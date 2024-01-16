Trader's Coffee House
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
We’re the place to go for coffee at Deep Creek Lake. Located along route 219 at Trader’s Landing, 10 miles north of Oakland. Since our beginnings in 2001, we have grown and evolved into a valuable community asset. Passion makes the difference in what we have done through the years. Stop in and enjoy breakfast or lunch from our savory wraps to our smoothie bowls. Every day, look forward to freshly baked in-house pastries and delicious coffee. We look forward to serving you!
21311 Garrett Highway, Oakland, MD 21550
