Trail Grill Trimana 4700 Western Heritage Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027-1462
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The San Fernando - 5230 San Fernando Rd
No Reviews
5230 San Fernando Rd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale - 318 North Brand Blvd Glendale CA 91203
No Reviews
318 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Artie's Express - 1144 GLENDALE GALLERIA
No Reviews
1144 GLENDALE GALLERIA GLENDALE, CA 91210
View restaurant
Je Taime Cherie - 100 West Broadway, Glendale, CA, 91210, US
No Reviews
100 West Broadway Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurant