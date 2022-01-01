Trade
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Trade. We are an LGTBQ fetish & kink bar located in the Santa Fe Art District of Denver Colorado. We offer strong drinks , a sexy crowd and the best in underground house music.
Location
475 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Copper Door Coffee Roasters - The Yard
4.6 • 227
900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223 Denver, CO 80223
View restaurant
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway - 30 S Broadway
5.0 • 9
30 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant