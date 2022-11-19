Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches
Greek

Tradewinds at Jiffy

130 Reviews

$

3443 Hilyard St

Eugene, OR 97401

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Chicken Pita
Medi Bowl

Featured Items

4 Dolmas

$2.00

10 Dolmas

$5.00

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.00+

Creamy tomato soup infused with basil, parsley & thyme. Served with a swirl of pistou & freshly grated Parmesan.

Cup Soup with Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Tomato-Basil Bisque & our yummy Grilled Cheese

Bowl Soup with Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Tomato-Basil Bisque & our yummy Grilled Cheese

Monterey Bacon Burger w/FF

$16.75

Pepper Jack, Avocado & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo and a side of French Fries.

Fungi & Fromage Burger w/FF

$17.00

Cambozola, Sautéed Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with Dijonnaise and a side of French Fries.

Cajun Cobb Salad

$15.50

Our Cajun-style chicken breast on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber gorgonzola and our house croutons. Served with our spicy Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.

Roast Beef Provolone Melt w/FF

$14.75

Thumann's Italian-style Roast Beef, melty Provolone cheese, Caramelized Onions, house Russian dressing & Duesseldorf mustard on your choice of bread. Served w/ fries.

Tradewinds Dip w/FF

$14.75Out of stock

Our house roast beef, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, horsey mayo, on a hoagie roll, served with French fries and a side of au jus.

Baklava

$4.20Out of stock

Hummus Container, 10 Oz.

$5.00

Tzatziki Container, 10 Oz.

$7.00

Tahini Sauce Container, 8 Oz.

$6.50

Little Plates

Olives & Dolmas

$6.00

Tradewinds seasoned house Olive medley & 4 Dolmas

Dolmas

Choose 4 or 10 Dolmas. Nut-free, gluten-free, vegan.

Spani Pastry Pocket

$4.25

Spinach & Feta folded into a flaky Filo turnover

Falafel Snack

$4.75

4 Falafel balls on a schmear of hummus & topped with Tahini Sauce

Hummus Plate

$6.75

Hummus dressed with olive oil. Served w/ warm pita bread.

Meze Snack

$13.00

Hummus, Tzatziki, Feta, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamatas, Marinated Red Onion & Peperoncini. Served w/ warm pita bread.

Basket Fries

$5.75

Served with Ketchup & Tzatziki

Mike's Garlic Fries

$6.75

Basket o’ fries with a generous dose of garlic

Greek Fries

$7.00

Basket o’ fries topped with tzatziki & crumbled feta

Hummus Frites

$6.75

Fries served with our house Hummus topped with olive oil

UD Fries

$10.50

Mike's Garlic Fries + Greek Fries, topped with your choice of Gyro, Bacon or Falafel & a side of Hummus

Half Basket Fries

$2.75

Pitas

Gyro Pita

$8.75

Lamb & Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki

Chicken Pita

$8.75

Chicken Souvlaki with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki

Falafel Pita

$8.75

Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus & Tahini Sauce

Veggie Pita

$8.75

Lattuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Tzatziki & Tahini Sauce

The DP Pita

$10.00

Gyro & Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Tzatziki, Tahini & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce**

The 541 Pita

$10.00

Chicken or Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, Tzatziki, Tahini & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce**

My Big Fat Greek Pita

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini & Feta with Your Choice of Protein & Sauces

Specialties

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamatas & Artichoke Hearts. Dressed with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Sampler Plate

$12.50

Hummus & Tzatziki, Greek Salad, Pita & Your Choice of Protein

Spani & Salad

$13.00

2 flaky Filo turnovers filled with Spinach & Feta w/ our House Greek Salad

Medi Bowl

$10.00

Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce with a small Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein

Medi Plate

$13.00

Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce, Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein and Pita

Burgers

Aged-White Cheddar Burger w/FF

$13.75

6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle. Served with fries. ~also available as a Veggie Cheddar Burger~ ~ or a Vegan Burger with Vegenaise and Caramelized Onion~

BBQ, Bacon & Cheddar Burger w/FF

$15.50

Bacon, Tillamook cheddar & BBQ sauce on our house burger party, cooked to order*, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle. Served with fries.

Monterey Bacon Burger w/FF

$16.75

Pepper Jack, Avocado & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo and a side of French Fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.75

Sauteed mushrooms & Swiss on our house burger patty, cooked to order*, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo. Served with fries.

Fungi & Fromage Burger w/FF

$17.00

Cambozola, Sautéed Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with Dijonnaise and a side of French Fries.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese w/FF

$9.50

Aged-white cheddar and Tillamook medium cheddar with your choice of buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries.

Patty Melt w/FF

$13.75

6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on spiral rye with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese & bacon remoulade. Served with fries.

Greek Patty Melt w/FF

$14.00

6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on sourdough with caramelized onion, feta cheese & tzatziki. Served with fries.

Voodoo Chicken Sandwich w/FF

$14.00

Blackened** chicken breast with cambozola cheese and caramelized onions on a bun with lettuce, tomato and bacon remoulade. Served with fries.

Reuben w/FF

$14.75

Thumann’s Pastrami or Peppered Turkey with our house Russian dressing, Dusseldorf mustard, crisp sauerkraut and melted Swiss on spiral rye. Served with fries.

Grilled Swiss w/FF

$11.00

Applewood-smoked Ham or Peppered Turkey and melted Swiss and dijonnaise with your choice of croissant, buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries.

The Fresh Veg Sandwich w/FF

$11.00

The Fresh Veg Sandwich $9 Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, pistou mayo and Tillamook cheddar with your choice of croissasnt, buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries. ~also available as a Fresh Vegan Sandwich~

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Croissant w/FF

$14.00

Peppered Turkey, Avocado & Bacon with lettuce, tomato red onion & pistou mayo on a croissant. Served with fries.

