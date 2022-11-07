Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trackside Pizza - Sumner

review star

No reviews yet

1114 Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16 in Custom Pizza
Rosemary Breadsticks
12 in Custom Pizza

Get It Started

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.99

Fresh spinach, artichokes, blend of cream cheese, mozzarella and parmesan,red onion, calabrian peppers, with toasted crostini

Trackside Bruschetta

Trackside Bruschetta

$12.99

Toasted crostini with herbed chevre, a special blend of roma tomatoes, basil, garlic

Rosemary Breadsticks

Rosemary Breadsticks

$10.99

Freshly cut rosemary, parmesan, garlic, sea salt, whole milk mozzarella with ranch and red sauce +$2 Gluten Free

GF Rosemary Breadsticks

$12.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Italian breaded wings, fire hot wings, or spicy BBQ wings with your choice of dipping sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips, queso sauce, shredded mozzarella, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, black olives, green onions. served with salsa and sour cream

Salads

HALF Bullet Salad

HALF Bullet Salad

$12.99

Romaine, chicken, feta and red onions with ranch or Caesar dressing, chopped tomatoes, bacon, parmesan

FULL Bullet Salad

FULL Bullet Salad

$15.99

Romaine, chicken, feta and red onions with ranch or Caesar dressing, chopped tomatoes, bacon, parmesan

HALF Caesar Salad

HALF Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, parmesan and feta with our classic Caesar dressing

FULL Caesar Salad

FULL Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine, parmesan and feta with our classic Caesar dressing

HALF Chop Salad

HALF Chop Salad

$12.99

Romaine, myzithra, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives, red onion, roasted red pepper and croutons in our house vinaigrette

FULL Chop Salad

FULL Chop Salad

$15.99

Romaine, myzithra, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives, red onion, roasted red pepper and croutons in our house vinaigrette

HALF Greek Salad

HALF Greek Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette

FULL Greek Salad

FULL Greek Salad

$15.99

Chopped romaine, cucumbers kalamata olives, red onion, roasted red pepper, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese with greek vinaigrette

HALF Whistle Blower

$10.99

Full Whistle Blower

$13.99

Party Caesar

$55.00

Party Greek

$55.00

Party Bullet

$55.00

Party Chop

$55.00

Party Whistle blower

$50.00

Sandwiches & More

Meatball Grinder

Meatball Grinder

$14.99

Baked in our red sauce with fresh herbs, mozzarella and provolone cheese melting everywhere. Served on toasted french bread. Deliciously simple

Chicken Pesto Grinder

Chicken Pesto Grinder

$14.99

Chicken baked with ranch & pesto sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese. With bacon, sun-dried tomato and artichoke hearts. Served on our delicious toasted French bread

Interurban Hoagie

Interurban Hoagie

$14.99

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion, green pepper, tomato & lettuce with a ranch and house balsamic vinaigrette dressing on a French baguette

Baked Lasgna

Baked Lasgna

$14.99

Meat lasagna, baked with extra mozzarella in red sauce. Served with garlic bread and topped with oregano

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Trackside Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with fresh basil and parmesan

Beecher's Mac & Cheese

Beecher's Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Personal Grand Trunk

$17.99

Desserts

Italian Lemon Layer Cake

Italian Lemon Layer Cake

$8.50

Two layers of light yellow cake, filled with a creamy lemon marscapone filling. Topped with powdered sugar. Yum!

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.99

1/2 dozen freshly baked chocolate chip cookies

Trackside Brownies

Trackside Brownies

$8.50

Rich, chocolaty brownie, hot from the oven! With chocolate sauce, vanilla bean ice cream, and powdered sugar

Summer Menu

Sweet Bread

Sweet Bread

$12.99
Sweet Heat

Sweet Heat

$12.99
Beechers Mac & Cheese

Beechers Mac & Cheese

$14.99
Florentine Pasta

Florentine Pasta

$18.99
Spicy Lisce Pasta

Spicy Lisce Pasta

$18.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.99

Sides

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

12 in Dough Ball

$6.00

16 in Dough Ball

$8.00

8 in Dough Ball

$3.00

Sd. ranch

$0.50

Sd. blue cheese

$0.50

Sd. Caesar

$0.50

Sd. Greek

$0.50

Sd. house dressing

$0.50

Sd. 1000 island

$0.50

Sd. Buffalo

$0.50

Sd spicy bbq.

$0.50

Custom Pies

12 in Custom Pizza

$18.99

Choose your sauce, choose your toppings

16 in Custom Pizza

$23.99

Choose your sauce, choose your toppings

8 in Custom Pizza

$13.99

10 in Custom GF Pizza

$15.99

Cauliflower crust

Pie Up!

$8.99

We’ll bring you pizza dough, red sauce, cheese and your choice of up to 3 toppings! You can put it all together however you like! Then you get to call “PIE UP!!” with the cooks!

Personal Specialty Pies

PER Grand Trunk Pizza

PER Grand Trunk Pizza

$17.99

OUR MOST POPULAR PIE! Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, mushroom,black olive, green pepper,red onion, tomato, oregano, garlic

PER Blue Train Pizza

PER Blue Train Pizza

$15.99

Bacon jam and mayonnaise base, mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, red onion, spinach, toasted pecans

PER Puffing Billy Pizza

PER Puffing Billy Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, double pepperoni, mushroom and lots of garlic

PER Empire Builder Pizza

PER Empire Builder Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, Italian sausage

PER Hurricane Express Pizza

PER Hurricane Express Pizza

$15.99

Red sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, spicy Calabrian peppers, red onion, black olives, parsley, and parmesan

PER Train De-luxe Pizza

PER Train De-luxe Pizza

$15.99

Ranch or alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato and red onion

PER Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza

PER Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh-sliced jalapeños and lots of garlic

PER California Zephyr Pizza

PER California Zephyr Pizza

$15.99

Olive oil & barbeque base, mozzarella, barbecue chicken, red onions and cilantro

PER South Sounder Pizza

PER South Sounder Pizza

$15.99

Alfredo or ranch base, mozzarella, green onion, gorgonzola and buffalo chicken

PER 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

Per Mac N Chizza Pizza

Per Mac N Chizza Pizza

$15.99

Personal Classic Pies

PER Canadian Pizza

PER Canadian Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

PER B&O Pizza

PER B&O Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive

PER A Train Pizza

PER A Train Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onion

PER L Train Pizza

PER L Train Pizza

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, fire-roasted artichokes, spinach

Personal Veggie Pies

PER Athenian Pizza

PER Athenian Pizza

$15.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese

PER Super Chef Pizza

PER Super Chef Pizza

$15.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese

PER Ol' 97 Pizza

PER Ol' 97 Pizza

$15.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, mushroom, roasted garlic, chevre, kalamata olive, tomato, basil

Per Palace On Wheels Pizza

Per Palace On Wheels Pizza

$13.99

12 inch Specialty Pies

12 in Grand Trunk Pizza

12 in Grand Trunk Pizza

$29.99

OUR MOST POPULAR PIE! Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, mushroom,black olive, green pepper,red onion, tomato, oregano, garlic

12 in Blue Train Pizza

12 in Blue Train Pizza

$26.99

Bacon jam and mayonnaise base, mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, red onion, spinach, toasted pecans

12 in Puffing Billy Pizza

12 in Puffing Billy Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella, double pepperoni, mushroom and lots of garlic

12 in Empire Builder Pizza

12 in Empire Builder Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, Italian sausage

12 in Hurricane Express Pizza

12 in Hurricane Express Pizza

$26.99

Red sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, spicy Calabrian peppers, red onion, black olives, parsley, and parmesan

12 in Train De-luxe Pizza

12 in Train De-luxe Pizza

$26.99

Ranch or alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato and red onion

12 in Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza

12 in Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh-sliced jalapeños and lots of garlic

12 in California Zephyr Pizza

12 in California Zephyr Pizza

$26.99

Olive oil & barbeque base, mozzarella, barbecue chicken, red onions and cilantro

12 in South Sounder Pizza

12 in South Sounder Pizza

$26.99

Alfredo or ranch base, mozzarella, green onion, gorgonzola and buffalo chicken

12 in 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizza

12 in Mac N Chizza Pizza

12 in Mac N Chizza Pizza

$26.99

12 inch Classic Pies

12 in Canadian Pizza

12 in Canadian Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

12 in B&O Pizza

12 in B&O Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive

12 in A Train Pizza

12 in A Train Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onion

12 in L Train Pizza

12 in L Train Pizza

$26.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, fire-roasted artichokes, spinach

