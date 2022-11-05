Restaurant header imageView gallery

TradeWind Coffee Co - Dacula

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200

Dacula, GA 30019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Frappé
Latte

Sandwiches

Our breakfast items are available ALL DAY! Whether you're starting your day or wrapping it up, our sandwiches are the perfect pair with our specialty coffees.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$1.65

Hardwood smoked bacon and fried egg toasted to perfection on our buttery croissant roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$1.65

A large pork sausage patty served on a buttery croissant roll with fried egg

Double Meat Breakfast

Double Meat Breakfast

$1.95

A bread-free option featuring a pork sausage patties stacked with a fried egg, bacon & cheese

Chicken & Swiss Croissant

$1.65

Our grilled chicken breast served on a buttery croissant

Egg & Cheese Bagel

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$1.65

A fried egg patty & cheddar cheese on your choice of toasted plain or blueberry bagel

Toasted Bacon & Cheese

Toasted Bacon & Cheese

$2.25

Hardwood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese between two slices of buttery sourdough.

Sudden Diabeetus

Sudden Diabeetus

$2.25

Wilford Brimley himself wouldn't dare take on this monster. It starts with a base layer of Belgian waffle and pork sausage patty before being assaulted by bacon, fried egg and cheddar cheese. Served with a maple syrup sidecar because why not. Previously a staff secret, this item is now available to all.

Build Your Own Breakfast (BYOB)

$2.00

Wake up on your own terms with a sandwich custom made however you like! Choose your preferred combination of breads, proteins and toppings.

Breads

Toasted Bagel

$1.65

Selection of bagels, toasted to perfection

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$3.35Out of stock

A pair of true Belgian waffles with pearl sugar for a sweet crunch

Oatmeal

Build Your Own Oatmeal

$2.25

Old fashioned oatmeal - plain or with your choice of add-ins

Berry Sweet Oatmeal

$2.25

Old fashioned oatmeal with dried blueberries and craisins with brown sugar

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$4.95

A classic sandwich served on sourdough bread. Whole leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes with applewood smoked bacon.

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$3.95

Hickory smoked turkey breast and melty baby swiss with lettuce and tomato served on our buttery croissant roll

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$3.95

Hickory smoked turkey breast and melty baby swiss with lettuce and tomato served on our buttery croissant roll

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$3.85

Nothing crazy here, just traditional chicken salad - no nuts, no grapes, no celery - served on our toasted croissant roll and topped with lettuce and tomato.

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Our best chicken sandwich ever! A grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and avocado, with lettuce and tomato on our buttery croissant.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

An upgrade on the classic grilled cheese! Two thick slices of cheese - one cheddar and one swiss - melted between toasty sourdough bread.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$2.75

Simple but tastey! Crushed Haas avocado on toasted sourdough bread.

Avocado Toast Deluxe

Avocado Toast Deluxe

$2.75

Our classic avocado toast all dressed up! With hickory smoked bacon, fried egg tomato.

Hot Ham & Swiss Bagel

$4.35

Your choice of bagel with sliced smoked ham and melty swiss cheese topped with tomato.

Loaded Pimento Gouda Sandwich

Loaded Pimento Gouda Sandwich

$1.95

This loaded up sandwich adds bacon and tomato for a new take on the classic. Everything you love about an old-fashioned pimento cheese sandwich with a smoky gouda finish. Served on toasted sourdough.

Build Your Own Lunch (BYOL)

$2.25

A sandwich like no other - because you build it the way you want! Choose your preferred combination of breads, proteins and toppings, paired with a side of your choice.

Salads

Our salads are generously portioned and provide a healthy option to satisfy your lunch and dinner cravings.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.75

Traditional Caesar salad with parmesan cheese and garlic bread croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$5.20

A bed of baby spring mix lettuces with chopped bacon and turkey, with tomato and garlic bread croutons

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$5.50

Our classic chicken salad on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$4.75

Our take on the Cobb salad, and this is a BIG one! Grilled chicken and diced ham with fresh greens, parmesan cheese and honey mustard dressing.

Sides & Such

Complement your entree with a side, or choose a standalone item for a snack or lighter meal.

