

W/ Side of Curly Fries

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids One Bitty Burger

$2.99

Kids Two Bitty Burgers

$5.98

Kids One Bitty Chicken

$2.99

Kids Two Bitty Chickens

$5.98

Soup

CUP of Soup

$3.99

BOWL of Soup

$4.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Sausage Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

Supreme Pizza

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.99

4 Meat Pizza

$11.99Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Mac Attack Pizza

$11.99

Taco Grande Pizza

$11.99

Pizza Fry

$8.99

Daily Specials

Cabbage Roll Special

$6.99

Cod Bites Special

$9.99

Half Hot Beef Special

$6.99

Hot Beef Special

$8.99

Meatloaf Sandwich Special

$6.99

Meatloaf Special

$7.99

Pulled Pork Special

$6.99

Lasagna Special

$6.99

Rachel Sandwich

$9.99

9.99 Special

$9.99

Tater Tot Hotdish

$6.99

Wing Special

$10.99

French Dip

$10.99

Ham And Potato Special

$6.99

Beef Over Noodles

$6.99

Chip Beef

$5.99

Half Chip Beef

$4.99

Chip Special

$3.00

Pork Chop Special

$7.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$6.99

Chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Snacks

Bucky Popcorn

$3.25

Candy Bars

$2.25

Cashews

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Corn Nuts

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Dessert/Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

3 Scoop Ice cream

$3.50

Cheesecake

$3.50

Chocolate PB Creme Pie

$2.50

Key Lime Pie

$2.50

Three Layer Chocolate Cake

$3.50

Brownie Rock Slide

$3.50

Caramel Cheesecake

$3.50

Tobacco

Cigarettes

$11.00

Lighters

$2.00

4 Packs

Carbliss

$14.00

6 Packs

Bud Light

$15.00

Bud Light Lime

$15.00

Budweiser

$15.00

Busch Light

$15.00

Busch NA

$12.00

Coors Edge

$12.00

Coors Light

$15.00

Corona

$15.00

Cosmic Lounge

$17.00

Jack Daniels Cans

$17.00

Kul Mocks

$15.00

Leines

$15.00

Leines Seasonal

$17.00

Mich Golden Light

$15.00

Mich Ultra

$15.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$15.00

Miller 64

$15.00

Miller High Life

$15.00

Miller Lite

$15.00

Nut Brown

$17.00

Old Milwaukee

$12.00

Old Style

$12.00

Pasbt

$12.00

Spotted Cow

$17.00

Twisted Tea

$15.00

12 Packs

Bud Light

$22.00

Bud Light Lime

$22.00

Budweiser

$22.00

Busch Light

$22.00

Busch NA

$18.00

Coors Edge

$18.00

Coors Light

$22.00

Corona

$22.00

Cosmic Lounge

$24.00

High Life

$22.00

Jack Daniels Cans

$24.00

Kul Mocks

$22.00

Leines

$22.00

Leines Seasonal

$24.00

Mich Golden Light

$22.00

Mich Ultra

$22.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$22.00

Miller 64

$22.00

Miller Lite

$22.00

Nut Brown

$24.00

Old Milwaukee

$18.00

Old Style

$18.00

Pabst

$18.00

Spotted Cow

$24.00

Twisted Tea

$22.00

30 Packs

Busch Light

$26.00

Old Milwaukee

$26.00

Miller High Life

$26.00

Monday Special

AYCE Shrimp

$14.99

4 Piece Reorder

6 Piece Reorder

8 Piece Reorder

10 Piece Reorder

12 Piece Reorder

14 Piece Reorder

16 Piece Reorder

Special

$6.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Buffet

$12.00

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$2.00

Meat

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Two Small Pancakes

$4.00

One Large Pancake

$3.00

Three French Toast

$5.00

One Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Breakfast Buffet

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6935 County Road N, Barnes, WI 54873

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Barnes
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston