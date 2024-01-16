- Home
- /
- Yellow Springs
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- Trail Town Brewing
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Trail Town Brewing
No reviews yet
101 Corry St
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Kitchen
Apps
Sandwiches
TTB Taps
Pints - 16oz.
- Bearanoia$6.50Out of stock
- Black Forest Cuckoo imperial stout$7.50Out of stock
- Brewtus PB/Choc Porter$7.00Out of stock
- Campo cerveza$6.50Out of stock
- Cream & Two Sugars$7.00
coffee cream ale
- Golden Road$6.00Out of stock
- Hazy Helen$7.00Out of stock
- Kinder downfall$6.50Out of stock
- KindTea$6.50Out of stock
- Leave no trace lager$6.50Out of stock
- Luis Chama$6.50Out of stock
- NoBo pale$6.50Out of stock
- Ohio Pint Day Glass$10.00Out of stock
- Oktoberfest$6.50Out of stock
- Out on the razzle$6.00Out of stock
- Portacabra$6.50Out of stock
- Rambler’s Rights esb$6.50Out of stock
- SoBo saison$6.50Out of stock
- SommerSchatzi$6.50
- Squatch Squash$4.50Out of stock
- Sunshine Daycream$6.50Out of stock
- Trail town margarita$8.00Out of stock
- TTB marg right up your alley$9.00Out of stock
- TTB Sangria$8.00Out of stock
- Volksmarch$5.50Out of stock
- Waldbaden dunkel$6.50Out of stock
- Welcome home$6.50
- What in the Blue Blazes$7.00
- You’re not wrong Walter$6.75Out of stock
Crowlers - 32oz
- Bearanoia$13.00Out of stock
- Black Forest cuckoo imperial stout$16.00Out of stock
- Camp cerveza$14.00Out of stock
- Cream and 2 sugars$15.00
- Golden road$13.00Out of stock
- Hazy Helen$14.00Out of stock
- Kinder downfall$14.00Out of stock
- KindTea$14.00Out of stock
- Leave no trace lager$14.00Out of stock
- Luis Chama$14.00Out of stock
- NoBo pale$14.00Out of stock
- Okto$14.00Out of stock
- Out on the Razzle$13.00
- Portacabra$14.00Out of stock
- Rambler’s Rights esb$14.00Out of stock
- SoBo saison$14.00Out of stock
- SommerSchatzi$14.00
- Squatch squash$10.00Out of stock
- Sunshine daycream$14.00Out of stock
- Waldbaden$14.00Out of stock
- Welcome Home IPA$14.00
- What in the blue blazes$15.00
- You’re not wrong Walter$14.50Out of stock
Flights
- Bearanoia$2.25Out of stock
- Black Forest cuckoo$2.25Out of stock
- Brewtus$2.25Out of stock
- Campo cerveza$2.25Out of stock
- 5ozCream & two sugars$2.25
- Golden Road Taster$2.25Out of stock
- Hazy Helen$2.25Out of stock
- Kinder downfall$2.25Out of stock
- KindTea$2.25Out of stock
- Leave no trace$2.25Out of stock
- Luis Chama$2.25Out of stock
- Misc Taster$2.25Out of stock
- NoBo pale$2.25Out of stock
- Okto$2.25Out of stock
- Out on the Razzle$2.25Out of stock
- Portacabra Taster$2.25Out of stock
- Rambler’s Rights esb$2.25Out of stock
- SoBo saison$2.25Out of stock
- 5ozSommerSchatzi$2.25
- Squatch squash$2.25Out of stock
- Sunshine daycream$2.25Out of stock
- Volksmarch Taster$2.25Out of stock
- Waldbaden$2.25Out of stock
- 5ozWelcome Home$2.25
- 5ozwhat in the blue blazes$2.25
- You’re not wrong Walter$2.25Out of stock
- 5ozWyndrige cider$2.25
- 5oznarraganset lager$2.25
- 5ozdevil wind dipa$2.25
- 5ozwild ohio peach tea$2.25
Silipints
Guest Taps
Beers
- NoneOut of stock
- Caesar Creek Spiced apple Cider$7.50Out of stock
- Devil wind mind the gap$6.50Out of stock
- Devil wind dankel dunkel$7.00Out of stock
- Devil wind dipa$8.00
- Devil Wind Festbier$6.50Out of stock
- Devil wind small town mwipa$7.00Out of stock
- Grainworks rusty bumper brown ale$6.00Out of stock
- NoneOut of stock
- LBC Trejo’s Cerveza$6.00Out of stock
- Narragansett lager$5.50
- NoneOut of stock
- North Coast Old Rasputin RIS$7.50Out of stock
- Outerbelt cloverleaf$6.00Out of stock
- Plum Run Berry Parfait cider$7.00Out of stock
- Urban artifact gadgets$8.00Out of stock
- Wild Ohio Peach Tea$7.00
- Wyndridge pineapple mango cider$7.00
- NoneOut of stock
- Yellow springs captain stardust$6.50Out of stock
- Yellow Springs lost echoes$6.50Out of stock
- Yellow Springs Oatmeal Stout$7.50
- Yellow Springs- Boat Show$7.00Out of stock
Other Beverages
Soda
Non-alch
Bottled beer
Wines
Wines
Wine Bottles
Bourbon
Bourbon 2oz
- Angels envy rye$22.00Out of stock
- Angel’s Envy$12.00Out of stock
- Barrell bourbon$17.00Out of stock
- Basil Hayden’s Toast$12.00Out of stock
- Belle Meade reserve$10.00Out of stock
- Blade and Bow$13.00Out of stock
- Blantons$17.00Out of stock
- Booker’s$14.00Out of stock
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Cocktail Upgrade$3.00Out of stock
- Coke/sprite$0.75Out of stock
- Eagle Rare$10.00Out of stock
- EH Taylor$14.00Out of stock
- Elijah 18$30.00Out of stock
- Elijah Craig barrel proof$16.00Out of stock
- Elijah Craig small batch$9.00Out of stock
- Four Roses Small Batch$9.00
- George Remus$9.00Out of stock
- Heaven Hill bond 7yr$12.00Out of stock
- High west double rye$9.00Out of stock
- Horse soldier barrel strength$5.00Out of stock
- House Manhattan$9.00Out of stock
- House Old fashioned$9.00Out of stock
- House whiskey sour$9.00Out of stock
- Jefferson Ocean$19.00Out of stock
- Jefferson’s reserve$12.00Out of stock
- Jefferson’s twin oak custom barrel$15.00Out of stock
- Jim Beam rye$7.00
- Knob Creek 9$10.00
- Larceny Barrel proof$14.00Out of stock
- Little Book 6 to the finish$15.00Out of stock
- Michters small batch bourbon$11.00
- Michter’s Rye$11.00
- Middle West Ported Pumpernickel Rye$24.00Out of stock
- Middle West wheated$9.00Out of stock
- Nelson brothers reserve$5.00Out of stock
- New riff bottled in bond$10.00Out of stock
- Old Ezra 7yr$12.00Out of stock
- Old Forester 1924 10yr$27.00
- Old grandad$7.00
- Rubicon creek$8.00
- Sazerac rye$9.00
- Weller antique 107$14.00Out of stock
- Weller special reserve$10.00
- Western reserve 4yr$10.00Out of stock
- Widow Jane 10yr$16.00Out of stock
- Wild Turkey barrel proof$12.00Out of stock
- Wild turkey rare rye$14.00Out of stock
- Willett family estate 8yr$40.00Out of stock
- Willett pot still reserve$14.00Out of stock
- Willett small batch rye 4yr$17.00Out of stock
Vodka
2oz pour
Jamo pickle back
1.5 ounce
Merchandise
Glassware
Tagabrew
Artwork
Ransoms
- $40 small prints$40.00
- Blue Door$50.00
- Bogeys Trees$85.00
- City Clouds$65.00
- Calypso weed plant sunset$90.00
- Carly's Feet$100.00
- Chainmail$85.00
- Chopper$50.00
- Classic$50.00
- Divided$60.00
- Divorce$60.00
- Downtown YS$70.00
- Dunes$50.00
- E. Enon Rd$90.00
- Eyes$60.00
- Faucet Rental$60.00
- Feets$80.00
- Hoops and Dreams$80.00
- Joe's Xmas$100.00
- King of mardi gras$175.00
- Meat shop Springfield$45.00
- Pinball$80.00
- Poop Shack(B&W)$75.00
- Pump$60.00
- Rippins$60.00
- Shrooms$80.00
- saints n sinners$110.00
- Tire Shop$65.00
- Tired$110.00
- Venice beach alley$60.00
- Venice beach graffiti$50.00
- Venice beach skatepark$85.00
- Weather$60.00
- West Coast$50.00
- Witch Feet$65.00
- YS sunset$100.00
- Jane Fonda Urinal$50.00
- Enon Cemetary$55.00
- Ellis Pond$60.00
- Glass Farm$65.00
- Highwire$80.00
- SlowHaste$75.00
- Saints n Sinners$110.00
- pinball$30.00
- rachels feet$25.00
- Fufier$90.00
- rabbit$100.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
101 Corry St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Yellow Springs
More near Yellow Springs
Fairborn
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Urbana
No reviews yet
Miamisburg
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.