Kettle Chips

$1.35
Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$1.65

Red skin potatoes loaded with bacon, sour cream, cheese and chives

Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.25

Brewed Coffee

Check out our daily brew! Our staff selects 1 or 2 options each day from our house blends and single origin coffees. Using only fresh local-roasts, it's likely the best cup of coffee you'll ever find.

Brewed Coffee

$2.45+

Check out our daily brew! Our staff selects one option each day from our house blends and single origin coffee. Using only fresh local-roasts, it's likely the best cup of coffee you'll ever find.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.45+

This classic French beverage ("coffee with milk") combines our house brewed coffee with steamed milk, blended with chicory powder for an old world flavor.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.65+

Our cold brew is produced in house weekly, and provides a refreshing alternative to our brewed coffees

Nitro Cold Brew (16 oz)

Nitro Cold Brew (16 oz)

$5.00

Made with our TradeWind Blend house coffee, our nitro cold brew is the best there is. Served in a pint.

Honey Spice Cold Brew

Honey Spice Cold Brew

$4.45+

You've tried the rest, now try the best - 1st place in competition, 2021 Portland, Oregon! The signature drink combines our award-winning cold brew with honey, cinnamon and cardamom spices, finished with a splash of Mylk.

Vanilla Draft Brew (16 oz)

$5.00

Our house-brewed nitro blend, with a splash of sweetened vanilla and half & half

Cold Brew Steamer (12 oz)

$4.05

Creamy, delicious and zero calories! Our house cold brew is steamed until hot and frothy.

Cold Brew Growler

$15.95+

Traditional Espresso

Traditional Italian-style espresso drinks such as macchiato, flat white, cappuccino and straight espresso
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

A traditional Italian coffee brewing method that yields a full-flavored coffee served in shots.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25+

Our traditional macchiato is available as a single or double shot of espresso, marked with a small amount of steamed milk. (This beverage is about 3-4 oz total volume)

Americano

$3.35+

Similar to a brewed coffee, the Americano is espresso combined with water to increase overall volume compared to simple espresso. Legend says this drink was given it's name by Italian baristas seeking to satisfy American GIs during WWII,

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.45+

Similar to a brewed coffee, the Americano is espresso combined with water to increase overall volume compared to simple espresso. Legend says this drink was given it's name by Italian baristas seeking to satisfy American GIs during WWII,

Cappuccino

$3.95+

A traditional Italian coffee drink combining equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and foam.

Flat White

$3.95+

The flat white is a traditional Italian beverage that is similar to a cappuccino. The difference between the two is that a flat white eschews the milk foam, resulting in double the ratio of steamed milk to micro foam.

Cortado

$3.85+

A cortado is a beverage from Spain consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk. The name derives from cortar (to cut), in the sense of "dilute" with milk.

Con Panna

$3.25+

Espresso "Con Panna" is Italian for espresso with cream, whipped cream to be exact. Try this out and you'll find that espresso and whipped cream pairs just as nicely as peanut butter and jelly.

Affogato

Affogato

$3.95+

Shot of espresso over a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream

Marocchino

$5.15

A decadent cappuccino made with rich dark chocolate and hazelnut syrup, dusted with cocoa powder. The name Marocchino (Italian for Moroccan) is derived from its colour, as marocchino is a type of light brown leather (see Morocco leather)

Latte

Latte

$4.45+

Iced Latte

$4.55+

Mermaid Macchiato Latte

$4.95+

Popularized by Starbucks, perfected at TradeWind. Our tribute to the Mermaid brand, this latte combines caramel and vanilla syrups with espresso and milk, finished off with a caramel drizzle topping. It may not be a true macchiato, but it's a tasty option nonetheless.

Iced Mermaid Macchiato

$4.95+

Popularized by Starbucks, perfected at TradeWind. Our tribute to the Mermaid brand, this latte combines caramel and vanilla syrups with espresso and milk, finished off with a caramel drizzle topping. It may not be a true macchiato, but it's a tasty option nonetheless.

Campfire Mocha Latte

$4.95+

The taste of a s'mores - but caffeinated! This dessert-esque latte combines rich dark chocolate sauce, cookie butter and toasted marshmallow flavors to get you in the camping spirit!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Just as enjoyable to say it (chock-ah-waff-ah-latte) as it is to drink it. Our house espresso and steamed milk with the flavors of a chocolate chip waffle covered in maple syrup.