12 inch Veggie Pies

12 in Athenian Pizza

12 in Athenian Pizza

$26.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese

12 in Super Chef Pizza

12 in Super Chef Pizza

$26.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese

12 in Palace on Wheels Pizza

12 in Palace on Wheels Pizza

$22.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, tomato, basil

12 in Ol' 97 Pizza

12 in Ol' 97 Pizza

$26.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, mushroom, roasted garlic, chevre, kalamata olive, tomato, basil

16 inch Specialty Pies

16 in Grand Trunk Pizza

16 in Grand Trunk Pizza

$36.99

OUR MOST POPULAR PIE! Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, mushroom,black olive, green pepper,red onion, tomato, oregano, garlic

16 in Blue Train Pizza

16 in Blue Train Pizza

$32.99

Bacon jam and mayonnaise base, mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, red onion, spinach, toasted pecans

16 in Puffing Billy Pizza

16 in Puffing Billy Pizza

$32.99

Mozzarella, double pepperoni, mushroom and lots of garlic

16 in Empire Builder Pizza

16 in Empire Builder Pizza

$32.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, Italian sausage

16 in Hurricane Express Pizza

16 in Hurricane Express Pizza

$32.99

Red sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, spicy Calabrian peppers, red onion, black olives, parsley, and parmesan

16 in Train De-luxe Pizza

16 in Train De-luxe Pizza

$32.99

Ranch or alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato and red onion

16 in Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza

16 in Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza

$32.99

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh-sliced jalapeños and lots of garlic

16 in California Zephyr Pizza

16 in California Zephyr Pizza

$32.99

Olive oil & barbeque base, mozzarella, barbecue chicken, red onions and cilantro

16 in South Sounder Pizza

16 in South Sounder Pizza

$32.99

Alfredo or ranch base, mozzarella, green onion, gorgonzola and buffalo chicken

16 in 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizza

16 in Mac N Chizza Pizza

16 in Mac N Chizza Pizza

$32.99

16 inch Classic Pies

16 in Canadian Pizza

16 in Canadian Pizza

$32.99

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

16 in B&O Pizza

16 in B&O Pizza

$32.99

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive

16 in A Train Pizza

16 in A Train Pizza

$32.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onion

16 in L Train Pizza

16 in L Train Pizza

$32.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, fire-roasted artichokes, spinach

16 inch Veggie Pies

16 in Athenian Pizza

16 in Athenian Pizza

$32.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese

16 in Super Chef Pizza

16 in Super Chef Pizza

$32.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olive, feta cheese

16 in Palace on Wheels Pizza

16 in Palace on Wheels Pizza

$28.99

Olive oil and roasted garlic base, mozzarella, tomato, basil

16 in Ol' 97 Pizza

16 in Ol' 97 Pizza

$32.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, mushroom, roasted garlic, chevre, kalamata olive, tomato, basil

GF Specialty

PER Grand Trunk Pizza

$18.99

GF Blue Train Pizza

$17.99

GF Puffing Billy Pizza

$17.99

GF Empire Builder Pizza

$17.99

GFHurricane Express Pizza

$17.99

GF Train De-luxe Pizza

$17.99

GF Chihuahua Al Pacifico Pizza

$17.99

GF California Zephyr Pizza

$17.99

GF South Sounder Pizza

$17.99

GF 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

Gf Classics

GF Canadian Pizza

$17.99

GF B&O Pizza

$17.99

GF A Train Pizza

$17.99

GF L Train Pizza

$17.99

GF Veggies

GF Athenian Pizza

$17.99

GF Super Chef Pizza

$17.99

GF Ol' 97 Pizza

$17.99

GF Palace On Wheels Pizza

$17.99

Bottled Soda 20oz

Root Beer 20oz

$2.99

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.99

Bottled Soda 2 lt.

Pepsi 2lt

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2lt

$3.99

Root Beer 2lt

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2lt

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2lt

$3.99

Double Header

Trackside Double Header

$38.00

2 12 in 2 toppings pies (additional toppings +$2 each)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our dough is made fresh daily. We use 100% freshly-grated real cheeses, specialty meats, hand-cut fresh veggies & fresh herbs.

Website

Location

1114 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

