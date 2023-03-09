Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tracy's Bistro

4115 State Road 7

Lake Worth, FL 33449

Lunch

Lunch

Cobb Salad

$14.00

baby mixed greens, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cucumber, blue cheese,tomatoes, and avocado tossed in our 1000 island dressing

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, diced carrot, zucchini, red onion, squash, chickpeas, cucumbers, and tomatoes in a red wine vinaigrette

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$16.00

baby arugula, chopped romaine, poached shrimp, diced tomato, cucmber, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, and chopped egg in a lemon truffle vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine, focaccia crostini, parmesan crisp

Bistro Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, julienne cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, and goat cheese in a lemon oregano dressing

Pear & Kale Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, roasted pear, candied pecans, orange sections, dried cranberries, and crispy shallots in a citrus vinaigrette

Ocean Trio Salad

$28.00

poached 13/15 shrimp, lobster tail, jumbo lump crab, artichoke salad with a side of brandy, cocktail, and mustard sauce

The Wise Guy Sandwich

$16.00

warm ham, salami, prosciutto, tomato, onion, sharp provolone, arugla, roasted peppers, and balsamic fig jam on a sesame seed hoagie roll

Herb Tomato Flatbread

$12.00

herb grape tomato, roasted garlic puree, 50/50 cheese, and pesto drizzle on a grilled flatbread

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$14.00

on a toasted kaiser roll with shredded lettuce, roasted corn and pepper chutney, and smoked chili mayonnaise

Smoked Salmon BLT

$14.00

smoked salmon, tomato, bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced egg, and avocado spread on toasted sourdough

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$12.00

zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, onion, fresh spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and herb pesto on toasted multigrain bread

The Basic Burger

$15.00

8 oz, 100% ground beef, shreded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sliced pickle on a Kaiser bun

Shrimp & Salmon Burger

$14.00

on a toasted kaiser bun with red pepper onion jam, shredded lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles

House Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

hand sliced pastrami, sliced pickle, coleslaw, and whole grain mustard sauce on rye bread

Lunch Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Side Bistro Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Dinner

Starters

BBQ Ginger Pork Buns

$15.00

yuca bun, pickled carrots, radish sprouts with a ginger glaze

Artichoke & Lobster Salad

$28.00

artichoke hearts, julienne red & yellow peppers, red onion, baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber in a lemon truffle vinaigrette

Roasted Pear & Kale Salad

$12.00

kale, baby grerens, candied pecans, orange sections, dried cranberry in a citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Sourdough Bites

$14.00

roasted pepper relish, fresh mozzarella, tomato jam, mashed avocado with a red onion marmalade

Caeser Salad

$12.00

with Reggiano parmigiana and focaccia crostini

Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus

$14.00

cucumber, roasted carrots, herb grape tomatoes, mixed olives with garlic flat bread

Shrimp On Toast

$16.00

garlic, white wine, herb tomato, butter and a touch of cream on grilled sourdough

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

roasted zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, carrot, red onion, butternut squash, baby greens, spiced pecans in a shallot mustard dressing

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$15.00

with marinara and lemon garlic aioli

Herb Tomato Flatbread

$12.00

herb roasted grape tomato, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and sundried tomato pesto

Cheese & Meat Plate

$18.00

aged cheddar, brie, sharp provolone, dry salamis, olives, roasted tomato, fig jam, and grilled sourdough

Lobster & Shrimp Flatbread

$22.00

chopped shrimp, lobster, roasted grape tomatoes, kale, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and lobster garlic puree

Bread

Entrees

The Good Burger

$18.00

10 oz burger with spinach, sharp provolone, smoked bacon, mashed avocado, tomato jam with fries

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

sage, prosciutto, whipped potato, broccoli rabe, house vegetables in sherry wine sauce

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

$42.00

12 oz ribeye, herb potato, kale & corn hash, roasted shallot demi

Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

herb potato, asparagus, carrots and a pomegranate onion marmalade

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

100% ground beef, blended fresh vegetables in house marinara

Sesame Seared Tuna

$32.00

on a bed of ginger fried rice, julienne blend of vegetables in hoisin chili sauce

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$28.00

kale, prosciutto, sharp provolone, wrapped in chicken breast, over house risotto with a wild mushroom sauce

Tracy's Risotto

$24.00

butternut squash, sweet peas, roasted carrots, onion, kale, corn, with mascarpone cheese

Grilled N.Y. Strip Steak

$32.00

12 oz steak, herb potatoes, julienne vegetables, with maitre d butter

Pan Roasted Pork

$28.00

grilled sweet potato, roasted asparagus, and carrot with cherry demi

Roasted Salmon

$28.00

grilled sweet potato, kale & corn hash and pomegranate onion marmalade

Braised Short Rib & Cavatelli

$26.00Out of stock

butter, parsley, cavatelli, roasted baby carrots, onion, and celery in a red wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

jumbo shrimp sauteed in olive oil, with linguine in a garlic lemon butter sauce

Lobster Flatbread

$22.00

Lobster Artichoke Salads

$28.00

Dinner Sides

Side of Fries

$7.00

Side of Coleslaw

$6.00

Side of Fruit

$8.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Side Bistro Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Side of Vegetables

$8.00

Dessert

Milk & Shortbreads

$8.00

vanilla, chocolate, and almond shortbreads

Lemon Curd Pie

$8.00

toppedd with fresh whipped cream in a pool of vanilla bean sauce

Blueberry Tart

$8.00

in a blueberry rum sauce and whipped cream

Apple Tart

$8.00

in a pool of cinnamon rum sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$14.00

thin layers of cake and rasberry jam covered in chocolate, in a pool of rasberry sauce

Carrot Cake

$12.00

with fresh whipped cream in a caramel sauce

Coffee

$8.00

cream, sugars, and three vanilla shortbread

Chef's Coffee

$12.00

Frangelico & cream, almond shortbread cookies

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$12.00

whipped cream, warm chocolate sauce, and candied almonds

House Load Coffee

$14.00

Frangelico, Irish whiskey, fresh chocolate whipped cream, and drizzled caramel

Catering

Catering Platters

Cheese and Meat Board per person

$18.00

Aged Chaddar, Brie, Sharp Provolone Cheese, Herb Tomatoes, Mixed Olives, Dry Salamis,& Grilled Sourdough

Cheese & Fruit Platter

Aged Cheddar, Brie, Sharp Provolone, Fresh Strawberries, Blue Berries, Grapes, Pineapple

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter

Fresh Strawberries, Blue Berries, Grapes, Kiwi, Honeydew, Pineapple

Garden Vegetable Board

Tomatoes, Broccoli Florets, Baby Carrots, Purple Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Zucchini, Haricot Verts, Red Pepper Hummus

Grilled Vegetable Tray

Grilled Tomatoes, Bermuda Onion, Poblano Peppers, Eggplant, Asparagus, Roasted Portobello Mushroom, Baby Zucchini, Red Pepper and Pesto Sauce

Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus

Cucumbers, Roasted Carrots, Herb Grape, Tomatoes, Mixed Olives, Garlic Flat bread

Catering Salads

C o b b S a l a d

Baby mixed greens, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cucumber, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado tossed in our 1000 island dressing

R o a s t e d V e g e t a b l e S a l a d

mix greens, diced carrot, zucchini, red onion, squash, chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes in a red wine vinaigrette

S h r i m p C o b b S a l a d

baby arugula, chopped romaine, poached shrimp, diced tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, chopped egg in a lemon truffle vinaigrette

O c e a n T r i o S a l a d

poach shrimp, lobster tail, jumbo lump crab, baby artichoke salad, brandy, cocktail mustard sauce

Catering Flatbreads

H e r b T o m a t o F l a t B r e a d

L o b s t e r & S h r i m p F l a t b r e a d

chopped shrimp, lobster, roasted grape tomatoes, kale, mozzarella, provolone cheese, lobster garlic puree

Catering Cold Hors D’oeuvres

Endive, Roquefort & Candied Walnuts

$3.25

Herb Cream Cheese Cucumber Cups $3.00

$3.00

Beef Carpaccio

$4.75

Red Onion Marmalade on crostini

Tuna Tartar served

$4.50

toasted Sesame Seeds and Teriyaki Glaze

Maine Lobster Mousse Canape

$4.75

Brie & Caramelized Apple Canape

$3.50

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$4.50

Sweet Rice on Spoon

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

cocktail sauce

Smoked Salmon Roulade

$4.75

Fresh Dill Cream Cheese

Crab Salad with Brandy

$4.75

Brandy Sauce on Spoon

Sundried Hummus Cucumber Cup

$3.25

Crabmeat Cocktail on a spoon

$5.00

Shrimp & Chilled Dill Tarts

$4.00

Catering Hot Hors D'oeuvres

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

$5.00

Lemon Tomato Butter Sauce

Brie, Pear, Almond Beggars Purses

$3.25

wrapped in Phyllo Dough

Potato Pancakes

$3.00

Sour Cream and Apple Sauce

Vietnamese Vegetable Roll

$3.00

Ginger Dipping Sauce

Mini Burgers

$4.25

Sweet Truffle Onions , Asiago Cheese

Seared Beef Tenderloin

$4.00

Herb Toast with Truffle Oil

Pigs in a Blanket

$3.00

Dijon Mustard

Lamb Meatball

$4.00

Sweet Red Pepper Sauce

Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chop

$5.00

Herb Butter

Tempura Shrimp

$5.00

Teriyaki Glaze

Maryland style Crab Cakes

$5.00

Remoulade Sauce

Ratatouille, Goat Cheese Tartlet

$3.50

Balsamic Drizzle

Mini Chicken Burger Sliders

$4.00

spicy sauce

Brunch

Entrees

Eggs Benidict

$16.00

butter toasted sourdough English muffin, Canadian bacon & hollandaise sauce, potaoes O'Brien and fresh fruit

Corned Beef Hash & Poached Eggs

$16.00

house made corned beef hash aside potatoes O'Brien & fresh fruit

Ham & Aged Swiss Quiche

$14.00

Lobster & Shrimp Quiche

$16.00

Roasted Squash Quiche

$14.00

Salad

Shrimp Louie Salad

$15.00

cucumber, grape tomato, chopped egg,french beans tossed in a louie sauce over romaine

Pear and Blue Salad

$14.00

Frisse letuce, babyn greens, roasted pears honey pecans, orange sections & stilton cheese, in a citrus vinaigrette topped with fried shallots

Grilled Harvest Salad

$14.00

yellow butternut squash, zucchini, onions, toasted pumpkin seeds roasted corn, fresh cranberries, mixd greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.00

multoighrain bread, shredded letuce, sliced egg, smoked salmon, bacon, avocado spread with a side od house chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, romaine, aged reggiano parmigano, caesar dressing wrapped in spinach tortilla with a sidfe of house chips

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Stilton cheese, fried onion, fresh tomatoes, bacon jam in a flour tortilla with house chips

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4115 State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449

Directions

