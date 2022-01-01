Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trade

review star

No reviews yet

475 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Trade. We are an LGTBQ fetish & kink bar located in the Santa Fe Art District of Denver Colorado. We offer strong drinks , a sexy crowd and the best in underground house music.

Location

475 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper Door Coffee Roasters - The Yard
orange star4.6 • 227
900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223 Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
I KNOW YOU SLIDERS
orange starNo Reviews
918 West 1st Avenue Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
Music City Hot Chicken x TRVE Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
227 Broadway #101 Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway - 30 S Broadway
orange star5.0 • 9
30 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Postino Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
145 North Broadway Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
La Loteria Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
42 S. Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston