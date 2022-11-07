Trackside Pizza - Sumner
1114 Main Street
Sumner, WA 98390
Get It Started
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach, artichokes, blend of cream cheese, mozzarella and parmesan,red onion, calabrian peppers, with toasted crostini
Trackside Bruschetta
Toasted crostini with herbed chevre, a special blend of roma tomatoes, basil, garlic
Rosemary Breadsticks
Freshly cut rosemary, parmesan, garlic, sea salt, whole milk mozzarella with ranch and red sauce +$2 Gluten Free
GF Rosemary Breadsticks
Chicken Wings
Italian breaded wings, fire hot wings, or spicy BBQ wings with your choice of dipping sauce
Nachos
Tortilla chips, queso sauce, shredded mozzarella, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, black olives, green onions. served with salsa and sour cream
Salads
HALF Bullet Salad
Romaine, chicken, feta and red onions with ranch or Caesar dressing, chopped tomatoes, bacon, parmesan
FULL Bullet Salad
Romaine, chicken, feta and red onions with ranch or Caesar dressing, chopped tomatoes, bacon, parmesan
HALF Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan and feta with our classic Caesar dressing
FULL Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan and feta with our classic Caesar dressing
HALF Chop Salad
Romaine, myzithra, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives, red onion, roasted red pepper and croutons in our house vinaigrette
FULL Chop Salad
Romaine, myzithra, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives, red onion, roasted red pepper and croutons in our house vinaigrette
HALF Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette
FULL Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette
HALF Whistle Blower
Full Whistle Blower
Party Caesar
Party Greek
Party Bullet
Party Chop
Party Whistle blower
Sandwiches & More
Meatball Grinder
Baked in our red sauce with fresh herbs, mozzarella and provolone cheese melting everywhere. Served on toasted french bread. Deliciously simple
Chicken Pesto Grinder
Chicken baked with ranch & pesto sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese. With bacon, sun-dried tomato and artichoke hearts. Served on our delicious toasted French bread
Interurban Hoagie
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion, green pepper, tomato & lettuce with a ranch and house balsamic vinaigrette dressing on a French baguette
Baked Lasgna
Meat lasagna, baked with extra mozzarella in red sauce. Served with garlic bread and topped with oregano
Alfredo Pasta
Trackside Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with fresh basil and parmesan
Beecher's Mac & Cheese
Personal Grand Trunk
Desserts
Italian Lemon Layer Cake
Two layers of light yellow cake, filled with a creamy lemon marscapone filling. Topped with powdered sugar. Yum!
Chocolate Chip Cookies
1/2 dozen freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
Trackside Brownies
Rich, chocolaty brownie, hot from the oven! With chocolate sauce, vanilla bean ice cream, and powdered sugar
Summer Menu
Sides
Custom Pies
12 in Custom Pizza
Choose your sauce, choose your toppings
16 in Custom Pizza
Choose your sauce, choose your toppings
8 in Custom Pizza
10 in Custom GF Pizza
Cauliflower crust
Pie Up!
We’ll bring you pizza dough, red sauce, cheese and your choice of up to 3 toppings! You can put it all together however you like! Then you get to call “PIE UP!!” with the cooks!