The Jiffy Club w/FF

$13.75

Applewood-smoked Ham, Peppered Turkey and Bacon served in the classic double-decker club style with cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Served with fries.

Italian Roast Beef w/FF

$14.25

House Italian roast beef piled high with provolone, lettuce, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, marinated red onion, tomato and pistou mayo on ciabatta. Served with fries.

Turkey Provolone Melt w/FF

$13.25

Thumann's Peppered Turkey breast, melty Provolone cheese, Caramelized Onions, house Russian dressing & Duesseldorf mustard on your choice of bread. Served w/ fries.

BLT w/FF

$11.75

4 pieces of Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on lightly-toasted Buttermilk White bread.

Salads

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamatas & Artichoke Hearts. Dressed with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$9.75+

Organic red leaf lettuce with salami, soppressata, pepperoni and provolone with tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts and olive medley. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Chef's Salad

$13.25

Smoked ham, Peppered turkey, hard-boiled egg on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with tomato, red onion cucumber and cheddar crumbles. Served with our house Gorgonzola dressing.

Voodoo Chicken Salad

$13.75

Blackened** chicken breast and Daily’s bacon on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with tomato, red onion, cucumber, gorgonzola crumbles and house croutons*. Served with our house Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.

Kids

PB n J

$4.50

Peanut butter and jelly on buttermilk white bread. Served with chips.

PB n Honey

$4.50

Peanut butter and honey on buttermilk white bread. Served with chips.

Kiddo Grilled Cheese n Fries

$4.50

Tillamook medium cheddar on grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with fries.

Kiddo Rice Bowl

$4.50

Kiddo Cheeseburger n Fries

$5.00

Just meat, cheese and bun. Served with fries.

Side Sauces

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

Side Ketchup

Side Cranch

$0.50

Side Russian

$0.50

Side Hummus

$0.75

Side Dressing

Side Mustard

Side Mayo

Side Tahini

$0.75

Side Yellow Mustard

Side Pistou Mayo

$0.50

Side Olive Oil

Side RW Vinegar

Side Bacon Remoulade

$0.75

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Thai Iced Tea

$3.25+

Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea

$3.25+

Lavender Iced Tea

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$4.25

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Cremosa

$3.50+

7Up Bottle

$2.25

Aquafina 1L

$2.00Out of stock

Bedford Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bedford Ginger Beer

$2.00

Bedford Marionberry Soda

$2.00

Bedford Root Beer

$2.00

BNF Blueberry

$3.50

BNF Grape Lavender

$3.50

BNF Jun

$4.20

BNF Mango Dream CBD

$5.40Out of stock

BNF Mango Marigold

$3.50

BNF Peach Rose

$3.50

BNF Pear Jun

$4.20Out of stock

BNF Pineapple Express CBD

$5.55

BNF Raspberry Reishi Jun

$4.20

Boneyard CBD Grape Soda

$3.75

Boneyard CBD King Cola

$3.75

Boneyard CBD Soda

$3.75

Brew Dr. Clear Mind

$3.25

Brew Dr. Island Mango

$3.25

Brew Dr. Superbrerry

$3.25Out of stock

Caldera Ginger Ale

$2.00

Caldera Root Beer

$2.00

Chocolate Banana Almond Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Coca Cola Medio Litro

$3.25

Costco SmartWater 1L

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.75

Earth2O 0.5L

$1.25Out of stock

Earth2O Liter

$1.75Out of stock

Elevate First Kiss

$4.20

Elevate Grateful Grape

$4.20

Fentiman's Elder Flower

$2.25

Fentiman's Ginger Beer

$2.25

Genesis Apple Ginger

$3.75

Genesis Apple Juice

$3.75

Genesis Apple Strawberry

$3.75

Genesis Ginger Lemonade

$3.75

Genesis Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Genesis Superfood

$3.95

Guayaki Bluephoria

$3.25

Guayaki Enlighten Mint

$3.25

Guayaki Lemon Elation

$3.25

Guayaki Mint

$3.50

Guayaki Orange Exuberance

$3.25

Guayaki Passion

$3.50

Guayaki Revel Berry

$3.25

Guayaki Traditional

$3.50

Hawaiian Strawberry Lilikoi

$1.75

Hawaiian Sun Luau Punch

$1.75Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun Passion Orange

$1.75Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun Strawberry Guava

$1.75Out of stock

Henry's Black Cherry Cream

$2.00

Henry's Root Beer

$2.00

Henry's Vanilla Cream

$2.00

Humm Blueberry Mint

$3.00

Humm Elderberry

$3.00Out of stock

Humm Mango Passionfruit

$3.00Out of stock

Humm Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Kern's Nectar

$2.00

Martinelli's Mini

$2.50

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$1.75

San Pellegrino Essenza Cherry

$1.75

San Pellegrino Essenza Raspberry

$1.75

San Pellegrino Essenza Tangie

$1.75

San Pellegrino Limonata

$1.75

San Pellegrino Orange

$1.75

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$1.75

San Pellegrino Prickly Pear

$1.75Out of stock

San Pelli Momenti

$2.00

Shaka Guava Tea

$2.75

Shaka Mango Tea

$2.75

Silk Chocolate Almond Milk

$1.75

SmartWater 1L

$1.75Out of stock

Steelhead Root Beer

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.25Out of stock

Topo Chico 1L

$4.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$2.25

Topo Chico Limon

$2.25Out of stock

Vernor's Ginger Ale

$2.00

Vita Coco 500 mL

$2.80Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tradewinds Cafe @ Jiffy offers everyone great food at great prices. We have an eclectic menu that caters to all tastes and dietary needs.

3443 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR 97401

Tradewinds at Jiffy image
Tradewinds at Jiffy image

