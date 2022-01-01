Trade Winds Tavern imageView gallery
2505 2nd Ave

Suite 105

Seattle, WA 98121

Popular Items

Hullabaloo Dinner Plate
Bottle & Dinner

EVENT TICKETS

Dinner will be served family style, and the regular menu will not be available during the event.
Bottle & Dinner

Bottle & Dinner

$52.00

Reserves one bottle of TWT Sazerac, and a hot plate of food at the Hullabaloo!

Bottle of TWT Sazerac Single Barrel

$40.00

Reserves a bottle of TWT Sazerac, to be picked up on August 23rd. Does not include food.

Hullabaloo Dinner Plate

$12.00

Reserves a dinner plate at the Hullabaloo. Does not include cocktails or a bottle of TWT Sazerac.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Belltown's newest neighborhood pub!