Hand-Crafted Coffee

AeroPress

$3.45+

The Aeropress brew method is a hybrid cross to a pourover and french press. This brew style yields some of the benefits of espresso (crema and full body) along with a pourover's more balanced cup.

Chemex (40 oz)

$6.95

The Chemex brew method provides a similar brewing profile to standard pourer coffee, but uses a bonded filter to extract more of the coffee oils, resulting in a "cleaner" taste.

Frappes

Frappé

$4.35+

Ice blended latte. Available as a regular coffee frappe, or you can add your own flavor (whipped cream upon request)

Cocoa & Cider

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Steamed milk blended with our signature dark chocolate sauce, with a secret touch of toasted marshmallow to warm your soul.

Apple Cider

$2.95+

The aroma creates instant nostalgia and the flavor warms the heart and the soul. Naturally spiced apple cider with no added sugar, no guilt. Just warmth.

Georgia Cider

$3.45+

Our popular apple cider with a peach kick, keeps Georgia on your mind

Caramel Apple Cider

$2.95+

Steamer

$2.95+

All the creamy sweetness of a latte but without the coffee. This drink combines steamed milk with any flavor of your choosing.

Tuxedo Cocoa

$3.45+

Our classic hot cocoa, but a bit more fancy. We dressed this one up with a little white mocha to balance out the dark chocolate.

Chai

Premium chai from world leader, David Rio. Our chai lattes are available in decaf and sugar free options.

Chai Latte

$4.45+

A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. Steamed with whole milk or any other milk of your choice.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.55+

A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove poured over ice.

Golden Turmeric Chai Latte

$4.95+

Our signature, creamy chai latte with a punch of turmeric, a great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte

$4.45+

Our pumpkin pie chai is a limited-time offering guaranteed to become your new favorite fall beverage!

Steeped Tea

Choose from our seasonal varieties of premium tea. Available hot or iced
Steeped Tea (Hot)

Steeped Tea (Hot)

$3.35+

Our loose leaf tea steeps up perfectly to perk up your morning or relax your afternoon or evening.

Steeped Tea (Over Ice)

$3.45+

London Fog

$3.65+

Our most popular tea latte, the London Fog is Earl Grey tea combined with sweetened lavender syrup and steamed milk.

Iced London Fog

$3.75+

Our most popular tea latte, the London Fog is Earl Grey tea combined with sweetened lavender syrup and steamed milk.

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Matcha is a unique way of making and serving tea that first developed in Japan in the 12th century. Since this ground/powdered green tea is whisked into the hot water, you end up consuming the entire leaf itself, not just drinking the steeped liquid as the leaves are thrown away (as is the case with most teas).

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.55+

Our classic matcha, a unique tea that first developed in Japan in the 12th century, served over ice, latte style.

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Matcha is a unique way of making and serving tea that first developed in Japan in the 12th century. Since this ground/powdered green tea is whisked into the hot water, you end up consuming the entire leaf itself, not just drinking the steeped liquid as the leaves are thrown away (as is the case with most teas).

Brewed Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75+

Smoothies & Chillers

Our fruit smoothies, creme frappes and refreshing TradeWind Chillers are perfect for cooling down

Fruit Smoothie

$4.65+

Health-conscious option blending crushed real fruit with ice

Créme Frappe

$4.65+

Our fruit smoothie with added cream makes for a great refreshing health-conscious beverage.

TradeWind Chiller

TradeWind Chiller

$3.75+

Our take on the Italian soda, combining our base soda with your choice of flavor over ice

Piña Colada Chiller

Piña Colada Chiller

$3.75+

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you'll love our Piña Colada Chiller!

Sodas & Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.75
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Soda (16 oz bottle)

Soda (16 oz bottle)

$1.75
Sparkling Mineral Water

Sparkling Mineral Water

$1.95
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$1.95

Figment Kombucha

$4.65

Water

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$1.95
Sparkling Mineral Water

Sparkling Mineral Water

$1.95

Box Water

$1.95
Ice Water

Ice Water

Ice water doesn't normally need a description, but let's be a little bit extra: our ice water is filtered, clean and refreshing - just the way God intended it to be.

