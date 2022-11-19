Tradewinds at Jiffy

- Home
130 Reviews
$
3443 Hilyard St
Eugene, OR 97401
Popular Items
Featured Items
4 Dolmas
10 Dolmas
Tomato Basil Bisque
Creamy tomato soup infused with basil, parsley & thyme. Served with a swirl of pistou & freshly grated Parmesan.
Cup Soup with Grilled Cheese
Tomato-Basil Bisque & our yummy Grilled Cheese
Bowl Soup with Grilled Cheese
Tomato-Basil Bisque & our yummy Grilled Cheese
Monterey Bacon Burger w/FF
Pepper Jack, Avocado & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo and a side of French Fries.
Fungi & Fromage Burger w/FF
Cambozola, Sautéed Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with Dijonnaise and a side of French Fries.
Cajun Cobb Salad
Our Cajun-style chicken breast on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber gorgonzola and our house croutons. Served with our spicy Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.
Roast Beef Provolone Melt w/FF
Thumann's Italian-style Roast Beef, melty Provolone cheese, Caramelized Onions, house Russian dressing & Duesseldorf mustard on your choice of bread. Served w/ fries.
Tradewinds Dip w/FF
Our house roast beef, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, horsey mayo, on a hoagie roll, served with French fries and a side of au jus.
Baklava
Hummus Container, 10 Oz.
Tzatziki Container, 10 Oz.
Tahini Sauce Container, 8 Oz.
Little Plates
Olives & Dolmas
Tradewinds seasoned house Olive medley & 4 Dolmas
Spani Pastry Pocket
Spinach & Feta folded into a flaky Filo turnover
Falafel Snack
4 Falafel balls on a schmear of hummus & topped with Tahini Sauce
Hummus Plate
Hummus dressed with olive oil. Served w/ warm pita bread.
Meze Snack
Hummus, Tzatziki, Feta, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamatas, Marinated Red Onion & Peperoncini. Served w/ warm pita bread.
Basket Fries
Served with Ketchup & Tzatziki
Mike's Garlic Fries
Basket o’ fries with a generous dose of garlic
Greek Fries
Basket o’ fries topped with tzatziki & crumbled feta
Hummus Frites
Fries served with our house Hummus topped with olive oil
UD Fries
Mike's Garlic Fries + Greek Fries, topped with your choice of Gyro, Bacon or Falafel & a side of Hummus
Half Basket Fries
Pitas
Gyro Pita
Lamb & Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki
Chicken Pita
Chicken Souvlaki with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki
Falafel Pita
Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus & Tahini Sauce
Veggie Pita
Lattuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Tzatziki & Tahini Sauce
The DP Pita
Gyro & Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Tzatziki, Tahini & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce**
The 541 Pita
Chicken or Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, Tzatziki, Tahini & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce**
My Big Fat Greek Pita
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini & Feta with Your Choice of Protein & Sauces
Specialties
Sampler Plate
Hummus & Tzatziki, Greek Salad, Pita & Your Choice of Protein
Spani & Salad
2 flaky Filo turnovers filled with Spinach & Feta w/ our House Greek Salad
Medi Bowl
Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce with a small Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein
Medi Plate
Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce, Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein and Pita
Burgers
Aged-White Cheddar Burger w/FF
6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle. Served with fries. ~also available as a Veggie Cheddar Burger~ ~ or a Vegan Burger with Vegenaise and Caramelized Onion~
BBQ, Bacon & Cheddar Burger w/FF
Bacon, Tillamook cheddar & BBQ sauce on our house burger party, cooked to order*, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle. Served with fries.
Monterey Bacon Burger w/FF
Pepper Jack, Avocado & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo and a side of French Fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms & Swiss on our house burger patty, cooked to order*, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo. Served with fries.
Fungi & Fromage Burger w/FF
Cambozola, Sautéed Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with Dijonnaise and a side of French Fries.
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese w/FF
Aged-white cheddar and Tillamook medium cheddar with your choice of buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries.
Patty Melt w/FF
6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on spiral rye with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese & bacon remoulade. Served with fries.
Greek Patty Melt w/FF
6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on sourdough with caramelized onion, feta cheese & tzatziki. Served with fries.
Voodoo Chicken Sandwich w/FF
Blackened** chicken breast with cambozola cheese and caramelized onions on a bun with lettuce, tomato and bacon remoulade. Served with fries.
Reuben w/FF
Thumann’s Pastrami or Peppered Turkey with our house Russian dressing, Dusseldorf mustard, crisp sauerkraut and melted Swiss on spiral rye. Served with fries.
