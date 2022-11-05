TradeWind Coffee Co - Dacula
2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200
Dacula, GA 30019
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
Hardwood smoked bacon and fried egg toasted to perfection on our buttery croissant roll
Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant
A large pork sausage patty served on a buttery croissant roll with fried egg
Double Meat Breakfast
A bread-free option featuring a pork sausage patties stacked with a fried egg, bacon & cheese
Chicken & Swiss Croissant
Our grilled chicken breast served on a buttery croissant
Egg & Cheese Bagel
A fried egg patty & cheddar cheese on your choice of toasted plain or blueberry bagel
Toasted Bacon & Cheese
Hardwood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese between two slices of buttery sourdough.
Sudden Diabeetus
Wilford Brimley himself wouldn't dare take on this monster. It starts with a base layer of Belgian waffle and pork sausage patty before being assaulted by bacon, fried egg and cheddar cheese. Served with a maple syrup sidecar because why not. Previously a staff secret, this item is now available to all.
Build Your Own Breakfast (BYOB)
Wake up on your own terms with a sandwich custom made however you like! Choose your preferred combination of breads, proteins and toppings.
Breads
Oatmeal
Sandwiches
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
A classic sandwich served on sourdough bread. Whole leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes with applewood smoked bacon.
Turkey & Swiss Croissant
Hickory smoked turkey breast and melty baby swiss with lettuce and tomato served on our buttery croissant roll
Ham & Cheddar Croissant
Hickory smoked turkey breast and melty baby swiss with lettuce and tomato served on our buttery croissant roll
Chicken Salad Croissant
Nothing crazy here, just traditional chicken salad - no nuts, no grapes, no celery - served on our toasted croissant roll and topped with lettuce and tomato.
California Chicken Sandwich
Our best chicken sandwich ever! A grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and avocado, with lettuce and tomato on our buttery croissant.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
An upgrade on the classic grilled cheese! Two thick slices of cheese - one cheddar and one swiss - melted between toasty sourdough bread.
Avocado Toast
Simple but tastey! Crushed Haas avocado on toasted sourdough bread.
Avocado Toast Deluxe
Our classic avocado toast all dressed up! With hickory smoked bacon, fried egg tomato.
Hot Ham & Swiss Bagel
Your choice of bagel with sliced smoked ham and melty swiss cheese topped with tomato.
Loaded Pimento Gouda Sandwich
This loaded up sandwich adds bacon and tomato for a new take on the classic. Everything you love about an old-fashioned pimento cheese sandwich with a smoky gouda finish. Served on toasted sourdough.
Build Your Own Lunch (BYOL)
A sandwich like no other - because you build it the way you want! Choose your preferred combination of breads, proteins and toppings, paired with a side of your choice.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad with parmesan cheese and garlic bread croutons
Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad
A bed of baby spring mix lettuces with chopped bacon and turkey, with tomato and garlic bread croutons
Chicken Salad Salad
Our classic chicken salad on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Our take on the Cobb salad, and this is a BIG one! Grilled chicken and diced ham with fresh greens, parmesan cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Sides & Such
Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Check out our daily brew! Our staff selects one option each day from our house blends and single origin coffee. Using only fresh local-roasts, it's likely the best cup of coffee you'll ever find.
Cafe Au Lait
This classic French beverage ("coffee with milk") combines our house brewed coffee with steamed milk, blended with chicory powder for an old world flavor.
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Our cold brew is produced in house weekly, and provides a refreshing alternative to our brewed coffees
Nitro Cold Brew (16 oz)
Made with our TradeWind Blend house coffee, our nitro cold brew is the best there is. Served in a pint.
Honey Spice Cold Brew
You've tried the rest, now try the best - 1st place in competition, 2021 Portland, Oregon! The signature drink combines our award-winning cold brew with honey, cinnamon and cardamom spices, finished with a splash of Mylk.
Vanilla Draft Brew (16 oz)
Our house-brewed nitro blend, with a splash of sweetened vanilla and half & half
Cold Brew Steamer (12 oz)
Creamy, delicious and zero calories! Our house cold brew is steamed until hot and frothy.
Cold Brew Growler
Traditional Espresso
Espresso
A traditional Italian coffee brewing method that yields a full-flavored coffee served in shots.
Macchiato
Our traditional macchiato is available as a single or double shot of espresso, marked with a small amount of steamed milk. (This beverage is about 3-4 oz total volume)
Americano
Similar to a brewed coffee, the Americano is espresso combined with water to increase overall volume compared to simple espresso. Legend says this drink was given it's name by Italian baristas seeking to satisfy American GIs during WWII,
Iced Americano
Similar to a brewed coffee, the Americano is espresso combined with water to increase overall volume compared to simple espresso. Legend says this drink was given it's name by Italian baristas seeking to satisfy American GIs during WWII,
Cappuccino
A traditional Italian coffee drink combining equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and foam.
Flat White
The flat white is a traditional Italian beverage that is similar to a cappuccino. The difference between the two is that a flat white eschews the milk foam, resulting in double the ratio of steamed milk to micro foam.
Cortado
A cortado is a beverage from Spain consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk. The name derives from cortar (to cut), in the sense of "dilute" with milk.
Con Panna
Espresso "Con Panna" is Italian for espresso with cream, whipped cream to be exact. Try this out and you'll find that espresso and whipped cream pairs just as nicely as peanut butter and jelly.
Affogato
Shot of espresso over a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream
Marocchino
A decadent cappuccino made with rich dark chocolate and hazelnut syrup, dusted with cocoa powder. The name Marocchino (Italian for Moroccan) is derived from its colour, as marocchino is a type of light brown leather (see Morocco leather)
Latte
Latte
Iced Latte
Mermaid Macchiato Latte
Popularized by Starbucks, perfected at TradeWind. Our tribute to the Mermaid brand, this latte combines caramel and vanilla syrups with espresso and milk, finished off with a caramel drizzle topping. It may not be a true macchiato, but it's a tasty option nonetheless.
Iced Mermaid Macchiato
Popularized by Starbucks, perfected at TradeWind. Our tribute to the Mermaid brand, this latte combines caramel and vanilla syrups with espresso and milk, finished off with a caramel drizzle topping. It may not be a true macchiato, but it's a tasty option nonetheless.
Campfire Mocha Latte
The taste of a s'mores - but caffeinated! This dessert-esque latte combines rich dark chocolate sauce, cookie butter and toasted marshmallow flavors to get you in the camping spirit!
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Just as enjoyable to say it (chock-ah-waff-ah-latte) as it is to drink it. Our house espresso and steamed milk with the flavors of a chocolate chip waffle covered in maple syrup.
Hand-Crafted Coffee
AeroPress
The Aeropress brew method is a hybrid cross to a pourover and french press. This brew style yields some of the benefits of espresso (crema and full body) along with a pourover's more balanced cup.
Chemex (40 oz)
The Chemex brew method provides a similar brewing profile to standard pourer coffee, but uses a bonded filter to extract more of the coffee oils, resulting in a "cleaner" taste.
Frappes
Cocoa & Cider
Hot Cocoa
Steamed milk blended with our signature dark chocolate sauce, with a secret touch of toasted marshmallow to warm your soul.
Apple Cider
The aroma creates instant nostalgia and the flavor warms the heart and the soul. Naturally spiced apple cider with no added sugar, no guilt. Just warmth.
Georgia Cider
Our popular apple cider with a peach kick, keeps Georgia on your mind
Caramel Apple Cider
Steamer
All the creamy sweetness of a latte but without the coffee. This drink combines steamed milk with any flavor of your choosing.
Tuxedo Cocoa
Our classic hot cocoa, but a bit more fancy. We dressed this one up with a little white mocha to balance out the dark chocolate.
Chai
Chai Latte
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. Steamed with whole milk or any other milk of your choice.
Iced Chai Latte
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove poured over ice.
Golden Turmeric Chai Latte
Our signature, creamy chai latte with a punch of turmeric, a great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.
Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte
Our pumpkin pie chai is a limited-time offering guaranteed to become your new favorite fall beverage!
Steeped Tea
Steeped Tea (Hot)
Our loose leaf tea steeps up perfectly to perk up your morning or relax your afternoon or evening.
Steeped Tea (Over Ice)
London Fog
Our most popular tea latte, the London Fog is Earl Grey tea combined with sweetened lavender syrup and steamed milk.
Iced London Fog
Our most popular tea latte, the London Fog is Earl Grey tea combined with sweetened lavender syrup and steamed milk.
Matcha
Matcha Latte
Matcha is a unique way of making and serving tea that first developed in Japan in the 12th century. Since this ground/powdered green tea is whisked into the hot water, you end up consuming the entire leaf itself, not just drinking the steeped liquid as the leaves are thrown away (as is the case with most teas).
Iced Matcha Latte
Our classic matcha, a unique tea that first developed in Japan in the 12th century, served over ice, latte style.
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Matcha is a unique way of making and serving tea that first developed in Japan in the 12th century. Since this ground/powdered green tea is whisked into the hot water, you end up consuming the entire leaf itself, not just drinking the steeped liquid as the leaves are thrown away (as is the case with most teas).
Brewed Tea
Smoothies & Chillers
Fruit Smoothie
Health-conscious option blending crushed real fruit with ice
Créme Frappe
Our fruit smoothie with added cream makes for a great refreshing health-conscious beverage.
TradeWind Chiller
Our take on the Italian soda, combining our base soda with your choice of flavor over ice
Piña Colada Chiller
If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you'll love our Piña Colada Chiller!
Baked Goods & Desserts
Muffin
Choice of muffin, warmed to order
Brownie
Chocolate brownie with fudge chunks throughout (nut free)
Coffee Cake
A layer of sponge cake underneath crunchy cinnamon sugar
Apple Fritter
Bread fritter with chunks of apple covered in glaze
Blueberry Crumb Cake (vegan)
A tender blueberry crumb cake topped with crunchy streusel that pairs immaculately with the gooey blueberry center. Did I mention it is also vegan?
Peanut Butter Chocolate Tart (Vegan+GF)
An explosion of chocolate and peanut butter coming at you in the form of a tart, basically a decadent grown-up version of your favorite childhood candy. Vegan and gluten-free for all of our friends to share the love.
Cookie
Sour Cream Donut
Classic cake doughnut covered with sour cream glaze
Gluten Free Bread
Croissant
Seasonal Cookie
Snacks
Banana
Apple
Orange
Sun & Swell Foods
Organic, plant-based health foods in compostable packaging.
Chocolate Espresso Bean
Arabica beans smothered in chocolate. Made with love for those on the go in need of a quick boost!
Chocolate Sunflower Seeds
Savory sunflower seeds dunked in chocolate, made as colorful as skittles because why not?
Sodas & Bottled Drinks
A La Carte
Food
PB&J Sandwich
Crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich, made with whole grain bread. Individually packaged for hand held convenience.
1/2 Grilled Cheese
A 1/2 portion of our grilled cheese with a slice of cheddar and swiss cheese on toasty sourdough bread.
Kids Waffle (with Syrup)
A single waffle with sweet maple syrup.
Apple Sauce
No need to "sweeten the deal" with anything artificial. These wholesome, all-natural, American-made applesauce cups are just right as is!
Banana
Apple
Orange
Drinks
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
Soda (16 oz bottle)
Steamer
All the creamy sweetness of a latte but without the coffee. This drink combines steamed milk with any flavor of your choosing.
Fruit Smoothie
Health-conscious option blending crushed real fruit with ice
Hot Cocoa
Steamed milk blended with our signature dark chocolate sauce, with a secret touch of toasted marshmallow to warm your soul.
Sunday
8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday
7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday
7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday
7:00 am - 9:00 pm
More than just coffee. Come experience (quite possibly) the world's greatest coffee shop. All food and beverage items available all day.
