  • Home
  • /
  • Naples
  • /
  • Trail Cafe & Grill-Naples - 12820 Tamiami Trail North
Main picView gallery

Trail Cafe & Grill-Naples 12820 Tamiami Trail North

review star

No reviews yet

12820 Tamiami Trail North

Naples, FL 34110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Iced Tea

$3.75

Chili Cup

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served with chips

Breakfast

From the Griddle

Pancakes Short

$8.50

2 pieces

Pancakes Full

$10.50

3 pieces

Traditional French Toast

$10.99

Topped with powdered sugar

Bananas Foster French Toast

$13.99

Fresh bananas pan-fried in syrup. Topped with powdered sugar

Belgian Waffle

$9.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwhich

$9.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwhich

$10.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwhich

$10.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwhich

$10.99

Trail Eggs

2 Eggs Your Way

$10.99

Served with home fries & choice of toast

Trail Scramble

$13.99

Mushrooms, broccoli, scallion, bacon, sausage, & American cheese. Served with toast

Mexican Scramble

$13.99

Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes, salsa, sour cream, & pepper jack cheese. Served with toast

BYO Scramble

$8.99

Served with home fries & choice of toast

BYO Omelet

$8.99

Served with home fries & choice of toast

BYO Burrito

$8.99

Served with home fries & choice of toast

Farmer's Omelet

$13.50

Mushrooms, onions, sausage, bacon & American cheese. Served with toast & home fries

Florentine Omelet

$12.99

Scallions, spinach, bacon, & parmesan cheese. Served with toast & home fries

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers, onions, & broccoli, served with toast & home fries

Benedicts

Egg Benedict

$13.25

Canadian bacon

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Spinach & tomato

Lox Benedict

$14.99

Tomato & lox

Garden Benedict

$12.99

Spinach, mushroom, & broccoli

Sausage Benedict

$13.25

Sausage patty

Trail Favorites

Half B&G

$7.99

Full B&G

$9.99

Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Served with 2 eggs your way & toast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Smashed avocado, cucumbers, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with arugula salad. Served on white country bread

Bagel & Lox Plate

$14.99

Red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, cream cheese, & lox. Served with choice of bagel. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Cup Oatmeal

$4.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$5.99

Fruit Bowl

$11.99

Mixed fruit with plain Greek yogurt

Parfait

$10.99

Greek yogurt with splash of vanilla, granola, mixed berries, & dash of cinnamon

Quiche

$10.99

Trail Crepes

Brittany Crepe

$12.50

Stuffed with mascarpone cheese. Topped with mandarin oranges & lingonberry sauce

Strawberry Banana Crepe

$12.50

Stuffed with mascarpone cheese. Topped with syrup, bananas, and strawberries

A La Carte Items

Side One Egg

$1.99

Side Two Eggs

$2.99

Side Bacon

$4.99

3 pieces

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.99

2 pieces

Side Sausage

$4.99

2 pieces

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.99

3 pieces

Side Toast

$2.99

2 pieces

Side Bagel

$3.99

Plain, Everything, or Pumpernickel

Side Biscuit

$3.75

Side Home Fries

$4.99

Side English Muffin

$3.50

Side Croissant

$3.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Side Small Fruit

$4.50

Side Avocado

$4.99

Side of Lox

$8.99

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Side of Corned Beef

$7.99

One Pancake

$4.99

One Slice French Tst

$4.99

Muffin

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Loaf Bread

$13.99

Kids Breakfast

Kd 1 Egg/Sausage/Pancake

$8.99

Kd 1 Egg/Bacon/Pancake

$8.99

Kd 1 Egg/Home Fries/Slice of Toast

$7.99

Kd 1 Egg/Fruit/Slice of Toast

$7.99

Lunch

Trail Soups

Chicken Noodle Cup

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$6.99

Chili Cup

$6.50

Chili Bowl

$7.50

Cup of Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of chicken salad or tuna salad. Served on your choice of bread with lettuce & tomato

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Green leaf, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, house made croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Fruit Bowl

$11.99

Mixed fruit & plain Greek yogurt

Trail Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, & house roasted turkey. Served with ranch dressing

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.99

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.99

Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread served with chips

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread served with chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread served with chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread served with chips

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun. Served with chips

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with chips

Rachel

$13.50

Turkey, coleslaw, swiss & 1000 island dressing on rye bread. Served with chips

Philly Cheese with Chicken

$12.99

Chicken. Served with American cheese, grilled onions & peppers on a hoagie roll. Served with chips

Philly Cheese with Steak

$13.99

Steak. Served with American cheese, grilled onions & peppers on a hoagie roll. Served with chips

Tuna Salad Melt

$12.99

Tuna salad, grilled onions, cheddar cheese on white bread. Served with chips

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.99

Chicken salad, grilled onions, cheddar cheese on white bread. Served with chips

Patty Melt

$13.99

Grilled onions, cheddar cheese on white bread. Served with French fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served with chips

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, & American cheese. Served on a brioche bun

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Grilled portobello, sautéed onion, peppers, lettuce, & tomato, served on a brioche bun

Trail Specialties

Club Sandwich

$13.50

House roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips

Reuben

$13.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 Island dressing on rye bread. Served with chips

Monte Cristo

$13.50

Thinly sliced ham, house-roasted turkey, & Swiss. Served on challah bread dipped in our French toast batter. Served with chips

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Smashed avocado, cucumbers, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with arugula salad. Served on white country bread

Bagel & Lox Plate

$14.99

Red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, cream cheese, & lox. Served with choice of bagel. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Lunch A La Carte Items

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Potato Chips

$4.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Small Fruit

$4.50

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Chicken Salad 1/2 Lb

$7.99

Chicken Salad 1 Lb

$11.99

Tuna 1/2 Lb

$7.99

Tuna Salad 1 Lb

$11.99

Side of Lox

$8.99

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Side Avocado

$4.99

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fruit

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger with Fruit

$8.99

Drinks

Trail Canteen

Coffee

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

OJ

$4.75

Fresh-squeezed

Apple Juice

$3.50

V8

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

1 Bag

Soda

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.50

Café Americano

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.99

Mimosa

$8.50

Freshly squeezed OJ & Prosecco

Chardonnay

$8.50

Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Family owned Cafe with the best homemade food

Location

12820 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34110

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeppe's Tavern Naples
orange starNo Reviews
895 Wiggins Pass Rd Naples, FL 34110
View restaurantnext
Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery - 1514 Immokalee Rd 117
orange starNo Reviews
1514 Immokalee Rd 117 Naples, FL 34110
View restaurantnext
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
orange starNo Reviews
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109 NAPLES, FL 34110
View restaurantnext
Joe's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,191
9331 Tamiami Trail N Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Pizzata Pizzeria + Aperitivo
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Piper Boulevard, Suite 17 Naples, FL 34110
View restaurantnext
The 239 Naples
orange starNo Reviews
9108 Strada Place Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (29 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston