A map showing the location of Trail Grill Trimana 4700 Western Heritage WayView gallery

Trail Grill Trimana 4700 Western Heritage Way

No reviews yet

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027-1462

PIZZA MUSEUM

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.50

VEGGIE PIZZA

$13.50

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.50

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$15.50

MEAT LOVER PIZZA

$17.50

CHICKEN NEAPOLITAN PIZZA

$15.50

SALAD MUSEUM

SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

COBB SALAD

$17.95

SANDWICH MUSEUM

SANDWICH

DOUBLE BURGER

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

IMPOSIBLE BURGER

$14.95

BBQ PHILLY SUB

$16.95

CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP

$16.95

SPICY BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

$16.95

DELI SANDWICH

$13.95

KIDS MUSEUM

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

$10.95

KIDS BURGER

$8.95

SIDE ORDER MUSEUM

SIDE ORDER

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SWEET POTATO

$5.00

CURLY FRIES

$5.00

ONOIN RING

$6.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

DRINKS MUSEUM

DRINK

COFFEE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

SODA

$3.50

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$7.00

LITE LUNCH EXPRESS MUSEUM

LITE LUNCH EXPRESS

LITE LUNCH EXPRESS

$13.95

SOUP MUSEUM

SOUP

TURKEY CHILI

$7.95

SOUP DU JOUR

$6.95

BREAKFAST MUSEUM

WRAP

BURRITO

$8.50

BACON BURRITO

$11.50

AVOCADO TURKEY SWISS BURRITO

$13.50

SANDWICH

GRILLED BACON & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

GRILLED TURKEY SWISS & EGG SANDWICH

$9.50

EGGS & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

EGGS BACON CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.50

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.95

SNACK MUSEUM

SNACK

ICE CREAM

$5.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$3.50

POP CORN

$5.50

RICE CRISPIES

$3.50

TRIMANA COOKIES

$4.95

HOME MADE KETTLE CHIPS

$5.00

PASTRY

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027-1462

Directions