Grilled Swiss w/FF
Applewood-smoked Ham or Peppered Turkey and melted Swiss and dijonnaise with your choice of croissant, buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries.
The Fresh Veg Sandwich w/FF
The Fresh Veg Sandwich $9 Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, pistou mayo and Tillamook cheddar with your choice of croissasnt, buttermilk white, spiral rye or sourdough. Served with fries. ~also available as a Fresh Vegan Sandwich~
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Croissant w/FF
Peppered Turkey, Avocado & Bacon with lettuce, tomato red onion & pistou mayo on a croissant. Served with fries.
The Jiffy Club w/FF
Applewood-smoked Ham, Peppered Turkey and Bacon served in the classic double-decker club style with cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Served with fries.
Italian Roast Beef w/FF
House Italian roast beef piled high with provolone, lettuce, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, marinated red onion, tomato and pistou mayo on ciabatta. Served with fries.
Turkey Provolone Melt w/FF
Thumann's Peppered Turkey breast, melty Provolone cheese, Caramelized Onions, house Russian dressing & Duesseldorf mustard on your choice of bread. Served w/ fries.
BLT w/FF
4 pieces of Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on lightly-toasted Buttermilk White bread.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Organic red leaf lettuce with salami, soppressata, pepperoni and provolone with tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts and olive medley. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Chef's Salad
Smoked ham, Peppered turkey, hard-boiled egg on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with tomato, red onion cucumber and cheddar crumbles. Served with our house Gorgonzola dressing.
Voodoo Chicken Salad
Blackened** chicken breast and Daily’s bacon on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with tomato, red onion, cucumber, gorgonzola crumbles and house croutons*. Served with our house Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.
Kids
PB n J
Peanut butter and jelly on buttermilk white bread. Served with chips.
PB n Honey
Peanut butter and honey on buttermilk white bread. Served with chips.
Kiddo Grilled Cheese n Fries
Tillamook medium cheddar on grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with fries.
Kiddo Rice Bowl
Kiddo Cheeseburger n Fries
Just meat, cheese and bun. Served with fries.
Side Sauces
Beverages
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea
Lavender Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Iced Coffee
Orange Juice
Italian Soda
Cremosa
7Up Bottle
Aquafina 1L
Bedford Ginger Ale
Bedford Ginger Beer
Bedford Marionberry Soda
Bedford Root Beer
BNF Blueberry
BNF Grape Lavender
BNF Jun
BNF Mango Dream CBD
BNF Mango Marigold
BNF Peach Rose
BNF Pear Jun
BNF Pineapple Express CBD
BNF Raspberry Reishi Jun
Boneyard CBD Grape Soda
Boneyard CBD King Cola
Boneyard CBD Soda
Brew Dr. Clear Mind
Brew Dr. Island Mango
Brew Dr. Superbrerry
Caldera Ginger Ale
Caldera Root Beer
Chocolate Banana Almond Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola Medio Litro
Costco SmartWater 1L
Diet Coke
Earth2O 0.5L
Earth2O Liter
Elevate First Kiss
Elevate Grateful Grape
Fentiman's Elder Flower
Fentiman's Ginger Beer
Genesis Apple Ginger
Genesis Apple Juice
Genesis Apple Strawberry
Genesis Ginger Lemonade
Genesis Strawberry Lemonade
Genesis Superfood
Guayaki Bluephoria
Guayaki Enlighten Mint
Guayaki Lemon Elation
Guayaki Mint
Guayaki Orange Exuberance
Guayaki Passion
Guayaki Revel Berry
Guayaki Traditional
Hawaiian Strawberry Lilikoi
Hawaiian Sun Luau Punch
Hawaiian Sun Passion Orange
Hawaiian Sun Strawberry Guava
Henry's Black Cherry Cream
Henry's Root Beer
Henry's Vanilla Cream
Humm Blueberry Mint
Humm Elderberry
Humm Mango Passionfruit
Humm Strawberry Lemonade
Kern's Nectar
Martinelli's Mini
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Essenza Cherry
San Pellegrino Essenza Raspberry
San Pellegrino Essenza Tangie
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Orange
San Pellegrino Pompelmo
San Pellegrino Prickly Pear
San Pelli Momenti
Shaka Guava Tea
Shaka Mango Tea
Silk Chocolate Almond Milk
SmartWater 1L
Steelhead Root Beer
Topo Chico
Topo Chico 1L
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Topo Chico Limon
Vernor's Ginger Ale
Vita Coco 500 mL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tradewinds Cafe @ Jiffy offers everyone great food at great prices. We have an eclectic menu that caters to all tastes and dietary needs.
3443 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR 97401