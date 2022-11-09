- Home
- Brooklyn
- Bedford Stuyvesant
- Sushi & Japanese
- TRAD ROOM
TRAD ROOM
316 Reviews
$$
266 malcolm x blvd
Brooklyn, NY 11233
Popular Items
BEER
SAKE (酒）
Soft Drinks
Sushi Bars
Salmon Carpaccio
Cured salmon drizzled with Ponzu Sesame Dressing
Fluke Carpaccio
Scallop Carpaccio
Hokkaido scallop , Yuzu oil , Yuzu salt
Sashimi Omakase
sashimi omakase (8 slices)
Salmon Sashimi
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna
Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Avo Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon Avo Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Scallop Roll
Real Crab California Roll
real crab, avocado, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura roll topped with kochujan aioli
Yellowtail Roll
hamachi yellowtail and scallion
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel with sesame seed and cucumber
Eel Avo Roll
Tamago Egg Roll
Japanese sushi tamago
Avocado Roll
vegan
Truffle Avocado Roll
vegan
Spicy Mushroom Roll
vegan
Ume Cucumber Roll
pickled japanese plum vegan
Cucumber Roll
vegan
Vegetarian Roll
spicy shiitake mushroom , avocado , cucumber vegan
Salmon Skin and Crab Roll
Real Crab and Salmon Skin topped with torched Salmon and Tuna cubes tossed in Spicy Anago Sauce
Dragon Roll
eel and cucumber, avocado on the top
Shachihoko Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura and Salmon covered in seared Salmon and topped with Tempura Flakes
Appetizers
Edamame with Sea Salt
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
Asian Market Salad
(V) mixed greens , shibazuke plum pickles , creamy sesame dressing
Fried Brussels sprout
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Shishito pepper with Spicy Lemon Miso
shishito pepper with lemon miso and spicy chili oil
Karaage Fried Chicken
marinated sake & shoyu koji fried thigh chicken with kochujan aioli.
Nanban Fried Chicken
marinated in egg, sweet & sour sauce w/tartar sauce
Mugifuji Pork Katsu Cutlet
fried breaded pork cutlet japanese style with tonkatsu sauce. ( 1pc )
Braised Pork Belly
Fried Oysters with Tartar Sauce
(4pc ) fried oyster with tartar sauce and parmesan cheese
French Fries
( V ) french fries , all natural
Truffle Fries
(V) French fries with truffle salt
Ika Geso Karaage
Cucumber salad
black sesame dressing, cilantro, chili oil
Beet & Burrata Salad
Age Tofu
Deep fried tofu with dashi, shishito pepper
Miso Soup
Daily change miso soup
Mixed Grain Rice
Cooked Premium Japanese Rice
Sushi Rice
Japanese Rice with Rice Vinegar
Entrees
Shrimp Burger
housemade fried shrimp patty with tartar sauce
Beef Burger
swiss cheese, pickles, tomato ,black garlic mayo with brioche buns and fries
Vegan Dan Dan Noodles
mushroom, bean sprout , bumboo shoots with vegan broth
Shoyu Ramen
pork cha-shu, porched egg, nori seaweed, scallion, (no soup)
Chirashi Bowl
Best quality tuna, salmon, egg omlettes over sushi rice.
Seared Salmon Bowl
seared sashimi salmon over rice
Seared Salmon, Tuna, Avocado Bowl
seared sashimi salmon , cured tuna, avocado over sushi rice
Spicy Salmon Bowl
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy Tuna over Sushi Rice
Large Plates
Family Edamame
Rich in Vitamins, Antioxidant. Kids Favorite.
Family French Fries
three size more than appetizer size hand-cut fries
Family Brussel Sprout
Fried Brussel Sprout with okonomi sauce with kewpie mayo with bonito flakes.
Family Fried Pork Cutlet
fried pork cutlet ( 3pc ) with tonkatsu sauce