Personal Specialty Pies
PER Grand Trunk Pizza
OUR MOST POPULAR PIE! Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, mushroom,black olive, green pepper,red onion, tomato, oregano, garlic
PER Blue Train Pizza
Bacon jam and mayonnaise base, mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, red onion, spinach, toasted pecans
PER Puffing Billy Pizza
Mozzarella, double pepperoni, mushroom and lots of garlic
PER Empire Builder Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, Italian sausage
PER Hurricane Express Pizza
Red sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, spicy Calabrian peppers, red onion, black olives, parsley, and parmesan
PER Train De-luxe Pizza
Ranch or alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato and red onion
PER Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh-sliced jalapeños and lots of garlic
PER California Zephyr Pizza
Olive oil & barbeque base, mozzarella, barbecue chicken, red onions and cilantro
PER South Sounder Pizza
Alfredo or ranch base, mozzarella, green onion, gorgonzola and buffalo chicken
PER 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
Per Mac N Chizza Pizza
Personal Classic Pies
PER Canadian Pizza
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
PER B&O Pizza
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive
PER A Train Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onion
PER L Train Pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, fire-roasted artichokes, spinach
Personal Veggie Pies
PER Athenian Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese
PER Super Chef Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese
PER Ol' 97 Pizza
Olive oil base, mozzarella, mushroom, roasted garlic, chevre, kalamata olive, tomato, basil
Per Palace On Wheels Pizza
12 inch Specialty Pies
12 in Grand Trunk Pizza
OUR MOST POPULAR PIE! Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, mushroom,black olive, green pepper,red onion, tomato, oregano, garlic
12 in Blue Train Pizza
Bacon jam and mayonnaise base, mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, red onion, spinach, toasted pecans
12 in Puffing Billy Pizza
Mozzarella, double pepperoni, mushroom and lots of garlic
12 in Empire Builder Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, Italian sausage
12 in Hurricane Express Pizza
Red sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, spicy Calabrian peppers, red onion, black olives, parsley, and parmesan
12 in Train De-luxe Pizza
Ranch or alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato and red onion
12 in Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh-sliced jalapeños and lots of garlic
12 in California Zephyr Pizza
Olive oil & barbeque base, mozzarella, barbecue chicken, red onions and cilantro
12 in South Sounder Pizza
Alfredo or ranch base, mozzarella, green onion, gorgonzola and buffalo chicken
12 in 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizza
12 in Mac N Chizza Pizza
12 inch Classic Pies
12 in Canadian Pizza
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
12 in B&O Pizza
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive
12 in A Train Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onion
12 in L Train Pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, fire-roasted artichokes, spinach
12 inch Veggie Pies
12 in Athenian Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese
12 in Super Chef Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese
12 in Palace on Wheels Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, tomato, basil
12 in Ol' 97 Pizza
Olive oil base, mozzarella, mushroom, roasted garlic, chevre, kalamata olive, tomato, basil
16 inch Specialty Pies
16 in Grand Trunk Pizza
OUR MOST POPULAR PIE! Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, mushroom,black olive, green pepper,red onion, tomato, oregano, garlic
16 in Blue Train Pizza
Bacon jam and mayonnaise base, mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, red onion, spinach, toasted pecans
16 in Puffing Billy Pizza
Mozzarella, double pepperoni, mushroom and lots of garlic
16 in Empire Builder Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, Italian sausage
16 in Hurricane Express Pizza
Red sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, spicy Calabrian peppers, red onion, black olives, parsley, and parmesan
16 in Train De-luxe Pizza
Ranch or alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato and red onion
16 in Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh-sliced jalapeños and lots of garlic
16 in California Zephyr Pizza
Olive oil & barbeque base, mozzarella, barbecue chicken, red onions and cilantro
16 in South Sounder Pizza
Alfredo or ranch base, mozzarella, green onion, gorgonzola and buffalo chicken
16 in 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizza
16 in Mac N Chizza Pizza
16 inch Classic Pies
16 in Canadian Pizza
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
16 in B&O Pizza
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive
16 in A Train Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onion
16 in L Train Pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, fire-roasted artichokes, spinach
16 inch Veggie Pies
16 in Athenian Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese
16 in Super Chef Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese
16 in Palace on Wheels Pizza
Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, tomato, basil
16 in Ol' 97 Pizza
Olive oil base, mozzarella, mushroom, roasted garlic, chevre, kalamata olive, tomato, basil
GF Specialty
GF Veggies
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our dough is made fresh daily. We use 100% freshly-grated real cheeses, specialty meats, hand-cut fresh veggies & fresh herbs.
1114 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390