Food Menu

Apps

Burrata

$16.00

Tomato salad topped with Buratta, pickled chipolini onions, balsamic drizzle, basil served on salt plate.

Sauced shrimp

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp,sundried tomatoes galric, kalamata olives in a creamy buttrt sauce topped with feta

Meatballs

$12.00

3 homemade meatballs in a fresh tomato sauce topped with pecorino cheese

Short Rib flatbread

$13.00

short rib, goat cheese, pickled onions arugula on Naan bread

Roasted vegetable flat bread

$12.00

Grilled assorted vegetables, feta and artichoke sauce

Salt n Peppa Calamari

$15.00

hand breaded calamari with a lime chipotles sauce

Hummus platter

$12.00

Edamame hummus, roasted garlic hummus with feta and harissa, Evoo, and crudite

Broiled Crab Cakes

$16.00

Two broiled crabcakes with remoulade and lemon aoli

Italian hot pepps

$10.00

stuffed with ricotta cheese sausage, roasted red peppers finished with breads crumbs and gorgonzola and balsamic reduction

Salads

Fresh Green house salad

$8.00

Spring mix, julienne carrots, red onion, hearts of palm, cucumber topped with pepitas and house Balsamic

Kale CZR salad

$10.00

Maserated Kale, shaved parmesan, pickled onions, smoked chicken, croutons, with homemade Caesar dressing

Mixed Green Steak Salad

$16.00

Mixed lettuce, bacon, eggs, tomato, fried onions, gorgonzola crumbles. With champagne viniagrette.

Soup

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Soup of the day

French onion

$8.00

Carmelized onion and beef soup, baked cheesy bread ontop

Steak Entrees

Boneless short rib Bourguinon

$25.00

slow braised boneless short rib grilled and topped with Bourginon sauce.

NY Strip

$27.00

15-16 oz center cut certified angus cut seasoned and grilled

6oz. Filet

$26.00

6 oz certified center cut seasoned and grilled topped with black peppercorn and brandy sauce

Rib eye

$28.00

Tomahawk

20 oz bone -in certified Angus Tomahawk, seasoned seared and served with brown rosemary butter

Entrees

Veal Milanese

$30.00

12 oz pounded veal chop seasoned breaded and fried golden brown topped with arugula cherry tomatoes, and shave parmesan. Lemon

Lemon Rosemary Airline chicken breast

$20.00

lemon rosemary marinated chicken breast braised

Chicken Francaise

$18.00

chicken cutlets pounded, dredged and eggs dipped in a lemon butter white wine sauce.

Chicken Piccatta

$18.00

Chicken cutlets pounded, dredged sauteed golden brown and served with a lemon caper sauce.

Veal Marsala

$24.00

pounded veal medalions, dredged and seared, served with a rich mushroom marsla wine sauce

Salmon

$24.00

Fish FRY

$18.00

Pasta

Tartufella

$22.00

Orichiette pasta sauteed wih tomato,proscuitto,mushroom,sausage. finished with truffle oil and shaved parmesan

Cacio e pepe

$16.00

Bucatini pasta served in a light pecorino romano sauce with fresh cracked pepper

Casarecce

$18.00

Casarecce pasta tossed in pesto with grilled broccoli rabe toasted pine nuts and pecorino

Shrimp Primavera

$22.00

Cavatappi pasta, chicken, asparagus, garlic, tomatoes, peppers

Bolognese

$18.00

Spaghetti with a beef and pork ragu sauce

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti served with 4 home made meatballs and homemade tomato sauce

Shrimp Ramen stir fry

$24.00

Ramen noodles sauteed with shrimp, broccolini, shitaki mushrooms, peppers and sesame soy sauce

Mushroom ricotta Ravioli

$20.00

Ricotta and mushroom stuffed ravioli served in a reggiano chicken broth

Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo

$25.00

Tagliatelle in a creamy gorgonzola alfredo sauce topped with a 6 oz steak

Vegan

Zoodles

$17.00

Zuchini noodles topped with a pomodoro sauce and basil oil

Spasta

$17.00

Herbed Spaghetti squash with Romesco sauce

Pesto

$16.00

Vegan noodles tossed in Walnut Pesto

Desserts

Coconut Custard Pie

$7.00

Coconut custard pie served with a rum butter sauce

Torta di Noci

$7.00

gluten free Walnut cake

Nan Cake

$5.00

Chocolate pistachio swirl cake

Italian Basket

$5.00

Biscotti and fennel short bread cookies

Cannoli

$6.00

Affogato

$6.00

scoop of vanilla bean ice cream soaked in a shot of Espresso

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso, vodka, kahlua. topped with vanilla cream float

Chocolate torte

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$12.00

Kids Meatball

$12.00

Kids Steak

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

Specials

Haddock special

$26.00

shrimp special

$25.00

scallops

$35.00

greens

$14.00

salmon special

$26.00

land n sea

$30.00Out of stock

proscuitti filet

$32.00

Bar Menu

House Cocktails

Cosmo

$10.00

Vodka citron,patron citronage, cranberry and lime

Watermelon smash

$10.00

Watermelon vodka, fresh watermelon juice, lemon, club soda

Sweettea Mojito

$11.00

Fire fly sweet tea vodka, mint, lime, club soda

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Roses Bourbon, blood orange marmelade, dissarono, ango bitters, lime

Gin Fiz

$10.00

Hendricks, st germain, cucumber, rosemary, club soda

Negroni

$11.00

dry gin, vermouth, campari

The Hugo

$11.00

prosecco, elder flower syrup, mint, lime, club soda

Caipirinha

$13.00

Martini

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Rootbeer

milk

$3.00

Vodka

Titos

$7.00

Absolute

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Western Son lemon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Stoli O

$7.00

Western Son Lime

$7.00

Western son Watermelon

$7.00

Western son lemon

$7.00

Fire Fly

$6.00

Well Vodka Svedka

$6.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Roses

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers

$8.50

Well Jim Beam

$6.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$7.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$8.00

Green Spot

$10.00

Jack daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Tanguary

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well gin Brokers

$6.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Red Wine

House glass

$9.00

Cellar No. 8 Pinot noir

$10.00

J. Lohr Cab

$10.00

Cantina Zacca Red Blend

$10.00

House Red Bottle

White Wine

House glass

$9.00

Shades of Blue Reisling

$10.00

Ecco Domoni Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Dr. Frank Grunzer Veitliner

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Busch

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Miller

$4.50

Ultra

$4.50

Blue

$4.50

Blue light

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

UC

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Selzers

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Lemon

$6.00

Nutrl cherry

$6.00

Nutrl Orange

$6.00

Arizona

$6.00

Dogfish head

$6.00

moonshine lemon

$7.00

Draft beer

Blue light draft

$4.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Hazy Sierra

$7.00

main lunch

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$10.00

Espolon

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

Jose cuevero

$6.00

Milagro

$6.00

well tequila

$7.00

Craft Beers

Meier's Ale

$5.00

Meet Me @ Noonish

$5.00

Equilibrium dbl IPA

$6.00

Citra Paradox

$5.00

Prison City IPA

$5.00

Critz Porter

$6.00

Critz Blueberry Cider

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Saranac Blueberry

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Bottle Red

Cellar No 8 Pinot Bottle

$38.00

J Lohr bottle

$38.00

Cantina Zacca bottle

$38.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Bottle White

Shades of Blue Riesling bottle

$38.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio bottle

$38.00

Dr. Frank Gruner bottle

$38.00

Kendal Jackson Chard bottle

$38.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc bottle

$38.00

cordials

baileys

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00