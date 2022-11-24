Restaurant header imageView gallery

Track Shack Concession

625 Father Capodanno Boulevard

Staten Island, NY 10305

breakfast

Egg on Roll

$3.50

2 scrambled eggs on a kaiser roll

Egg and cheese

$3.75

2 scrambled eggs w/ cheese on a roll

Bacon egg and cheese

$4.75

2 scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese on a roll

Bacon and egg

$4.00

2 scrambled eggs w/ bacon on a roll

Sausage egg and cheese

$4.75

2 scrambled eggs, sausage patty w cheese on a roll

Sausage and egg

$4.00

2 scrambled eggs w/ sausage on a roll

Roll

$3.00

daily fresh roll

Bagel

$3.00

daily fresh NY bagels

Cereal in a cup

$3.50

assorted variety of cereals

Muffins

$3.25

assorted variety of muffins

Yogurt Parfait

$6.25

vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey topped with crunchy granola

Hot oatmeal in a cup

$3.50

instant oatmeal

lunch/dinner

Hot dog

$2.95

beef hot dog

Hamburger

$6.00

all beef burger

Taco (2)

$6.75

(2) ground beef, lettuce tomato and shredded cheese

Chicken Teriyaki bowl

$10.00

Chicken teriyaki, white rice, steamed broccoli

Sausage and Peppers

$10.00

Pork sausage, with Peppers and onions

Baked Ziti pasta dish

$10.00

Ziti pasta with mozzarella cheese, ricotte and marinara

Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Pasta marinara , no meat no cheese

Chili Bowl

$6.25

Homemade beef chili

Pizza

$7.50Out of stock

Personal size NY pizza

Chicken tenders

$7.50

4 piece breaded white meat chicken tenders

French Fries

$5.25

Large order of crunchy fresh fries

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Grilled Chicken in a wrap

Combo Meal

Burger w/ Fries Combo

$11.25

Beef burger and fries

Chicken Tender w/ fries Combo

$12.00

4 piece tenders w/ fries

2 Hot dog w/ fries

$10.25

2 beef hot dogs w/ french fries

snacks

Nacho's w/ cheese

$6.25

crispy nacho chips with warm melted cheese

Popcorn

$6.25

fresh popped popcorn

Pretzel

$3.00

fresh hot buttery pretzel

Churro

$3.00

fresh hot cinnamon sugar churro

Fresh Seasonal fruit

$1.75

Seasonal fruit

Watermelon cup

$5.25

fresh cut refreshing watermelon

Cotton Candy

$5.25

bag of colorful cotton candy

Fresh Baked Cookies (2)

$3.25

2 fresh baked cookies

Candy & Protien Bars

$3.00

assorted choice of candy and protein bars

Chips

$1.75

variety

Chili chips in a Bag

$3.75

Corn chips in a bag topped with chili

Funnel Fries

$5.00

beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled water

$3.00

bottle of water

Brisk Iced Tea bottle

$3.00

Brisk 16 oz

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coconut Water

$4.00

Coconut water

Coffee

$3.25

Served hot or iced 16 oz

Diet Gingerale

$3.00

bottle of diet gingerle 16oz

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

bottle of diet pepsi 16 oz

Energy Drink

$4.00

variety available college age and up only

Espresso shot

$2.00

served hot

Fozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Frozen chocolate drink w/whipped cream

Fresh Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

brewed and chilled iced tea Daily

Fruit Smoothie

$6.75

Fruit smoothie, dairy free, vegan

Gatorade

$3.00

variety available

Gingerale

$3.00

bottle of gingeral 16 oz

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

swiss miss

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

bottle of pepsi 16 oz

Seltzer

$3.00

bottle of seltzer

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

625 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10305

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