Baked Goods & Desserts

Variety of sweet breads, cookies, and other items available in our display case.
Muffin

Muffin

$2.65

Choice of muffin, warmed to order

Brownie

Brownie

$1.85

Chocolate brownie with fudge chunks throughout (nut free)

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.25

A layer of sponge cake underneath crunchy cinnamon sugar

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.75

Bread fritter with chunks of apple covered in glaze

Blueberry Crumb Cake (vegan)

Blueberry Crumb Cake (vegan)

$4.95

A tender blueberry crumb cake topped with crunchy streusel that pairs immaculately with the gooey blueberry center. Did I mention it is also vegan?

Peanut Butter Chocolate Tart (Vegan+GF)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Tart (Vegan+GF)

$4.45

An explosion of chocolate and peanut butter coming at you in the form of a tart, basically a decadent grown-up version of your favorite childhood candy. Vegan and gluten-free for all of our friends to share the love.

Cookie

Cookie

$1.65

Sour Cream Donut

$1.85

Classic cake doughnut covered with sour cream glaze

Gluten Free Bread

Gluten Free Bread

$3.95
Croissant

Croissant

$1.65

Seasonal Cookie

$1.85

Snacks

Banana

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Orange

$1.25
Sun & Swell Foods

Sun & Swell Foods

$2.85

Organic, plant-based health foods in compostable packaging.

Chocolate Espresso Bean

$2.85

Arabica beans smothered in chocolate. Made with love for those on the go in need of a quick boost!

Chocolate Sunflower Seeds

$2.85Out of stock

Savory sunflower seeds dunked in chocolate, made as colorful as skittles because why not?

Sodas & Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.75
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Q Booch Kombucha

Q Booch Kombucha

$4.65
Soda (16 oz bottle)

Soda (16 oz bottle)

$1.75
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$1.95
Sparkling Mineral Water

Sparkling Mineral Water

$1.95

A La Carte

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.35

Chicken Salad (cup)

$1.85

Avocado (cup)

$1.45

Bacon (round slice)

$1.65

Sausage Patty

$1.65

Ice Cream (scoop)

$1.25

Fruit Cup (3.5 oz)

$1.65

Mixed fruit ready to go! Available toppings include vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola

Food

Our kids menu features a handful of items guaranteed to satisfy young appetites.
PB&J Sandwich

PB&J Sandwich

$1.85Out of stock

Crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich, made with whole grain bread. Individually packaged for hand held convenience.

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$2.35

A 1/2 portion of our grilled cheese with a slice of cheddar and swiss cheese on toasty sourdough bread.

Kids Waffle (with Syrup)

$1.95Out of stock

A single waffle with sweet maple syrup.

Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$1.25

No need to "sweeten the deal" with anything artificial. These wholesome, all-natural, American-made applesauce cups are just right as is!

Banana

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.75
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Soda (16 oz bottle)

Soda (16 oz bottle)

$1.75

Steamer

$2.95+

All the creamy sweetness of a latte but without the coffee. This drink combines steamed milk with any flavor of your choosing.

Fruit Smoothie

$4.65+

Health-conscious option blending crushed real fruit with ice

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Steamed milk blended with our signature dark chocolate sauce, with a secret touch of toasted marshmallow to warm your soul.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

More than just coffee. Come experience (quite possibly) the world's greatest coffee shop. All food and beverage items available all day.

Website

Location

2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200, Dacula, GA 30019

Directions

Gallery
TradeWind Coffee Co image
TradeWind Coffee Co image
TradeWind Coffee Co image
TradeWind Coffee Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

TradeWind Coffee Co - M01 - Coffee Cruiser
orange star4.7 • 687
2300 Liam Ave Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Dacula, GA
orange starNo Reviews
720 dacula rd dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
City Lines Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 443
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113 Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
The 5 Spot Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
555 Progress Center Avenue Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Lolitas Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
472 Buford Drive LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
The Mansions at Gwinnett Park
orange starNo Reviews
2400 Buford Drive NE Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dacula

TradeWind Coffee Co - M01 - Coffee Cruiser
orange star4.7 • 687
2300 Liam Ave Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
City Lines Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 443
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113 Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dacula
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston