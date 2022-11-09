Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Traders Point Creamery

review star

No reviews yet

9101 Moore Rd.

Zionsville, IN 46077

STARTERS

TPC Cheese Board

$20.00

Traders Point Creamery Cheese, Fig Jam, Honey, Housemade Pickles, Bread (GF upon request) (V)

Cheese & Meat Board

$24.00

Chef's Selection of Housemade Cheeses and Charcuterie, Jam, Housemade Pickles, Baguette (GF upon request)

SALADS & SOUPS

Autumn Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale, Shaved Cauliflower, Roasted Brussels, Shaved Fennel, Shaved Radish, Pomegranate Seeds, Pomegranate Vinaigrette (GF, V)

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Frisée, Napa Cabbage, Radicchio, Apple, Walnuts, Blue Cheese, House Vinaigrette (GF, V)

Soup

$6.00

(GF)

MAINS

Burger

$22.00

Grassfed Ground Beef, Beer Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Dijonaisse, Arugula, Brioche Bun, Roasted Potatoes

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$24.00Out of stock

Smoked farm-raised pork, creamy slaw, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, Brioche Bun, Roasted Potatoes *GF upon request

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi Noodles, TPC Cheese, Broccoli, Sauteed Mushrooms, Ham, Herbed Bread Crumbs

Rice Bowl

$15.00

Brown Rice, Tomato, Zucchini, Broccoli, Carrot, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette (GF, V)

Grill Cheese & Soup

$14.00

*GF upon request

SIDES

SIDE Mac N Cheese

$8.50

TPC Cheese, Bread Crumbs

SIDE of Fresh Fruit

$6.00

SIDE of Griddle Potatoes

$4.00

SIDE of Petite Salad

$5.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

KIDS Lunch

KIDS Lunch Hot Dog

$9.00

KIDS Mac N Cheese

$9.00

KIDS Mini Burger

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Traders Point Creamery we believe that food has a story. As a farm-to-table restaurant with a strong organic emphasis, we follow our food from the pasture to the plate to ensure that you can trust its sources. We believe that the finest dishes begin with fresh ingredients.

