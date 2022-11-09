Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

TRAD ROOM

316 Reviews

$$

266 malcolm x blvd

Brooklyn, NY 11233

Popular Items

Crispy Spicy Tuna
Miso Soup
Real Crab California Roll

BEER

JAPAS OISHII

$10.00
JAPAS SAWA YUZU

$11.00
JAPAS MATSURIKA

$11.00
JAPAS KASATO MARU

$12.00
JAPAS GOJAIRA IPA

$12.00Out of stock
JAPAS ICHI UM

$10.00

SAKE (酒）

Lucky Dog Genshu (180ml)

$10.00
Little Sumo (200ml)

$12.00

Snow Angel Nigori (180ml)

$14.00
Oyaji Gokuraku Junmai Ginjo (180ml)

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Saratoga Sparkling Water (28 oz)

$6.50
Saratoga Still Water (28 oz)

$6.50

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

.

Club Soda

$3.00
Tonic Water (150ml)

$3.00
Ginger Beer (150ml)

$4.00

Add Utensils - we do not include unless they are requested

In order to prevent waste, we do not include utensils and napkins unless they are requested.

add Utensil

Sushi Bars

yellowtail, chive
Salmon Carpaccio

$17.00

Cured salmon drizzled with Ponzu Sesame Dressing

Fluke Carpaccio

$16.00

Scallop Carpaccio

$15.00

Hokkaido scallop , Yuzu oil , Yuzu salt

Sashimi Omakase

$29.00

sashimi omakase (8 slices)

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00
Crispy Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Avo Roll

$9.00
Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Salmon Avo Roll

$9.00
Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00
Scallop Roll

$10.00
Real Crab California Roll

$10.00

real crab, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura roll topped with kochujan aioli

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

hamachi yellowtail and scallion

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Eel with sesame seed and cucumber

Eel Avo Roll

$9.00
Tamago Egg Roll

$7.25

Japanese sushi tamago

Avocado Roll

$7.00

vegan

Truffle Avocado Roll

$8.00

vegan

Spicy Mushroom Roll

$7.25

vegan

Ume Cucumber Roll

$7.00

pickled japanese plum vegan

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

vegan

Vegetarian Roll

$8.50

spicy shiitake mushroom , avocado , cucumber vegan

Salmon Skin and Crab Roll

$19.00

Real Crab and Salmon Skin topped with torched Salmon and Tuna cubes tossed in Spicy Anago Sauce

Dragon Roll

$16.00

eel and cucumber, avocado on the top

Shachihoko Tempura Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura and Salmon covered in seared Salmon and topped with Tempura Flakes

Appetizers

Edamame with Sea Salt

$6.00

( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite

Asian Market Salad

$10.00

(V) mixed greens , shibazuke plum pickles , creamy sesame dressing

Fried Brussels sprout

$11.00

okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes

Shishito pepper with Spicy Lemon Miso

$10.00

shishito pepper with lemon miso and spicy chili oil

Karaage Fried Chicken

$15.00

marinated sake & shoyu koji fried thigh chicken with kochujan aioli.

Nanban Fried Chicken

$15.00

marinated in egg, sweet & sour sauce w/tartar sauce

Mugifuji Pork Katsu Cutlet

$15.00

fried breaded pork cutlet japanese style with tonkatsu sauce. ( 1pc )

Braised Pork Belly

$14.00
Fried Oysters with Tartar Sauce

$14.00

(4pc ) fried oyster with tartar sauce and parmesan cheese

French Fries

$7.00

( V ) french fries , all natural

Truffle Fries

$7.00

(V) French fries with truffle salt

Ika Geso Karaage

$14.00

Cucumber salad

$7.00

black sesame dressing, cilantro, chili oil

Beet & Burrata Salad

$16.00
Age Tofu

$10.00

Deep fried tofu with dashi, shishito pepper

Miso Soup

$4.00

Daily change miso soup

Mixed Grain Rice

$4.00

Cooked Premium Japanese Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Japanese Rice with Rice Vinegar

Entrees

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

housemade fried shrimp patty with tartar sauce

Beef Burger

$18.00

swiss cheese, pickles, tomato ,black garlic mayo with brioche buns and fries

Vegan Dan Dan Noodles

$20.00

mushroom, bean sprout , bumboo shoots with vegan broth

Shoyu Ramen

$20.00

pork cha-shu, porched egg, nori seaweed, scallion, (no soup)

Chirashi Bowl

$29.00

Best quality tuna, salmon, egg omlettes over sushi rice.

Seared Salmon Bowl

$22.00

seared sashimi salmon over rice

Seared Salmon, Tuna, Avocado Bowl

$25.00

seared sashimi salmon , cured tuna, avocado over sushi rice

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$20.00
Spicy Tuna Bowl

$20.00

Spicy Tuna over Sushi Rice

Large Plates

Family Edamame

$16.00

Rich in Vitamins, Antioxidant. Kids Favorite.

Family French Fries

$20.00

three size more than appetizer size hand-cut fries

Family Brussel Sprout

$28.00

Fried Brussel Sprout with okonomi sauce with kewpie mayo with bonito flakes.

Family Fried Pork Cutlet

$43.00

fried pork cutlet ( 3pc ) with tonkatsu sauce